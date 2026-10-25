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Cedric Coward Good to Go Versus Sacramento

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Oct 25, 2026, 8:19 PM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Cedric Coward (wrist) is available for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings after missing Friday's win over Golden State with a left wrist sprain. Coward opened the season with seven points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes against Utah. The second-year guard averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists as a rookie and should step back into a meaningful role immediately. GG Jackson II started in his absence Friday but managed only two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 15 minutes, so his playing time could take a hit with Coward back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
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Oct 25, 2026, 8:44 PM ET

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Cooper Flagg (shoulder) is questionable for Monday's road game against the Miami Heat, according to The Dallas Morning News' Mike Curtis. Flagg missed Saturday's loss to San Antonio after being diagnosed with a mild left shoulder sprain, but the questionable tag gives him a chance to return after a one-game absence. The reigning Rookie of the Year averaged 23.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 3.0 steals on 60.9% shooting through his first two games. With Naji Marshall (illness) out, Zaccharie Risacher and Marcus Sasser could remain in larger roles if Flagg sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
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Oct 25, 2026, 8:06 PM ET

Indiana Pacers center Ivica Zubac (ankle) will not return to Sunday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after spraining his left ankle in the first quarter. Zubac stepped on teammate Kelly Oubre Jr.'s foot while going for a rebound and finished with two points, one rebound and two assists in seven minutes. Indiana visits Milwaukee on Monday, putting his availability for the second leg of the back-to-back in doubt. Larry Nance Jr. checked in immediately after Zubac went down, but Jay Huff opened the second half at center and would be the more intriguing fantasy option if Zubac misses time after averaging 1.9 blocks across all 82 games last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tony East
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Oct 25, 2026, 7:59 PM ET

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) will be re-evaluated in two weeks after suffering a right hamstring strain in Friday's 128-111 win over Miami, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 22-year-old All-Star exited in the second quarter with four points, six rebounds, and three assists in 10 minutes. Paul Reed has moved into the starting lineup and enters the role averaging 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds on 71.4% shooting through two appearances off the bench. He carries immediate fantasy appeal while Duren is sidelined, while John Collins could also pick up some minutes at center.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
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Oct 25, 2026, 7:52 PM ET

Sacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to stiffness in his left ankle, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320. It is the same ankle Murray underwent arthroscopic surgery on in May and later aggravated during training camp. The 26-year-old has struggled through two games, averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting while going 0-for-7 from three. Precious Achiuwa should be among the players seeing more frontcourt work in Murray's absence. Tuesday's game in San Antonio will be Murray's next opportunity to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: James Ham
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Oct 25, 2026, 10:19 AM ET

Brooklyn Nets center Day'Ron Sharpe was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saturday's 125-121 loss to Cleveland after picking up his second Flagrant 1 foul of the game. Both came on closeouts against James Harden three-point attempts, with the second also serving as Sharpe's sixth personal foul. The 24-year-old finished with seven points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one steal on 3-for-10 shooting in 23 minutes. Sharpe has collected eight boards in each of his first two games, but early foul trouble is already cutting into his opportunity. He now carries two flagrant points for the regular season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Erik Slater
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Oct 25, 2026, 10:13 AM ET

Orlando Magic guard/forward Anthony Black (ankle) has been upgraded to questionable for Sunday's road game against the New York Knicks, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. The 22-year-old missed the entire preseason and Orlando's first two games with a right ankle sprain. His potential return comes at an opportune time with Paolo Banchero (ankle) facing a multiweek absence. Black showed his upside last December, averaging 18.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 33.1 minutes across 14 games. If cleared, he could quickly reclaim a meaningful backcourt role, likely cutting into the minutes of Jase Richardson and Jevon Carter.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jason Beede
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Oct 25, 2026, 10:07 AM ET

Philadelphia 76ers forward Jabari Walker (knee) exited Saturday's 127-116 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter and did not return. Head coach Nick Nurse said the 24-year-old tweaked his left knee but had no further update. Walker recorded six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in a season-high 12 minutes while Philadelphia was already short on frontcourt depth. With Joel Embiid expected to rest Sunday against Detroit and several other big men sidelined, Adem Bona could be asked to take on a bigger role after playing 10 minutes Saturday. Walker's status is another one to watch ahead of Sunday's back-to-back finale.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kris Rhim
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Oct 25, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Cedric Coward (wrist) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left wrist sprain. Coward missed Friday's 111-108 win over Golden State after previously carrying a doubtful tag, so the upgrade is an encouraging step. The All-Rookie First Team selection averaged 13.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season before opening this campaign with seven points and seven rebounds in 28 minutes. GG Jackson II started Friday but managed two points on 1-for-6 shooting in 15 minutes, while Jerami Grant also picked up some additional run. Both could remain more involved if Coward sits again.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
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Oct 25, 2026, 9:54 AM ET

Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings as part of his left ankle return-from-injury management. The 24-year-old is sitting out the front end of a back-to-back after two ankle surgeries and playing only 11 games last season. Edey has averaged 7.0 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks in 21.8 minutes through two starts this year. Isaiah Stewart and Quinten Post should both have more room in the center rotation Sunday, with Monday's game in Utah representing Edey's next chance to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grizzlies PR
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Oct 25, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Golden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) exited Saturday's 131-122 loss to the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter with left knee soreness and did not return, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Santos, who started with Draymond Green (back) sidelined, finished with seven points, four rebounds, and three assists in 23 minutes. He called the injury a tweak afterward and did not believe it was serious. Santos also briefly injured the same knee during the preseason finale eight days earlier. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still out, Will Richard and Georges Niang could pick up more wing minutes if Santos misses Monday's game in Denver.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Oct 25, 2026, 9:41 AM ET

Detroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, according to the Detroit Free Press' Omari Sankofa II. Thompson stepped on Andrew Wiggins' heel during Friday's 128-111 win over Miami and did not return, finishing with four points, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 19 minutes. He opened the season with an 11-point, 11-rebound, five-assist double-double against Boston. With Jalen Duren (hamstring) already out, another absence would further thin Detroit's rotation, with Isaiah Joe and Javonte Green candidates for added minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
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Oct 24, 2026, 9:25 PM ET

Golden State Warriors center Charles Bassey (knee) is available for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns after missing the first two games with right patellar tendinopathy. His return comes at a good time for a depleted Golden State frontcourt, with Al Horford (back) and Draymond Green (back) both sidelined and Kristaps Porzingis (illness) still away from the team. Bassey averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 20.1 minutes across five appearances with the Warriors last season. If he gets a similar workload Saturday, he could provide useful rebounds and blocks.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Oct 24, 2026, 9:08 PM ET

Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a right hamstring strain. Duren exited Friday's 128-111 win over Miami in the second quarter after grabbing at his right leg and did not return. The reigning All-NBA Third Team selection averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0% shooting last season, leaving Detroit with a significant hole inside. Paul Reed is positioned for a much larger role after stepping in Friday and producing 19 points and 11 rebounds on 8-for-11 shooting.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Omari Sankofa II
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:56 PM ET

Phoenix Suns center Oso Ighodaro (oblique) has been ruled out for Saturday's home opener against the Golden State Warriors, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. The 24-year-old suffered a right oblique strain after recording eight points, three rebounds, and three assists in 15 minutes against Portland. Head coach Jordan Ott said Phoenix hopes the injury is more day-to-day than long-term. With Mark Williams (shoulder) already sidelined, Khaman Maluach should take on more responsibility at center after grabbing six rebounds in the opener, while Duop Reath could also see additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:50 PM ET

Phoenix Suns guard/forward Luke Kennard (knee) is available for Saturday's home opener against the Golden State Warriors, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. Kennard missed Wednesday's loss to Portland with left knee tendinopathy, a game in which Phoenix went just 6-for-31 from three. The 30-year-old led the NBA at 47.8% from deep last season despite attempting only 3.1 triples per game, and the Suns have encouraged him to shoot more. Kennard showed that approach in the preseason, scoring 20 points while going 4-for-10 from three against San Antonio. His return could cut into Jordan Goodwin's minutes off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Duane Rankin
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:42 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Draymond Green (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns with bilateral low-back soreness. The 36-year-old has averaged 3.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in 26.0 minutes through two games, serving as Golden State's main facilitator. Stephen Curry (knee), Brandin Podziemski (back), and Al Horford (back) are also unavailable, leaving the Warriors without several key pieces. Yaxel Lendeborg should have more opportunities to create after filling the box score with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists Friday against Memphis.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:26 PM ET

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (ankle) has been diagnosed with a low-grade right high ankle sprain, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The injury typically carries a four-to-six-week recovery window, though Orlando has not announced an official timetable. The 23-year-old opened the season averaging 24.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 69.6% from the field. Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane should shoulder more of the offense in his absence, while Tristan da Silva is the leading candidate to move into the starting lineup after scoring 14 points with four threes in the opener.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:20 PM ET

New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been diagnosed with a left knee bone bruise and has no timetable for his return, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. The 22-year-old was injured Friday against Utah when Zion Williamson fell into his leg, cutting short a strong start to the season that included 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in the opener. Derik Queen now has a chance to take on a much larger role after averaging 11.0 points and 8.5 rebounds off the bench through two games. Karlo Matkovic should also pick up frontcourt minutes, but Queen carries the stronger fantasy upside while Missi is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:13 PM ET

Golden State Warriors forward/center Al Horford (back) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to bilateral lower-back soreness injury management. The 40-year-old is sitting the second leg of Golden State's first back-to-back after recording three points, five rebounds, and two blocks in 19 minutes against Memphis on Friday. With Draymond Green (back) doubtful and Charles Bassey (knee) questionable, two-way rookie Graham Ike could be pressed into another sizeable role. Yaxel Lendeborg should also remain heavily involved after putting up 18 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists Friday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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Oct 24, 2026, 8:06 PM ET

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns due to right knee injury management, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. Curry hinted at the decision after Friday's 111-108 loss to Memphis, when he scored 24 points in 30 minutes. The 38-year-old is averaging 23.5 points through two games while going 18-for-18 from the free-throw line. With Brandin Podziemski (back) also out and Draymond Green (back) doubtful, Brandon Williams and De'Anthony Melton should have more opportunities in the backcourt. Curry's availability on future back-to-backs will be worth monitoring.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
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