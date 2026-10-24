RotoBaller's updated Week 7 defense (DST) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football DEF rankings and win more.
The Bills, Chargers, Commanders, and Jaguars have a Week 7 bye, leaving fantasy managers with fewer options to stream this week. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our Week 7 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings to help managers find a bye week replacement or a fantasy defense to stream. In this article, you will find key fantasy DST options, including the Vikings, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, and Ravens, listed in our updated DST rankings below.
Our defense fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 7 Team Defense Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|D/ST Tier
|D/ST Rank
|D/ST Name
|Position
|1
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|1
|2
|Houston Texans
|DST
|1
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|1
|4
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|2
|5
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|2
|6
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|3
|7
|New York Jets
|DST
|3
|8
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|3
|9
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|3
|10
|New Orleans Saints
|DST
|4
|11
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|4
|12
|San Francisco 49ers
|DST
|4
|13
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|4
|14
|New England Patriots
|DST
|5
|15
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|5
|16
|New York Giants
|DST
|5
|17
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|5
|18
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|5
|19
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|5
|20
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|6
|21
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|6
|22
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|6
|23
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|6
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|6
|25
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|7
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|7
|27
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|7
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
Week 7 Team Defense Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense came through for fantasy managers in last week's win, recording five sacks and two interceptions while allowing 19 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This week, Pittsburgh faces the New Orleans Saints in Paris. New Orleans has shown the potential to put up points, but the offense is also committing two turnovers per game, tied for the second-most in the NFL.
Pittsburgh is tied for the third-most takeaways per game while allowing the seventh-fewest points to opposing offenses. The Steelers could also get a key starter back, as safety DeShon Elliott (knee) is listed as questionable after practicing in full this week. Fantasy managers can confidently start the Steelers DST again in all formats.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks D/ST will draw a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. Opposing D/STs are averaging just 2.2 points against the Chiefs this season. Seattle is allowing 20.3 points per game this season, but the Chiefs' offense is scoring 28.0. This game will pit good against good. The matchup to watch is Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III vs. his old team. Walker is averaging a whopping 133 rushing yards per game, while Seattle is allowing 96 rushing yards per game at 3.5 yards per carry.
If the Seahawks can find a way to slow down Walker in his return to Seattle, this D/ST should have a solid day. However, if Walker gets loose, the Seahawks D/ST could be in for a long day. Either way, this unit is a risky play this week. They have forced a turnover in every game but two this season, but their ceiling is three fantasy points in such games. The Chiefs are not very turnover-prone, so fumbles and interceptions could be hard to come by. The Seahawks D/ST is ranked at No. 13 this week, just outside of the starting realm in 12-team leagues.
Kansas City Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs defense will take on the Seattle Seahawks on the road in Week 7. The Chiefs had one of the best games of the season facing the turnover-prone Los Angeles Chargers last week, and they will get a chance to build on that performance this week. The Seahawks' strength is their defense, while their offense has been a bit of a liability this season. Outside of Jaxson Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks lack any true playmakers on offense.
Turnover-prone Sam Darnold will try to keep pace with the strong Chiefs offense, which should give the defense plenty of chances to hunt for sacks and interceptions. Despite a few injuries, notably to L'Jarius Sneed and Cooper McDonald, the Kansas City defense ranks fifth in our RotoBaller Week 7 rankings, making for a strong start this weekend.
Minnesota Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings' top-ranked defense returns from a week away with a superb matchup in Week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts. Thus far, the Vikings have been the top defense in the league across virtually every metric, while the underlying numbers for the Colts have not been pretty. Through six games, Indianapolis is turning over the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL, ranked 30th in adjusted net yards per passing attempt, and coming off an embarrassing loss to Tennessee in which the Titans sacked quarterback Daniel Jones six times.
Injuries certainly have been a factor for the Colts, but only the Miami Dolphins have fewer passing touchdowns than Indy's four. For now, managers who roster Minnesota's defense should keep riding the hot streak. The Vikings are RotoBaller's second-ranked defense this week.
New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints Defense recorded five sacks and three interceptions in Sunday's 34-27 victory over the Giants. The Saints generated pressure throughout the game, sacking Jameis Winston four times and intercepting him twice before taking down backup quarterback J.J. McCarthy once and recording another interception. Cornerback Martin Emerson was the star of the show, finishing with two interceptions and seven tackles.
The Saints will face the Steelers this week, who have allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to opposing D/STs and surrendered at least four sacks in three separate games this season. They have been riding some momentum the last couple of weeks, and the New Orleans Saints Defense ranks as the D/ST10 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific defenses, including the Vikings, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, and Ravens. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Vikings, Browns, Chiefs, Steelers, Panthers, Rams, 49ers, Seahawks, and Ravens:
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