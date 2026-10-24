Michael Penix Jr. a Low-End QB2 Against Stout 49ers Defense
Oct 24, 2026, 11:42 AM ETAtlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 225 yards and a season-high three touchdowns with no interceptions in last week's loss to the Bears. He was able to put up those numbers despite completing a season-low 57.6 percent of his passes (19-for-33). That makes back-to-back weeks with sub-60 percent completion rates, and Week 7 brings another tough matchup against the 49ers, who feature Raheem Morris at defensive coordinator, the same person who drafted Penix back in 2024 while serving as the head coach in Atlanta, so he's quite familiar with the left-handed quarterback. The former first-rounder was sacked five times last week, the most he's been sacked in the four games he's played thus far, while Morris' defense is averaging 2.5 sacks per game coming into Week 7 and limiting opposing quarterbacks to only 209.8 yards per game passing, which is just outside the top 10. With a 6:1 TD:INT, the 26-year-old has not thrown the ball to the other team much, but three-touchdown weeks like last week will likely be few and far between. View the University of Washington product as a low-end QB2 against San Francisco, ranking as the No. 22 overall QB at RotoBaller for Week 7.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
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Titans Defense a Reasonable Option in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:37 AM ETThe Tennessee Titans' defense is coming off an exceptional effort in a win over the Indianapolis Colts, during which the Titans finished with six sacks and two interceptions of Colts quarterback Daniel Jones. This week, the Titans take on a Cleveland Browns offense that has scored just 25 points over the last two weeks, including a 13-point effort in a win over the Baltimore Ravens last week. Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked five times during the win over Baltimore, while he was limited to just 164 yards passing and was held without a touchdown.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Gunnar Helm a Tough Play in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:36 AM ETTennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm remains a questionable option for fantasy managers and should stay on the bench in Week 7. Helm wasn't targeted in Week 6 and has failed to record a reception in his last two games. He has just one reception in his last three games and has recorded more than two receptions in just one game this season, a Week 1 win over the New York Jets. Along with his limited usage, he is averaging a slim 6.7 yards per reception and has yet to find the end zone in 2026. In Week 7, the Titans take on the Cleveland Browns, who allowed Baltimore Ravens tight end Josh Cuevas to haul in four receptions for 44 yards and a touchdown last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Wan'Dale Robinson Looking to Bounce Back
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:35 AM ETIt was a slow week for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson in Week 6, as he hauled in just three of seven targets for 22 yards during a win over the Indianapolis Colts. This week, Robinson is hoping to rebound, but may find it difficult to do so as he and the Titans go up against a strong Cleveland Browns pass defense that has recorded the 10th-best passing EPA per play allowed (-0.10) in the NFL, according to Next Gen Stats. The Browns gave up just 10 receptions for 106 yards to Baltimore Ravens wide receivers a week ago. Fellow Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley did not practice on Thursday or Friday and has been marked questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, per the Titans injury report. If Ridley cannot play, that could mean more targets for Robinson.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Carnell Tate Gaining Steam Entering Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:33 AM ETTennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate bounced back from a slow game in Week 6 with a six-reception, 70-yard performance that included a touchdown in a win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday. Tate now has 16 receptions for 221 yards and a score over his last three games, but goes up against a stingy Cleveland Browns pass defense in Week 7. The Browns limited the Baltimore Ravens to just 165 yards through the air a week ago and have allowed just 205.2 yards passing per game this season, the eighth-fewest in the league.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Tyjae Spears Has Tall Hill to Climb
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:32 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears is questionable to play against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, as he was limited during Friday's practice due to a knee injury, according to the Titans' injury report. Spears was a non-factor during the Titans' win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, recording just one carry for one yard and one reception for seven yards. It was a disappointing effort after he hauled in nine receptions in a loss to the Houston Texans the week before. He is averaging a slim 3.7 yards per carry and five yards per reception this season. The Titans take on a Browns defense that allowed Ravens backup running back Justice Hill to record three receptions last week.--Alex Brasky
Source: Titans injury report
Tony Pollard a Volume-Based RB Option in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:30 AM ETTennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard has recorded at least 14 carries in five straight games, including a season-best 19 carries for 76 yards during a win over the Indianapolis Colts last week. In Week 7, Pollard faces a Cleveland Browns rush defense that has been middle of the pack this season, allowing 112.3 yards rushing per game, which is ranked 17th in the NFL. Last week, Cleveland did a nice job against Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, limiting Henry to just 58 yards rushing on 17 carries, while holding the Ravens to 3.8 yards per carry as a team. Fellow Titans running back Tyjae Spears is questionable against the Browns due to a knee injury that left him limited during Friday's practice. If Spears can't play vs. Cleveland, that could mean even more work for Pollard, particularly in the passing game, where Pollard hasn't recorded a reception in his past two games.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller
Denver Broncos Defense Retains Top-Five Appeal Despite Injuries
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:29 AM ETThe Denver Broncos defense is a strong starting option, coming off five sacks, 17 quarterback hits, and three takeaways against the Seattle Seahawks, with Ja'Quan McMillian's overtime interception setting up the winning field goal. The unit visits the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 and ranks fourth in Joey Pollizze's D/ST rankings for RotoBaller. Arizona beat the Los Angeles Rams 18-16 in Week 6 but scored all its points on six field goals. Denver's injuries extend beyond the secondary: safety Talanoa Hufanga (ankle) and edge rusher Jonah Elliss (ankle) are out, while cornerback Pat Surtain II (ankle) is questionable. Arizona will also be without rookie running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle).--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Evan Engram's Sparse Receiving Volume Limits Week 7 Appeal
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:26 AM ETDenver Broncos tight end Evan Engram is a low-end TE2 for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, having recorded two or fewer receptions in four of six games. He caught two passes for 13 yards against the Seattle Seahawks after a four-catch, 55-yard outing against the Los Angeles Chargers, continuing an inconsistent start. Engram has 12 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown this season. His lone score came in Week 1, and Denver has thrown only one touchdown pass across its past two games.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Courtland Sutton Remains a Week 7 Bench Option
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:24 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton is a bench option in most 10- and 12-team leagues for Sunday's visit to the Arizona Cardinals, having not exceeded 46 receiving yards in a game this season. He has 13 receptions for 123 yards and one touchdown through six games, including two catches for 19 yards against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6. His 28 season targets have produced a 46.4% catch rate, so the disappointing results extend beyond a lack of volume. Arizona's injury concerns in the secondary improve the matchup, but Bo Nix has thrown for just 230 yards over the past two games, and Sutton has five catches for 41 yards across his past three appearances.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bijan Robinson a High-End RB1 Again Despite Tough Matchup
Jarod Rupp
Jarod Rupp
Oct 24, 2026, 11:23 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was held to fewer than 100 yards from scrimmage in Week 6 for the first time since Week 2, although his 6.8 yards per rush were still impressive (nine carries for 61 yards). Getting in a big hole early forced Atlanta to abandon the run, but surprisingly, the fourth-year pro was targeted just twice, catching both passes for negative eight yards. This week's matchup against an undefeated 49ers team could follow a similar script, though the Falcons are just slight underdogs (+2.5). San Francisco has limited opposing rushers to just 90.2 yards per game, ceded only two touchdowns all year to RBs, and has allowed just four rushes of 10 yards or more, which is the fewest in the NFL. On the flip side, though, they've yielded the second-most receiving yards to running backs (276), so this matchup could provide the 5-foot-11 back an opportunity to get reinserted into the passing game. The league's scrimmage yards leader (785) through the first six weeks should see an uptick in usage this week back to his normal levels, perhaps even more so with fellow running back Brian Robinson (hamstring) set to miss this week's contest. As usual, the 24-year-old projects as a high-end RB1 again in Week 7.--Jarod Rupp
Source: RotoBaller
Jaylen Waddle a Risky WR3/Flex as he Looks to Get Going
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:21 AM ETDenver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (chest) is cleared for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but he is a risky WR3/flex. He practiced fully Friday and has no game designation, yet he has finished below 40 receiving yards in four consecutive games, most recently catching four passes for 24 yards against the Seattle Seahawks. Waddle has 22 receptions for 228 yards and a touchdown this season, with 138 of those yards coming against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. Arizona is dealing with injuries to Budda Baker (groin/illness) and Max Melton (knee), both questionable, which gives him a more favorable setting for a rebound.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Emanuel Wilson Remains in the Lead-Back Role for Another Week
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:20 AM ETSeattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson should operate as the team's No. 1 option out of the backfield against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. The team chose not to activate Zach Charbonnet (knee) from injured reserve this week, leaving Wilson in line to lead the backfield one more time. The 27-year-old has posted mixed results since taking on an expanded role near the start of the season, but he has been pretty consistent over the last three weeks in particular. During that three-game stretch, he's averaging 18.3 carries, 64.7 rushing yards, 1.7 receptions, 16.7 receiving yards, and 0.7 touchdowns per game. He has been sharing some touches with George Holani, but Wilson is the undisputed lead-back option as long as Charbonnet is sidelined. This is likely Wilson's final week in the RB2/RB3 range, but he's still a very strong streaming option for managers in need of a running back due to bye weeks or injuries.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jonah Coleman Not a Realistic Starting RB in Potential Return
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:18 AM ETDenver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) practiced fully Wednesday through Friday and is questionable for Sunday's road game against the Arizona Cardinals, which makes the rookie a deeper-league stash as he nears a return. His last appearance came in Week 2, when he led Denver in rushing, scored his first NFL touchdown, and played 40.3% of the offensive snaps against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Friday's team report made his return conditional on activation from injured reserve. J.K. Dobbins has continued to lead the rushing workload, and RJ Harvey has 23 receptions, leaving Coleman's share of the backfield uncertain for Week 7.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
RJ Harvey Offers PPR Flex Upside With an Uneven Receiving Role
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:17 AM ETDenver Broncos running back RJ Harvey is a PPR flex for Sunday's visit to the Arizona Cardinals, with an uneven receiving role. He has 23 receptions for 163 yards in five appearances, 16 of them against the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers and none against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. The second-year back rebounded against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 with three catches for 31 yards and six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown. J.K. Dobbins is still handling the larger rushing workload, Harvey has received just 21 carries through six weeks, and Jonah Coleman's potential return from an ankle injury adds another variable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Leans on Volume and Touchdowns Entering Week 7
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:15 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins is a low-end RB2 for Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, particularly in standard and half-PPR leagues, because the volume keeps coming. He has scored in consecutive games despite averaging just 3.3 yards per carry this season, handling 17 carries for 41 yards and a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 6 and adding three receptions for five yards. Arizona has ruled out defensive tackle Walter Nolen (ankle), while defensive lineman Darius Robinson (back) is questionable. Dobbins has 81 carries this season compared with RJ Harvey's 21, but only 27 receiving yards, and Denver could also regain Jonah Coleman (ankle), who led the team in rushing in Week 2 before getting injured.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Bo Nix Enters Arizona Matchup With Limited Rushing Support
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:14 AM ETDenver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix remains a QB2 and deeper-league streaming option, and his 37 rushing yards through six games leave little fantasy production to offset his recent passing struggles. He threw for 123 yards against the Los Angeles Chargers and 107 against the Seattle Seahawks, with one passing touchdown across those two wins. Sunday's road matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, who are allowing 29.7 points per game although they held the Los Angeles Rams to 16 in Week 6, offers a chance to improve. Nix has finished below 200 passing yards in four of six starts, and Sean Payton's return to play-calling duties before Week 5 has not yet produced a passing breakout.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua a Must-Start WR1 if Active for Week 7
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Oct 24, 2026, 11:12 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (calf) continues to offer high-end WR1 value, but his Week 7 outlook is bleak due to injury. Nacua is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, and he's trending in the wrong direction after missing Friday's practice entirely. The good news is that if Nacua plays through his injury, we'd be confident enough to start him as a WR1 in fantasy football, especially against a Raiders defense allowing the third-most touchdowns and 11th-most fantasy points to wide receivers in 2026. It was previously reported that his injury was of minor severity, which is encouraging if it's true. With that being said, the fact that he didn't practice Friday is a very big concern. Managers might have to wait until 2:55 p.m. ET on Saturday for confirmation on Nacua's status. It would be wise to leave Nacua in the flex spot and have a backup plan from the later window of games in case the star receiver can't play.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
New York Jets Defense Draws Strong Week 7 Streaming Matchup
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:11 AM ETThe New York Jets defense is a strong starting option against the winless Miami Dolphins, whose quarterback has thrown more interceptions than touchdown passes through five starts. Malik Willis has two passing scores, four interceptions, and 14 sacks taken, giving New York a favorable Week 7 streaming matchup. The Jets recovered two New England Patriots fumbles in Week 6 and have recovered seven of the 11 fumbles they have forced this season. Rookie edge rusher David Bailey has five sacks through six games, and New York ranks fifth in Joey Pollizze's Week 7 D/ST rankings for RotoBaller.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Kenyon Sadiq's Recent Receiving Slump Leaves Him a Week 7 TE2
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Oct 24, 2026, 11:10 AM ETNew York Jets tight end Kenyon Sadiq is a volatile TE2 for Sunday's home matchup against the Miami Dolphins after catching just three passes for 15 yards over his past three games, a steep drop from his seven-catch, 105-yard breakout against the Detroit Lions. The rookie finished the Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots with one reception for 12 yards, while Mason Taylor caught four passes for 33 yards, and Adonai Mitchell's return adds another receiver to the passing game. Sadiq has 15 catches for 158 yards and one receiving touchdown this season, with about two-thirds of that yardage coming in the Detroit game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Ward Faces Tough Matchup in Week 7
Alex Brasky
Alex Brasky
Oct 24, 2026, 11:08 AM ETTennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is coming off a big win over the Indianapolis Colts but faces a challenging matchup against the Cleveland Browns in Week 7. The Browns have allowed just 205.2 yards passing per game this season, the eighth-fewest in the NFL, limiting the past two quarterbacks they've faced to 165 yards passing or fewer while racking up 11 sacks. Last week, Cleveland held Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to a paltry 5.3 yards per completion. Ward put up just 102 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 11 of 22 passes, including an interception, against the Colts in Week 6.--Alex Brasky
Source: RotoBaller