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Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Devaughn Vele - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.

Welcome RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 7 slate is just around the corner, which means it's a perfect time to double-check our fantasy football lineups. With many top WRs like Emeka Egbuka and Mike Evans not playing, managers may be forced to dig deeper on their bench or the waiver wire to fill their lineup. Fortunately, below are our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 7 to assist in those tough start/sit decisions.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 3
1 2 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 6
1 3 Puka Nacua WR 8
2 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR 9
2 5 CeeDee Lamb WR 12
2 6 Matthew Golden WR 13
2 7 Christian Watson WR 15
2 8 Malik Nabers WR 16
2 9 Nico Collins WR 19
2 10 Drake London WR 20
2 11 Chris Olave WR 21
3 12 Justin Jefferson WR 23
3 13 Zay Flowers WR 24
3 14 Garrett Wilson WR 27
3 15 George Pickens WR 33
3 16 Tetairoa McMillan WR 34
3 17 Tee Higgins WR 35
3 18 Jalen Coker WR 36
4 19 DeVonta Smith WR 38
4 20 DK Metcalf WR 39
4 21 Luther Burden III WR 40
4 22 A.J. Brown WR 41
4 23 Jameson Williams WR 45
4 24 Michael Wilson WR 47
4 25 Germie Bernard WR 49
5 26 Carnell Tate WR 52
5 27 Devaughn Vele WR 55
5 28 Denzel Boston WR 57
5 29 Jaylen Waddle WR 61
5 30 Tre Tucker WR 64
5 31 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 65
5 32 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 68
5 33 DeMario Douglas WR 70
5 34 Rome Odunze WR 71
5 35 Keenan Allen WR 72
5 36 Xavier Worthy WR 75
6 37 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 79
6 38 Kendrick Bourne WR 82
6 39 Jordan Addison WR 83
6 40 Jaylin Noel WR 84
6 41 Josh Downs WR 87
7 42 Courtland Sutton WR 96
7 43 KC Concepcion WR 97
7 44 Ted Hurst WR 98
7 45 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 99
7 46 Dontayvion Wicks WR 103
8 47 Konata Mumpfield WR 109
8 48 Brandin Cooks WR 111
8 49 Ryan Flournoy WR 112
8 50 Malik Washington WR 113
8 51 Kalif Raymond WR 115
8 52 Makai Lemon WR 116
8 53 Caleb Douglas WR 117
8 54 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 118
9 55 Savion Williams WR 119
9 56 Jordan Watkins WR 120
9 57 Malachi Fields WR 122
9 58 Rashid Shaheed WR 125
9 59 Christian Kirk WR 127
9 60 Jahan Dotson WR 131
10 61 Rashod Bateman WR 132
10 62 Cooper Kupp WR 133
10 63 Tez Johnson WR 135
10 64 Jalen Royals WR 140
10 65 Jalen Nailor WR 141
10 66 Efton Chism III WR 142
11 67 Adonai Mitchell WR 143
11 68 Jauan Jennings WR 145
11 69 Troy Franklin WR 146
11 70 Kyle Williams WR 147
11 71 Laquon Treadwell WR 148
11 72 Kayshon Boutte WR 151
11 73 Elic Ayomanor WR 152
11 74 Jerry Jeudy WR 154
11 75 Cody White WR 156
12 76 Jacob Cowing WR 157
12 77 Zachariah Branch WR 159
12 78 Isaac TeSlaa WR 161
12 79 Chris Bell WR 162
12 80 Dohnte Meyers WR 164
12 81 Bryce Lance WR 166
12 82 Jalen Brooks WR 169
12 83 Darnell Mooney WR 170
12 84 Tank Dell WR 174
13 85 Cyrus Allen WR 175
13 86 Colbie Young WR 176
13 87 Tory Horton WR 177
13 88 Darius Cooper WR 178
13 89 Jordan Whittington WR 180
13 90 Xavier Hutchinson WR 181
14 91 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 184
15 92 Brycen Tremayne WR 186
15 93 Bo Melton WR 188
15 94 Calvin Ridley WR 191
15 95 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR 192
15 96 Isaiah Williams WR 193
16 97 Devontez Walker WR 194
16 98 Charlie Jones WR 196
16 99 John Metchie III WR 197
16 100 Isaiah Bond WR 202
16 101 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 203
16 102 Tim Patrick WR 205
16 103 Jahdae Walker WR 207
16 104 Mitch Tinsley WR 208
16 105 KaVontae Turpin WR 209
16 106 Velus Jones Jr. WR 210
16 107 Zavion Thomas WR 213
16 108 Kameron Johnson WR 215
16 109 Brandon Smith WR 218
16 110 Reggie Virgil WR 219
16 111 Chimere Dike WR 221
16 112 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 222
16 113 Tutu Atwell WR 223
16 114 Deion Burks WR 227
16 115 Ashton Dulin WR 229
16 116 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 232
16 117 Jonathan Mingo WR 238
16 118 Andrew Armstrong WR 239
16 119 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 240
16 120 Malik Benson WR 241
16 121 Tai Felton WR 242
16 122 Tay Martin WR 245
16 123 Dareke Young WR 249
16 124 Barion Brown WR 250
16 125 Jared Wayne WR 252
16 126 Nikko Remigio WR 254
16 127 Brandon Johnson WR 258
16 128 Malachi Corley WR 262
16 129 LaJohntay Wester WR 264
16 130 Malik Turner WR 266
16 131 Myles Price WR 278
16 132 Xavier Smith WR 279
16 133 Kaden Wetjen WR 282

 

Week 7 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard broke out with 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets last week and should remain heavily involved in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all inactive, Bernard and veteran teammate DK Metcalf were the only wide receivers to receive a target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week.

That concentrated target share should continue against a Saints defense allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses. Fantasy managers who have been stashing Bernard or were fortunate enough to claim him off waivers can feel confident starting the rookie as a low-end WR2 in Paris on Sunday.

 

Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele recorded three receptions for 42 yards in Week 6's win over the Giants. He continues to lead the Saints' receivers in playing time, logging a 92% snap share compared to 58% for Chris Olave and 36% for Bryce Lance against New York. Vele also maintains a consistent role in the passing game, recording at least six targets and three receptions in every game this season.

He faces a tough matchup against a Steelers defense allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers and the seventh-fewest passing yards per game at 204.3. Vele's upside may depend on finding the end zone, but his consistent involvement gives him a solid fantasy floor. He ranks as WR27 in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week.

 

Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has been on injured reserve since the preseason but is expected to be activated for the Week 7 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk is tagged as questionable but was a full participant in every practice this week. The veteran's timing is impeccable, as the 49ers have ruled out both Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles).

Kirk will be in contention with Brandin Cooks and Jordan Watkins for targets behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, who led the team last week when Samuel was out and Evans exited early.

If Kirk wins his position battle, it could be a lucrative day as the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2026. His unknown spot in the 49ers' pecking order caps his projection as a WR5, so he is a gamble best taken on in deep leagues.

 

Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson's first two games in the post-Marvin Harrison Jr. era produced surprisingly similar, and disappointing, stat lines. In both games, Wilson had exactly four catches and seven targets, and had 30 receiving yards in Week 5 and 32 last week. The drop in production is bizarre considering Wilson saw 30 combined targets in the two games preceding MHJ's trade to the Texans.

In Week 7, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, which means Wilson's chances for a rebound game are slim. Denver has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and is giving up the eighth-fewest half-PPR points per game to the position. Wilson's day might rest on the health of Pat Surtain II (ankle), who has not played since Week 4 and is listed as questionable for Sunday.

Fantasy managers can keep Wilson in their lineups as long as they can live with his WR2/3 projection.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Devaughn Vele, Michael Wilson, Christian Kirk, Germie Bernard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Devaughn Vele, Michael Wilson, Christian Kirk, Germie Bernard:

Devaughn Vele
vs
Tony Pollard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tucker Kraft
Devaughn Vele
vs
Denzel Boston
Devaughn Vele
vs
Carnell Tate
Devaughn Vele
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Braelon Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Isaiah Likely
Devaughn Vele
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Germie Bernard
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dameon Pierce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Dallas Goedert
Devaughn Vele
vs
Michael Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Breece Hall
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tre Tucker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jameson Williams
Devaughn Vele
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chase Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Travis Kelce
Devaughn Vele
vs
Sam Laporta
Devaughn Vele
vs
Colston Loveland
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Devaughn Vele
vs
A.J. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Mason
Devaughn Vele
vs
Luther Burden III
Devaughn Vele
vs
Demario Douglas
Devaughn Vele
vs
DK Metcalf
Devaughn Vele
vs
Rome Odunze
Devaughn Vele
vs
Devonta Smith
Devaughn Vele
vs
Keenan Allen
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendre Miller
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jalen Coker
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tyler Higbee
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tee Higgins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Xavier Worthy
Devaughn Vele
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Devaughn Vele
vs
Samaje Perine
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Pickens
Devaughn Vele
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Devaughn Vele
vs
George Kittle
Devaughn Vele
vs
Blake Corum
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylen Warren
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Devaughn Vele
vs
Woody Marks
Devaughn Vele
vs
Hunter Henry
Devaughn Vele
vs
Trey McBride
Devaughn Vele
vs
Alvin Kamara
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Jacobs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Devaughn Vele
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Devaughn Vele
vs
Puka Nacua
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Devaughn Vele
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Devaughn Vele
vs
Matthew Golden
Devaughn Vele
vs
Christian Watson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Malik Nabers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Nico Collins
Devaughn Vele
vs
Drake London
Devaughn Vele
vs
Chris Olave
Devaughn Vele
vs
Justin Jefferson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Zay Flowers
Devaughn Vele
vs
Garrett Wilson
Devaughn Vele
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jordan Addison
Devaughn Vele
vs
Jaylin Noel
Devaughn Vele
vs
Josh Downs
Devaughn Vele
vs
Courtland Sutton
Devaughn Vele
vs
KC Concepcion
Devaughn Vele
vs
Ted Hurst
Devaughn Vele
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Breece Hall
Michael Wilson
vs
Dameon Pierce
Michael Wilson
vs
Jameson Williams
Michael Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
vs
Chase Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
A.J. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Tony Pollard
Michael Wilson
vs
DK Metcalf
Michael Wilson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Michael Wilson
vs
Devonta Smith
Michael Wilson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Michael Wilson
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Michael Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Michael Wilson
vs
Jalen Coker
Michael Wilson
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Tee Higgins
Michael Wilson
vs
Braelon Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Michael Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Michael Wilson
vs
George Pickens
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
George Kittle
Michael Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Michael Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Michael Wilson
vs
Woody Marks
Michael Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Michael Wilson
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Wilson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Michael Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Michael Wilson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Michael Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Michael Wilson
vs
Bucky Irving
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Michael Wilson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Wilson
vs
Zay Flowers
Michael Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Michael Wilson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Michael Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Michael Wilson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Michael Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Michael Wilson
vs
Chris Olave
Michael Wilson
vs
Kendre Miller
Michael Wilson
vs
Drake London
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Michael Wilson
vs
Puka Nacua
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Matthew Golden
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Michael Wilson
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Nico Collins
Michael Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Michael Wilson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Wilson
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Wilson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Wilson
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Wilson
vs
Ted Hurst
Michael Wilson
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Wilson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Michael Wilson
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Michael Wilson
vs
Brandin Cooks
Christian Kirk
vs
AJ Barner
Christian Kirk
vs
Tyjae Spears
Christian Kirk
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Christian Kirk
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Christian Kirk
vs
Devin Singletary
Christian Kirk
vs
Evan Engram
Christian Kirk
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Christian Kirk
vs
Jahan Dotson
Christian Kirk
vs
Malachi Fields
Christian Kirk
vs
Rashod Bateman
Christian Kirk
vs
Jake Ferguson
Christian Kirk
vs
Cooper Kupp
Christian Kirk
vs
Jordan Watkins
Christian Kirk
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Christian Kirk
vs
Savion Williams
Christian Kirk
vs
Tez Johnson
Christian Kirk
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Christian Kirk
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Christian Kirk
vs
Caleb Douglas
Christian Kirk
vs
Gunnar Helm
Christian Kirk
vs
Makai Lemon
Christian Kirk
vs
George Holani
Christian Kirk
vs
Kalif Raymond
Christian Kirk
vs
Eli Raridon
Christian Kirk
vs
Darnell Washington
Christian Kirk
vs
Jalen Royals
Christian Kirk
vs
Malik Washington
Christian Kirk
vs
Jalen Nailor
Christian Kirk
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Christian Kirk
vs
Efton Chism III
Christian Kirk
vs
Brandin Cooks
Christian Kirk
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Christian Kirk
vs
Cade Otton
Christian Kirk
vs
Justice Hill
Christian Kirk
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Christian Kirk
vs
Jauan Jennings
Christian Kirk
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Christian Kirk
vs
Troy Franklin
Christian Kirk
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Christian Kirk
vs
Kyle Williams
Christian Kirk
vs
Dalton Schultz
Christian Kirk
vs
Laquon Treadwell
Christian Kirk
vs
Darren Waller
Christian Kirk
vs
Noah Fant
Christian Kirk
vs
Mike Gesicki
Christian Kirk
vs
Will Mallory
Christian Kirk
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Christian Kirk
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Christian Kirk
vs
Colby Parkinson
Christian Kirk
vs
Elic Ayomanor
Christian Kirk
vs
Cam Skattebo
Christian Kirk
vs
Jonah Coleman
Christian Kirk
vs
Mark Andrews
Christian Kirk
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Kirk
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Kirk
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Kirk
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Kirk
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Kirk
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Kirk
vs
Christian Watson
Christian Kirk
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Kirk
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Kirk
vs
Drake London
Christian Kirk
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Kirk
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Kirk
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Kirk
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Kirk
vs
George Pickens
Christian Kirk
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Kirk
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Kirk
vs
Jalen Coker
Christian Kirk
vs
Devonta Smith
Christian Kirk
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Kirk
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Kirk
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Dameon Pierce
Germie Bernard
vs
Isaiah Likely
Germie Bernard
vs
Michael Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Germie Bernard
vs
Breece Hall
Germie Bernard
vs
Carnell Tate
Germie Bernard
vs
Jameson Williams
Germie Bernard
vs
Tucker Kraft
Germie Bernard
vs
Chase Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Tony Pollard
Germie Bernard
vs
Sam Laporta
Germie Bernard
vs
Devaughn Vele
Germie Bernard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Germie Bernard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Germie Bernard
vs
A.J. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Denzel Boston
Germie Bernard
vs
Luther Burden III
Germie Bernard
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
DK Metcalf
Germie Bernard
vs
Braelon Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Devonta Smith
Germie Bernard
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Germie Bernard
vs
Jalen Coker
Germie Bernard
vs
Dallas Goedert
Germie Bernard
vs
Tee Higgins
Germie Bernard
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Germie Bernard
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Germie Bernard
vs
Tre Tucker
Germie Bernard
vs
George Pickens
Germie Bernard
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
George Kittle
Germie Bernard
vs
Travis Kelce
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Germie Bernard
vs
Colston Loveland
Germie Bernard
vs
Woody Marks
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Germie Bernard
vs
Trey McBride
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Mason
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Jacobs
Germie Bernard
vs
Demario Douglas
Germie Bernard
vs
Garrett Wilson
Germie Bernard
vs
Rome Odunze
Germie Bernard
vs
Bucky Irving
Germie Bernard
vs
Keenan Allen
Germie Bernard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendre Miller
Germie Bernard
vs
Zay Flowers
Germie Bernard
vs
Tyler Higbee
Germie Bernard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Germie Bernard
vs
Xavier Worthy
Germie Bernard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Germie Bernard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Germie Bernard
vs
Puka Nacua
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Germie Bernard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Germie Bernard
vs
Matthew Golden
Germie Bernard
vs
Christian Watson
Germie Bernard
vs
Malik Nabers
Germie Bernard
vs
Nico Collins
Germie Bernard
vs
Drake London
Germie Bernard
vs
Chris Olave
Germie Bernard
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Germie Bernard
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Germie Bernard
vs
Jordan Addison
Germie Bernard
vs
Jaylin Noel
Germie Bernard
vs
Josh Downs
Germie Bernard
vs
Courtland Sutton
Germie Bernard
vs
KC Concepcion
Germie Bernard
vs
Ted Hurst
Germie Bernard
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Germie Bernard
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Germie Bernard
vs
Konata Mumpfield

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bruno Mulé's Bold Predictions for Week 7
Week 7 Overall Rankings
Week 7 Tight End Rankings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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