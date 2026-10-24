👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Weekend Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7: Fantasy Football Pickups for Samaje Perine, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Caleb Douglas, Jaylin Noel, Ted Hurst, Terrance Ferguson, more

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Jaylin Noel - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Rookies

Updated weekend fantasy football waiver wire rankings for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Top fantasy football free agents and streamers to add off waivers including Jaylin Noel, Samaje Perine, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Caleb Douglas, Ted Hurst, and Terrance Ferguson.

Howdy RotoBallers! The weekend is here, and we are back with more fantasy football waiver advice. The Commanders, Bills, Chargers, and Jaguars are on the bye this week. While most waivers have already run, it's always worth scouting the waiver wire for a potential bye-week or injury replacement, or even a high-upside bench stash. Below, we have updated top 85 weekend waiver wire rankings to help prioritize who to add off the waiver wire.

As injury updates come in throughout the week and roster percentages rise as players are picked up, we adjust our waiver wire rankings, which you can find below. See where key waiver wire pickups such as Bam Knight, Jonah Coleman, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Caleb Douglas, Jaylin Noel, Ted Hurst III, Samaje Perine, and Terrance Ferguson rank below.

These Week 7 waiver wire rankings are updated by Nick Mariano, RotoBaller's lead fantasy football analyst and forecaster. If you're not familiar, he brings you his weekly waiver wire rankings and priority adds for the top 85 options to consider across positions and league sizes. Good luck in Week 7!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Pick Up for Fantasy Football Week 7?

Quarterbacks (QB) and Defenses (D/ST) are grouped together at the bottom of the list:

Rank Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
1 Jordan Mason RB 70 Add in All Leagues
2 Rachaad White RB 56 Add in All Leagues
3 Jordyn Tyson WR 50 Add in All Leagues
4 Emanuel Wilson RB 67 Add in All Leagues
5 Zach Charbonnet RB 69 Add in All Leagues
6 Bam Knight RB 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
7 Samaje Perine RB 11 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
8 Kendre Miller RB 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
9 KC Concepcion WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
10 Devaughn Vele WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
11 Keenan Allen WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
12 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
13 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
14 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
15 Tyler Higbee TE 40 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
16 Mike Washington Jr. RB 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
17 Rico Dowdle RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
18 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
19 Hunter Henry TE 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
20 Kaelon Black RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
21 Emmett Johnson RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
22 Jonah Coleman RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
23 T.J. Hockenson TE 45 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
24 Caleb Douglas WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
25 Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
26 Tyler Allgeier RB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
27 Jaylin Noel WR 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
28 DeMario Douglas WR 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
29 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
30 Konata Mumpfield WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
31 Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
32 Makai Lemon WR 30 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
33 Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
34 Pat Freiermuth TE 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
35 Brandin Cooks WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
36 Dontayvion Wicks WR 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
37 Dameon Pierce RB 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
38 Terrance Ferguson TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
39 Christian Kirk WR 12 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
40 Mike Gesicki TE 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
41 Darius Cooper WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
42 Seth McGowan RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
43 Roschon Johnson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
44 Cyrus Allen WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
45 Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
46 James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
47 Jahan Dotson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
48 Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
49 Michael Mayer TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
50 Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
51 Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
52 Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
53 Devin Singletary RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
54 Tyjae Spears RB 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
55 Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
56 Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
57 Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
58 Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
59 Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
60 Tank Dell WR 21 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
61 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
62 Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
63 Corey Kiner RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
64 Will Mallory TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
65 Tyreek Hill WR 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
66 Kirk Cousins QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
67 Kyler Murray QB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
68 Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
69 Aaron Rodgers QB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
70 Bo Nix QB 68 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
71 Jacoby Brissett QB 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
72 Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
73 Michael Penix Jr. QB 18 Add in 2QB Leagues
74 J.J. McCarthy QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
75 Tyler Huntley QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
76 Tanner McKee QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
77 Geno Smith QB 17 Add in 2QB Leagues
78 Jalon Daniels QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues
79 Cleveland Browns DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
80 New York Jets DST 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
81 Tennessee Titans DST 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
82 Carolina Panthers DST 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
83 New Orleans Saints DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
84 Dallas Cowboys DST 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
85 Miami Dolphins DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Outlooks

Jaylin Noel, WR, Texans

Houston Texans second-year wide receiver Jaylin Noel has stepped up in the last three weeks as the team's WR2 behind Nico Collins with Jayden Higgins (knee) out for the entire season. Noel had his best game of the season in Sunday's 34-31 win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday, catching all four of his targets for a team-high 107 yards and his second straight week with a touchdown. The 24-year-old former third-rounder from Iowa State now has 12 catches on 12 targets for 233 yards and two touchdowns in the last three games and is on the rise as a waiver-wire candidate.

The one downside to Noel's recent resurgence in the Texans' offense is that they just traded for Marvin Harrison Jr. and appear to be getting Tank Dell (knee) back in Week 7 against the New York Giants for the first time since the 2024 season. Still, Houston's offense is on the rise, and Noel has built strong chemistry with quarterback C.J. Stroud, so he could remain firmly involved in the WR pecking order. Noel is currently rostered in 7% of Yahoo leagues, so he is widely available.


Samaje Perine, RB, Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine is trending up heading into a Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The veteran back appeared to be the most productive back in Week 5 before the team's bye week. Perine finished the game with 14 carries for 68 yards and two catches for 10 yards and a touchdown. Perine had one more carry and one fewer catch than fellow back Chase Brown while being far more effective with his touches. Following his success in Week 5, it is assumed that he has earned a larger role in the offense until Brown proves he deserves a workhorse role. Perine should see increased usage, but he has a tough task ahead of him facing the tough Ravens defense.

The Baltimore defense has been a difficult matchup for opposing running backs this season, let alone backs working out of a split backfield. Perine could be effective with his chances and still disappoint for fantasy if he does not find the end zone. Perine is ranked RB29 in our RotoBaller Week 7 PPR rankings, making him a mid-range RB3 with upside due to the strength of the Bengals offense. Fantasy managers in a pinch can consider Perine a flex-worthy option this week.

 

Tyrone Tracy Jr., RB, Giants

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his best game of the 2026 season last Sunday and hopes to keep pushing for the starting job in New York. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After a quiet start to the season, Tracy played his largest role, with his most carries, targets, and snaps of the season.

With Cam Skattebo benched last week, both Devin Singletary and Tracy led the team in usage against the Saints' weaker run defense. However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Singletary are both expected to share the backfield with Tracy, and with Houston posing a difficult matchup, Tracy is not a starting option this week.

 

Caleb Douglas, WR, Dolphins

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley said that rookie wide receiver Caleb Douglas (ankle) will play in Week 7 against the New York Jets, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald. Douglas has been on Injured Reserve since Week 2 due to an ankle injury but is now set to make his return against New York. The 23-year-old got off to an encouraging start before suffering the injury, recording seven catches for 113 yards on 10 targets across two games.

The Dolphins' passing game has been highly ineffective so far this season, which makes Douglas tough for fantasy managers to trust. Still, the rookie wideout has a chance to emerge as Miami's clear WR1 now that he's healthy. In deeper fantasy leagues, Douglas could be worth a dart throw as a flex option in Week 7 against the Jets.

 

Terrance Ferguson, TE, Rams

Los Angeles Rams second-year tight end Terrance Ferguson (ankle), who is eligible to come off Injured Reserve for the team's Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, is not expected to be ready at that time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. In the words of a source, Ferguson's recovery "will take some time." It is a disappointment for the 2-4 Rams and for fantasy managers who have been stashing the 23-year-old since he was injured.

The Rams could use a pass-catcher of Ferguson's caliber with veteran receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) now out for six to 10 weeks, but they are going to have to be patient. The good news for L.A. is that they have plenty of other TE options in Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and Davis Allen. Higbee is firmly on the tight end streaming radar for Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders and beyond, since it does not sound like Ferguson's return is right around the corner. Ferguson caught seven of his 12 targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in the first three games this year after posting an 11-232-3 line in 14 regular-season games in 2025 as a rookie. He is being stashed right now in 13% of Yahoo leagues.

 

Running Backs - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordan Mason RB 70 Add in All Leagues
Rachaad White RB 56 Add in All Leagues
Emanuel Wilson RB 67 Add in All Leagues
Zach Charbonnet RB 69 Add in All Leagues
Bam Knight RB 14 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Samaje Perine RB 11 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Kendre Miller RB 44 Add in 10+ Team Leagues
Mike Washington Jr. RB 31 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Rico Dowdle RB 65 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 28 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kaelon Black RB 27 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Emmett Johnson RB 21 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jonah Coleman RB 32 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tyler Allgeier RB 61 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dameon Pierce RB 59 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Seth McGowan RB 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Roschon Johnson RB 22 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
James Conner RB 6 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dylan Sampson RB 8 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Devin Singletary RB 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tyjae Spears RB 19 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Jeremy McNichols RB 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Corey Kiner RB 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Wide Receivers - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Jordyn Tyson WR 50 Add in All Leagues
KC Concepcion WR 58 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Devaughn Vele WR 56 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Keenan Allen WR 50 Add in 10+ Team PPR Leagues
Ja'Kobi Lane WR 17 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Omar Cooper Jr. WR 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Caleb Douglas WR 9 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Malik Washington WR 49 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Jaylin Noel WR 26 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
DeMario Douglas WR 39 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Wan'Dale Robinson WR 52 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Konata Mumpfield WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Antonio Williams WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Makai Lemon WR 30 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Ted Hurst WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Brandin Cooks WR 4 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Dontayvion Wicks WR 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Christian Kirk WR 12 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darius Cooper WR 5 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Cyrus Allen WR 2 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jahan Dotson WR 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Travis Hunter WR 8 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Jordan Watkins WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tez Johnson WR 1 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Treylon Burks WR 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jauan Jennings WR 5 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Tank Dell WR 21 Add in 14+ Team PPR Leagues
Tyreek Hill WR 18 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Tight Ends - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Tyler Higbee TE 40 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Hunter Henry TE 56 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
T.J. Hockenson TE 45 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Pat Freiermuth TE 47 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Terrance Ferguson TE 15 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Mike Gesicki TE 15 Add in 12+ Team PPR Leagues
Darnell Washington TE 3 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Michael Mayer TE 16 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Colby Parkinson TE 2 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Eli Raridon TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Josh Cuevas TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Will Mallory TE 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Quarterbacks - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Kirk Cousins QB 57 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Kyler Murray QB 70 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Baker Mayfield QB 25 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Aaron Rodgers QB 54 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Bo Nix QB 68 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Jacoby Brissett QB 28 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Deshaun Watson QB 13 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Michael Penix Jr. QB 18 Add in 2QB Leagues
J.J. McCarthy QB 11 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tyler Huntley QB 4 Add in 2QB Leagues
Tanner McKee QB 8 Add in 2QB Leagues
Geno Smith QB 17 Add in 2QB Leagues
Jalon Daniels QB 3 Add in 2QB Leagues

 

Defenses (D/ST) - Week 7 Waiver Wire Rankings

Pickups are in priority order, with emphasis on Week 7:

Player Name Position % Ros. Baller Move
Cleveland Browns DST 60 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
New York Jets DST 63 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Tennessee Titans DST 45 Add in 12+ Team Leagues
Carolina Panthers DST 29 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
New Orleans Saints DST 8 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Dallas Cowboys DST 20 Add in 14+ Team Leagues
Miami Dolphins DST 1 Add in 14+ Team Leagues

 

Week 7 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 7 rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
Player 1
 
Player 2
 
Player 3
 
Player 4
Who To Pickup?
Reset

Choose From The Top Ranked Players
Overall
QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DST
Rookies
1.
 
 
2.
 
 
3.
 
 
4.
 
 
5.
 
 
6.
 
 
7.
 
 
8.
 
 
9.
 
 
10.
 
 
11.
 
 
12.
 
 
13.
 
 
14.
 
 
15.
 
 
16.
 
 
17.
 
 
18.
 
 
19.
 
 
20.
 
 
21.
 
 
22.
 
 
23.
 
 
24.
 
 
25.
 
 
26.
 
 
27.
 
 
28.
 
 
29.
 
 
30.
 
 

 

Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Bam Knight, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Tyler Higbee, Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Ted Hurst III, Jaylin Noel, Emmett Johnson, Konata Mumpfield, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Cyrus Allen, Darnell Washington, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, and Tanner McKee. But not to worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Jaylin Noel, Samaje Perine, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Caleb Douglas, and Terrance Ferguson. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. First, enter the player names you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2026? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the results and recommendations.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for: Bam Knight, Samaje Perine, Kendre Miller, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Tyler Higbee, Kaelon Black, Mike Washington Jr., Caleb Douglas, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Ted Hurst III, Jaylin Noel, Emmett Johnson, Konata Mumpfield, Antonio Williams, Darius Cooper, Cyrus Allen, Darnell Washington, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Colby Parkinson, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, J.J. McCarthy, Tanner McKee.

Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Bam Knight
vs
Kendre Miller
Bam Knight
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Devaughn Vele
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Mason
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Higbee
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Bam Knight
vs
Dameon Pierce
Bam Knight
vs
Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Samaje Perine
vs
Bam Knight
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Samaje Perine
vs
KC Concepcion
Samaje Perine
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Samaje Perine
vs
Devaughn Vele
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Rachaad White
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordan Mason
Samaje Perine
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Higbee
Samaje Perine
vs
Rico Dowdle
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonah Coleman
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Samaje Perine
vs
Dameon Pierce
Samaje Perine
vs
Seth McGowan
Samaje Perine
vs
Roschon Johnson
Kendre Miller
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendre Miller
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendre Miller
vs
Bam Knight
Kendre Miller
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendre Miller
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kendre Miller
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendre Miller
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kendre Miller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendre Miller
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendre Miller
vs
Rachaad White
Kendre Miller
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kendre Miller
vs
Jordan Mason
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendre Miller
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendre Miller
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kendre Miller
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kendre Miller
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kendre Miller
vs
Seth McGowan
Kendre Miller
vs
Roschon Johnson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
KC Concepcion
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kendre Miller
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Bam Knight
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Malik Washington
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Demario Douglas
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Makai Lemon
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Brandin Cooks
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Keenan Allen
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Devaughn Vele
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
KC Concepcion
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kendre Miller
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kaelon Black
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Malik Washington
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Demario Douglas
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Makai Lemon
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Higbee
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Higbee
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyler Higbee
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Higbee
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyler Higbee
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Higbee
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyler Higbee
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Higbee
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyler Higbee
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyler Higbee
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Higbee
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Tyler Higbee
vs
Eli Raridon
Tyler Higbee
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tyler Higbee
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kaelon Black
vs
Hunter Henry
Kaelon Black
vs
Emmett Johnson
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Jonah Coleman
Kaelon Black
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kaelon Black
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kaelon Black
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Caleb Douglas
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kaelon Black
vs
Malik Washington
Kaelon Black
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Kaelon Black
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Kaelon Black
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Kaelon Black
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kaelon Black
vs
Jordan Mason
Kaelon Black
vs
Rachaad White
Kaelon Black
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Kaelon Black
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Kaelon Black
vs
Dameon Pierce
Kaelon Black
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Washington Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jonah Coleman
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Emmett Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Demario Douglas
Caleb Douglas
vs
Hunter Henry
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rico Dowdle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Antonio Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Caleb Douglas
vs
KC Concepcion
Caleb Douglas
vs
Devaughn Vele
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Emmett Johnson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Ted Hurst
vs
Makai Lemon
Ted Hurst
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ted Hurst
vs
Antonio Williams
Ted Hurst
vs
Brandin Cooks
Ted Hurst
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Ted Hurst
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ted Hurst
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Dameon Pierce
Ted Hurst
vs
Demario Douglas
Ted Hurst
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ted Hurst
vs
Christian Kirk
Ted Hurst
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ted Hurst
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ted Hurst
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ted Hurst
vs
KC Concepcion
Ted Hurst
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ted Hurst
vs
Keenan Allen
Ted Hurst
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ted Hurst
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jaylin Noel
vs
Demario Douglas
Jaylin Noel
vs
Malik Washington
Jaylin Noel
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jaylin Noel
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Jaylin Noel
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Antonio Williams
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jaylin Noel
vs
Makai Lemon
Jaylin Noel
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jaylin Noel
vs
Ted Hurst
Jaylin Noel
vs
Kaelon Black
Jaylin Noel
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jaylin Noel
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jaylin Noel
vs
KC Concepcion
Jaylin Noel
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jaylin Noel
vs
Keenan Allen
Jaylin Noel
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jaylin Noel
vs
Brandin Cooks
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kaelon Black
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Emmett Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Emmett Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rico Dowdle
Emmett Johnson
vs
Malik Washington
Emmett Johnson
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emmett Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Emmett Johnson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Emmett Johnson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emmett Johnson
vs
Jordan Mason
Emmett Johnson
vs
Rachaad White
Emmett Johnson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Emmett Johnson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Emmett Johnson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Emmett Johnson
vs
Seth McGowan
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Antonio Williams
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Demario Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Makai Lemon
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jaylin Noel
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ted Hurst
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Brandin Cooks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dameon Pierce
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
KC Concepcion
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Devaughn Vele
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Keenan Allen
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Christian Kirk
Antonio Williams
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Antonio Williams
vs
Makai Lemon
Antonio Williams
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Antonio Williams
vs
Ted Hurst
Antonio Williams
vs
Demario Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Antonio Williams
vs
Jaylin Noel
Antonio Williams
vs
Brandin Cooks
Antonio Williams
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Antonio Williams
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Antonio Williams
vs
Malik Washington
Antonio Williams
vs
Dameon Pierce
Antonio Williams
vs
Caleb Douglas
Antonio Williams
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Antonio Williams
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Antonio Williams
vs
KC Concepcion
Antonio Williams
vs
Devaughn Vele
Antonio Williams
vs
Keenan Allen
Antonio Williams
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Antonio Williams
vs
Christian Kirk
Darius Cooper
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darius Cooper
vs
Seth McGowan
Darius Cooper
vs
Christian Kirk
Darius Cooper
vs
Roschon Johnson
Darius Cooper
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darius Cooper
vs
Cyrus Allen
Darius Cooper
vs
Dameon Pierce
Darius Cooper
vs
Darnell Washington
Darius Cooper
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Darius Cooper
vs
James Conner
Darius Cooper
vs
Brandin Cooks
Darius Cooper
vs
Jahan Dotson
Darius Cooper
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darius Cooper
vs
Travis Hunter
Darius Cooper
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Darius Cooper
vs
KC Concepcion
Darius Cooper
vs
Devaughn Vele
Darius Cooper
vs
Keenan Allen
Darius Cooper
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Darius Cooper
vs
Malik Washington
Cyrus Allen
vs
Roschon Johnson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Darnell Washington
Cyrus Allen
vs
Seth McGowan
Cyrus Allen
vs
James Conner
Cyrus Allen
vs
Darius Cooper
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jahan Dotson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cyrus Allen
vs
Travis Hunter
Cyrus Allen
vs
Christian Kirk
Cyrus Allen
vs
Michael Mayer
Cyrus Allen
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jordan Watkins
Cyrus Allen
vs
Dameon Pierce
Cyrus Allen
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cyrus Allen
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Cyrus Allen
vs
KC Concepcion
Cyrus Allen
vs
Devaughn Vele
Cyrus Allen
vs
Keenan Allen
Cyrus Allen
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Cyrus Allen
vs
Malik Washington
Darnell Washington
vs
Cyrus Allen
Darnell Washington
vs
James Conner
Darnell Washington
vs
Roschon Johnson
Darnell Washington
vs
Jahan Dotson
Darnell Washington
vs
Seth McGowan
Darnell Washington
vs
Travis Hunter
Darnell Washington
vs
Darius Cooper
Darnell Washington
vs
Michael Mayer
Darnell Washington
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darnell Washington
vs
Jordan Watkins
Darnell Washington
vs
Christian Kirk
Darnell Washington
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darnell Washington
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Darnell Washington
vs
Dylan Sampson
Darnell Washington
vs
Hunter Henry
Darnell Washington
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Darnell Washington
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Darnell Washington
vs
Eli Raridon
Darnell Washington
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Darnell Washington
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Christian Kirk
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darius Cooper
Mike Gesicki
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Seth McGowan
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dameon Pierce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Roschon Johnson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cyrus Allen
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
vs
James Conner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jahan Dotson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mike Gesicki
vs
Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
vs
Will Mallory
Michael Mayer
vs
Travis Hunter
Michael Mayer
vs
Jordan Watkins
Michael Mayer
vs
Jahan Dotson
Michael Mayer
vs
Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
vs
James Conner
Michael Mayer
vs
Dylan Sampson
Michael Mayer
vs
Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
vs
Devin Singletary
Michael Mayer
vs
Cyrus Allen
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyjae Spears
Michael Mayer
vs
Roschon Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tez Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Seth McGowan
Michael Mayer
vs
Treylon Burks
Michael Mayer
vs
Hunter Henry
Michael Mayer
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Colby Parkinson
vs
Jordan Watkins
Colby Parkinson
vs
Dylan Sampson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Colby Parkinson
vs
Devin Singletary
Colby Parkinson
vs
Travis Hunter
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tyjae Spears
Colby Parkinson
vs
Jahan Dotson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Tez Johnson
Colby Parkinson
vs
James Conner
Colby Parkinson
vs
Treylon Burks
Colby Parkinson
vs
Darnell Washington
Colby Parkinson
vs
Jeremy McNichols
Colby Parkinson
vs
Cyrus Allen
Colby Parkinson
vs
Eli Raridon
Colby Parkinson
vs
Hunter Henry
Colby Parkinson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colby Parkinson
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Colby Parkinson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Colby Parkinson
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Will Mallory
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Corey Kiner
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tank Dell
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jauan Jennings
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyreek Hill
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Will Mallory
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Corey Kiner
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Josh Cuevas
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Kyler Murray
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
vs
Tank Dell
Kyler Murray
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalon Daniels
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Huntley
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Deshaun Watson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tanner McKee
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Geno Smith
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bo Nix
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jalon Daniels
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Cleveland Browns
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
New York Jets
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kyler Murray
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tanner McKee
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tanner McKee
vs
Geno Smith
Tanner McKee
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Tanner McKee
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tanner McKee
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tanner McKee
vs
Cleveland Browns
Tanner McKee
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tanner McKee
vs
New York Jets
Tanner McKee
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tanner McKee
vs
Tennessee Titans
Tanner McKee
vs
Bo Nix
Tanner McKee
vs
Carolina Panthers
Tanner McKee
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tanner McKee
vs
New Orleans Saints
Tanner McKee
vs
Baker Mayfield

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Adam Koffler's Week 7 Start/Sits
NFL Week 7 Same Game Parlays (2026)
Week 7 FLEX Rankings
Week 7 Kicker Rankings


Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!


Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7
Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings
Juicy Wide Receiver Matchups to Target
Week 7 Running Back Rankings