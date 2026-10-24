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Week 7 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football: D/ST Weekend Updates

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Carson Schwesinger - Cleveland Browns Defense, DST Streamers, IDP Rankings

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.

The Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars have a Week 7 bye, leaving fantasy managers with fewer options to stream this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings to help managers find a bye week replacement or a fantasy defense to stream. In this article, you will find key fantasy DST options, including the Vikings, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, and Ravens, listed in our updated DST rankings below.

Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

D/ST Tier D/ST Rank D/ST Name Position
1 1 Minnesota Vikings DST
1 2 Houston Texans DST
1 3 Cleveland Browns DST
1 4 Denver Broncos DST
2 5 Kansas City Chiefs DST
2 6 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
3 7 New York Jets DST
3 8 Carolina Panthers DST
3 9 Tennessee Titans DST
3 10 New Orleans Saints DST
4 11 Los Angeles Rams DST
4 12 San Francisco 49ers DST
4 13 Seattle Seahawks DST
4 14 New England Patriots DST
5 15 Chicago Bears DST
5 16 New York Giants DST
5 17 Baltimore Ravens DST
5 18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
5 19 Arizona Cardinals DST
5 20 Cincinnati Bengals DST
6 21 Dallas Cowboys DST
6 22 Atlanta Falcons DST
6 23 Miami Dolphins DST
6 24 Philadelphia Eagles DST
6 25 Las Vegas Raiders DST
7 26 Indianapolis Colts DST
7 27 Detroit Lions DST
7 28 Green Bay Packers DST

 

Week 7 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense came through for fantasy managers in last week's win, recording five sacks and two interceptions while allowing 19 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, Pittsburgh faces the New Orleans Saints in Paris. New Orleans has shown the potential to put up points, but the offense is also committing two turnovers per game, tied for the second-most in the NFL.

Pittsburgh is tied for the third-most takeaways per game while allowing the seventh-fewest points to opposing offenses. The Steelers could also get a key starter back, as safety DeShon Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable after practicing in full this week. Fantasy managers can confidently start the Steelers DST again in all formats.

 

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks D/ST will draw a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Opposing D/STs are averaging just 2.2 points against the Chiefs this season. Seattle is allowing 20.3 points per game this season, but the Chiefs' offense is scoring 28.0. This game will pit good against good. The matchup to watch is Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III vs. his old team. Walker is averaging a whopping 133 rushing yards per game, while Seattle is allowing 96 rushing yards per game at 3.5 yards per carry.

If the Seahawks can find a way to slow down Walker in his return to Seattle, this D/ST should have a solid day. However, if Walker gets loose, the Seahawks D/ST could be in for a long day. Either way, this unit is a risky play this week. They have forced a turnover in every game but two this season, but their ceiling is three fantasy points in such games. The Chiefs are not very turnover-prone, so fumbles and interceptions could be hard to come by. The Seahawks D/ST is ranked at No. 13 this week, just outside of the starting realm in 12-team leagues.

 

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7. The Chiefs had one of the best games of the season facing the turnover-prone Los Angeles Chargers last week, and they will get a chance to build on that performance this week. The Seahawks' strength is their defense, while their offense has been a bit of a liability this season. Outside of Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks lack any true playmakers on offense.

Turnover-prone Sam Darnold will try to keep pace with the strong Chiefs offense, which should give the defense plenty of chances to hunt for sacks and interceptions. Despite a few injuries, notably to L'Jarius Sneed and Cooper McDonald, the Kansas City defense ranks fifth in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making for a strong start this weekend.

 

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings' top-ranked defense returns from a week away with a superb matchup in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Thus far, the Vikings have been the top defense in the league across virtually every metric, while the underlying numbers for the Colts have not been pretty. Through six games, Indianapolis is turning over the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL, ranked 30th in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and coming off an embarrassing loss to Tennessee in which the Titans sacked quarterback Daniel Jones six times.

Injuries certainly have been a factor for the Colts, but only the Miami Dolphins have fewer passing touchdowns than Indy's four. For now, managers who roster Minnesota's defense should keep riding the hot streak. The Vikings are RotoBaller's second-ranked defense this week.

 

New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints Defense recorded five sacks and three interceptions in Sunday's 34-27 victory over the Giants. The Saints generated pressure throughout the game, sacking Jameis Winston four times and intercepting him twice before taking down backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy once and recording another interception. Cornerback Martin Emerson was the star of the show, finishing with two interceptions and seven tackles.

The Saints will face the Steelers this week, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs and surrendered at least four sacks in three separate games this season. They have been riding some momentum the last couple of weeks, and the New Orleans Saints Defense ranks as the D/ST10 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Vikings, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, and Ravens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Vikings, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, and Ravens:

Minnesota Vikings
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Houston Texans
Minnesota Vikings
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Cleveland Browns
Minnesota Vikings
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Denver Broncos
Minnesota Vikings
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Kansas City Chiefs
Minnesota Vikings
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Minnesota Vikings
vs
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Carolina Panthers
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Tennessee Titans
Minnesota Vikings
vs
New Orleans Saints
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Minnesota Vikings
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Seattle Seahawks
Minnesota Vikings
vs
New England Patriots
Minnesota Vikings
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Chicago Bears
Minnesota Vikings
vs
New York Giants
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Arizona Cardinals
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Cincinnati Bengals
Minnesota Vikings
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Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Atlanta Falcons
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings
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Philadelphia Eagles
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Las Vegas Raiders
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota Vikings
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Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
vs
Green Bay Packers
Cleveland Browns
vs
Houston Texans
Cleveland Browns
vs
Denver Broncos
Cleveland Browns
vs
Minnesota Vikings
Cleveland Browns
vs
Kansas City Chiefs
Cleveland Browns
vs
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns
vs
New York Jets
Cleveland Browns
vs
Carolina Panthers
Cleveland Browns
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Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns
vs
New Orleans Saints
Cleveland Browns
vs
Los Angeles Rams
Cleveland Browns
vs
San Francisco 49ers
Cleveland Browns
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Seattle Seahawks
Cleveland Browns
vs
New England Patriots
Cleveland Browns
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Chicago Bears
Cleveland Browns
vs
New York Giants
Cleveland Browns
vs
Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns
vs
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns
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Arizona Cardinals
Cleveland Browns
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Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
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Dallas Cowboys
Cleveland Browns
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Atlanta Falcons
Cleveland Browns
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Miami Dolphins
Cleveland Browns
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Philadelphia Eagles
Cleveland Browns
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Las Vegas Raiders
Cleveland Browns
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Indianapolis Colts
Cleveland Browns
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Detroit Lions
Cleveland Browns
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Green Bay Packers
Kansas City Chiefs
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Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
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Cleveland Browns
Kansas City Chiefs
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New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs
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Houston Texans
Kansas City Chiefs
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Carolina Panthers
Kansas City Chiefs
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Minnesota Vikings
Kansas City Chiefs
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Tennessee Titans
Kansas City Chiefs
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New Orleans Saints
Kansas City Chiefs
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Los Angeles Rams
Kansas City Chiefs
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San Francisco 49ers
Kansas City Chiefs
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Seattle Seahawks
Kansas City Chiefs
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New England Patriots
Kansas City Chiefs
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Chicago Bears
Kansas City Chiefs
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New York Giants
Kansas City Chiefs
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Baltimore Ravens
Kansas City Chiefs
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kansas City Chiefs
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Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs
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Cincinnati Bengals
Kansas City Chiefs
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Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
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Atlanta Falcons
Kansas City Chiefs
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Miami Dolphins
Kansas City Chiefs
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Philadelphia Eagles
Kansas City Chiefs
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Las Vegas Raiders
Kansas City Chiefs
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Indianapolis Colts
Kansas City Chiefs
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Detroit Lions
Kansas City Chiefs
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Green Bay Packers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Carolina Panthers
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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New Orleans Saints
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Atlanta Falcons
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Miami Dolphins
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Las Vegas Raiders
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Tennessee Titans
Carolina Panthers
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Pittsburgh Steelers
Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Kansas City Chiefs
Carolina Panthers
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Los Angeles Rams
Carolina Panthers
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Denver Broncos
Carolina Panthers
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San Francisco 49ers
Carolina Panthers
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Cleveland Browns
Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Houston Texans
Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Minnesota Vikings
Carolina Panthers
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Chicago Bears
Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Arizona Cardinals
Carolina Panthers
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Cincinnati Bengals
Carolina Panthers
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Dallas Cowboys
Carolina Panthers
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Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
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Miami Dolphins
Carolina Panthers
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Philadelphia Eagles
Carolina Panthers
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Carolina Panthers
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Indianapolis Colts
Carolina Panthers
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Detroit Lions
Carolina Panthers
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Los Angeles Rams
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Los Angeles Rams
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Los Angeles Rams
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Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams
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New England Patriots
Los Angeles Rams
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New York Jets
Los Angeles Rams
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San Francisco 49ers
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San Francisco 49ers
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Atlanta Falcons
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Chicago Bears
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Houston Texans
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Philadelphia Eagles
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Las Vegas Raiders
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Indianapolis Colts
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Detroit Lions
Seattle Seahawks
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Green Bay Packers
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New York Giants
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Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Baltimore Ravens
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Chicago Bears
Baltimore Ravens
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Arizona Cardinals
Baltimore Ravens
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New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
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Cincinnati Bengals
Baltimore Ravens
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Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens
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Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
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San Francisco 49ers
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Atlanta Falcons
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Los Angeles Rams
Baltimore Ravens
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Miami Dolphins
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Philadelphia Eagles
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Tennessee Titans
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Las Vegas Raiders
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Carolina Panthers
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Indianapolis Colts
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New York Jets
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Detroit Lions
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Pittsburgh Steelers
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Houston Texans
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Denver Broncos

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Week 7 Quarterback Rankings
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 7
Jamie Calandro's Week 7 Ranks: Top-Accuracy
Week 7 Matchups: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
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Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
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Good to Go Friday
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Available Versus Rockets
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Cleared to Play Friday
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Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
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Misses Another Practice on Friday
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Unavailable Saturday
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Misses Practice Due to Illness
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Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
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Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
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Back in Action Friday
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Available Friday
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Moves to Winnipeg
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Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Friday, Not Expected to Play in Week 7?
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Cleared to Play in Week 7
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Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
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Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
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Won't Play in Week 7
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Upgraded to Available on Friday
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Questionable to Play in Week 7
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Questionable to Return in Week 7
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Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
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Ruled Out for Sunday
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Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
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Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Baker Mayfield

Ready to Go for Week 7
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NFL Could Play International Games in Tokyo
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"On Track to Play" in Week 7
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Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
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Unavailable Again on Friday
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
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Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
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a Game-Time Call Thursday
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Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
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Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
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Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
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Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
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Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
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Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
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Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
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Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
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Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
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Plans to Pitch in 2027
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