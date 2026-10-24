RotoBaller's updated Week 7 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers, the weekend is here, and we are back with updated rankings. Bye weeks continue, with the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders on bye this week. Managers will be without Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, and Justin Herbert. If you are looking for a bye week or injury replacement, we've got you covered with our Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings. See where key quarterbacks like Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, and Baker Mayfield rank in our latest Week 7 QB rankings.
Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 7 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|QB
Tier
|QB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|1
|1
|Brock Purdy
|QB
|1
|2
|Drake Maye
|QB
|1
|3
|Jordan Love
|QB
|2
|4
|Jared Goff
|QB
|2
|5
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|2
|6
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|2
|7
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|3
|8
|Bryce Young
|QB
|3
|9
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|3
|10
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|3
|11
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|3
|12
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|4
|13
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|4
|14
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|4
|15
|Tyler Shough
|QB
|4
|16
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|4
|17
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|5
|18
|Bo Nix
|QB
|5
|19
|Geno Smith
|QB
|5
|20
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|5
|21
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|5
|22
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|5
|23
|Malik Willis
|QB
|5
|24
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|6
|25
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|6
|26
|J.J. McCarthy
|QB
|6
|27
|Cam Ward
|QB
|6
|28
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|6
|29
|Jalon Daniels
|QB
|6
|30
|Tyler Huntley
|QB
|6
|31
|Jameis Winston
|QB
Week 7 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 264 yards and one touchdown last week, good enough for his fifth top-12 finish in the first six weeks of the season. It was Purdy's highest passing total since Week 3, despite Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) sitting out and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) exiting the game early due to injury. Both receivers have been ruled out for Week 7, but Purdy seems to find success in Kyle Shanahan's system, whoever he is working with.
Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will likely operate as Purdy's top two targets, and Brandin Cooks or Jordan Watkins are in line for more work, along with Christian Kirk (calf), who is expected to make his season debut on Sunday. The Falcons have allowed the third-most passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns to one interception. Even though he is missing his top wide receivers, Purdy is still a good bet for another QB1 finish in Week 7.
J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants
New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was named the starter for their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. After Jameis Winston struggled mightily in their 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy entered with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter and nearly led a historic comeback. The former first-round pick completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, and added 26 rushing yards.
With the Saints playing soft coverage while holding a three-score lead, McCarthy diced them up, throwing for the most yards in a fourth quarter in franchise history. Now, he faces the treacherous Texans defense, which allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to a quarterback last season. While they've struggled to start this season, their elite pass rush and secondary make starting McCarthy extremely risky in Week 7.
Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, adding five carries for 32 yards and another score in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants. His passing yardage was his second-lowest total of the season, potentially due in part to playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand. After averaging 45.0 pass attempts per game through his first four contests, Shough has averaged just 27.5 over the last two weeks.
His five rushing attempts against the Giants were also his second-most of the season, and the Saints are now 2-0 when he records at least five carries. He faces a Steelers defense allowing just 204.3 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game. The difficult matchup puts Shough at QB15 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins should be up to the challenge in Week 7, even against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. The veteran aired it out against the Buffalo Bills, completing 23 of 41 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 33-30 loss. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games, which will serve as a steep challenge for the seasoned quarterback. However, bye weeks for a handful of QB1s in Week 7 make Cousins' relative consistency attractive. He is a solid QB2 or streaming option this week.
Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love faces a favorable Week 7 matchup against Detroit after throwing two touchdown passes in each of his first five games. He recorded one passing touchdown and his first rushing score of the season in last week's 23-13 win over Dallas. Detroit ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 297.4 yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns through five contests. However, Detroit leads the league with 20 sacks, making Green Bay's pass protection the primary concern.
Love (back) was limited Wednesday after absorbing several hits against Dallas but returned to full practice Thursday. Guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) is questionable for Sunday, while receivers Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) are expected to play despite being limited in practice. Love has thrown eight touchdowns without an interception in three career starts at Ford Field. RotoBaller ranks him QB3 in Tier 1 for Week 7. With Watson and Golden threatening downfield, Love is a must-start quarterback with the potential for one of the week's highest fantasy scores.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, and Baker Mayfield. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, and Baker Mayfield :
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.