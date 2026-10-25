Fantasy football start em, sit em MNF lineups advice for Cowboys vs. Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 7 (2026). NFL matchups analysis and MNF starts/sits.
Week 7 of the NFL season closes with a Monday Night divisional clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles.
Decimated by injuries, the Eagles enter this matchup missing multiple star players, while the Cowboys have consistently underperformed en route to a 2-4 record.
We will bring you Monday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Good luck in Week 7, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Monday, October 26, 8:15 PM ET
Notable Fantasy Injuries:
- Jalen Hurts - IR (Blood Clots)
- DeVonta Smith - Out (Hamstring)
- Dontayvion Wicks - Out (Ankle)
- Saquon Barkley - Questionable (Hamstring)
Matchups We Love
QB Tanner McKee
Tanner McKee made his first start of the season last week. In that first start, he threw for 215 yards and one touchdown and finished as the overall QB22 on the week. This week, McKee should post better fantasy numbers in a favorable matchup against the Cowboys' secondary. Dallas has allowed a QB to score over 20 fantasy points in three of the last four weeks. That makes McKee a potential QB2 in Superflex formats
Cowboys WRs
Both CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens should be in most lineups this week. Lamb should definitely be in all lineups as a strong WR1 play, while Pickens will be a high-end WR2. The Eagles have given up the third-most fantasy points and fourth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs this season. Last week, the duo of Coker and McMillan combined for 12 catches and 186 yards against this secondary.
Update: Both Smith and Dontayvion Wicks (hamstring) are out. Darius Cooper becomes an interesting flex play in 12+ team leagues.
The Cowboys have not been able to stop WRs this season. Golden had 22.4 PPR fantasy points last week. Egbuka totaled 17.2 PPR fantasy points in Week 5. Collins totaled seven catches for 118 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4. That bodes well for DeVonta Smith in Week 7. Smith will be a solid WR2 play after totaling 20.5 PPR fantasy points against the Panthers last weekend.
DeVonta Smith Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Cowboys
https://t.co/szFo0agacS
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 24, 2026
Matchups We Hate
None
Other Notable Matchups
QB Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott has not been his usual fantasy self this season. He has scored above 19 fantasy points just once and has finished outside the top 12 at the QB position in three of the last four weeks. Still, Prescott will come in as a low-end QB1 on Monday night. The Eagles have allowed four different QBs to score over 19 fantasy points in a game since Week 2.
Update: Barkley is questionable.
There's a strong chance that Saquon Barkley returns from his hamstring injury in Week 7. If he does, you're starting him as a solid RB1 against this Cowboys defense. Dallas ranks 23rd in fantasy points allowed, 25th in rushing yards allowed, and 24th in rushing touchdowns allowed to opposing RBs in 2026. If Barkely cannot go, Dameon Pierce would hold viable flex upside.
Saturday’s Injury Report
#DALvsPHI https://t.co/65eLx2nigX
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 24, 2026
Javonte Williams continues to be a workhorse running back for this Cowboys team. He ranks sixth among all running backs in rush share percentage (69.7%) this season and has scored a rushing touchdown in all but one game. Therefore, Williams will be a solid start this week against the Eagles. Philadelphia just let Hubbard rush for 120 yards on the ground last week.
Dallas Goedert scored 12.1 PPR fantasy points against the Panthers last week. He'll now be a low-end TE1 play against the Cowboys this week. Goedert saw eight targets with McKee under center in Week 6, and Dallas allowed five receptions to Kraft last Sunday.
Dallas Cowboys Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|CeeDee Lamb
|125.6
|Start
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|George Pickens
|118.8
|Start
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Dak Prescott
|113.7
|Start
|QB
|DAL
|PHI
|Javonte Williams
|110.9
|Start
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Brandon Aubrey
|105.4
|Start
|K
|DAL
|PHI
|Dallas Cowboys
|102.3
|Risky Start
|DEF
|DAL
|PHI
|Ryan Flournoy
|102.1
|Risky Start
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|101.3
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|PHI
|Jake Ferguson
|100.8
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|PHI
|Jonathan Mingo
|99.7
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|KaVontae Turpin
|99.7
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Luke Schoonmaker
|98.1
|Sit
|TE
|DAL
|PHI
|Tyler Goodson
|96.2
|Sit
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Camden Brown
|94.9
|Sit
|WR
|DAL
|PHI
|Hunter Luepke
|93.7
|Sit
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Emari Demercado
|93.6
|Sit
|RB
|DAL
|PHI
|Sam Howell
|91.8
|Sit
|QB
|DAL
|PHI
Philadelphia Eagles Start/Sit Matchups
See the full stats in our Fantasy Football Matchup Ratings Projections
|Player
|Matchup
Rating ▾
|Start/Sit
|Pos.
|Team
|Game
Matchup
|Saquon Barkley
|107.4
|Start
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Dallas Goedert
|106.8
|Start
|TE
|PHI
|DAL
|Dameon Pierce
|101.9
|Sit
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Makai Lemon
|101.2
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Darius Cooper
|100.1
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Tanner McKee
|100
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|DAL
|Johnny Mundt
|97
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|DAL
|Elijah Moore
|95.7
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Carson Steele
|93.8
|Sit
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Britain Covey
|93.7
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|E.J. Jenkins
|93.7
|Sit
|TE
|PHI
|DAL
|Hollywood Brown
|93.7
|Sit
|WR
|PHI
|DAL
|Jaydon Blue
|91.9
|Sit
|RB
|PHI
|DAL
|Cole Payton
|91.3
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|DAL
|Joe Milton III
|91.3
|Sit
|QB
|PHI
|DAL
|Jake Elliott
|88.2
|Sit
|K
|PHI
|DAL
|Philadelphia Eagles
|80.8
|Sit
|DEF
|PHI
|DAL
Who Should I Start Tool
Not sure who to start? Check out the Who Should I Start tool:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Who Should I Start? Who Should I Sit? Some common Week 7 fantasy football lineup decisions are regarding players like Saquon Barkley, Makai Lemon, Dameon Pierce. But not to worry, we are here to help make these decisions and build winning lineups in Week 7.
Week 7 Player Decisions. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Our free Who Should I Start? tool will help make your fantasy football lineup decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to start... all free! Get your winning lineups set, and make the right decisions.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed, we've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is to select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circles), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular Week 7 searches and comparisons from our 'Who To Start' tool:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!