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Cowboys vs. Eagles Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Monday Night Football - Dak Prescott, Saquon Barkley, Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb, Makai Lemon, George Pickens, Dallas Goedert, and more

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CeeDee Lamb - Fantasy Football Rankings, DFS and Betting Picks, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 7 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.

Week 7 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night divisional clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.

Decimated by injuries, the Eagles enter this matchup missing multiple star players, while the Cowboys have consistently underperformed en route to a 2-4 record.

We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Monday, October 26, 8:15 PM ET

Notable Fantasy Injuries:

 

Matchups We Love

QB Tanner McKee

Tanner McKee made his first start of the season last week. In that first start, he threw for 215 yards and one touchdown and finished as the overall QB22 on the week. This week, McKee should post better fantasy numbers in a favorable matchup against the Cowboys' secondary. Dallas has allowed a QB to score over 20 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. That makes McKee a potential QB2 in Superflex formats

Cowboys WRs

Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens should be in most lineups this week. Lamb should definitely be in all lineups as a strong WR1 play, while Pickens will be a high-end WR2. The Eagles have given up the third-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Last week, the duo of Coker and McMillan combined for 12 catches and 186 yards against this secondary.

WR DeVonta Smith

Update: Both Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) are out. Darius Cooper becomes an interesting flex play in 12+ team leagues. 

The Cowboys have not been able to stop WRs this season. Golden had 22.4 PPR fantasy points last week. Egbuka totaled 17.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 5. Collins totaled seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. That bodes well for DeVonta Smith in Week 7. Smith will be a solid WR2 play after totaling 20.5 PPR fantasy points against the Panthers last weekend.

 

Matchups We Hate

None

 

Other Notable Matchups

QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott has not been his usual fantasy self this season. He has scored above 19 fantasy points just once and has finished outside the top 12 at the QB position in three of the last four weeks. Still, Prescott will come in as a low-end QB1 on Monday night. The Eagles have allowed four different QBs to score over 19 fantasy points in a game since Week 2.

RB Saquon Barkley

Update: Barkley is questionable.

There's a strong chance that Saquon Barkley returns from his hamstring injury in Week 7. If he does, you're starting him as a solid RB1 against this Cowboys defense. Dallas ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed, 25th in rushing yards allowed, and 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed to opposing RBs in 2026. If Barkely cannot go, Dameon Pierce would hold viable flex upside.

RB Javonte Williams

Javonte Williams continues to be a workhorse running back for this Cowboys team. He ranks sixth among all running backs in rush share percentage (69.7%) this season and has scored a rushing touchdown in all but one game. Therefore, Williams will be a solid start this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia just let Hubbard rush for 120 yards on the ground last week.

TE Dallas Goedert

Dallas Goedert scored 12.1 PPR fantasy points against the Panthers last week. He'll now be a low-end TE1 play against the Cowboys this week. Goedert saw eight targets with McKee under center in Week 6, and Dallas allowed five receptions to Kraft last Sunday.

 

Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
CeeDee Lamb 125.6 Start WR DAL PHI
George Pickens 118.8 Start WR DAL PHI
Dak Prescott 113.7 Start QB DAL PHI
Javonte Williams 110.9 Start RB DAL PHI
Brandon Aubrey 105.4 Start K DAL PHI
Dallas Cowboys 102.3 Risky Start DEF DAL PHI
Ryan Flournoy 102.1 Risky Start WR DAL PHI
Brevyn Spann-Ford 101.3 Sit TE DAL PHI
Jake Ferguson 100.8 Sit TE DAL PHI
Jonathan Mingo 99.7 Sit WR DAL PHI
KaVontae Turpin 99.7 Sit WR DAL PHI
Luke Schoonmaker 98.1 Sit TE DAL PHI
Tyler Goodson 96.2 Sit RB DAL PHI
Camden Brown 94.9 Sit WR DAL PHI
Hunter Luepke 93.7 Sit RB DAL PHI
Emari Demercado 93.6 Sit RB DAL PHI
Sam Howell 91.8 Sit QB DAL PHI

 

Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups

See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections

Player Matchup
Rating ▾		 Start/Sit Pos. Team Game
Matchup
Saquon Barkley 107.4 Start RB PHI DAL
Dallas Goedert 106.8 Start TE PHI DAL
Dameon Pierce 101.9 Sit RB PHI DAL
Makai Lemon 101.2 Sit WR PHI DAL
Darius Cooper 100.1 Sit WR PHI DAL
Tanner McKee 100 Sit QB PHI DAL
Johnny Mundt 97 Sit TE PHI DAL
Elijah Moore 95.7 Sit WR PHI DAL
Carson Steele 93.8 Sit RB PHI DAL
Britain Covey 93.7 Sit WR PHI DAL
E.J. Jenkins 93.7 Sit TE PHI DAL
Hollywood Brown 93.7 Sit WR PHI DAL
Jaydon Blue 91.9 Sit RB PHI DAL
Cole Payton 91.3 Sit QB PHI DAL
Joe Milton III 91.3 Sit QB PHI DAL
Jake Elliott 88.2 Sit K PHI DAL
Philadelphia Eagles 80.8 Sit DEF PHI DAL

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Start?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
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Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Saquon Barkley, Makai Lemon, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.

Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:

Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Bowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
Matthew Golden
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Nabers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Nico Collins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
Puka Nacua
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Woody Marks
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bucky Irving
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bijan Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Pickens
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trey McBride
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Kittle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Saquon Barkley
vs
Garrett Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Jacobs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jalen Coker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tee Higgins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chase Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Zay Flowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
A.J. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
DK Metcalf
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jameson Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Breece Hall
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sam Laporta
Saquon Barkley
vs
Luther Burden III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tony Pollard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Michael Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Germie Bernard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Carnell Tate
Saquon Barkley
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Isaiah Likely
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tucker Kraft
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devaughn Vele
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan Mason
Saquon Barkley
vs
Denzel Boston
Saquon Barkley
vs
Keenan Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Xavier Worthy
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dallas Goedert
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Travis Kelce
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Higbee
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rome Odunze
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tre Tucker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Braelon Allen
Saquon Barkley
vs
Colston Loveland
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jordan Addison
Saquon Barkley
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Juwan Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Saquon Barkley
vs
Demario Douglas
Saquon Barkley
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Saquon Barkley
vs
Blake Corum
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Washington
Saquon Barkley
vs
Samaje Perine
Saquon Barkley
vs
KC Concepcion
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kendre Miller
Saquon Barkley
vs
Hunter Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Darius Cooper
Saquon Barkley
vs
Makai Lemon
Saquon Barkley
vs
Josh Downs
Saquon Barkley
vs
Alvin Kamara
Saquon Barkley
vs
RJ Harvey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Cade Otton
Saquon Barkley
vs
Roschon Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rico Dowdle
Saquon Barkley
vs
Bam Knight
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyjae Spears
Saquon Barkley
vs
Cam Skattebo
Saquon Barkley
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Saquon Barkley
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kaelon Black
Saquon Barkley
vs
Devin Singletary
Saquon Barkley
vs
Emmett Johnson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dylan Sampson
Saquon Barkley
vs
George Holani
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justice Hill
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonah Coleman
Saquon Barkley
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Wright
Saquon Barkley
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
CJ Donaldson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tyler Goodson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sean Tucker
Saquon Barkley
vs
Corey Kiner
Saquon Barkley
vs
Sione Vaki
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Saquon Barkley
vs
Seth McGowan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Hunter Luepke
Saquon Barkley
vs
Khalil Herbert
Saquon Barkley
vs
Dylan Laube
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaleel McLaughlin
Saquon Barkley
vs
A.J. Dillon
Saquon Barkley
vs
Audric Estime
Saquon Barkley
vs
Isaiah Davis
Saquon Barkley
vs
Trevor Etienne
Saquon Barkley
vs
Rasheen Ali
Saquon Barkley
vs
Elijah Mitchell
Saquon Barkley
vs
Patrick Ricard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Adam Prentice
Saquon Barkley
vs
Evan Hull
Makai Lemon
vs
Darius Cooper
Makai Lemon
vs
Josh Downs
Makai Lemon
vs
Hunter Henry
Makai Lemon
vs
Alvin Kamara
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendre Miller
Makai Lemon
vs
RJ Harvey
Makai Lemon
vs
KC Concepcion
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Samaje Perine
Makai Lemon
vs
Roschon Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Blake Corum
Makai Lemon
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Makai Lemon
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Demario Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Makai Lemon
vs
Rico Dowdle
Makai Lemon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Bam Knight
Makai Lemon
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Mark Andrews
Makai Lemon
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Mayer
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Addison
Makai Lemon
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Colston Loveland
Makai Lemon
vs
Courtland Sutton
Makai Lemon
vs
Braelon Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyjae Spears
Makai Lemon
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Cam Skattebo
Makai Lemon
vs
Tre Tucker
Makai Lemon
vs
Colby Parkinson
Makai Lemon
vs
Rome Odunze
Makai Lemon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Makai Lemon
vs
Tyler Higbee
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Gesicki
Makai Lemon
vs
Travis Kelce
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Ted Hurst
Makai Lemon
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Xavier Worthy
Makai Lemon
vs
Darren Waller
Makai Lemon
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Makai Lemon
vs
Keenan Allen
Makai Lemon
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Denzel Boston
Makai Lemon
vs
Brandin Cooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Mason
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylin Noel
Makai Lemon
vs
Devaughn Vele
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Tucker Kraft
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaiah Likely
Makai Lemon
vs
Savion Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Makai Lemon
vs
Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Evan Engram
Makai Lemon
vs
Carnell Tate
Makai Lemon
vs
AJ Barner
Makai Lemon
vs
Germie Bernard
Makai Lemon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Michael Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Kirk
Makai Lemon
vs
Tony Pollard
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Makai Lemon
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Makai Lemon
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Makai Lemon
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Luther Burden III
Makai Lemon
vs
Tez Johnson
Makai Lemon
vs
Sam Laporta
Makai Lemon
vs
Kaelon Black
Makai Lemon
vs
Breece Hall
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Watkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Jameson Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Greg Dulcich
Makai Lemon
vs
DK Metcalf
Makai Lemon
vs
Jahan Dotson
Makai Lemon
vs
A.J. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Makai Lemon
vs
Zay Flowers
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Makai Lemon
vs
Drake London
Makai Lemon
vs
Justin Jefferson
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Olave
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Nabers
Makai Lemon
vs
Nico Collins
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Makai Lemon
vs
George Pickens
Makai Lemon
vs
Garrett Wilson
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Coker
Makai Lemon
vs
Tee Higgins
Makai Lemon
vs
Cooper Kupp
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Royals
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Nailor
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Efton Chism III
Makai Lemon
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Makai Lemon
vs
Rashod Bateman
Makai Lemon
vs
Kyle Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Makai Lemon
vs
Troy Franklin
Makai Lemon
vs
Jalen Brooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Makai Lemon
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Makai Lemon
vs
Chris Bell
Makai Lemon
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Makai Lemon
vs
Bryce Lance
Makai Lemon
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Makai Lemon
vs
Elijah Moore
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Mooney
Makai Lemon
vs
Jauan Jennings
Makai Lemon
vs
Jacob Cowing
Makai Lemon
vs
John Metchie III
Makai Lemon
vs
Tank Dell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Dameon Pierce
vs
Will Mallory
Dameon Pierce
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Devin Singletary
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jahan Dotson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cooper Kupp
Dameon Pierce
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jalen Royals
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordan Watkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jalen Nailor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kaelon Black
Dameon Pierce
vs
Malachi Fields
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tez Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Efton Chism III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jake Ferguson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emmett Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rashod Bateman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian Kirk
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Sampson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
AJ Barner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Isaac TeSlaa
Dameon Pierce
vs
Evan Engram
Dameon Pierce
vs
Troy Franklin
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kalif Raymond
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jalen Brooks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Savion Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Caleb Douglas
Dameon Pierce
vs
Eli Raridon
Dameon Pierce
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylin Noel
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tommy Tremble
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brandin Cooks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chris Bell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Dameon Pierce
vs
George Holani
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darren Waller
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bryce Lance
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ted Hurst
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mason Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darnell Washington
Dameon Pierce
vs
Elijah Moore
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Darnell Mooney
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dalton Schultz
Dameon Pierce
vs
Noah Gray
Dameon Pierce
vs
Colby Parkinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jauan Jennings
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cam Skattebo
Dameon Pierce
vs
Justice Hill
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyjae Spears
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonah Coleman
Dameon Pierce
vs
Courtland Sutton
Dameon Pierce
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Dameon Pierce
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jacob Cowing
Dameon Pierce
vs
Michael Mayer
Dameon Pierce
vs
John Metchie III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Mark Andrews
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tank Dell
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bam Knight
Dameon Pierce
vs
Gunnar Helm
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rico Dowdle
Dameon Pierce
vs
Zachariah Branch
Dameon Pierce
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Velus Jones Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tory Horton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Roschon Johnson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Dameon Pierce
vs
Cade Otton
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Wright
Dameon Pierce
vs
RJ Harvey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Xavier Hutchinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Alvin Kamara
Dameon Pierce
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Downs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bijan Robinson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyren Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jaylen Warren
Dameon Pierce
vs
Derrick Henry
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Dameon Pierce
vs
D'Andre Swift
Dameon Pierce
vs
Woody Marks
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Dameon Pierce
vs
Javonte Williams
Dameon Pierce
vs
Bucky Irving
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Dameon Pierce
vs
Josh Jacobs
Dameon Pierce
vs
Chase Brown
Dameon Pierce
vs
Breece Hall
Dameon Pierce
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tony Pollard
Dameon Pierce
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Jordan Mason
Dameon Pierce
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Dameon Pierce
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Dameon Pierce
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Braelon Allen
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Dameon Pierce
vs
Blake Corum
Dameon Pierce
vs
Samaje Perine
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kendre Miller
Dameon Pierce
vs
CJ Donaldson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Tyler Goodson
Dameon Pierce
vs
Sean Tucker
Dameon Pierce
vs
Corey Kiner
Dameon Pierce
vs
Sione Vaki
Dameon Pierce
vs
Kyle Juszczyk
Dameon Pierce
vs
Seth McGowan
Dameon Pierce
vs
Hunter Luepke
Dameon Pierce
vs
Khalil Herbert
Dameon Pierce
vs
Dylan Laube

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Washington Jr.

a Game-Time Decision for Week 7
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Return to Lead Role in Week 7
Puka Nacua

Rams Optimistic Puka Nacua Will Play vs. Raiders in Week 7
Breece Hall

Unlikely to Play in Week 7
Charles Bassey

Set to Debut Against Suns
Jalen Duren

Ruled Out for Sunday
Oso Ighodaro

Out for Suns' Home Opener
Luke Kennard

Available Against Warriors
Draymond Green

Downgraded to Out Against Phoenix
Paolo Banchero

Diagnosed with High Ankle Sprain
Yves Missi

Out Indefinitely with Knee Bone Bruise
Al Horford

Unavailable Against Suns
Stephen Curry

Ruled Out Saturday Against Suns
Marcus Smart

Sidelined Against Atlanta
Reed Sheppard

Back in Action for Rockets on Saturday
Kyrie Irving

Ruled Out for Saturday's Home Opener
Cooper Flagg

to be Re-Evaluated Next Week
Jonah Coleman

Denver Broncos Activate Jonah Coleman from Injured Reserve
John Marino

Now Week-to-Week
Jared McCann

Ruled Out Saturday
John Gibson

Facing the Flames Saturday
Devon Levi

to Miss Several Weeks
Logan Thompson

Won't Play Against Sabres
Pierre-Luc Dubois

Rejoins Capitals Lineup Saturday
VEG

Mitchell Marner Misses Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Unavailable Saturday
Christian Kirk

Activated from IR, Will Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Officially Activated Ahead of Week 7 Return
Tank Dell

Added to Texans' 53-Man Roster, Will Play in Week 7
Josh Jacobs

Activated, Will Play in Week 7
Dontayvion Wicks

Ruled Out for Week 7
Dallas Goedert

Cleared for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Saquon Barkley

Questionable for Monday Night
DeVonta Smith

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Cowboys
Lamar Jackson

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Bengals
Dallas Goedert

Expects to Play Monday Despite Knee Setback
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Nathan MacKinnon

Amasses Four Points in Win Over Lightning
Eeli Tolvanen

Misses Practice for Personal Reasons
Rasmus Ristolainen

Could Return Saturday
Jiri Kulich

Questionable Saturday
Vincent Desharnais

Out 4-6 Weeks After Appendectomy
Victor Hedman

Leaves Friday's Action Early
Brian Thomas Jr.

a Potential Trade Candidate at the Deadline
Lamar Jackson

"50/50" to Play in Week 7
Jonathan Taylor

Vikings, Giants Linked to Jonathan Taylor
Paolo Banchero

Set for Further Evaluation
Stephen Curry

Likely to Sit Saturday in Phoenix
Brandin Podziemski

Won't Play Saturday in Phoenix
Yves Missi

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Knee
Ausar Thompson

Exits Friday with Undisclosed Injury
Jalen Duren

Exits Friday's Win with Thigh Injury
Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Woody Marks

Set Up for a Heavy Workload
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Expected to Share Workload Again in Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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