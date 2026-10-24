5 Fantasy Football Bold Predictions - Bruno Mulé's Week 7 Picks (2026)

Bruno Mulé's five fantasy football bold predictions for Week 7 of the 2026 NFL season. Expert predictions for Kyler Murray, Tetairoa McMillan, Germie Bernard, Colby Parkinson, and Jonathan Taylor.
Kyler Murray has thrown two touchdown passes this season. Colby Parkinson has nine catches. Both make this week's bold predictions because their recent usage gives me a reason to expect more. Murray ran 10 times in his last game before the Minnesota Vikings' bye, and Parkinson just caught his first touchdown as the Los Angeles Rams lost Davante Adams.
Tetairoa McMillan has already delivered the kind of afternoon I am chasing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Germie Bernard gets a chance to build on 17 catches over his last two games. Jonathan Taylor draws the disappointment call against a Minnesota defense that has surrendered only two rushing touchdowns through five outings.
Murray is the call I like most. His rushing gives him another way to reach 30 points against an Indianapolis defense dealing with injuries in the secondary. Parkinson is my longest shot, and I’m backing his red-zone history against a Raiders defense that has already allowed 13 passing touchdowns.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Kyler Murray Scores 30+ Fantasy Points Against the Colts
Murray carried 10 times for 51 yards against the New Orleans Saints after totaling 33 rushing yards in his previous two appearances. Coming out of Minnesota's Week 6 bye, I expect that involvement to continue.
Murray also went 24 of 30 for 229 yards and a touchdown in the win. Across his last three games, he has 644 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
He has yet to score on the ground this season, so this prediction needs a much bigger scoring day than he has supplied lately.
Kyler Murray connects with Justin Jefferson for the first down!
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Indianapolis offers an opening through the air. The Colts have allowed 10 passing touchdowns through six games and 7.6 yards per pass attempt.
Their secondary opened the practice week without Sauce Gardner (calf) and Justin Walley (knee), giving Minnesota another potential advantage if those absences extend to Sunday.
The Vikings have their own receiving concerns. Justin Jefferson was limited by his ankle Wednesday, while Jordan Addison practiced fully. T.J. Hockenson was also a full participant as he worked through concussion protocol.
I am betting on Murray getting enough help from that group to turn a couple of drives into passing touchdowns.
The ground production takes him the rest of the way. My call is 260 passing yards, two passing scores, 60 rushing yards, and his first rushing touchdown of 2026. With no turnovers, that produces 30.4 fantasy points.
Tetairoa McMillan Reaches 30 PPR Points Against the Buccaneers
McMillan has 32 catches for 471 yards through five games, but both of his touchdowns came against the Detroit Lions.
That concentration makes his weekly scoring look more erratic than his yardage: he has reached at least 75 receiving yards in four of those five outings.
The Detroit game was enormous, with 14 receptions for 192 yards and two touchdowns. After the Carolina Panthers' bye, he followed it with six catches for 86 yards in a 25-14 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
That gives him 20 receptions for 278 yards across his last two games.
BRYCE TO MCMILLAN FOR 6️⃣
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Tampa Bay has allowed nine passing touchdowns through six games. Its run defense has held opponents to 3.4 yards per carry, which makes attacking through the air appealing.
I expect Carolina to lean on McMillan when it needs to move the ball against that front.
My prediction is 10 catches for 140 yards and a touchdown, exactly 30 PPR points.
Germie Bernard Posts His First 100-Yard Game and Scores Against the Saints
I am calling for eight catches, 108 yards, and a touchdown from Bernard in Paris. His first 100-yard game would follow two weeks in which he approached that mark through very different receiving performances.
Against Indianapolis, Bernard caught six passes for 80 yards, averaging 13.3 yards per reception. At Tampa Bay, he needed 11 catches to reach 87 yards, with a long gain of just 19.
The rookie has shown he can contribute through reception volume as well as a more efficient afternoon.
Pittsburgh's injuries help explain the change in his workload. Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson are on injured reserve, and Bernard has become an important option for Aaron Rodgers.
He caught the six-yard touchdown that ended last week's game in overtime, giving the Steelers a 26-19 win.
Steelers take the lead in OT 🔥
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The 11-catch total came in a game where Rodgers attempted 49 passes. DK Metcalf also caught 11, so Bernard's projection needs room for both a lower passing volume and a productive teammate.
New Orleans has allowed 7.7 yards per pass attempt and 10 passing touchdowns through six games. Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdowns in four straight outings, and I expect Bernard to catch one again.
The yardage requires the bigger improvement. Pairing something closer to his Indianapolis efficiency with his recent reception volume would get him past 100 without needing a long touchdown.
Colby Parkinson Catches Two Touchdowns Against the Raiders
Parkinson caught eight touchdown passes in 2025, including six inside the red zone. His team-leading 15 red-zone receptions from last season are the strongest reason to consider a two-touchdown prediction now that the Rams need to replace Adams.
Sean McVay said Adams would miss six to 10 weeks after rupturing his hamstring. Puka Nacua will draw plenty of attention from Matthew Stafford. I expect Parkinson to get some of the scoring opportunities Adams leaves behind.
I am projecting four catches for 38 yards and two touchdowns, good for 19.8 PPR points. That line asks for a large scoring jump while keeping his reception and yardage totals within a fairly modest range.
Last week offered the first sign of a rebound. Parkinson caught five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals after entering Week 6 with four receptions all season.
He now has nine catches for 55 yards and one score.
Colby Parkinson TOUCHDOWN
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The Las Vegas Raiders have surrendered 13 passing touchdowns through six outings while allowing 7.9 yards per pass attempt.
I expect that matchup to give Stafford chances to throw for scores, with Parkinson benefiting when the field gets shorter.
Terrance Ferguson remains on injured reserve with an ankle injury, but Tyler Higbee has already caught 24 passes for 246 yards, and Davis Allen remains involved.
Jonathan Taylor Finishes Below 10 PPR Points Against the Vikings
Minnesota has allowed 433 rushing yards through five games, or 86.6 per outing, and only two rushing touchdowns. Those totals include quarterback rushing.
Taylor gets a difficult matchup before accounting for the receiving work he may need to rescue his fantasy afternoon.
My prediction is 18 carries for 54 yards, two receptions for 16 yards, and no touchdown. That is nine PPR points, a disappointing return for a player with seven rushing scores through six games.
Taylor just produced 151 yards from scrimmage against the Tennessee Titans, including 57 yards on two receptions. His season receiving totals stand at 15 catches for 163 yards.
Those catches are the biggest threat to this call because he can turn a short throw into a large gain even when the running game struggles.
He has already needed receiving help in a quieter rushing performance. Pittsburgh held him to 45 yards on the ground in Week 5, but three catches for 37 yards brought him to 11.2 PPR points.
Against Houston in Week 3, he managed 68 rushing yards and two receptions for four yards, finishing with 9.2 PPR points. A single-digit result has already happened once this season; I expect Minnesota to force another.
I expect Minnesota to keep his receiving gains closer to that Houston game than last week's performance against Tennessee. The Vikings have also held opponents to 14 conversions on 63 third-down attempts.
Indianapolis will have to sustain drives against a defense that has repeatedly forced offenses off the field.
Taylor's 122 carries through six games still earn him a fantasy start. I expect the Vikings to keep that workload from turning into another touchdown.
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