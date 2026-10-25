The Week 8 waiver wire adds lightning round for 2026 fantasy football. Our free agent list includes Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams, Bam Knight, Devin Singletary, Mason Taylor, Eli Raridon, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett, and more.
Week 7 brought more scoring in the early slate, but "National Tight End Day" still left many of you with lackluster scoring out of some premier names as we look toward Week 8. Let's take an initial pass with our eyes on the horizon to offer up names for both shallow and deep leagues alike. It's time to check in on the early adds across all formats with our fantasy football waiver wire pickups lightning round heading into Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season, which sees the 49ers, Giants, Saints, and Texans take their byes (we'll typically avoid listing players on these teams).
This rapid reaction is for fantasy-relevant players going into Week 8. Key injuries to monitor are Aaron Jones Sr. (knee), Cam Skattebo (hamstring), Jaylen Waddle (chest), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring), Jaylin Noel (toe), as well as Christian McCaffrey (thigh), though he was able to return, and more (fortunate that most are going into the bye). Bookmark our league-leading news feed and set up app alerts for the best and most accurate information available.
This column will be published early in the week and updated daily as the site brings you in-depth waiver wire analysis for all positions. Waiver pickups are listed in priority order and broken down by position, covering those rostered in roughly 70% or fewer of Yahoo! leagues, from shallow standard options to deep PPR options. We do our best to serve all readers, including 10-teamers and 16-teamers alike, and can start handing out stickers to those of you with 75% of the names unavailable to you.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 8 Running Backs To Add
Pickups are in priority order
Rachaad White
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight (plus Dallas matchup awaits if Jeremiyah Love stays out)
Samaje Perine (only four touches but Chase Brown didn't run well, TD chances in Cincy)
Rico Dowdle (he and Perine have "cuff+" value)
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black (would be higher if SF didn't hit the bye amid CMC's thigh issue)
Jonah Coleman
Devin Singletary (hitting the bye, both Skattebo and Tracy looked okay celebrating the walk-off win. Monitor them)
Seth McGowan (Jonathan Taylor trade watch means we must respect McGowan's potential)
Chris Rodriguez Jr. (had more work in Week 6, but not the talent of Bhayshul Tuten)
Keaton Mitchell
Kimani Vidal
Mike Washington Jr.
Dylan Sampson (built for PPR plug-in needs)
Tyler Allgeier (if he truly can't edge Knight for work, then his fantasy upside is quite low)
Jonathon Brooks
James Conner
Jeremy McNichols
Roschon Johnson
Kaytron Allen
Khalil Herbert
Michael Carter (shoutout to a waiver wire legend...what if TEN sells high on Tony Pollard's great game?)
Najee Harris (does he sign somewhere else with 8-10 weekly touches available?)
Week 8 Wide Receivers To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Deebo Samuel Sr. (I know, he's rostered in your league...I take what the Rostered% gives me)
Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr. (heck yeah)
KC Concepcion Jr.
Antonio Williams (bet on talent emerging with Terry McLaurin out)
Caleb Douglas (made the most of low passing volume, but tough to lean on that)
Jakobi Meyers (the following guys with steadier "high floor" roles can't be forgotten)
Khalil Shakir
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
Ja'Kobi Lane (outlook should soar with Lamar Jackson's return)
Makai Lemon (still waiting on the rookie upside to polish up)
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele (talented, but runway shortens if you think Tyson returns shortly)
Darius Cooper (fills DeVonta Smith's cleats when out, might be a longer runway here)
Malik Washington
DeMario Douglas (disappointing Week 7 when billed as a higher-floor PPR guy)
Konata Mumpfield
Travis Hunter (intriguing talent, unclear role)
Marvin Mims Jr. (monitor Waddle's status)
Malachi Fields
Tre' Harris
Jordan Watkins
Tez Johnson
Treylon Burks (sneaky add while everyone flocks to Williams)
Savion Williams
Jauan Jennings (trade?)
Jordan Watkins
Cyrus Allen
Tyreek Hill
Week 8 Tight Ends To Add
Pickups are in priority order:
Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
Chig Okonkwo (runs plenty of routes for a banged-up team)
Pat Freiermuth
Terrance Ferguson (great stash if you can wait)
Mike Gesicki (still a TD magnet)
Mason Taylor (tough to chase these, but back-to-back games with six targets)
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
Colby Parkinson
Eli Raridon (Both NE TEs needed with WR depth strained, AJB still not looking 100%)
Darnell Washington
Davis Allen (13 personnel SZN)
Josh Cuevas
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Week 8 Quarterbacks To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:
Jacoby Brissett (at Dallas, simple stream trigger)
Kirk Cousins (should rebound against the Jets, but floor is far lower than we'd like)
Baker Mayfield (barely had to do anything in easy win; Atlanta should fight much harder)
Malik Willis (finally has healthy WR trio, schedule opens up after Week 8 vs. NE)
Michael Penix Jr.
Geno Smith
Bo Nix
Aaron Rodgers
Deshaun Watson
Sam Darnold
Tanner McKee
J.J. McCarthy (bye week stash)
Tyler Huntley (Lamar Jackson injury hedge)
Carson Beck (Watch list flag; on radars if debut comes against DAL)
Fernando Mendoza (we like Cousins still, but the page could turn)
Anthony Richardson Sr. (would they dare? DAL & MIA in Weeks 9 & 10)
Week 8 Defenses To Add
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 8:
New England Patriots D/ST
Cincinnati Bengals D/ST
Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST
Las Vegas Raiders D/ST
Kansas City Chiefs D/ST
Cleveland Browns D/ST
Atlanta Falcons D/ST
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams, Bam Knight, Devin Singletary, Mason Taylor, Eli Raridon, Geno Smith, and Jacoby Brissett. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams, Bam Knight, Devin Singletary, Mason Taylor, Eli Raridon, Geno Smith, and Jacoby Brissett. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Antonio Williams, Bam Knight, Devin Singletary, Mason Taylor, Eli Raridon, Geno Smith, Jacoby Brissett:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
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