Fantasy football Week 7 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.
RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 7 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.
Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.
The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|Jordan Love
|GB
|2
|Jared Goff
|DET
|3
|Lamar Jackson
|BAL
|4
|Caleb Williams
|CHI
|5
|Drake Maye
|NE
|6
|Brock Purdy
|SF
|7
|Joe Burrow
|CIN
|8
|C.J. Stroud
|HOU
|9
|Matthew Stafford
|LAR
|10
|Bryce Young
|CAR
|11
|Dak Prescott
|DAL
|12
|Kyler Murray
|MIN
|13
|Bo Nix
|DEN
|14
|Baker Mayfield
|TB
|15
|Aaron Rodgers
|PIT
|16
|Kirk Cousins
|LV
|17
|Patrick Mahomes II
|KC
|18
|Geno Smith
|NYJ
|19
|Deshaun Watson
|CLE
|20
|Tyler Shough
|NO
|21
|Michael Penix Jr.
|ATL
|22
|Tanner McKee
|PHI
|23
|Sam Darnold
|SEA
|24
|Jacoby Brissett
|ARI
|25
|Malik Willis
|MIA
|26
|J.J. McCarthy
|NYG
|27
|Cam Ward
|TEN
|28
|Daniel Jones
|IND
|29
|Jalon Daniels
|TB
|30
|Tyler Huntley
|BAL
|31
|Jameis Winston
|NYG
|32
|Shedeur Sanders
|CLE
|33
|Fernando Mendoza
|LV
|34
|Mac Jones
|SF
Jordan Love has finished the last two weeks at QB8 and QB6, and I'm shoving him ALL the way to the top this week. Yes, I believe Love will finish the week as the overall QB1 this week, and I'm starting him over anyone else, including top names like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. This game has the highest total of the week at 54.5 points, and Detroit has allowed the most YPG and by far the most FPPG to opposing QBs.
My QB2 for the week? Love's opponent Jared Goff. The Lions averaged 32.7 PPG at home last season, and their home/road splits are right in line again this week. Detroit has the highest implied total on the slate at 29.5 points. ... The Giants have given up the sixth-most FPPG to opposing QBs and C.J. Stroud has two top-five finishes in his last three games. Stroud is a firm top-12 option this week.
Dak Prescott is dropping in the rankings as Dallas struggles, but he should continue to find success against a Philly team that has struggled to defend the pass. I'm not sitting him in general, but I definitely like the above guys more. ... Baker Mayfield is set to return from his injury and is on the streaming radar. Carolina is without its top-two corners and has allowed the 12-most FPPG to QBs.
Kirk Cousins is currently the QB6 on the season and is throwing the ball at an amazing rate. His 1,584 passing yards are fourth in the NFL, and the Raiders SHOULD be playing from behind against the Rams (who are, admittedly, an anomaly right now). Cousins is locked and loaded as a streamer and an upside QB2. ... J.J. McCarthy was a wonderful story for us Giants fans last week, but you can't start him on the road against Houston's defense.
Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7
The elephant in the room here is Josh Jacobs, who is set to return for Green Bay. Whatever your opinion on the situation, it doesn't change the fact that he'll probably get an immediate high workload out of the gate given the poor play of all the Packers' RBs to date. Unless some report comes out with a strict pitch count on Jacobs, he needs to be started in all fantasy formats.
Since Breece Hall went down, Braelon Allen has amassed 55 carries over three weeks and averaged a very respectable 4.5 YPC. If Hall sits one more game, Allen should feast against the Dolphins, who have allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing RBs. ... The Giants, who have allowed 4.9 YPC (second-worst in the NFL) face Woody Marks. The Texans (despite being 2-4) are currently favored by 10.5 at home in this one against the now J.J. McCarthy-led G-Men. Marks should have a 75-80% snap share in a favorable spot.
I'm still firmly on the "sell Ollie Gordon II while you can" train, but if he's still on your roster, he's in a great spot against the Jets, who have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to RBs. Start him if you've got him, but keep trying to get something while his value is peak. ... I want nothing to do with Quinshon Judkins, who is averaging 3.0 YPC. Dylan Sampson is also coming back, so Judkins won't even get passing work anymore.
J.K. Dobbins has 35 carries since Sean Payton took over the play-calling, and Denver is favored on the road against Arizona, which is a middling matchup for RBs. I like him as a volume-based start. ... Fellow RB R.J. Harvey is losing snaps tremendously, and shouldn't see much passing work with Arizona lacking a pass rush. He's a sit.
Even after the release of Najee Harris, there's no Giants' RB you want to touch in this one. Cam Skattebo SEEMS to be the most talented, but after his zero-carry day last week, you can't predict any sort of bounceback. Houston is favored by 10.5 points and allows the eighth-fewest FPPG to RBs. ... Zach Charbonnet's return is a nice story for Seattle, but I imagine it's a three-headed committee to start off. Leave him on your bench, but also make sure he's not floating around waivers.
Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7
Puka Nacua's status is everything. Pay very close attention to reports leading up to the weekend, as Nacua exited Thursday's practice with a calf injury. Make sure Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington are not on waivers - they'll soar up the rankings if Nacua is unable to play.
Carolina is showing that it can sustain two WR1s, and they should continue to feed Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan against Tampa Bay. The Bucs have allowed the tenth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs. ... Tyler Warren has been ruled out for a second straight week, and Keenan Allen is the most direct beneficiary. His short routes should be amazing against Minnesota's aggressive blitzes.
Germie Bernard did everything we wanted him to and then some last week. While I'm skeptical in the long term, he should continue to operate as an every-down WR for Aaron Rodgers in Paris. The Saints have struggled with rushing the passer, and Pittsburgh's offensive line has held up. ... Michael Wilson is still fine to use given his predictable target share, although the matchup against Denver is less than ideal.
Jameson Williams is as volatile a producer as you can be in the NFL. He could score 40 or zero on any given week. You can't deny the matchup, though, as he's a key part of the highest-projected offense of the week. Green Bay does a good job of limiting deep balls, but it's tough to sit Williams in such a mouth-watering game.
I'm tentatively still starting Carnell Tate. His results aren't consistent, which jives with the inefficiency of the Tennessee offense. Cleveland's pass defense has also been solid. Tate's 26.5% target share is 11th among WRs, though, so we can at least bank on him getting volume. ... Tre Tucker isn't Brock Bowers, but he's quietly getting consistent targets for a very efficient Raiders offense. If Trent McDuffie sits, that's even better for Tucker.
Baker Mayfield is back, but Emeka Egbuka will sit. Chris Godwin has looked awful so far, but he's arguably the WR1 there this week. Ted Hurst III is also on the deep streaming radar. ... Tennessee has allowed the fourth-most catches, sixth-most receiving yards, and the eighth-most FPPG to opposing WRs.
Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7
|Rank
|Name
|Team
|1
|George Kittle
|SF
|2
|Brock Bowers
|LV
|3
|Trey McBride
|ARI
|4
|Isaiah Likely
|NYG
|5
|Tucker Kraft
|GB
|6
|Sam LaPorta
|DET
|7
|Travis Kelce
|KC
|8
|Colston Loveland
|CHI
|9
|Dallas Goedert
|PHI
|10
|Tyler Higbee
|LAR
|11
|Cade Otton
|TB
|12
|Mark Andrews
|BAL
|13
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|CLE
|14
|Hunter Henry
|NE
|15
|T.J. Hockenson
|MIN
|16
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|ATL
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|PIT
|18
|Michael Mayer
|LV
|19
|Juwan Johnson
|NO
|20
|Colby Parkinson
|LAR
|21
|Dalton Schultz
|HOU
|22
|Darren Waller
|CAR
|23
|AJ Barner
|SEA
|24
|Mike Gesicki
|CIN
|25
|Jake Ferguson
|DAL
|26
|Darnell Washington
|PIT
|27
|Evan Engram
|DEN
|28
|Kenyon Sadiq
|NYJ
|29
|Mason Taylor
|NYJ
|30
|Greg Dulcich
|MIA
|31
|Tommy Tremble
|CAR
|32
|Eli Raridon
|NE
|33
|Noah Fant
|NO
|34
|Gunnar Helm
|TEN
The Tyler Higbee watch is officially on. He's already in my top 10 with Davante Adams out for the next 6-10 weeks, and putting him in the Trey McBride range is not out of the question if Puka Nacua sits. Make absolutely sure he's not on waivers. ... Mark Andrews is no longer the TE1 he once was, but he enters the conversation this week against the Bengals, who have allowed the highest YPC to TEs.
With Emeka Egbuka sitting, Cade Otton is a high-upside streamer. He had a 22.9% target share last season when Egbuka sat, and Chris Godwin's starting to get a little long in the tooth. Carolina has allowed the tenth-most FPPG to opposing TEs. ... Believe it or not, T.J. Hockenson leads the Vikings in targets from Kyler Murray, and the Colts have allowed the ninth-most FPPG to tight ends. He's a fine streamer as well.
It's unbelievable to say this for a guy who plays behind Brock Bowers, but Michael Mayer has two games in his last three where he has received nine and 10 targets. He has standalone value. ... Dalton Schultz is battling for a lot more targets now, but anyone in the Houston offense should be considered.
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