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Jamie Calandro's Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: Top-3 Industry Accuracy Ranker

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Jordan Love - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football Week 7 rankings for RB, WR, TE, QB from the No. 3 most accurate ranker last year, Jamie Calandro. Read his 2026 fantasy rankings analysis and outlooks.

RotoBaller writer Jamie Calandro shares his Week 7 fantasy football lineup rankings for RB, WR, TE, and QB. Last year, Jamie finished as the third-most accurate ranker in the industry among hundreds of other industry experts! This rankings article also includes rankings analysis that will hopefully help you make some tough decisions when it comes to sit/start. Jamie is also on X @jac3600 and in our RotoBaller Discord channel, answering questions.

Regular starting options are included to highlight that some of your must-start players have a good chance of supplying winning totals. Much of the analysis helps fantasy players make the tough decisions between two or more similarly valued players.

The rankings are updated as news breaks until the full slate begins on Sunday. Following the positional advice below, you can consult the player rankings tables. The fantasy football lineup rankings analysis is based on half-PPR scoring rules.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Quarterback Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7

Rank Name Team
1 Jordan Love GB
2 Jared Goff DET
3 Lamar Jackson BAL
4 Caleb Williams CHI
5 Drake Maye NE
6 Brock Purdy SF
7 Joe Burrow CIN
8 C.J. Stroud HOU
9 Matthew Stafford LAR
10 Bryce Young CAR
11 Dak Prescott DAL
12 Kyler Murray MIN
13 Bo Nix DEN
14 Baker Mayfield TB
15 Aaron Rodgers PIT
16 Kirk Cousins LV
17 Patrick Mahomes II KC
18 Geno Smith NYJ
19 Deshaun Watson CLE
20 Tyler Shough NO
21 Michael Penix Jr. ATL
22 Tanner McKee PHI
23 Sam Darnold SEA
24 Jacoby Brissett ARI
25 Malik Willis MIA
26 J.J. McCarthy NYG
27 Cam Ward TEN
28 Daniel Jones IND
29 Jalon Daniels TB
30 Tyler Huntley BAL
31 Jameis Winston NYG
32 Shedeur Sanders CLE
33 Fernando Mendoza LV
34 Mac Jones SF

Jordan Love has finished the last two weeks at QB8 and QB6, and I'm shoving him ALL the way to the top this week. Yes, I believe Love will finish the week as the overall QB1 this week, and I'm starting him over anyone else, including top names like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. This game has the highest total of the week at 54.5 points, and Detroit has allowed the most YPG and by far the most FPPG to opposing QBs.

My QB2 for the week? Love's opponent Jared Goff. The Lions averaged 32.7 PPG at home last season, and their home/road splits are right in line again this week. Detroit has the highest implied total on the slate at 29.5 points. ... The Giants have given up the sixth-most FPPG to opposing QBs and C.J. Stroud has two top-five finishes in his last three games. Stroud is a firm top-12 option this week.

Dak Prescott is dropping in the rankings as Dallas struggles, but he should continue to find success against a Philly team that has struggled to defend the pass. I'm not sitting him in general, but I definitely like the above guys more. ... Baker Mayfield is set to return from his injury and is on the streaming radar. Carolina is without its top-two corners and has allowed the 12-most FPPG to QBs.

Kirk Cousins is currently the QB6 on the season and is throwing the ball at an amazing rate. His 1,584 passing yards are fourth in the NFL, and the Raiders SHOULD be playing from behind against the Rams (who are, admittedly, an anomaly right now). Cousins is locked and loaded as a streamer and an upside QB2. ... J.J. McCarthy was a wonderful story for us Giants fans last week, but you can't start him on the road against Houston's defense.

 

Running Back Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7

Rank Name Team
1 Jahmyr Gibbs DET
2 Christian McCaffrey SF
3 Bijan Robinson ATL
4 Derrick Henry BAL
5 Kyren Williams LAR
6 Kenneth Walker III KC
7 Jonathan Taylor IND
8 D'Andre Swift CHI
9 Javonte Williams DAL
10 Woody Marks HOU
11 Braelon Allen NYJ
12 Chuba Hubbard CAR
13 Saquon Barkley PHI
14 Bucky Irving TB
15 Jaylen Warren PIT
16 Chase Brown CIN
17 Ashton Jeanty LV
18 Ollie Gordon II MIA
19 Josh Jacobs GB
20 J.K. Dobbins DEN
21 Rhamondre Stevenson NE
22 Aaron Jones Sr. MIN
23 Tony Pollard TEN
24 Tyler Allgeier ARI
25 RJ Harvey DEN
26 Quinshon Judkins CLE
27 Breece Hall NYJ
28 Kendre Miller NO
29 Zach Charbonnet SEA
30 Blake Corum LAR
31 Jordan Mason MIN
32 Alvin Kamara NO
33 Cam Skattebo NYG
34 Emanuel Wilson SEA
35 Bam Knight ARI
36 Samaje Perine CIN
37 TreVeyon Henderson NE
38 Roschon Johnson CHI
39 Rico Dowdle PIT
40 Tyjae Spears TEN
41 Tyrone Tracy Jr. NYG
42 Mike Washington Jr. LV
43 Kenny Gainwell TB
44 Dylan Sampson CLE
45 Justice Hill BAL
46 Kaelon Black SF
47 Devin Singletary NYG
48 Emmett Johnson KC
49 MarShawn Lloyd GB
50 CJ Donaldson NO
51 Isaiah Davis NYJ
52 Sione Vaki DET
53 George Holani SEA
54 Audric Estime CLE
55 Pierre Strong Jr. GB
56 Jawhar Jordan HOU
57 Dameon Pierce PHI
58 Corey Kiner NE
59 Seth McGowan IND
60 Tyler Goodson DAL
61 Dylan Laube LV
62 Kaleb Johnson GB
63 Jaleel McLaughlin CLE
64 Trevor Etienne CAR
65 Tyler Badie DEN
66 Jaylen Wright MIA
67 Jaydon Blue PHI
68 Kyle Juszczyk SF
69 Hunter Luepke DAL
70 Dare Ogunbowale HOU
71 Jordan James SF
72 Demond Claiborne MIN
73 Travis Homer PIT
74 Kalel Mullings TEN
75 Khalil Herbert ATL
76 Adam Prentice DEN
77 Michael Burton CLE
78 Sean Tucker TB
79 AJ Dillon CAR
80 Nicholas Singleton TEN
81 Rasheen Ali BAL
82 DJ Giddens IND
83 Dean Connors LAR
84 James Conner ARI
85 Evan Hull ARI
86 Andrew Beck NYJ
87 Jonah Coleman DEN
88 Kene Nwangwu NYJ
89 Tahj Brooks CIN
90 DeeJay Dallas MIN
91 Adam Randall BAL
92 Josh Williams TB
93 Patrick Ricard NYG
94 Kaytron Allen MIA

The elephant in the room here is Josh Jacobs, who is set to return for Green Bay. Whatever your opinion on the situation, it doesn't change the fact that he'll probably get an immediate high workload out of the gate given the poor play of all the Packers' RBs to date. Unless some report comes out with a strict pitch count on Jacobs, he needs to be started in all fantasy formats.

Since Breece Hall went down, Braelon Allen has amassed 55 carries over three weeks and averaged a very respectable 4.5 YPC. If Hall sits one more game, Allen should feast against the Dolphins, who have allowed the second-most FPPG to opposing RBs. ... The Giants, who have allowed 4.9 YPC (second-worst in the NFL) face Woody Marks. The Texans (despite being 2-4) are currently favored by 10.5 at home in this one against the now J.J. McCarthy-led G-Men. Marks should have a 75-80% snap share in a favorable spot.

I'm still firmly on the "sell Ollie Gordon II while you can" train, but if he's still on your roster, he's in a great spot against the Jets, who have allowed the 11th-most FPPG to RBs. Start him if you've got him, but keep trying to get something while his value is peak. ... I want nothing to do with Quinshon Judkins, who is averaging 3.0 YPC. Dylan Sampson is also coming back, so Judkins won't even get passing work anymore.

J.K. Dobbins has 35 carries since Sean Payton took over the play-calling, and Denver is favored on the road against Arizona, which is a middling matchup for RBs. I like him as a volume-based start. ... Fellow RB R.J. Harvey is losing snaps tremendously, and shouldn't see much passing work with Arizona lacking a pass rush. He's a sit.

Even after the release of Najee Harris, there's no Giants' RB you want to touch in this one. Cam Skattebo SEEMS to be the most talented, but after his zero-carry day last week, you can't predict any sort of bounceback. Houston is favored by 10.5 points and allows the eighth-fewest FPPG to RBs. ... Zach Charbonnet's return is a nice story for Seattle, but I imagine it's a three-headed committee to start off. Leave him on your bench, but also make sure he's not floating around waivers.

 

Wide Receiver Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7

Rank Name Team
1 Puka Nacua LAR
2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA
3 Amon-Ra St. Brown DET
4 Ja'Marr Chase CIN
5 CeeDee Lamb DAL
6 Drake London ATL
7 Nico Collins HOU
8 Matthew Golden GB
9 Christian Watson GB
10 Zay Flowers BAL
11 Justin Jefferson MIN
12 DeVonta Smith PHI
13 Tee Higgins CIN
14 Garrett Wilson NYJ
15 Chris Olave NO
16 A.J. Brown NE
17 Malik Nabers NYG
18 Jalen Coker CAR
19 Tetairoa McMillan CAR
20 George Pickens DAL
21 Keenan Allen IND
22 Luther Burden III CHI
23 DK Metcalf PIT
24 Germie Bernard PIT
25 Michael Wilson ARI
26 Carnell Tate TEN
27 Jameson Williams DET
28 Jaylen Waddle DEN
29 Chris Godwin Jr. TB
30 Tre Tucker LV
31 Xavier Worthy KC
32 Josh Downs IND
33 Jordan Addison MIN
34 Denzel Boston CLE
35 Rome Odunze CHI
36 Malik Washington MIA
37 Devaughn Vele NO
38 Omar Cooper Jr. NYJ
39 KC Concepcion Jr. CLE
40 Wan'Dale Robinson TEN
41 DeMario Douglas NE
42 Ted Hurst III TB
43 Courtland Sutton DEN
44 Dontayvion Wicks PHI
45 Kendrick Bourne ARI
46 Ryan Flournoy DAL
47 Ja'Kobi Lane BAL
48 Jaylin Noel HOU
49 Brandin Cooks SF
50 Marvin Harrison Jr. HOU
51 Makai Lemon PHI
52 Konata Mumpfield LAR
53 Kalif Raymond CHI
54 Jahan Dotson ATL
55 Rashid Shaheed SEA
56 Malachi Fields NYG
57 Rashod Bateman BAL
58 Cooper Kupp SEA
59 Jordan Watkins SF
60 Jerry Jeudy CLE
61 Efton Chism III NE
62 Laquon Treadwell IND
63 Christian Kirk SF
64 Tank Dell HOU
65 Jalen Royals KC
66 Troy Franklin DEN
67 Darnell Mooney NYG
68 Xavier Hutchinson HOU
69 Jalen Nailor LV
70 Tez Johnson TB
71 Bryce Lance NO
72 Kyle Williams NE
73 Cyrus Allen KC
74 Cody White LV
75 Isaiah Williams NYJ
76 Kayshon Boutte HOU
77 Chris Bell MIA
78 Darius Cooper PHI
79 Isaac TeSlaa DET
80 Elic Ayomanor TEN
81 Savion Williams GB
82 Jalen Brooks ARI
83 Dohnte Meyers CIN
84 Jacob Cowing SF
85 Calvin Ridley TEN
86 Tim Patrick NYJ
87 Caleb Douglas MIA
88 Jordan Whittington LAR
89 John Metchie III CAR
90 Zachariah Branch ATL
91 Marvin Mims Jr. DEN
92 Devontez Walker BAL
93 Brycen Tremayne CAR
94 Isaiah Bond CLE
95 Jauan Jennings MIN
96 Kevin Coleman Jr. MIA
97 Tutu Atwell LAR
98 Tory Horton SEA
99 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL
100 Chimere Dike TEN
101 Bo Melton GB
102 Malik Benson LV
103 Lil'Jordan Humphrey DEN
104 Jalen Tolbert MIA
105 Deion Burks IND

Puka Nacua's status is everything. Pay very close attention to reports leading up to the weekend, as Nacua exited Thursday's practice with a calf injury. Make sure Konata Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington are not on waivers - they'll soar up the rankings if Nacua is unable to play.

Carolina is showing that it can sustain two WR1s, and they should continue to feed Jalen Coker and Tetairoa McMillan against Tampa Bay. The Bucs have allowed the tenth-most receiving yards to opposing WRs. ... Tyler Warren has been ruled out for a second straight week, and Keenan Allen is the most direct beneficiary. His short routes should be amazing against Minnesota's aggressive blitzes.

Germie Bernard did everything we wanted him to and then some last week. While I'm skeptical in the long term, he should continue to operate as an every-down WR for Aaron Rodgers in Paris. The Saints have struggled with rushing the passer, and Pittsburgh's offensive line has held up. ... Michael Wilson is still fine to use given his predictable target share, although the matchup against Denver is less than ideal.

Jameson Williams is as volatile a producer as you can be in the NFL. He could score 40 or zero on any given week. You can't deny the matchup, though, as he's a key part of the highest-projected offense of the week. Green Bay does a good job of limiting deep balls, but it's tough to sit Williams in such a mouth-watering game.

I'm tentatively still starting Carnell Tate. His results aren't consistent, which jives with the inefficiency of the Tennessee offense. Cleveland's pass defense has also been solid. Tate's 26.5% target share is 11th among WRs, though, so we can at least bank on him getting volume. ... Tre Tucker isn't Brock Bowers, but he's quietly getting consistent targets for a very efficient Raiders offense. If Trent McDuffie sits, that's even better for Tucker.

Baker Mayfield is back, but Emeka Egbuka will sit. Chris Godwin has looked awful so far, but he's arguably the WR1 there this week. Ted Hurst III is also on the deep streaming radar. ... Tennessee has allowed the fourth-most catches, sixth-most receiving yards, and the eighth-most FPPG to opposing WRs.

 

Tight End Rankings – Fantasy Football Week 7

Rank Name Team
1 George Kittle SF
2 Brock Bowers LV
3 Trey McBride ARI
4 Isaiah Likely NYG
5 Tucker Kraft GB
6 Sam LaPorta DET
7 Travis Kelce KC
8 Colston Loveland CHI
9 Dallas Goedert PHI
10 Tyler Higbee LAR
11 Cade Otton TB
12 Mark Andrews BAL
13 Harold Fannin Jr. CLE
14 Hunter Henry NE
15 T.J. Hockenson MIN
16 Kyle Pitts Sr. ATL
17 Pat Freiermuth PIT
18 Michael Mayer LV
19 Juwan Johnson NO
20 Colby Parkinson LAR
21 Dalton Schultz HOU
22 Darren Waller CAR
23 AJ Barner SEA
24 Mike Gesicki CIN
25 Jake Ferguson DAL
26 Darnell Washington PIT
27 Evan Engram DEN
28 Kenyon Sadiq NYJ
29 Mason Taylor NYJ
30 Greg Dulcich MIA
31 Tommy Tremble CAR
32 Eli Raridon NE
33 Noah Fant NO
34 Gunnar Helm TEN

The Tyler Higbee watch is officially on. He's already in my top 10 with Davante Adams out for the next 6-10 weeks, and putting him in the Trey McBride range is not out of the question if Puka Nacua sits. Make absolutely sure he's not on waivers. ... Mark Andrews is no longer the TE1 he once was, but he enters the conversation this week against the Bengals, who have allowed the highest YPC to TEs.

With Emeka Egbuka sitting, Cade Otton is a high-upside streamer. He had a 22.9% target share last season when Egbuka sat, and Chris Godwin's starting to get a little long in the tooth. Carolina has allowed the tenth-most FPPG to opposing TEs. ... Believe it or not, T.J. Hockenson leads the Vikings in targets from Kyler Murray, and the Colts have allowed the ninth-most FPPG to tight ends. He's a fine streamer as well.

It's unbelievable to say this for a guy who plays behind Brock Bowers, but Michael Mayer has two games in his last three where he has received nine and 10 targets. He has standalone value. ... Dalton Schultz is battling for a lot more targets now, but anyone in the Houston offense should be considered.

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Jamie Calandro's Week 7 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Week 7 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Booms and Busts: Players With Big Upside
Sneaky Bench Stashes: Pre-Week 7



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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Friday, Not Expected to Play in Week 7?
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Baker Mayfield

Ready to Go for Week 7
NFL

NFL Could Play International Games in Tokyo
Josh Jacobs

"On Track to Play" in Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
David Montgomery

Ruled Out for Week 7 Against Giants
Breece Hall

Questionable for Week 7 Against Dolphins
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Rico Dowdle

Listed as Questionable to Play in Week 7
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Malik Monk

Probable for Friday
Collin Sexton

Available for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Brandin Podziemski

Tagged as Questionable for Friday
Spencer Jones

Sidelined on Thursday
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Ty Jerome

Sets Grizzlies Opening-Night Record with 45 Points
Anthony Black

a Full Participant in Thursday's Practice
Oso Ighodaro

Exits Season Opener with Hip Injury
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Jake Sanderson

Returns With Two Assists
Logan O'Connor

Expected to Make His Season Debut Friday
J.T. Compher

Probable for Thursday's Matchup
Mathew Barzal

Remains Without Timetable for Return
Marat Khusnutdinov

Bruins Extend Marat Khusnutdinov for Three Years
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Linus Ullmark

Exits Win With Lower-Body Strain
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

Cleared for Season Debut Thursday
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
Jeremy Peña

Jeremy Pena on the Trade Block?
J.T. Realmuto

Phillies Looking to Reduce J.T. Realmuto's Catching Workload in 2027
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