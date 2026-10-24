RotoBaller's updated Week 7 wide receiver (WR) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football WR rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The remainder of the Week 7 slate is just around the corner, which means it's a perfect time to double-check our fantasy football lineups. With many top WRs like Emeka Egbuka and Mike Evans not playing, managers may be forced to dig deeper on their bench or the waiver wire to fill their lineup. Fortunately, below are our updated WR PPR rankings for Week 7 to assist in those tough start/sit decisions.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 7 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|8
|2
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|12
|2
|6
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|13
|2
|7
|Christian Watson
|WR
|15
|2
|8
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|16
|2
|9
|Nico Collins
|WR
|19
|2
|10
|Drake London
|WR
|20
|2
|11
|Chris Olave
|WR
|21
|3
|12
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|23
|3
|13
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|24
|3
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|27
|3
|15
|George Pickens
|WR
|33
|3
|16
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|34
|3
|17
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|35
|3
|18
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|36
|4
|19
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|38
|4
|20
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|39
|4
|21
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|40
|4
|22
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|41
|4
|23
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|45
|4
|24
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|47
|4
|25
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|49
|5
|26
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|52
|5
|27
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|55
|5
|28
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|57
|5
|29
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|61
|5
|30
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|64
|5
|31
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|65
|5
|32
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|68
|5
|33
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|70
|5
|34
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|71
|5
|35
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|72
|5
|36
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|75
|6
|37
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|79
|6
|38
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|82
|6
|39
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|83
|6
|40
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|84
|6
|41
|Josh Downs
|WR
|87
|7
|42
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|96
|7
|43
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|97
|7
|44
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|98
|7
|45
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|99
|7
|46
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|103
|8
|47
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|109
|8
|48
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|111
|8
|49
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|112
|8
|50
|Malik Washington
|WR
|113
|8
|51
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|115
|8
|52
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|116
|8
|53
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|117
|8
|54
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|118
|9
|55
|Savion Williams
|WR
|119
|9
|56
|Jordan Watkins
|WR
|120
|9
|57
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|122
|9
|58
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|125
|9
|59
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|127
|9
|60
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|131
|10
|61
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|132
|10
|62
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|133
|10
|63
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|135
|10
|64
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|140
|10
|65
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|141
|10
|66
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|142
|11
|67
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|143
|11
|68
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|145
|11
|69
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|146
|11
|70
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|147
|11
|71
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|148
|11
|72
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|151
|11
|73
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|152
|11
|74
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|154
|11
|75
|Cody White
|WR
|156
|12
|76
|Jacob Cowing
|WR
|157
|12
|77
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|159
|12
|78
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|161
|12
|79
|Chris Bell
|WR
|162
|12
|80
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|164
|12
|81
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|166
|12
|82
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|169
|12
|83
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|170
|12
|84
|Tank Dell
|WR
|174
|13
|85
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|175
|13
|86
|Colbie Young
|WR
|176
|13
|87
|Tory Horton
|WR
|177
|13
|88
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|178
|13
|89
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|180
|13
|90
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|181
|14
|91
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|184
|15
|92
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|186
|15
|93
|Bo Melton
|WR
|188
|15
|94
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|191
|15
|95
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|WR
|192
|15
|96
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|193
|16
|97
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|194
|16
|98
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|196
|16
|99
|John Metchie III
|WR
|197
|16
|100
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|202
|16
|101
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|203
|16
|102
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|205
|16
|103
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|207
|16
|104
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|208
|16
|105
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|209
|16
|106
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|210
|16
|107
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|213
|16
|108
|Kameron Johnson
|WR
|215
|16
|109
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|218
|16
|110
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|219
|16
|111
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|221
|16
|112
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|222
|16
|113
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|223
|16
|114
|Deion Burks
|WR
|227
|16
|115
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|229
|16
|116
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|232
|16
|117
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|238
|16
|118
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|239
|16
|119
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|240
|16
|120
|Malik Benson
|WR
|241
|16
|121
|Tai Felton
|WR
|242
|16
|122
|Tay Martin
|WR
|245
|16
|123
|Dareke Young
|WR
|249
|16
|124
|Barion Brown
|WR
|250
|16
|125
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|252
|16
|126
|Nikko Remigio
|WR
|254
|16
|127
|Brandon Johnson
|WR
|258
|16
|128
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|262
|16
|129
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|264
|16
|130
|Malik Turner
|WR
|266
|16
|131
|Myles Price
|WR
|278
|16
|132
|Xavier Smith
|WR
|279
|16
|133
|Kaden Wetjen
|WR
|282
Week 7 Wide Receiver Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Germie Bernard, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Germie Bernard broke out with 11 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets last week and should remain heavily involved in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. With Michael Pittman Jr. (foot), Roman Wilson (finger), and Ben Skowronek (calf) all inactive, Bernard and veteran teammate DK Metcalf were the only wide receivers to receive a target from quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week.
That concentrated target share should continue against a Saints defense allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses. Fantasy managers who have been stashing Bernard or were fortunate enough to claim him off waivers can feel confident starting the rookie as a low-end WR2 in Paris on Sunday.
Devaughn Vele, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele recorded three receptions for 42 yards in Week 6's win over the Giants. He continues to lead the Saints' receivers in playing time, logging a 92% snap share compared to 58% for Chris Olave and 36% for Bryce Lance against New York. Vele also maintains a consistent role in the passing game, recording at least six targets and three receptions in every game this season.
He faces a tough matchup against a Steelers defense allowing the sixth-fewest PPR points to opposing wide receivers and the seventh-fewest passing yards per game at 204.3. Vele's upside may depend on finding the end zone, but his consistent involvement gives him a solid fantasy floor. He ranks as WR27 in RotoBaller's PPR rankings this week.
Christian Kirk, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Christian Kirk (calf) has been on injured reserve since the preseason but is expected to be activated for the Week 7 meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk is tagged as questionable but was a full participant in every practice this week. The veteran's timing is impeccable, as the 49ers have ruled out both Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles).
Kirk will be in contention with Brandin Cooks and Jordan Watkins for targets behind Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, who led the team last week when Samuel was out and Evans exited early.
If Kirk wins his position battle, it could be a lucrative day as the Falcons have allowed the fourth-most PPR points to wide receivers in 2026. His unknown spot in the 49ers' pecking order caps his projection as a WR5, so he is a gamble best taken on in deep leagues.
Michael Wilson, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson's first two games in the post-Marvin Harrison Jr. era produced surprisingly similar, and disappointing, stat lines. In both games, Wilson had exactly four catches and seven targets, and had 30 receiving yards in Week 5 and 32 last week. The drop in production is bizarre considering Wilson saw 30 combined targets in the two games preceding MHJ's trade to the Texans.
In Week 7, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, which means Wilson's chances for a rebound game are slim. Denver has allowed just three touchdowns to opposing wide receivers and is giving up the eighth-fewest half-PPR points per game to the position. Wilson's day might rest on the health of Pat Surtain II (ankle), who has not played since Week 4 and is listed as questionable for Sunday.
Fantasy managers can keep Wilson in their lineups as long as they can live with his WR2/3 projection.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Devaughn Vele, Michael Wilson, Christian Kirk, Germie Bernard. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Devaughn Vele, Michael Wilson, Christian Kirk, Germie Bernard:
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