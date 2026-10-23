Andy's must-have bench stashes and sneaky fantasy football waiver wire adds, sleepers ahead of Week 7 in 2026. Pick up these high-upside players before Week 7.
Hey RotoBallers! Welcome to the seventh edition of our High-Upside Bench Stashes series. With another full slate of NFL action set to kick off in just a few days, it's never too late to check the waiver wire for some sneaky upside stashes.
In this week's edition, we will look at several handcuff running backs and an emerging option for Big Blue. On the wide receiver side, we will look at a rookie with a clear path to the No. 2 and a veteran wideout nearing a return to action. As always, to qualify as a stash option, the player must be available in more than 70% of all Yahoo leagues.
Be sure to follow RotoBaller NFL on X for all of our league-winning content and me, @A_Smith_FS. Additionally, be sure to use discount code SMITH for 50% off any Premium Packages and gain access to our Team Sync platform with customized lineup tools, projections, and more based on your league settings. Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Running Backs
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
15% rostered
The New York Giants backfield has been a major topic of discussion in the fantasy community. During their loss to the Saints, the team's leading back, Cam Skattebo, did not log a single carry, which allowed the work to be shifted to Najee Harris, Tyrone Tracy Jr., and Devin Singletary.
While John Harbaugh has insisted this was not a "benching," Skattebo is clearly in the doghouse after some fumbling concerns. While he did log first-team reps with newly-named starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy in practice this week, their roles heading into Sunday are far from solidified.
As a result, managers should consider getting ahead of a potential top waiver wire claim. Tracy spent the first month of the season in a minor role, taking just four attempts through four games and drawing no targets. However, in Week 5, he drew three targets and took three attempts, but saw his workload surge this past weekend.
Facing the Saints, Tracy logged a season-high 28 offensive snaps (just two behind Singletary who led the team) but was given six carries (18 yards and a score) and caught two of three targets for 27 yards and another touchdown.
Tyrone Tracy Jr. gets the first 6️⃣ on the board for the Giants!
NOvsNYG on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/aZQxb8kK15
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
While there is an outcome in which Skattebo reclaims the lead role, for now managers should be uber aggressive ahead of Week 7.
Tracy has averaged over 4.0 YPC in each of his first two seasons and has shown solid upside as a pass-catcher.
With Harris being released from the team earlier this week, Tracy faces even less competition for the third-down role, but also potentially has the path to see up to 10 carries a game.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
25% rostered
The next running back is just under our 30% rostership benchmark, which nearly qualifies him for our piece. Among typical "handcuff" running backs, there may not be a better play to fit that bill than Kansas City's Emmett Johnson.
Johnson joined the Chiefs on Day 3 of the NFL Draft (Round 5) but looks quite comfortable despite the lower draft capital. The rookie has 19 carries for 62 yards and averages 13.1 YPR.
However, his usage has been sporadic, and Kenneth Walker III has dominated the backfield. The reigning Super Bowl MVP is off to an incredible start with his new club and is on an RB1 trajectory. He is averaging 6.3 YPC on 21.1 carries per game and has drawn 4.4 targets per game.
While this workload is excellent for Walker managers, it only further raises concerns about a potential injury. He did not miss time last season (as he often split carries with Zach Charbonnet), but before that, the former Michigan State standout often missed time.
In 2024, Walker appeared in just 11 games, and played in only 15 in each of his first two seasons. In 2024, he averaged just 13.9 attempts per game. This drastic increase could make him a league winner, but it also puts him at a far greater risk of missing time in the second half.
Johnson has already surpassed Brashard Smith on the depth chart and would likely see a bell-cow workload in one of the game's top offenses if Walker misses time.
Managers enjoying the splendors of Walker's career-best season should look to stash one of the most coveted handcuffs in fantasy football.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
1% rostered
The final RB we will discuss this week is in a similar situation to Johnson. Seth McGowan, also a rookie, has quickly climbed to the No. 2 role in Indianapolis and would see a massive workload if Jonathan Taylor can't suit up.
McGowan initially joined the Colts as a potential RB3 but quickly usurped incumbent DJ Giddens as the handcuff. However, like Johnson, McGowan's role has been limited, keeping him off the short-term fantasy radar.
Across six games, McGowan has logged just 21 rushing attempts but has been productive, totaling 4.2 YPC. After taking just two attempts in the first two games, McGowan has slowly been integrated into the offense, averaging 4.8 attempts per game and running 7.3 routes per game.
While Taylor missing time is the most likely path to McGowan seeing attempts, the Colts could become complete sellers ahead of the deadline. The team recently parted ways with GM Chris Ballard, and rumors out of Indianapolis suggest players like Josh Downs, Keenan Allen, Quenton Nelson, and DeForest Buckner could be on the move, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Moving a player like Taylor could kick-start a major rebuild in Indianapolis if they choose to go in that direction. Just a year ago, the Colts shipped two first-round picks for defensive back Sauce Gardner. If they want to rebuild their draft capital quickly, moving Taylor would net them the largest return.
For now, McGowan has high-end handcuff value, but managers should watch for any rumblings over the next few weeks.
Other running backs to stash - Samaje Perine (CIN), Bam Knight (ARI), Tyler Goodson (DAL)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Wide Receivers
Antonio Williams, Washington Commanders
6% rostered
With Terry McLaurin out for the season, the No. 2 WR role in D.C. is wide open. While Treylon Burks may have caught managers' attention on Monday night (catching four passes for 66 yards), rookie Antonio Williams should have far more long-term upside.
In their loss to the 49ers, Williams caught three of four targets for just 50 yards but was far more involved in the game plan. In this contest, the rookie led all Washington WRs in snaps and has out-snapped Burks in all but one game this season.
On the season, the former 71st overall pick has caught 18 passes for 205 yards and a score. When he shared the field with McLaurin and Diggs, Williams was typically played as the No. 3 option ahead of the likes of Burks and Dyami Brown.
In terms of underlying metrics, the rookie has posted an impressive 71.5 Overall Grade on PFF (31st among WRs).
While Williams hasn't been the most dominant WR in deep ranges, he's been near-elite in short-ranges and could excel with a larger target share, especially in PPR leagues.
Those with the open bench spot should target Williams during their bye week as he will likely be a popular waiver wire addition heading into Week 8.
Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers
5% rostered
While Kirk has not taken a single snap this season, he is worth closely monitoring ahead of Week 7. Currently, the 49ers are dealing with many injuries at their WR position, with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) week-to-week and Mike Evans (Achilles) in serious danger of missing time.
Outside of tight end George Kittle, the 49ers passing group is led by Jacob Cowing, Brandin Cooks, and Jordan Watkins. Fortunately, the undefeated 49ers will get a much-needed reinforcement in Christian Kirk.
Kirk is currently on the IR with a calf injury but had his practice window opened last week, suggesting a Week 7 return could be in play.
The veteran wideout has not been the most productive option during the latter half of his career, catching just 55 passes over his last 21 games, but averaged 959 yards per season from 2021 through 2023.
Managers shouldn't expect him to be a weekly WR2, but he could be a FLEX play while Samuel and Evans are out. They have a string of favorable matchups, facing the Falcons, Raiders, and Cowboys, all of which sit in the bottom 12 in terms of PPR points allowed to WRs.
When he is activated from the IR, Kirk could see his fantasy value skyrocket as his QB, Brock Purdy, is playing at an MVP level. Through six games, Purdy has tossed 14 passing touchdowns while attempting 28.5 passing attempts per game.
The veteran practiced in full on Wednesday (while Evans and Samuel sat out), suggesting a major role in Week 7 could be waiting.
Other wide receivers to stash - Ryan Flournoy (DAL), Adonai Mitchell (NYJ), Cyrus Allen (KC)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Tight Ends
Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders
15% rostered
While Williams is a worthy stash option at the WR position, managers should consider another Washington pass catcher, Chig Okonkwo. On Monday night, Okonkwo stole the show, catching seven passes for 69 yards, which led the team.
Okonkwo had a quiet start to the season, seeing three targets in the loss to the Eagles before a hamstring injury kept him on the shelf in Weeks 2 and 3.
Since returning in Week 4, Okonkwo has seen his role grow steadily, and with McLaurin now on the shelf, Okonkwo could challenge Diggs for the top role in the receiving room.
Over his last three games, Okonkwo has averaged 5.7 targets per game and hit the 60-yard mark in each of his last two contests, suggesting his usage is rising.
Throughout his career, Okonkwo has shown flashes of upside at times, but has never been the most consistent option. During his best season (2025), Okonkwo tallied 560 yards over 17 games but averaged just 7.3 PPR points per game. However, he is in the best situation of his career, not only from a potential target perspective but also with his QB, and could push for several double-digit PPR games in the second half.
Those needing a TE should consider stashing Okonkwo through his bye, as his rostership rate should surge ahead of a Week 8 tilt against the Eagles.
Other tight ends to stash - Terrance Ferguson (LAR)
High-Upside Fantasy Football Stashes - Quarterbacks (QB)
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons
15% rostered
Michael Penix Jr. has been a popular stash option since returning from IR, but he was likely sent to the waiver wire this week ahead of his difficult tilt against the San Francisco 49ers. However, managers with an empty bench spot should consider picking up the former first-round pick, as he has several favorable matchups after Week 7.
In Week 8, the Falcons will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who allowed over 250 yards and two scores to veteran Aaron Rodgers this past weekend and 316 yards to Dak Prescott the week prior. Then in Week 9, the Falcons get another favorable matchup against the Bengals, who have allowed the 14th-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this season.
Through four games this season, Penix has thrown six passing scores and attempted at least 30 passes in each of his last two contests.
He may not be the flashiest profile, but with a string of favorable matchups that could be high-scoring affairs, Penix projects to hold high-end QB2 for much of the next two weeks and is a great "bye week" replacement for those rostering Brock Purdy, Tyler Shough and C.J. Stroud.
Other quarterbacks to stash - Geno Smith (NYJ)
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!