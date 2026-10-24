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Week 7 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Will Reichard - Fantasy Football Kicker Streamers, Starts, Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 kicker (K) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football K rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers! The weekend is here, and we are back with more updated positional rankings. The Bills, Commanders, Chargers, and Jaguars are on a bye this week, leaving fewer kickers to stream in Week 7. Fantasy managers looking for a bye week replacement or a kicker to stream, we've got you covered with our updated Week 7 kicker rankings for 2026. Below, you will find key kicker streamers such as Will Reichard, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Matt Gay, Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada, and Ryan Fitzgerald.

Our kicker fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Kicker Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Kicker
Tier		 Kicker
Rank		 Kicker
Name		 Pos
1 1 Will Reichard K
1 2 Spencer Shrader K
1 3 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
1 4 Brandon Aubrey K
2 5 Evan McPherson K
2 6 Jake Bates K
3 7 Tyler Loop K
3 8 Chris Boswell K
3 9 Jason Myers K
3 10 Trey Smack K
4 11 Matt Gay K
4 12 Ryan Fitzgerald K
4 13 Eddy Pineiro K
4 14 Cairo Santos K
4 15 Chase McLaughlin K
5 16 Harrison Butker K
5 17 Dominic Zvada K
5 18 Daniel Carlson K
5 19 Nick Folk K
5 20 Andy Borregales K
5 21 Wil Lutz K
5 22 Chad Ryland K
6 23 Andre Szmyt K
6 24 Brandon McManus K
6 25 Jason Sanders K
6 26 Jake Elliott K
6 27 Joey Slye K
7 28 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 7 Kicker Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Eddy Pineiro, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers kicker Eddy Pineiro sank his only field goal attempt on Sunday, but missed an extra point try in the team's win over the Commanders. The miss was Pineiro's third whiff on an extra point this season. Pineiro is now 19-for-22 on extra point attempts and 6-for-9 on field goals. Accuracy woes aside, the 49ers' efficiency on offense has stymied Pineiro's production. Pineiro leads the NFL in extra point attempts, but is near the bottom in field goal attempts.

There are only three other active kickers who match Pineiro or rank below him, and two of them were on a bye last week. San Francisco's upcoming meeting with the Atlanta Falcons has the second-highest expected point total on the Week 7 slate. Pineiro looks like a safe floor play who will, at the very least, get a handful of extra points and a field goal try in a high-scoring affair.

 

Trey Smack, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers kicker Trey Smack enters Sunday's Week 7 matchup against Detroit as a viable streaming option following a strong performance against Dallas. Smack converted all three field-goal attempts from 25, 44, and 29 yards and made both extra points in Green Bay's 23-13 win. The rookie is now 10-for-13 on field goals this season, including two successful kicks from at least 50 yards and a season-long 59-yard make. His perfect outing was an encouraging response to missing two field goals and an extra point in windy conditions against Chicago.

Sunday's game at Ford Field removes weather concerns, and a projected total over 50 points suggests plenty of scoring opportunities. However, Detroit has allowed opponents just four made field goals through five games, creating some uncertainty about Smack's potential volume. Green Bay has averaged only 21.2 points per game, making sustained offensive production another consideration. RotoBaller ranks Smack K10 for Week 7, making him a viable low-end K1 with the leg strength to capitalize on scoring opportunities against Detroit

 

Evan McPherson, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson will face the Baltimore Ravens on the road in Week 7. McPherson is fresh off his team's bye week and should be ready to extend his streak. The Bengals kicker has yet to miss a kick this season, nailing all 10 of his field goal attempts and all 14 of his extra-point attempts. McPherson could be called upon often in this week's game against the Ravens.

The Baltimore offense is one of the best units in the league with quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm, and this contest could very well be the highest-scoring game of the week. McPherson could help the Bengals keep up with the Ravens' offense in this game. McPherson is ranked K5 in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making him a strong start at the position this week.

 

Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings kicker Will Reichard is once again one of the top fantasy options at his position when his team plays host to the struggling Indianapolis Colts. The former Alabama standout has been perfect thus far, making all 15 of his field goal attempts, including all five from beyond 50 yards. In his career, Reichard is 77-for-77 on extra points, and he's currently in the best form of his career.

The Colts rank 21st against fantasy kickers and have allowed points on 47% of their opponents' drives this season, the third-worst mark in the league, which should give Reichard opportunities if the Vikings can move the ball. The All-Pro has been dialed in this season, so managers who roster him don't need to overthink the kicker position whatsoever. Reichard is RotoBaller's No. 1 kicker for Week 7.

 

Dominic Zvada, New York Giants

New York Giants rookie kicker Dominic Zvada made all three of his field goal attempts and his only extra-point attempt in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After missing three field goals in the 27-27 tie with the Washington Commanders in Week 5, Zvada rebounded, making kicks from 34 and 41 yards in Sunday's loss. Surprisingly, the Giants' offense has been very productive this season, scoring over 27 points in three straight games.

They made a quarterback change from Jameis Winston to J.J. McCarthy, who has struggled with turnovers throughout his young career. Zvada faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the fifth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. However, the rookie carries some risk due to his inaccuracy throughout the season and the offense potentially struggling against this Texans defense.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Will Reichard, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Matt Gay, Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada, and Ryan Fitzgerald. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Will Reichard, Ka'imi Fairbairn, Evan McPherson, Jake Bates, Jason Myers, Trey Smack, Matt Gay, Eddy Pineiro, Dominic Zvada, and Ryan Fitzgerald:

Will Reichard
vs
Spencer Shrader
Will Reichard
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Will Reichard
vs
Evan McPherson
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Bates
Will Reichard
vs
Tyler Loop
Will Reichard
vs
Chris Boswell
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Myers
Will Reichard
vs
Trey Smack
Will Reichard
vs
Matt Gay
Will Reichard
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Will Reichard
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Will Reichard
vs
Cairo Santos
Will Reichard
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Will Reichard
vs
Harrison Butker
Will Reichard
vs
Dominic Zvada
Will Reichard
vs
Daniel Carlson
Will Reichard
vs
Nick Folk
Will Reichard
vs
Andy Borregales
Will Reichard
vs
Wil Lutz
Will Reichard
vs
Chad Ryland
Will Reichard
vs
Andre Szmyt
Will Reichard
vs
Brandon McManus
Will Reichard
vs
Jason Sanders
Will Reichard
vs
Jake Elliott
Will Reichard
vs
Joey Slye
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Will Reichard
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Evan McPherson
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Jake Bates
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Tyler Loop
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Chris Boswell
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Jason Myers
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Trey Smack
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Matt Gay
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Cairo Santos
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Harrison Butker
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Daniel Carlson
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Nick Folk
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Andy Borregales
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Wil Lutz
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Chad Ryland
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Brandon McManus
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Jason Sanders
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Jake Elliott
Ka'imi Fairbairn
vs
Joey Slye
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Bates
Evan McPherson
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Evan McPherson
vs
Tyler Loop
Evan McPherson
vs
Spencer Shrader
Evan McPherson
vs
Chris Boswell
Evan McPherson
vs
Will Reichard
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Myers
Evan McPherson
vs
Trey Smack
Evan McPherson
vs
Matt Gay
Evan McPherson
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Evan McPherson
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Evan McPherson
vs
Cairo Santos
Evan McPherson
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Evan McPherson
vs
Harrison Butker
Evan McPherson
vs
Dominic Zvada
Evan McPherson
vs
Daniel Carlson
Evan McPherson
vs
Nick Folk
Evan McPherson
vs
Andy Borregales
Evan McPherson
vs
Wil Lutz
Evan McPherson
vs
Chad Ryland
Evan McPherson
vs
Andre Szmyt
Evan McPherson
vs
Brandon McManus
Evan McPherson
vs
Jason Sanders
Evan McPherson
vs
Jake Elliott
Evan McPherson
vs
Joey Slye
Jake Bates
vs
Evan McPherson
Jake Bates
vs
Tyler Loop
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jake Bates
vs
Chris Boswell
Jake Bates
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Myers
Jake Bates
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jake Bates
vs
Trey Smack
Jake Bates
vs
Will Reichard
Jake Bates
vs
Matt Gay
Jake Bates
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jake Bates
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jake Bates
vs
Cairo Santos
Jake Bates
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jake Bates
vs
Harrison Butker
Jake Bates
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jake Bates
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jake Bates
vs
Nick Folk
Jake Bates
vs
Andy Borregales
Jake Bates
vs
Wil Lutz
Jake Bates
vs
Chad Ryland
Jake Bates
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jake Bates
vs
Brandon McManus
Jake Bates
vs
Jason Sanders
Jake Bates
vs
Jake Elliott
Jake Bates
vs
Joey Slye
Jason Myers
vs
Chris Boswell
Jason Myers
vs
Trey Smack
Jason Myers
vs
Tyler Loop
Jason Myers
vs
Matt Gay
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Bates
Jason Myers
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Jason Myers
vs
Evan McPherson
Jason Myers
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Jason Myers
vs
Cairo Santos
Jason Myers
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Jason Myers
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Jason Myers
vs
Spencer Shrader
Jason Myers
vs
Harrison Butker
Jason Myers
vs
Will Reichard
Jason Myers
vs
Dominic Zvada
Jason Myers
vs
Daniel Carlson
Jason Myers
vs
Nick Folk
Jason Myers
vs
Andy Borregales
Jason Myers
vs
Wil Lutz
Jason Myers
vs
Chad Ryland
Jason Myers
vs
Andre Szmyt
Jason Myers
vs
Brandon McManus
Jason Myers
vs
Jason Sanders
Jason Myers
vs
Jake Elliott
Jason Myers
vs
Joey Slye
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Myers
Trey Smack
vs
Matt Gay
Trey Smack
vs
Chris Boswell
Trey Smack
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Trey Smack
vs
Tyler Loop
Trey Smack
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Bates
Trey Smack
vs
Cairo Santos
Trey Smack
vs
Evan McPherson
Trey Smack
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Trey Smack
vs
Harrison Butker
Trey Smack
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Trey Smack
vs
Dominic Zvada
Trey Smack
vs
Spencer Shrader
Trey Smack
vs
Daniel Carlson
Trey Smack
vs
Will Reichard
Trey Smack
vs
Nick Folk
Trey Smack
vs
Andy Borregales
Trey Smack
vs
Wil Lutz
Trey Smack
vs
Chad Ryland
Trey Smack
vs
Andre Szmyt
Trey Smack
vs
Brandon McManus
Trey Smack
vs
Jason Sanders
Trey Smack
vs
Jake Elliott
Trey Smack
vs
Joey Slye
Matt Gay
vs
Trey Smack
Matt Gay
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Myers
Matt Gay
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Matt Gay
vs
Chris Boswell
Matt Gay
vs
Cairo Santos
Matt Gay
vs
Tyler Loop
Matt Gay
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Bates
Matt Gay
vs
Harrison Butker
Matt Gay
vs
Evan McPherson
Matt Gay
vs
Dominic Zvada
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Matt Gay
vs
Daniel Carlson
Matt Gay
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Matt Gay
vs
Nick Folk
Matt Gay
vs
Spencer Shrader
Matt Gay
vs
Andy Borregales
Matt Gay
vs
Will Reichard
Matt Gay
vs
Wil Lutz
Matt Gay
vs
Chad Ryland
Matt Gay
vs
Andre Szmyt
Matt Gay
vs
Brandon McManus
Matt Gay
vs
Jason Sanders
Matt Gay
vs
Jake Elliott
Matt Gay
vs
Joey Slye
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Cairo Santos
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Matt Gay
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Trey Smack
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Harrison Butker
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Myers
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Dominic Zvada
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chris Boswell
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Daniel Carlson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Tyler Loop
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Nick Folk
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Bates
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andy Borregales
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Evan McPherson
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Wil Lutz
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Chad Ryland
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Andre Szmyt
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Spencer Shrader
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Brandon McManus
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jason Sanders
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Jake Elliott
Eddy Pineiro
vs
Joey Slye
Dominic Zvada
vs
Harrison Butker
Dominic Zvada
vs
Daniel Carlson
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Dominic Zvada
vs
Nick Folk
Dominic Zvada
vs
Cairo Santos
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andy Borregales
Dominic Zvada
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Dominic Zvada
vs
Wil Lutz
Dominic Zvada
vs
Ryan Fitzgerald
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chad Ryland
Dominic Zvada
vs
Matt Gay
Dominic Zvada
vs
Andre Szmyt
Dominic Zvada
vs
Trey Smack
Dominic Zvada
vs
Brandon McManus
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jason Myers
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jason Sanders
Dominic Zvada
vs
Chris Boswell
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jake Elliott
Dominic Zvada
vs
Tyler Loop
Dominic Zvada
vs
Joey Slye
Dominic Zvada
vs
Jake Bates
Dominic Zvada
vs
Spencer Shrader
Dominic Zvada
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Matt Gay
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Eddy Pineiro
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Trey Smack
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Cairo Santos
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Myers
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chase McLaughlin
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chris Boswell
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Harrison Butker
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Tyler Loop
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Dominic Zvada
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Bates
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Daniel Carlson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Evan McPherson
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Nick Folk
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon Aubrey
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andy Borregales
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Wil Lutz
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Spencer Shrader
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Chad Ryland
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Will Reichard
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Andre Szmyt
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Brandon McManus
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jason Sanders
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Jake Elliott
Ryan Fitzgerald
vs
Joey Slye

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 D/ST Rankings
Week 7 Quarterback Rankings
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 7
Jamie Calandro's Week 7 Ranks: Top-Accuracy


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