Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Jaylin Noel, Samaje Perine, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Caleb Douglas, Ted Hurst, and Terrance Ferguson.
Howdy RotoBallers! The weekend is here, and we are back with more fantasy football waiver advice. The Commanders, Bills, Chargers, and Jaguars are on the bye this week. While most waivers have already run, it's always worth scouting the waiver wire for a potential bye-week or injury replacement, or even a high-upside bench stash. Below, we have updated top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help prioritize who to add off the waiver wire.
As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. See where key waiver wire pickups such as Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Caleb Douglas, Jaylin Noel, Ted Hurst III, Samaje Perine, and Terrance Ferguson rank below.
These Week 7 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 7!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 7?
Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|1
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|2
|Rachaad White
|RB
|56
|Add in All Leagues
|3
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|4
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|5
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|6
|Bam Knight
|RB
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|7
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|8
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|9
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|10
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|11
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|12
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|13
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|14
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|15
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|16
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|17
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|18
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|19
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|20
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|21
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|22
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|23
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|45
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|24
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|25
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|26
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|27
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|26
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|28
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|29
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|30
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|31
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|32
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|33
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|34
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|35
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|36
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|37
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|38
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|39
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|40
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|41
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|42
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|43
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|44
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|45
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|46
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|47
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|48
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|49
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|50
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|51
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|52
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|53
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|54
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|55
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|56
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|57
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|58
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|59
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|60
|Tank Dell
|WR
|21
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|61
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|62
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|63
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|64
|Will Mallory
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|65
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|66
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|67
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|68
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|69
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|70
|Bo Nix
|QB
|68
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|71
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|28
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|72
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|73
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|74
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|75
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|76
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|77
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|78
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|79
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|80
|New York Jets
|DST
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|81
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|82
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|83
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|84
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|85
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks
Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans
Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel has stepped up in the last three weeks as the team's WR2 behind Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the entire season. Noel had his best game of the season in Sunday's 34-31 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, catching all four of his targets for a team-high 107 yards and his second straight week with a touchdown. The 24-year-old former third-rounder from Iowa State now has 12 catches on 12 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the last three games and is on the rise as a waiver-wire candidate.
The one downside to Noel's recent resurgence in the Texans' offense is that they just traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. and appear to be getting Tank Dell (knee) back in Week 7 against the New York Giants for the first time since the 2024 season. Still, Houston's offense is on the rise, and Noel has built strong chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, so he could remain firmly involved in the WR pecking order. Noel is currently rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available.
Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine is trending up heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran back appeared to be the most productive back in Week 5 before the team's bye week. Perine finished the game with 14 carries for 68 yards and two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Perine had one more carry and one fewer catch than fellow back Chase Brown while being far more effective with his touches. Following his success in Week 5, it is assumed that he has earned a larger role in the offense until Brown proves he deserves a workhorse role. Perine should see increased usage, but he has a tough task ahead of him facing the tough Ravens defense.
The Baltimore defense has been a difficult matchup for opposing running backs this season, let alone backs working out of a split backfield. Perine could be effective with his chances and still disappoint for fantasy if he does not find the end zone. Perine is ranked RB29 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range RB3 with upside due to the strength of the Bengals offense. Fantasy managers in a pinch can consider Perine a flex-worthy option this week.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his best game of the 2026 season last Sunday and hopes to keep pushing for the starting job in New York. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After a quiet start to the season, Tracy played his largest role, with his most carries, targets, and snaps of the season.
With Cam Skattebo benched last week, both Devin Singletary and Tracy led the team in usage against the Saints' weaker run defense. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Singletary are both expected to share the backfield with Tracy, and with Houston posing a difficult matchup, Tracy is not a starting option this week.
Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins
Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) will play in Week 7 against the New York Jets, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Douglas has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 due to an ankle injury but is now set to make his return against New York. The 23-year-old got off to an encouraging start before suffering the injury, recording seven catches for 113 yards on 10 targets across two games.
The Dolphins' passing game has been highly ineffective so far this season, which makes Douglas tough for fantasy managers to trust. Still, the rookie wideout has a chance to emerge as Miami's clear WR1 now that he's healthy. In deeper fantasy leagues, Douglas could be worth a dart throw as a flex option in Week 7 against the Jets.
Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams
Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is not expected to be ready at that time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the words of a source, Ferguson's recovery "will take some time." It is a disappointment for the 2-4 Rams and for fantasy managers who have been stashing the 23-year-old since he was injured.
The Rams could use a pass-catcher of Ferguson's caliber with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) now out for six to 10 weeks, but they are going to have to be patient. The good news for L.A. is that they have plenty of other TE options in Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. Higbee is firmly on the tight end streaming radar for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond, since it does not sound like Ferguson's return is right around the corner. Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first three games this year after posting an 11-232-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. He is being stashed right now in 13% of Yahoo leagues.
Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|70
|Add in All Leagues
|Rachaad White
|RB
|56
|Add in All Leagues
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|67
|Add in All Leagues
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|69
|Add in All Leagues
|Bam Knight
|RB
|14
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|11
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|44
|Add in 10+ Team Leagues
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|31
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|65
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|28
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|27
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|21
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|32
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|61
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|59
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|22
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|James Conner
|RB
|6
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|8
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|19
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|50
|Add in All Leagues
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|58
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|56
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|50
|Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|17
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|9
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Malik Washington
|WR
|49
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|26
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|39
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|52
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|30
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|4
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|12
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|5
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|2
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|8
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|5
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Tank Dell
|WR
|21
|Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|18
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tight Ends - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|40
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|56
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|45
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|47
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Terrance Ferguson
|TE
|15
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|15
|Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|3
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|16
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|2
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Will Mallory
|TE
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|57
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|70
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|25
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|54
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Bo Nix
|QB
|68
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|28
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|13
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|18
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|11
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|4
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|8
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Geno Smith
|QB
|17
|Add in 2QB Leagues
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|3
|Add in 2QB Leagues
Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings
Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:
|Player Name
|Position
|% Ros.
|Baller Move
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|60
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|New York Jets
|DST
|63
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|45
|Add in 12+ Team Leagues
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|29
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|8
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|20
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|1
|Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 7 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 7 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 7 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 7 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 7 kicker streamers and pickups
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Bam Knight, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Tyler Higbee, Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Ted Hurst III, Jaylin Noel, Emmett Johnson, Konata Mumpfield, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Cyrus Allen, Darnell Washington, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, and Tanner McKee. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaylin Noel, Samaje Perine, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Caleb Douglas, and Terrance Ferguson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Bam Knight, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Tyler Higbee, Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Ted Hurst III, Jaylin Noel, Emmett Johnson, Konata Mumpfield, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Cyrus Allen, Darnell Washington, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, Tanner McKee.
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