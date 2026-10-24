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Week 7 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Brock Purdy - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 quarterback (QB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers, the weekend is here, and we are back with updated rankings. Bye weeks continue, with the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders on bye this week. Managers will be without Josh Allen, Trevor Lawrence, Jayden Daniels, and Justin Herbert. If you are looking for a bye week or injury replacement, we've got you covered with our Week 7 fantasy football quarterback rankings. See where key quarterbacks like Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, and Baker Mayfield rank in our latest Week 7 QB rankings.

Our quarterback fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Quarterback Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

QB
Tier		 QB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 1 Brock Purdy QB
1 2 Drake Maye QB
1 3 Jordan Love QB
2 4 Jared Goff QB
2 5 Lamar Jackson QB
2 6 Joe Burrow QB
2 7 Caleb Williams QB
3 8 Bryce Young QB
3 9 C.J. Stroud QB
3 10 Matthew Stafford QB
3 11 Dak Prescott QB
3 12 Kirk Cousins QB
4 13 Kyler Murray QB
4 14 Aaron Rodgers QB
4 15 Tyler Shough QB
4 16 Patrick Mahomes II QB
4 17 Baker Mayfield QB
5 18 Bo Nix QB
5 19 Geno Smith QB
5 20 Deshaun Watson QB
5 21 Tanner McKee QB
5 22 Michael Penix Jr. QB
5 23 Malik Willis QB
5 24 Jacoby Brissett QB
6 25 Sam Darnold QB
6 26 J.J. McCarthy QB
6 27 Cam Ward QB
6 28 Daniel Jones QB
6 29 Jalon Daniels QB
6 30 Tyler Huntley QB
6 31 Jameis Winston QB

 

Week 7 Quarterback Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 264 yards and one touchdown last week, good enough for his fifth top-12 finish in the first six weeks of the season. It was Purdy's highest passing total since Week 3, despite Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) sitting out and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) exiting the game early due to injury. Both receivers have been ruled out for Week 7, but Purdy seems to find success in Kyle Shanahan's system, whoever he is working with.

Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will likely operate as Purdy's top two targets, and Brandin Cooks or Jordan Watkins are in line for more work, along with Christian Kirk (calf), who is expected to make his season debut on Sunday. The Falcons have allowed the third-most passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns to one interception. Even though he is missing his top wide receivers, Purdy is still a good bet for another QB1 finish in Week 7.

 

J.J. McCarthy, New York Giants

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy was named the starter for their Week 7 matchup against the Houston Texans. After Jameis Winston struggled mightily in their 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints, McCarthy entered with 11:25 left in the fourth quarter and nearly led a historic comeback. The former first-round pick completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, with one touchdown and one interception, and added 26 rushing yards.

With the Saints playing soft coverage while holding a three-score lead, McCarthy diced them up, throwing for the most yards in a fourth quarter in franchise history. Now, he faces the treacherous Texans defense, which allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to a quarterback last season. While they've struggled to start this season, their elite pass rush and secondary make starting McCarthy extremely risky in Week 7.

 

Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and three touchdowns, adding five carries for 32 yards and another score in Sunday's 34-27 win over the Giants. His passing yardage was his second-lowest total of the season, potentially due in part to playing through two broken bones in his non-throwing hand. After averaging 45.0 pass attempts per game through his first four contests, Shough has averaged just 27.5 over the last two weeks.

His five rushing attempts against the Giants were also his second-most of the season, and the Saints are now 2-0 when he records at least five carries. He faces a Steelers defense allowing just 204.3 passing yards and one passing touchdown per game. The difficult matchup puts Shough at QB15 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.


Kirk Cousins, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins should be up to the challenge in Week 7, even against a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. The veteran aired it out against the Buffalo Bills, completing 23 of 41 passes for 313 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in a 33-30 loss. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games, which will serve as a steep challenge for the seasoned quarterback. However, bye weeks for a handful of QB1s in Week 7 make Cousins' relative consistency attractive. He is a solid QB2 or streaming option this week.

 

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love faces a favorable Week 7 matchup against Detroit after throwing two touchdown passes in each of his first five games. He recorded one passing touchdown and his first rushing score of the season in last week's 23-13 win over Dallas. Detroit ranks last in the NFL in pass defense, allowing 297.4 yards per game and 14 passing touchdowns through five contests. However, Detroit leads the league with 20 sacks, making Green Bay's pass protection the primary concern.

Love (back) was limited Wednesday after absorbing several hits against Dallas but returned to full practice Thursday. Guard Aaron Banks (knee/toe) is questionable for Sunday, while receivers Christian Watson (ankle) and Matthew Golden (shoulder) are expected to play despite being limited in practice. Love has thrown eight touchdowns without an interception in three career starts at Ford Field. RotoBaller ranks him QB3 in Tier 1 for Week 7. With Watson and Golden threatening downfield, Love is a must-start quarterback with the potential for one of the week's highest fantasy scores.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
Player 1
 
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Who To Start?
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, and Baker Mayfield. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Brock Purdy, Bryce Young, Dak Prescott, Kirk Cousins, Kyler Murray, Tyler Shough, Jordan Love, Patrick Mahomes, J.J. McCarthy, and Baker Mayfield :

Brock Purdy
vs
Drake Maye
Brock Purdy
vs
Jordan Love
Brock Purdy
vs
Jared Goff
Brock Purdy
vs
Lamar Jackson
Brock Purdy
vs
Joe Burrow
Brock Purdy
vs
Caleb Williams
Brock Purdy
vs
Bryce Young
Brock Purdy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Brock Purdy
vs
Matthew Stafford
Brock Purdy
vs
Dak Prescott
Brock Purdy
vs
Kirk Cousins
Brock Purdy
vs
Kyler Murray
Brock Purdy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Shough
Brock Purdy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Brock Purdy
vs
Baker Mayfield
Brock Purdy
vs
Bo Nix
Brock Purdy
vs
Geno Smith
Brock Purdy
vs
Deshaun Watson
Brock Purdy
vs
Tanner McKee
Brock Purdy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Brock Purdy
vs
Malik Willis
Brock Purdy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Brock Purdy
vs
Sam Darnold
Brock Purdy
vs
Cam Ward
Brock Purdy
vs
Daniel Jones
Brock Purdy
vs
Jalon Daniels
Brock Purdy
vs
Tyler Huntley
Brock Purdy
vs
Jameis Winston
Bryce Young
vs
Caleb Williams
Bryce Young
vs
C.J. Stroud
Bryce Young
vs
Joe Burrow
Bryce Young
vs
Matthew Stafford
Bryce Young
vs
Lamar Jackson
Bryce Young
vs
Dak Prescott
Bryce Young
vs
Jared Goff
Bryce Young
vs
Kirk Cousins
Bryce Young
vs
Jordan Love
Bryce Young
vs
Kyler Murray
Bryce Young
vs
Drake Maye
Bryce Young
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Bryce Young
vs
Brock Purdy
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Shough
Bryce Young
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Bryce Young
vs
Baker Mayfield
Bryce Young
vs
Bo Nix
Bryce Young
vs
Geno Smith
Bryce Young
vs
Deshaun Watson
Bryce Young
vs
Tanner McKee
Bryce Young
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Bryce Young
vs
Malik Willis
Bryce Young
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Bryce Young
vs
Sam Darnold
Bryce Young
vs
Cam Ward
Bryce Young
vs
Daniel Jones
Bryce Young
vs
Jalon Daniels
Bryce Young
vs
Tyler Huntley
Bryce Young
vs
Jameis Winston
Dak Prescott
vs
Matthew Stafford
Dak Prescott
vs
Kirk Cousins
Dak Prescott
vs
C.J. Stroud
Dak Prescott
vs
Kyler Murray
Dak Prescott
vs
Bryce Young
Dak Prescott
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Dak Prescott
vs
Caleb Williams
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Shough
Dak Prescott
vs
Joe Burrow
Dak Prescott
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Dak Prescott
vs
Lamar Jackson
Dak Prescott
vs
Baker Mayfield
Dak Prescott
vs
Jared Goff
Dak Prescott
vs
Bo Nix
Dak Prescott
vs
Jordan Love
Dak Prescott
vs
Geno Smith
Dak Prescott
vs
Drake Maye
Dak Prescott
vs
Deshaun Watson
Dak Prescott
vs
Brock Purdy
Dak Prescott
vs
Tanner McKee
Dak Prescott
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Dak Prescott
vs
Malik Willis
Dak Prescott
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Dak Prescott
vs
Sam Darnold
Dak Prescott
vs
Cam Ward
Dak Prescott
vs
Daniel Jones
Dak Prescott
vs
Jalon Daniels
Dak Prescott
vs
Tyler Huntley
Dak Prescott
vs
Jameis Winston
Kirk Cousins
vs
Dak Prescott
Kirk Cousins
vs
Kyler Murray
Kirk Cousins
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kirk Cousins
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kirk Cousins
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Shough
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bryce Young
Kirk Cousins
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kirk Cousins
vs
Caleb Williams
Kirk Cousins
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kirk Cousins
vs
Joe Burrow
Kirk Cousins
vs
Bo Nix
Kirk Cousins
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Geno Smith
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jared Goff
Kirk Cousins
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jordan Love
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tanner McKee
Kirk Cousins
vs
Drake Maye
Kirk Cousins
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kirk Cousins
vs
Brock Purdy
Kirk Cousins
vs
Malik Willis
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kirk Cousins
vs
Sam Darnold
Kirk Cousins
vs
Cam Ward
Kirk Cousins
vs
Daniel Jones
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kirk Cousins
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kirk Cousins
vs
Jameis Winston
Kyler Murray
vs
Kirk Cousins
Kyler Murray
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Kyler Murray
vs
Dak Prescott
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Shough
Kyler Murray
vs
Matthew Stafford
Kyler Murray
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Kyler Murray
vs
C.J. Stroud
Kyler Murray
vs
Baker Mayfield
Kyler Murray
vs
Bryce Young
Kyler Murray
vs
Bo Nix
Kyler Murray
vs
Caleb Williams
Kyler Murray
vs
Geno Smith
Kyler Murray
vs
Joe Burrow
Kyler Murray
vs
Deshaun Watson
Kyler Murray
vs
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
vs
Tanner McKee
Kyler Murray
vs
Jared Goff
Kyler Murray
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Kyler Murray
vs
Jordan Love
Kyler Murray
vs
Malik Willis
Kyler Murray
vs
Drake Maye
Kyler Murray
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Kyler Murray
vs
Sam Darnold
Kyler Murray
vs
Cam Ward
Kyler Murray
vs
Daniel Jones
Kyler Murray
vs
Jalon Daniels
Kyler Murray
vs
Tyler Huntley
Kyler Murray
vs
Jameis Winston
Tyler Shough
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Tyler Shough
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Tyler Shough
vs
Kyler Murray
Tyler Shough
vs
Baker Mayfield
Tyler Shough
vs
Kirk Cousins
Tyler Shough
vs
Bo Nix
Tyler Shough
vs
Dak Prescott
Tyler Shough
vs
Geno Smith
Tyler Shough
vs
Matthew Stafford
Tyler Shough
vs
Deshaun Watson
Tyler Shough
vs
C.J. Stroud
Tyler Shough
vs
Tanner McKee
Tyler Shough
vs
Bryce Young
Tyler Shough
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Tyler Shough
vs
Caleb Williams
Tyler Shough
vs
Malik Willis
Tyler Shough
vs
Joe Burrow
Tyler Shough
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Tyler Shough
vs
Lamar Jackson
Tyler Shough
vs
Sam Darnold
Tyler Shough
vs
Jared Goff
Tyler Shough
vs
Drake Maye
Tyler Shough
vs
Cam Ward
Tyler Shough
vs
Daniel Jones
Tyler Shough
vs
Jalon Daniels
Tyler Shough
vs
Tyler Huntley
Tyler Shough
vs
Jameis Winston
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Lamar Jackson
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Kirk Cousins
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Shough
Jordan Love
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Jordan Love
vs
Baker Mayfield
Jordan Love
vs
Bo Nix
Jordan Love
vs
Geno Smith
Jordan Love
vs
Deshaun Watson
Jordan Love
vs
Tanner McKee
Jordan Love
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Jordan Love
vs
Malik Willis
Jordan Love
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Jordan Love
vs
Sam Darnold
Jordan Love
vs
Cam Ward
Jordan Love
vs
Daniel Jones
Jordan Love
vs
Jalon Daniels
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Huntley
Jordan Love
vs
Jameis Winston
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kyler Murray
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tanner McKee
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Matthew Stafford
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
C.J. Stroud
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Malik Willis
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Caleb Williams
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Sam Darnold
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Lamar Jackson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Drake Maye
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jared Goff
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Cam Ward
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Daniel Jones
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jalon Daniels
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Huntley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jameis Winston
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Sam Darnold
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Cam Ward
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jacoby Brissett
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Daniel Jones
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Malik Willis
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jalon Daniels
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Huntley
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tanner McKee
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jameis Winston
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Deshaun Watson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Geno Smith
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Bo Nix
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Baker Mayfield
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Tyler Shough
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Aaron Rodgers
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kyler Murray
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Kirk Cousins
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Dak Prescott
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Matthew Stafford
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Drake Maye
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Jared Goff
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Lamar Jackson
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Joe Burrow
J.J. McCarthy
vs
Caleb Williams
J.J. McCarthy
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Patrick Mahomes II
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bo Nix
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Shough
Baker Mayfield
vs
Geno Smith
Baker Mayfield
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Baker Mayfield
vs
Deshaun Watson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kyler Murray
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tanner McKee
Baker Mayfield
vs
Kirk Cousins
Baker Mayfield
vs
Michael Penix Jr.
Baker Mayfield
vs
Dak Prescott
Baker Mayfield
vs
Malik Willis
Baker Mayfield
vs
Matthew Stafford
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Baker Mayfield
vs
C.J. Stroud
Baker Mayfield
vs
Sam Darnold
Baker Mayfield
vs
Bryce Young
Baker Mayfield
vs
J.J. McCarthy
Baker Mayfield
vs
Caleb Williams
Baker Mayfield
vs
Cam Ward
Baker Mayfield
vs
Joe Burrow
Baker Mayfield
vs
Drake Maye
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jared Goff
Baker Mayfield
vs
Lamar Jackson
Baker Mayfield
vs
Daniel Jones
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jalon Daniels
Baker Mayfield
vs
Tyler Huntley
Baker Mayfield
vs
Jameis Winston

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 7
Jamie Calandro's Week 7 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Week 7 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Booms and Busts: Players With Big Upside


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Steven Kwan

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Won't Return Friday
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Good to Go Friday
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Available Versus Rockets
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Cleared to Play Friday
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Misses Another Practice on Friday
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Available Friday
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Not Seen at Practice on Friday, Not Expected to Play in Week 7?
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Cleared to Play in Week 7
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Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
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Won't Play in Week 7
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Upgraded to Available on Friday
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Questionable to Play in Week 7
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Questionable to Return in Week 7
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Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
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Active on Friday
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to Miss His Second Straight Game
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Set to Suit Up Friday
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Included on World Series Roster
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Inks Deal With Knicks
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Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
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"Trending in the Right Direction"
Baker Mayfield

Ready to Go for Week 7
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"On Track to Play" in Week 7
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Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
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Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
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Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
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Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
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Questionable Against Spurs
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Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
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Misses Second Straight Game
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Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
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Unavailable Again on Friday
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
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Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
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Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
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Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
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Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
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Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
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Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
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Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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