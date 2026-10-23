Brandon's fantasy football start 'em and sit 'em booms and busts for Week 7 of 2026. Sneaky starts that may boom, and typical starters who will disappoint.
We have reached Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season, and the early-season noise has started to settle into something more reliable, which is exactly why spotting the boom-or-bust options matters more than it did a month ago. Six weeks of usage, target share, and actual game scripts give you a clearer picture of who is locked into a real role versus who is still living off one or two big weeks. That distinction becomes make-or-break when the slate is split between high-total games like Packers-Lions (priced near 53.5) and much tighter ones like Browns-Titans (sitting in the mid-to-high 30s). Managers who keep chasing last week’s box score without checking the matchup and the implied team total are the ones watching a projected RB2 finish outside the top 30 while their opponent’s streamer puts up 18.
We just saw how quickly that can swing a matchup. Jordan Love finished as a top-10 quarterback in back-to-back weeks, including a 25-plus point outing against Chicago and another strong performance against Dallas, both of which came against defenses that have been soft against the position. On the waiver side, players like Jaylin Noel and Germie Bernard turned modest roles into usable fantasy weeks because the volume arrived against defenses that were not especially prepared to take it away. Those are the kind of outcomes that separate a 4-2 team from a 3-3 team when the rest of the roster is otherwise even.
The other side of the coin showed up just as clearly. Cam Skattebo went from a workhorse back to zero touches in Week 6 after fumbling issues put him in the doghouse, and the entire Giants backfield looked lost against a Saints defense that had been one of the more generous units against running backs. That kind of role collapse does not show up in the preseason rankings, but it does show up once you have enough games to see how a coaching staff actually responds to mistakes. With byes hitting Buffalo, Jacksonville, the Chargers, and Washington this week, the margin for error shrinks further. Identifying which players are set up to spike in the higher-total environments and which ones are walking into matchups that have already limited their position is the difference between a comfortable win and another close loss that could have gone the other way. Who are the players that I am “Wooing” over in Week 7, and who are the ones that I’ll be “Booing”? I point out the names below.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 7 Fantasy Football Booms
Bo Nix - QB, Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals
Nix has spent most of the season living in the short-area game, and the numbers make that clear.
Through six games, he has completed 114 of 189 passes for 1,049 yards and six touchdowns with three interceptions, which works out to about 175 yards a game and a 5.6 yards-per-attempt mark that has stayed well below the league average.
The last two weeks have been especially quiet, with just 123 yards and one score against the Chargers followed by 107 yards and no touchdowns in the overtime win over Seattle.
Even so, the Broncos have not taken the ball out of his hands; he has still been asked to throw it at least 27 times in every contest, and he has produced just one multi-touchdown afternoon plus a rushing score earlier in the year against the Rams.
That combination of steady attempts and the occasional red-zone look is what keeps the potential possible when the coverage is not completely taking the intermediate routes away.
Arizona has been one of the more generous defenses against quarterbacks this season, ranking near the top of the league in fantasy points allowed to the position (22.1 FPPG).
Opposing passers have averaged well over 240 yards and multiple touchdowns against them, with several high-volume outings already on the board.
The Cardinals have also been susceptible to the kind of short and intermediate passes that have made up most of Nix’s production so far, and the Broncos are coming off a Thursday night game that gives them extra preparation time before this road trip.
If the game stays competitive and Denver is forced to keep throwing, the volume that has been there all year could finally turn into the kind of yardage and scoring he has yet to consistently show.
The floor is still the sub-150-yard afternoon with no touchdowns that has already happened multiple times, but the matchup is soft enough that another of those higher-volume, multi-score performances is not out of the question.
That is the path that turns a struggling quarterback into a usable streamer this week, when a number of sturdy QB1 options are on their bye.
Nix enters the discussion as a borderline QB1 in a matchup that could become a little more high-scoring than predictions would indicate.
Jaylen Warren - RB, Pittsburgh Steelers @ New Orleans Saints (Paris)
Warren has settled into the clear lead role in Pittsburgh’s backfield (despite the return of Rico Dowdle), and the volume shows up every week even when the raw numbers bounce around.
Through six games, he has already piled up 84 carries for 460 yards at a solid 5.5 yards per carry, along with 21 catches for 258 yards and a pair of total touchdowns.
The last few weeks have been especially telling: he handled 17 carries and 93 yards against Cleveland, then followed that with a 15-carry, 101-yard outing that also included six receptions for 87 yards and two scores against the Colts.
Even after Dowdle returned last week, Warren still led the backfield with 14 carries and finished the overtime win in Tampa as the primary option late in the game.
That combination of consistent early-down work and a steady target share around four to six looks a game is what creates the path to a high-floor, high-ceiling week when the defense is giving up room.
The Saints have been the league’s most generous defense against running backs so far, ranking at the top of the list in fantasy points allowed to the position (27.7 FPPG).
Opposing backs have routinely found both rushing efficiency and receiving production against them, and Pittsburgh is favored by a few points in a game with a total that should keep the offense involved throughout.
Warren’s recent stretch of double-digit carries and multi-catch games gives him a realistic chance to turn those opportunities into the kind of 100-plus total yardage afternoon he already produced against Indianapolis.
The floor is still the 50-yard rushing day we saw in Tampa if the Saints clog the interior and the Steelers lean more on the pass, but the matchup is soft enough that another efficient, high-touch performance is well within range.
That is the setup that turns a consistent volume back into a strong option in your lineup that could produce RB1 numbers in Week 7.
KC Concepcion Jr. - WR, Cleveland Browns @ Tennessee Titans
Concepcion has quietly carved out a consistent role in the Browns’ offense as a rookie, and the target volume is what stands out more than the raw yardage so far.
Through six games, he has already hauled in 22 of 35 targets for 186 yards, which works out to a 20 percent target share and roughly six looks a game when he has been healthy.
The last few weeks have shown that the coaching staff is willing to feature him: he led the team with six targets and four catches for 37 yards in the win over Baltimore, and he previously turned eight targets into five catches and 64 yards against Pittsburgh.
Even in a short-area, high-percentage role that has limited the big-play upside, that steady diet of targets gives him a floor that can spike if a couple of those catches turn into bigger gains or if he finds the end zone.
The Browns have also mixed in a handful of designed runs for him, which adds another layer of touches that can push the total higher on any given Sunday.
The Titans have been one of the more accommodating defenses against wide receivers this season, ranking near the top of the league in fantasy points allowed to the position (28.9 FPPG).
Opposing pass-catchers have routinely found both volume and efficiency against them, and Cleveland is a slight favorite in a game that should stay competitive enough for the offense to keep throwing.
Concepcion’s recent stretch of multi-target games and his clear place in the rotation give him a realistic path to another five- or six-catch afternoon, and the matchup is soft enough that the yards could finally climb closer to the 60- or 70-yard range he has already shown once.
The floor is still the low-volume, single-catch day we saw against the Jets if the Browns lean on the run (if the team sees the return of Quinshon Judkins) and the secondary takes away the short routes, but the combination of his established target share and Tennessee’s defensive numbers makes another productive outing well within reach.
That is the setup that turns a volume-based rookie into a usable flex play this week.
Kenyon Sadiq - TE, New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins
Sadiq has already shown what a full workload can look like for him as a rookie, even if the production has been uneven so far.
Through six games, he has 15 catches on 24 targets for 158 yards and a touchdown, and the standout afternoon came in Week 3 against the Lions when he turned eight targets into seven receptions, 105 yards, and a score.
That single game accounts for a large chunk of his season total and proves the Jets are willing to feature him when the coverage allows.
The last three weeks have been much quieter, with only three catches for 15 yards on 10 targets as he worked through a concussion and shared the tight end snaps, but the early volume and the big performance against Detroit are still the clearest indicators of his ceiling.
When the opportunities have been there, he has converted them into both catches and yards that can move the needle in fantasy lineups.
The Dolphins have been one of the softer defenses against tight ends lately, ranking near the top of the league in fantasy points allowed to the position over the last several weeks (16.1 FPPG).
Opposing tight ends have found both short-area volume and the occasional deeper look against them, and the Jets are at home in a game that should keep the offense involved.
Sadiq’s earlier eight-target afternoon shows he can absorb a bigger share of the passing game when the staff leans on him, and a defense that has struggled to contain the position gives him a realistic path back to four or five catches with a chance for another score.
The floor is still the one- or two-catch day we have seen recently if the snaps stay split and the Dolphins take away the intermediate routes, but the combination of his proven volume spike and Miami’s recent defensive numbers makes another productive outing possible.
That is what gives me slight intrigue in Week 7, and he should be on the radar for fantasy managers needing to stream the position.
Week 7 Fantasy Football Busts
Patrick Mahomes - QB, Kansas City Chiefs @ Seattle Seahawks
Mahomes has kept the Chiefs undefeated so far, but the weekly production has not been as automatic as the record suggests.
Through five games, he has completed 105 of 158 passes for 1,309 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions, which works out to a little over 260 yards a game.
The last outing against the Chargers was the clearest reminder that the volume is not always turning into scoring: he finished 23 of 30 for 272 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception while the offense leaned on Kenneth Walker for the bulk of the production.
Earlier in the year, he had multiple touchdown passes in each of the first four games, including a 382-yard, three-score afternoon against the Colts, yet the Chiefs have also shown they can win with far less from him when the run game is clicking and the defense is controlling the clock.
That recent dip in touchdown rate, combined with a receiving group still missing pieces, is what creates the risk of another quiet fantasy day.
Seattle has been one of the tougher defenses against quarterbacks this season, ranking near the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to the position (12.3 FPPG).
Road games in primetime against a defense that has limited opposing passers both in yardage and scoring opportunities tend to keep the ceiling in check, especially when Kansas City can lean on Walker (revenge game narrative) to manage the game.
Mahomes has already gone through a full game without a touchdown pass this year, and the Seahawks’ ability to keep things in front of them makes another efficient but low-scoring outing a realistic possibility.
The floor is not a complete zero because he still throws the ball 30 times a game and can pick up a late score if the game opens up, but the combination of his recent touchdown drought and Seattle’s defensive numbers makes this one of the lower-upside spots on the schedule.
That is the setup that turns a reliable weekly starter into a player who could finish well below his usual range this week.
In the middle of the fantasy schedule, managers in dire straits for a win may not be able to afford to gamble on Mahomes this week and should look elsewhere for production.
Jonathon Taylor - RB, Indianapolis Colts @ Minnesota Vikings
Taylor is still the clear lead back in Indianapolis, and the volume has been there all year, but the efficiency has slipped enough that the weekly production is more dependent on touchdowns than it used to be.
Through six games, he has 122 carries for 492 yards at just 4.0 yards per carry, which is the lowest mark of his career, along with seven rushing touchdowns and 15 catches for 163 yards.
He has already had multiple games under 70 rushing yards, including a 45-yard outing on 15 carries against Pittsburgh, and even the stronger days have not produced the kind of explosive runs that used to pad his totals.
Last week he managed 94 yards on 21 carries and a short touchdown while adding two catches for 57 yards, yet he also lost a fumble in a loss that continued the Colts’ struggles.
That combination of a reduced yards-per-carry average and an offense that has not been able to stay in positive scripts consistently is what makes the floor lower than the raw touch count suggests.
Minnesota has been one of the better defenses against the run this season and has limited opposing backs in both yardage and scoring opportunities (12.6 FPPG).
The Colts are underdogs on the road against an undefeated team, and a negative game script could force Indianapolis to abandon the run earlier than usual or keep Taylor from the goal-line work that has driven most of his fantasy production so far.
He has already shown he can finish a high-volume day with limited yards when the defense stacks the box, and the Vikings’ ability to control the line of scrimmage makes another sub-80-yard rushing performance a realistic possibility even if he still gets 18 to 20 carries.
The ceiling is not gone because he remains the preferred option near the end zone and can still catch a few passes out of the backfield, but the matchup and the recent efficiency numbers make this one of the lower-upside spots on his schedule.
That is the setup that turns a high-volume back into a player who becomes an albatross in your lineup.
You simply can’t bench Taylor, so fantasy managers will just have to grin and bear it as they watch Taylor struggle to hit double-digit points in Week 7.
Chris Olave - WR, New Orleans Saints vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (Paris)
Olave has been one of the more productive receivers in the league through six games, but the recent trend is what raises the risk of a quieter afternoon this week.
He has 43 catches on 61 targets for 580 yards and two touchdowns so far, which works out to roughly ten targets a game and a clear lead in the Saints’ air yards.
The first four weeks were especially strong, with double-digit targets and multiple games over 100 yards, including a 10-catch, 182-yard outing against Detroit.
Over the last two contests, however, the volume has dropped to seven and six targets, and he has managed only four catches and under 50 yards in each, even if a touchdown in the Giants game salvaged the fantasy total.
That recent dip in targets, combined with Tyler Shough’s occasional low-volume days (and struggles with the broken non-throwing hand), is what makes the floor less secure than the season averages suggest.
Pittsburgh has been one of the stingier defenses against wide receivers this year, ranking near the bottom of the league in fantasy points allowed to the position (22.8 FPPG).
The Steelers have limited opposing pass-catchers in both volume and big plays, and the Saints are facing them in a neutral-site game in Paris where the offense has not always been able to sustain drives.
Olave has already shown he can finish a game with limited yardage when the targets are not there, and a defense that has kept receivers in check makes another sub-60-yard day a realistic possibility even if he still sees six or seven looks.
The ceiling is not completely gone because he remains the clear top option and can still catch a score if the red zone looks come his way, but the combination of the recent target decline and Pittsburgh’s defensive numbers makes this one of the lower-upside spots on his schedule.
That is what turns a high-volume receiver into a player who could finish well below his usual range this week.
Kyle Pitts - TE, Atlanta Falcons vs. San Francisco 49ers
Pitts has shown some life over the last couple of weeks, but the overall body of work this season still points to a player whose production is more touchdown-dependent than consistent.
Through six games, he has only 15 catches on 22 targets for 169 yards and three touchdowns, which works out to fewer than four targets a game and a modest share of the Falcons’ passing volume.
The first four weeks were especially quiet, with multiple games of one or zero catches and almost no yardage, while the last two outings against the Ravens and Bears produced five catches each, 42 and 60 yards, and three of his touchdowns.
Those recent scoring grabs came in games where Atlanta was forced to throw more in the second half, and the target totals still have not climbed into the range that would make the weekly floor reliable.
That combination of a low overall target rate and reliance on red-zone looks is what keeps the bust risk elevated even after the recent spike.
San Francisco has been one of the tougher defenses against tight ends this season, ranking near the top of the league in limiting fantasy production to the position (6.52 FPPG).
The 49ers have kept opposing tight ends in check both in volume and in scoring opportunities, and the Falcons are hosting them as underdogs against an undefeated team that can dictate the pace of the game.
Pitts has already shown he can go stretches with minimal targets and yardage when the offense is not forced into a pass-heavy script, and a defense that has been stingy against the position makes another quiet afternoon a realistic possibility even if he still sees four or five looks.
The ceiling has not evaporated because he has found the end zone in back-to-back games and remains involved in the red zone, but the matchup and the inconsistent usage numbers make this one of the lower-upside spots on his schedule.
Ignore the recent hot streak put on by Pitts, and leave him on the bench in order to find a higher-upside option at TE in Week 7.
Thank you all for reading my Booms/Busts article! Obviously, I never get every call right, but I hope I provided you with some sound advice/options that helped get your team set up to win this week. Good luck, and let's stack some wins!
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