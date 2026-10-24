RotoBaller's updated Week 7 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The weekend is here, and we are back with more updated positional rankings. The Bills, Commanders, Chargers, and Jaguars are on a bye this week, leaving fewer kickers to stream in Week 7. Fantasy managers looking for a bye week replacement or a kicker to stream, we've got you covered with our updated Week 7 kicker rankings for 2026. Below, you will find key kicker streamers such as Will Reichard, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Matt Gay, Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada, and Ryan Fitzgerald.
Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 7 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|Kicker
Tier
|Kicker
Rank
|Kicker
Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Will Reichard
|K
|1
|2
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|1
|3
|Ka'imi Fairbairn
|K
|1
|4
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|2
|5
|Evan McPherson
|K
|2
|6
|Jake Bates
|K
|3
|7
|Tyler Loop
|K
|3
|8
|Chris Boswell
|K
|3
|9
|Jason Myers
|K
|3
|10
|Trey Smack
|K
|4
|11
|Matt Gay
|K
|4
|12
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|4
|13
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|4
|14
|Cairo Santos
|K
|4
|15
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|5
|16
|Harrison Butker
|K
|5
|17
|Dominic Zvada
|K
|5
|18
|Daniel Carlson
|K
|5
|19
|Nick Folk
|K
|5
|20
|Andy Borregales
|K
|5
|21
|Wil Lutz
|K
|5
|22
|Chad Ryland
|K
|6
|23
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|6
|24
|Brandon McManus
|K
|6
|25
|Jason Sanders
|K
|6
|26
|Jake Elliott
|K
|6
|27
|Joey Slye
|K
|7
|28
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 7 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro sank his only field goal attempt on Sunday, but missed an extra point try in the team's win over the Commanders. The miss was Pineiro's third whiff on an extra point this season. Pineiro is now 19-for-22 on extra point attempts and 6-for-9 on field goals. Accuracy woes aside, the 49ers' efficiency on offense has stymied Pineiro's production. Pineiro leads the NFL in extra point attempts, but is near the bottom in field goal attempts.
There are only three other active kickers who match Pineiro or rank below him, and two of them were on a bye last week. San Francisco's upcoming meeting with the Atlanta Falcons has the second-highest expected point total on the Week 7 slate. Pineiro looks like a safe floor play who will, at the very least, get a handful of extra points and a field goal try in a high-scoring affair.
Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack enters Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit as a viable streaming option following a strong performance against Dallas. Smack converted all three field-goal attempts from 25, 44, and 29 yards and made both extra points in Green Bay's 23-13 win. The rookie is now 10-for-13 on field goals this season, including two successful kicks from at least 50 yards and a season-long 59-yard make. His perfect outing was an encouraging response to missing two field goals and an extra point in windy conditions against Chicago.
Sunday's game at Ford Field removes weather concerns, and a projected total over 50 points suggests plenty of scoring opportunities. However, Detroit has allowed opponents just four made field goals through five games, creating some uncertainty about Smack's potential volume. Green Bay has averaged only 21.2 points per game, making sustained offensive production another consideration. RotoBaller ranks Smack K10 for Week 7, making him a viable low-end K1 with the leg strength to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Detroit
Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. McPherson is fresh off his team's bye week and should be ready to extend his streak. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point attempts. McPherson could be called upon often in this week's game against the Ravens.
The Baltimore offense is one of the best units in the league with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm, and this contest could very well be the highest-scoring game of the week. McPherson could help the Bengals keep up with the Ravens' offense in this game. McPherson is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a strong start at the position this week.
Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard is once again one of the top fantasy options at his position when his team plays host to the struggling Indianapolis Colts. The former Alabama standout has been perfect thus far, making all 15 of his field goal attempts, including all five from beyond 50 yards. In his career, Reichard is 77-for-77 on extra points, and he's currently in the best form of his career.
The Colts rank 21st against fantasy kickers and have allowed points on 47% of their opponents' drives this season, the third-worst mark in the league, which should give Reichard opportunities if the Vikings can move the ball. The All-Pro has been dialed in this season, so managers who roster him don't need to overthink the kicker position whatsoever. Reichard is RotoBaller's No. 1 kicker for Week 7.
Dominic Zvada, New York Giants
New York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada made all three of his field goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After missing three field goals in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5, Zvada rebounded, making kicks from 34 and 41 yards in Sunday's loss. Surprisingly, the Giants' offense has been very productive this season, scoring over 27 points in three straight games.
They made a quarterback change from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy, who has struggled with turnovers throughout his young career. Zvada faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. However, the rookie carries some risk due to his inaccuracy throughout the season and the offense potentially struggling against this Texans defense.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Matt Gay, Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada, and Ryan Fitzgerald. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Will Reichard, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Matt Gay, Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada, and Ryan Fitzgerald:
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