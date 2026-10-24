J.K. Dobbins Leans on Volume and Touchdowns Entering Week 7
Oct 24, 2026, 11:15 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is a low-end RB2 for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, particularly in standard and half-PPR leagues, because the volume keeps coming. He has scored in consecutive games despite averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season, handling 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and adding three receptions for five yards. Arizona has ruled out defensive tackle Walter Nolen (ankle), while defensive lineman Darius Robinson (back) is questionable. Dobbins has 81 carries this season compared with RJ Harvey's 21, but only 27 receiving yards, and Denver could also regain Jonah Coleman (ankle), who led the team in rushing in Week 2 before getting injured.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Bo Nix Enters Arizona Matchup With Limited Rushing Support
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:14 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix remains a QB2 and deeper-league streaming option, and his 37 rushing yards through six games leave little fantasy production to offset his recent passing struggles. He threw for 123 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and 107 against the Seattle Seahawks, with one passing touchdown across those two wins. Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing 29.7 points per game although they held the Los Angeles Rams to 16 in Week 6, offers a chance to improve. Nix has finished below 200 passing yards in four of six starts, and Sean Payton's return to play-calling duties before Week 5 has not yet produced a passing breakout.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua a Must-Start WR1 if Active for Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) continues to offer high-end WR1 value, but his Week 7 outlook is bleak due to injury. Nacua is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he's trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice entirely. The good news is that if Nacua plays through his injury, we'd be confident enough to start him as a WR1 in fantasy football, especially against a Raiders defense allowing the third-most touchdowns and 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. It was previously reported that his injury was of minor severity, which is encouraging if it's true. With that being said, the fact that he didn't practice Friday is a very big concern. Managers might have to wait until 2:55 p.m. ET on Saturday for confirmation on Nacua's status. It would be wise to leave Nacua in the flex spot and have a backup plan from the later window of games in case the star receiver can't play.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
New York Jets Defense Draws Strong Week 7 Streaming Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:11 AM ETThe New York Jets defense is a strong starting option against the winless Miami Dolphins, whose quarterback has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes through five starts. Malik Willis has two passing scores, four interceptions, and 14 sacks taken, giving New York a favorable Week 7 streaming matchup. The Jets recovered two New England Patriots fumbles in Week 6 and have recovered seven of the 11 fumbles they have forced this season. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey has five sacks through six games, and New York ranks fifth in Joey Pollizze's Week 7 D/ST rankings for RotoBaller.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq's Recent Receiving Slump Leaves Him a Week 7 TE2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:10 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a volatile TE2 for Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins after catching just three passes for 15 yards over his past three games, a steep drop from his seven-catch, 105-yard breakout against the Detroit Lions. The rookie finished the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots with one reception for 12 yards, while Mason Taylor caught four passes for 33 yards, and Adonai Mitchell's return adds another receiver to the passing game. Sadiq has 15 catches for 158 yards and one receiving touchdown this season, with about two-thirds of that yardage coming in the Detroit game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Ward Faces Tough Matchup in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:08 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is coming off a big win over the Indianapolis Colts but faces a challenging matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Browns have allowed just 205.2 yards passing per game this season, the eighth-fewest in the NFL, limiting the past two quarterbacks they've faced to 165 yards passing or fewer while racking up 11 sacks. Last week, Cleveland held Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to a paltry 5.3 yards per completion. Ward put up just 102 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 11 of 22 passes, including an interception, against the Colts in Week 6.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Adonai Mitchell Returns With Deep-League Appeal Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:07 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) will return against the visiting Miami Dolphins on Sunday, head coach Aaron Glenn confirmed Friday, but he is a WR4 and bench option for Week 7. He caught nine passes for 123 yards in the first two games before missing four contests, and his six-catch performance against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 is the strongest early example of his receiving role. The immediate question is how he fits beside Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr., who caught six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in Week 6.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Omar Cooper Jr. Brings Breakout Momentum Into Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:05 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. enters Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins as a WR3/flex with real upside after his 48-yard score in Week 6. The rookie earned seven targets in his first game back from a four-game absence, catching six for 103 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots. Adonai Mitchell is returning from a finger injury, adding competition alongside Garrett Wilson. Cooper and Mitchell have appeared in the same game only in the season opener, when Cooper caught one pass for 30 yards, so his Week 6 workload came with a receiving group that will change again Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Garrett Wilson Retains WR2 Appeal as Jets Get Healthier
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:02 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson remains a strong WR2 in PPR leagues for Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins. He has caught 35 of 48 targets for 418 yards and three touchdowns through six games, and his four catches for 44 yards against the New England Patriots in Week 6 were a blip after 100-yard performances against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns over the past four weeks. Both of Wilson's 100-yard games included a touchdown, accounting for two of the Jets' seven passing scores. Target competition is the risk, with Adonai Mitchell's return and Omar Cooper Jr.'s 103-yard outing giving Geno Smith more options.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Matthew Stafford Could Enter Week 7 Without Top Two Targets
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:01 AM ETLos Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has been a very strong fantasy football option for most of the 2026 season, but his floor and ceiling could take a massive hit in Week 7 if he has to play without both of his top two wide receivers. Davante Adams (hamstring) is already on injured reserve and will miss an extended period of time, while Puka Nacua (calf) is listed as questionable after missing Friday's practice entirely. Nacua is trending in the wrong direction, but we'll get more information on his availability when the Rams post their list of inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff. If Nacua can't play, managers should consider starting someone other than Stafford this week. The veteran quarterback has no rushing upside, so he needs to be able to throw to his top targets to carve out significant fantasy value. If he's without Nacua and Adams, he'll drop to the QB2 tier as the Rams likely take on more of a run-heavy approach.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Ted Hurst III Offers Plug-and-Play Potential Against Carolina
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 11:00 AM ETTampa Bay Buccaneers rookie wide receiver Ted Hurst III could provide emergency flex value in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Carolina, with Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) ruled out. Hurst played 50% of Tampa Bay's offensive snaps against Pittsburgh last week, drawing six targets. Through six games, he has caught 11 passes for 168 yards and one touchdown, leaving his weekly production difficult to trust. Chris Godwin Jr. and Tez Johnson will also compete for targets, while quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) is questionable but expected to start. Ranked WR44 by RotoBaller for Week 7, Hurst offers plug-and-play potential as an emergency flex option in deeper leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Braelon Allen's Week 7 Starting Value Hinges on Backfield Availability
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 10:59 AM ETNew York Jets running back Braelon Allen is a strong RB2 for Sunday's home game against the Miami Dolphins if Breece Hall (quad) misses another week, and his past two starts show why. Allen turned them into 220 scrimmage yards, including 194 rushing yards on 41 carries and 12 forced missed tackles, with 78 rushing yards on 17 attempts and another 26 yards on two receptions against the New England Patriots in Week 6. Hall is questionable after returning to limited practices, and Aaron Glenn has continued to call him the starter. If Hall plays, Allen becomes a riskier flex option because the Jets have not established how they will divide the work.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Breece Hall Questionable as Backfield Split Looms in Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 10:58 AM ETNew York Jets running back Breece Hall (quad) is questionable for Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins after limited practices Thursday and Friday, and he is only an RB2/flex if active. Head coach Aaron Glenn still identifies Hall as the starter, but his comments about sharing the workload carry more weight after Braelon Allen rushed for 194 yards on 41 carries over the past two games. Hall has missed three games since getting injured against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, and his workload is less certain than before the injury. Glenn said the Jets would evaluate his availability through Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Geno Smith Offers Week 7 Streaming Appeal Against Miami
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 10:56 AM ETNew York Jets quarterback Geno Smith is a QB2 and streaming consideration in deeper one-quarterback leagues because the Miami Dolphins, visiting Sunday, have converted an NFL-low 8.2% of their pressures into sacks, while Smith has faced pressure on 42.7% of his dropbacks. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards, a touchdown, and an interception against the New England Patriots in Week 6, bringing his season totals to 1,336 passing yards, seven touchdowns, and one interception with a 68.9% completion rate. Adonai Mitchell's return gives him another receiving option alongside Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr. He has thrown multiple touchdown passes only once this season and has contributed just 42 rushing yards.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Michael Pittman Jr. Remains a Risky Injured-Reserve Stash
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 10:48 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. remains a speculative stash after landing on injured reserve with a foot injury on October 10. The veteran must miss at least four games, making Week 10 against Cincinnati the earliest he could return. Pittman caught just seven passes for 89 yards in three appearances this season, while rookie Germie Bernard has emerged alongside DK Metcalf, recording 11 receptions for 87 yards and a touchdown in Week 6. Fantasy managers with an available IR slot can consider stashing Pittman, but his limited production and growing target competition cloud his rest-of-season outlook.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Darius Cooper Worth Stashing Amid Philadelphia's Receiver Injuries
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 10:40 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles wide receiver Darius Cooper could offer short-term fantasy value heading into Monday night's Week 7 matchup against Dallas. DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) missed practice Thursday and Friday, while tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) also remained sidelined. Cooper has recorded four receiving touchdowns this season, including three across Weeks 4 and 5, but has caught just eight passes overall and managed one reception for nine yards last week. If Philadelphia's injuries persist, Cooper could see increased playing time and additional targets. Ranked WR88 by RotoBaller for Week 7, he remains a speculative stash for deeper fantasy leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jake Bates a Strong Kicker Option in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:34 AM ETDetroit Lions kicker Jake Bates has been perfect to start the 2026 season, connecting on all eight of his field goal attempts and all 20 of his extra point tries across five games so far. In Week 7, Bates and the Lions will host the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay's defense has played well of late, allowing just 34 points over its last three games. Still, the game features two high-powered offenses and could easily turn into a high-scoring affair. With the matchup taking place inside the domed Ford Field, Bates will also not have to deal with any potential effects of weather. All in all, Bates profiles as a solid starting kicker option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Sam LaPorta Remains a Must-Start Tight End in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:29 AM ETAcross five games in 2026, Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta has recorded 27 catches for 316 yards and three touchdowns. The 25-year-old was playing some of his best football before Detroit's Week 6 bye, recording back-to-back games with at least 80 receiving yards and a touchdown. Coming out of the bye in Week 7, the Lions will take on the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has defended well against the pass in 2026, ranking third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). However, Detroit could be forced to turn to the air early and often if their defense continues to struggle as it has for most of the season so far. As long as Lions quarterback Jared Goff attempts 30-plus passes, LaPorta should have plenty of opportunities to produce. All in all, LaPorta remains a must-start tight end for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
George Holani Offers Emergency Plug-and-Play Upside Against Kansas City
Ryan Pederson
Ryan Pederson
Oct 24, 2026, 10:24 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back George Holani could provide emergency fantasy value in Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Kansas City, with Zach Charbonnet (knee) officially ruled out. Holani rushed five times for 20 yards and a touchdown against Denver in Week 6 and should continue sharing backfield opportunities with Emanuel Wilson. Wilson remains the preferred early-down option and ranks RB24 in RotoBaller's Week 7 rankings, while Holani checks in at RB46. Holani's potential passing-down involvement provides additional PPR appeal, although his limited touches make him a risky plug-and-play option best reserved for deeper leagues.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Isaac TeSlaa is Tough to Trust as a Fantasy Starter in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:22 AM ETAcross five games in 2026, Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has recorded nine catches for 187 yards on 19 targets. The 24-year-old has flashed upside, but he was also held without a catch on two targets in Detroit's most recent game before its Week 6 bye. In Week 7, the Lions will take on a Green Bay Packers defense that currently ranks third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). If Detroit's defense continues to struggle, there's a chance that the Lions could be forced into a pass-heavy game script that allows TeSlaa to see an increase in targets. However, the Lions have a number of pass-game weapons that are ahead of TeSlaa in the target pecking order between wide receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams, as well as tight end Sam LaPorta and running back Jahmyr Gibbs. TeSlaa remains tough for fantasy managers to trust in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Amon-Ra St. Brown Should See Heavy Target Volume in Week 7
Will Brady
Will Brady
Oct 24, 2026, 10:19 AM ETFive games into his 2026 season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has recorded 37 catches for 372 yards and five touchdowns on 57 targets. The 26-year-old's production has slowed down a little bit lately, as he's failed to crack 75 receiving yards in a game and has hauled in just one touchdown catch since Week 2. In Week 7, Detroit will host the Green Bay Packers. The game projects to be a high-scoring affair, but the Packers have fielded a stingy pass defense so far this season, ranking third in the NFL in yards per pass attempt allowed (6.0) and eighth in passing touchdowns allowed (seven). Still, St. Brown is averaging nearly 12 targets per game this year and has been the clear number one option in the passing game for Lions quarterback Jared Goff. St. Brown remains a high-end WR1 option for fantasy managers in Week 7.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller