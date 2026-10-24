Evan Engram's Sparse Receiving Volume Limits Week 7 Appeal
Oct 24, 2026, 11:26 AM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is a low-end TE2 for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, having recorded two or fewer receptions in four of six games. He caught two passes for 13 yards against the Seattle Seahawks after a four-catch, 55-yard outing against the Los Angeles Chargers, continuing an inconsistent start. Engram has 12 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown this season. His lone score came in Week 1, and Denver has thrown only one touchdown pass across its past two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Courtland Sutton Remains a Week 7 Bench Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:24 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is a bench option in most 10- and 12-team leagues for Sunday's visit to the Arizona Cardinals, having not exceeded 46 receiving yards in a game this season. He has 13 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown through six games, including two catches for 19 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. His 28 season targets have produced a 46.4% catch rate, so the disappointing results extend beyond a lack of volume. Arizona's injury concerns in the secondary improve the matchup, but Bo Nix has thrown for just 230 yards over the past two games, and Sutton has five catches for 41 yards across his past three appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a High-End RB1 Again Despite Tough Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 11:23 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was held to fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 6 for the first time since Week 2, although his 6.8 yards per rush were still impressive (nine carries for 61 yards). Getting in a big hole early forced Atlanta to abandon the run, but surprisingly, the fourth-year pro was targeted just twice, catching both passes for negative eight yards. This week's matchup against an undefeated 49ers team could follow a similar script, though the Falcons are just slight underdogs (+2.5). San Francisco has limited opposing rushers to just 90.2 yards per game, ceded only two touchdowns all year to RBs, and has allowed just four rushes of 10 yards or more, which is the fewest in the NFL. On the flip side, though, they've yielded the second-most receiving yards to running backs (276), so this matchup could provide the 5-foot-11 back an opportunity to get reinserted into the passing game. The league's scrimmage yards leader (785) through the first six weeks should see an uptick in usage this week back to his normal levels, perhaps even more so with fellow running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) set to miss this week's contest. As usual, the 24-year-old projects as a high-end RB1 again in Week 7.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle a Risky WR3/Flex as he Looks to Get Going
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:21 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is cleared for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but he is a risky WR3/flex. He practiced fully Friday and has no game designation, yet he has finished below 40 receiving yards in four consecutive games, most recently catching four passes for 24 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Waddle has 22 receptions for 228 yards and a touchdown this season, with 138 of those yards coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Arizona is dealing with injuries to Budda Baker (groin/illness) and Max Melton (knee), both questionable, which gives him a more favorable setting for a rebound.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Remains in the Lead-Back Role for Another Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:20 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson should operate as the team's No. 1 option out of the backfield against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The team chose not to activate Zach Charbonnet (knee) from injured reserve this week, leaving Wilson in line to lead the backfield one more time. The 27-year-old has posted mixed results since taking on an expanded role near the start of the season, but he has been pretty consistent over the last three weeks in particular. During that three-game stretch, he's averaging 18.3 carries, 64.7 rushing yards, 1.7 receptions, 16.7 receiving yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game. He has been sharing some touches with George Holani, but Wilson is the undisputed lead-back option as long as Charbonnet is sidelined. This is likely Wilson's final week in the RB2/RB3 range, but he's still a very strong streaming option for managers in need of a running back due to bye weeks or injuries.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Not a Realistic Starting RB in Potential Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:18 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday through Friday and is questionable for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals, which makes the rookie a deeper-league stash as he nears a return. His last appearance came in Week 2, when he led Denver in rushing, scored his first NFL touchdown, and played 40.3% of the offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Friday's team report made his return conditional on activation from injured reserve. J.K. Dobbins has continued to lead the rushing workload, and RJ Harvey has 23 receptions, leaving Coleman's share of the backfield uncertain for Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Offers PPR Flex Upside With an Uneven Receiving Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:17 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey is a PPR flex for Sunday's visit to the Arizona Cardinals, with an uneven receiving role. He has 23 receptions for 163 yards in five appearances, 16 of them against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and none against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. The second-year back rebounded against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 with three catches for 31 yards and six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. J.K. Dobbins is still handling the larger rushing workload, Harvey has received just 21 carries through six weeks, and Jonah Coleman's potential return from an ankle injury adds another variable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Leans on Volume and Touchdowns Entering Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:15 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is a low-end RB2 for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, particularly in standard and half-PPR leagues, because the volume keeps coming. He has scored in consecutive games despite averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season, handling 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and adding three receptions for five yards. Arizona has ruled out defensive tackle Walter Nolen (ankle), while defensive lineman Darius Robinson (back) is questionable. Dobbins has 81 carries this season compared with RJ Harvey's 21, but only 27 receiving yards, and Denver could also regain Jonah Coleman (ankle), who led the team in rushing in Week 2 before getting injured.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Enters Arizona Matchup With Limited Rushing Support
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:14 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix remains a QB2 and deeper-league streaming option, and his 37 rushing yards through six games leave little fantasy production to offset his recent passing struggles. He threw for 123 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and 107 against the Seattle Seahawks, with one passing touchdown across those two wins. Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing 29.7 points per game although they held the Los Angeles Rams to 16 in Week 6, offers a chance to improve. Nix has finished below 200 passing yards in four of six starts, and Sean Payton's return to play-calling duties before Week 5 has not yet produced a passing breakout.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua a Must-Start WR1 if Active for Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) continues to offer high-end WR1 value, but his Week 7 outlook is bleak due to injury. Nacua is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he's trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice entirely. The good news is that if Nacua plays through his injury, we'd be confident enough to start him as a WR1 in fantasy football, especially against a Raiders defense allowing the third-most touchdowns and 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. It was previously reported that his injury was of minor severity, which is encouraging if it's true. With that being said, the fact that he didn't practice Friday is a very big concern. Managers might have to wait until 2:55 p.m. ET on Saturday for confirmation on Nacua's status. It would be wise to leave Nacua in the flex spot and have a backup plan from the later window of games in case the star receiver can't play.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
New York Jets Defense Draws Strong Week 7 Streaming Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:11 AM ETThe New York Jets defense is a strong starting option against the winless Miami Dolphins, whose quarterback has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes through five starts. Malik Willis has two passing scores, four interceptions, and 14 sacks taken, giving New York a favorable Week 7 streaming matchup. The Jets recovered two New England Patriots fumbles in Week 6 and have recovered seven of the 11 fumbles they have forced this season. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey has five sacks through six games, and New York ranks fifth in Joey Pollizze's Week 7 D/ST rankings for RotoBaller.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq's Recent Receiving Slump Leaves Him a Week 7 TE2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:10 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a volatile TE2 for Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins after catching just three passes for 15 yards over his past three games, a steep drop from his seven-catch, 105-yard breakout against the Detroit Lions. The rookie finished the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots with one reception for 12 yards, while Mason Taylor caught four passes for 33 yards, and Adonai Mitchell's return adds another receiver to the passing game. Sadiq has 15 catches for 158 yards and one receiving touchdown this season, with about two-thirds of that yardage coming in the Detroit game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Ward Faces Tough Matchup in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:08 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is coming off a big win over the Indianapolis Colts but faces a challenging matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Browns have allowed just 205.2 yards passing per game this season, the eighth-fewest in the NFL, limiting the past two quarterbacks they've faced to 165 yards passing or fewer while racking up 11 sacks. Last week, Cleveland held Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to a paltry 5.3 yards per completion. Ward put up just 102 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 11 of 22 passes, including an interception, against the Colts in Week 6.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Returns With Deep-League Appeal Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:07 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will return against the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday, head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Friday, but he is a WR4 and bench option for Week 7. He caught nine passes for 123 yards in the first two games before missing four contests, and his six-catch performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 is the strongest early example of his receiving role. The immediate question is how he fits beside Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr., who caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Brings Breakout Momentum Into Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. enters Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins as a WR3/flex with real upside after his 48-yard score in Week 6. The rookie earned seven targets in his first game back from a four-game absence, catching six for 103 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Adonai Mitchell is returning from a finger injury, adding competition alongside Garrett Wilson. Cooper and Mitchell have appeared in the same game only in the season opener, when Cooper caught one pass for 30 yards, so his Week 6 workload came with a receiving group that will change again Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Retains WR2 Appeal as Jets Get Healthier
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:02 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson remains a strong WR2 in PPR leagues for Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He has caught 35 of 48 targets for 418 yards and three touchdowns through six games, and his four catches for 44 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 6 were a blip after 100-yard performances against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns over the past four weeks. Both of Wilson's 100-yard games included a touchdown, accounting for two of the Jets' seven passing scores. Target competition is the risk, with Adonai Mitchell's return and Omar Cooper Jr.'s 103-yard outing giving Geno Smith more options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Could Enter Week 7 Without Top Two Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:01 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a very strong fantasy football option for most of the 2026 season, but his floor and ceiling could take a massive hit in Week 7 if he has to play without both of his top two wide receivers. Davante Adams (hamstring) is already on injured reserve and will miss an extended period of time, while Puka Nacua (calf) is listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice entirely. Nacua is trending in the wrong direction, but we'll get more information on his availability when the Rams post their list of inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff. If Nacua can't play, managers should consider starting someone other than Stafford this week. The veteran quarterback has no rushing upside, so he needs to be able to throw to his top targets to carve out significant fantasy value. If he's without Nacua and Adams, he'll drop to the QB2 tier as the Rams likely take on more of a run-heavy approach.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ted Hurst III Offers Plug-and-Play Potential Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 11:00 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III could provide emergency flex value in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Carolina, with Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) ruled out. Hurst played 50% of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps against Pittsburgh last week, drawing six targets. Through six games, he has caught 11 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown, leaving his weekly production difficult to trust. Chris Godwin Jr. and Tez Johnson will also compete for targets, while quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is questionable but expected to start. Ranked WR44 by RotoBaller for Week 7, Hurst offers plug-and-play potential as an emergency flex option in deeper leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen's Week 7 Starting Value Hinges on Backfield Availability
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 10:59 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen is a strong RB2 for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins if Breece Hall (quad) misses another week, and his past two starts show why. Allen turned them into 220 scrimmage yards, including 194 rushing yards on 41 carries and 12 forced missed tackles, with 78 rushing yards on 17 attempts and another 26 yards on two receptions against the New England Patriots in Week 6. Hall is questionable after returning to limited practices, and Aaron Glenn has continued to call him the starter. If Hall plays, Allen becomes a riskier flex option because the Jets have not established how they will divide the work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Questionable as Backfield Split Looms in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 10:58 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is questionable for Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins after limited practices Thursday and Friday, and he is only an RB2/flex if active. Head coach Aaron Glenn still identifies Hall as the starter, but his comments about sharing the workload carry more weight after Braelon Allen rushed for 194 yards on 41 carries over the past two games. Hall has missed three games since getting injured against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, and his workload is less certain than before the injury. Glenn said the Jets would evaluate his availability through Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Offers Week 7 Streaming Appeal Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 10:56 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is a QB2 and streaming consideration in deeper one-quarterback leagues because the Miami Dolphins, visiting Sunday, have converted an NFL-low 8.2% of their pressures into sacks, while Smith has faced pressure on 42.7% of his dropbacks. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the New England Patriots in Week 6, bringing his season totals to 1,336 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception with a 68.9% completion rate. Adonai Mitchell's return gives him another receiving option alongside Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes only once this season and has contributed just 42 rushing yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller