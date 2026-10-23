Aidin Ebrahimi's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Tetairoa McMillan, Zach Charbonnet, J.J. McCarthy, Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, and Jonathan Taylor.
Week 7 is almost here, and we now have a good idea of which teams can actually make a run, and which teams have to spend the next few months photoshopping Jeremiah Smith wearing their jersey.
I'm back with another weekly bold predictions article. Week 6's article went well, with Isaiah Likely doing exactly what I predicted, as he recorded his third PPR TE1 finish in six weeks. Drake Maye is also firmly back in the MVP discussion with top-6 odds in most betting markets, while Caleb Williams had a good return in a win. Drake London and Jaylen Warren were the only slight disappointments, but London still put up a decent 12.2 PPR points, and Warren picked up four first downs in the fourth quarter and overtime to break my heart and defeat the Buccaneers. Now, we will look at five of my boldest predictions for Week 7. Some of these predictions are bolder than the others, and there's a high chance that none of them will even come to fruition. But hey, what's the fun in going for the obvious picks every single week?
Without further ado, let's dive in and find out why my Week 7 bold predictions include Tetairoa McMillan, Zach Charbonnet, J.J. McCarthy, Sam LaPorta, Tucker Kraft, and Jonathan Taylor.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tetairoa McMillan Reclaims His WR1 Status
Tetairoa McMillan is having a great sophomore season. The reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year is currently the PPR WR13 and is averaging the ninth-most PPR points (17.8) of any wideout in the league. He'll clearly be a force in this league for many years to come.
Tetairoa McMillan Poised to Continue Big Role with Panthers https://t.co/PJC9zimJdf
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 15, 2026
However, there might be a little controversy brewing about who the Panthers' *real* top wide receiver is. Jalen Coker, who I had as a breakout candidate heading into the season, has exceeded my lofty expectations and is quickly establishing himself as a top fantasy WR.
Coker is currently averaging 17.0 PPR points per game and has recorded more receiving yards in three out of his four games with McMillan so far this season.
For Bryce Young and Dave Canales, having two wideouts who can both go off for 80+ in any game is a gift from above. But for either player's fantasy managers, it's a bit of a problem, and they'll be nervous to see which player will outgain the other for the rest of the season.
Coker has put up more targets, receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns than McMillan in their last 10 games together, and this week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be a huge turning point in these young stars' battle for WR1 supremacy.
Baker Mayfield might not make his return, which will take the Panthers' probability of winning through the roof.
The pressure won't be on them as much, and the Bucs' 20th-ranked passing defense, which has given up 80+ yards to six different receivers in the last five games, could be a nice testing ground for McMillan and Coker.
McMillan has been the more successful of the pair against the Buccaneers so far in his career, so I expect that trend to continue in Week 7 and for him to fully establish himself as the Ja'Marr Chase to Coker's Tee Higgins.
In games against the Buccaneers, McMillan has averaged 79 yards per game, while Coker has averaged just 43 yards per game.
Zach Charbonnet Has a Strong Return
Much like Jalen Coker, Kenneth Walker III was another player I was extremely high on heading into this season, and he has also exceeded my expectations.
Walker is having a historic season so far for the Chiefs, currently on a 17-game pace for almost 2,600 yards from scrimmage and 27 total touchdowns. It's no secret that the Seahawks miss the Super Bowl LX MVP, as their rushing attack has been ineffective so far this season.
Their RB committee of Emanuel Wilson, the injured Jadarian Price, and George Holani ranks 18th in rushing yards, a clear drop-off compared to last season's top-10 rushing attack led by Walker and Zach Charbonnet.
Fortunately for the Seahawks, they won't be empty-handed when they revisit Walker in Week 7, as Charbonnet is ready to return from injury following an extended stay on the sidelines that kept him out of action in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.
Charbonnet, who frustrated Walker's fantasy managers last season with his 12 rushing touchdowns (10 of which came inside the 10-yard line), averaged 4.8 yards per carry in the last nine games of the 2025 season, helping the Seahawks go 8-1 and clinch the first seed.
The Seahawks have already matched their 2025 loss total with three losses, but a strong return from Charbonnet in a game against a fellow Super Bowl contender can kick-start their run to the top once again.
J.J. McCarthy Continues His Ascension
He's no longer "Nine"; he's now "18." And "18" might actually reach his potential. I predicted J.J. McCarthy would come off the bench and lead a scoring drive for the Giants in Week 4, but it turns out I was just a few weeks too early.
J.J. McCarthy ready to step up for Big Blue 🗽
NYGvsHOU – Sunday 1:00pm ET on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/kxBmFJH4lX
— NFL (@NFL) October 21, 2026
Down 34-10 early in the fourth quarter against the Saints, McCarthy replaced Jameis Winston. He threw an interception during his first drive to seemingly end the game, but once he got the ball back with nine (no pun intended) minutes left, he led one of the most ferocious and unlikely comeback attempts in NFL history.
McCarthy threw dimes all over the field, bringing the team 14 yards away from an improbable tie. He threw for 243 yards, led his offense to 17 points in the fourth quarter, and made his QB1 case to head coach John Harbaugh.
Harbaugh yielded and named McCarthy as the team's starter against Houston, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. With Jalen Hurts out for the season and the Cowboys and Commanders having two of the worst defenses in the league, the 3-2-1 Giants might be the favorites to win the NFC East this season.
The Texans' once-feared passing defense currently ranks 27th in fewest passing yards allowed, and McCarthy could unleash more of those gorgeous deep balls if the Giants go down early.
Jonathan Taylor Has an Audition Against the Vikings
From an ex-Viking to a potential future Viking, Jonathan Taylor has been linked to the Vikings recently, following the dismissal of Colts GM Chris Ballard.
The 5-0 Vikings have the league's best defense, and with the last three Super Bowl champions all having top-2 defenses (fewest points allowed), the Vikings should be considered serious championship contenders.
However, their offense has been so terrible (29th in yards per drive) that it's made plenty of fans dismiss their title credentials. That's why a trade for Taylor makes sense; a Taylor and Aaron Jones Sr. rushing tandem could be enough to make them Super Bowl favorites even without a good quarterback.
The "bold" prediction here is Taylor going off for over 100 yards in an "audition" for the Vikings, becoming just the second player to achieve that feat since Week 12 of the 2025 season.
Ollie Gordon II proved that it was possible a few weeks ago, so Taylor, who has scored seven touchdowns in six games so far this season, could certainly replicate or even surpass Gordon's performance.
Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft Have a Duel for the Ages
Let's celebrate National Tight Ends Day in style! This Sunday marks the eighth annual TE Day, and it'll feature a juicy matchup between two of the game's best: Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft.
SAM LAPORTA WIDE OPEN TD ON 4TH DOWN
@DETvsAZ on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/917KQRTeOv
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
Kraft will have an easy time against the woeful Lions defense, which has allowed the most receiving yards (545) and PPR points per game (31.9) to TEs so far this season.
However, I predict LaPorta will go toe-to-toe with him, and the two players will have a duel for the ages. The Packers have allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (208), but they have yet to face a QB/TE duo like Jared Goff and LaPorta.
LaPorta has recorded PPR TE10, TE5, and TE3 finishes in three out of his five games against Green Bay, while Kraft has scored three touchdowns against Detroit in five games.
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