RotoBaller's updated Week 7 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.
Welcome RotoBallers! The "full" Week 7 slate is just around the corner, and it's almost time to make those tough start/sit decisions. The TE position is a bit shorthanded this week as the emerging Brenton Strange and Dalton Kincaid are off on bye, which may leave some managers without a solidified option. Below are our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 7 to help you find the best replacement.
Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 7 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|TE
Tier
|TE
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|17
|1
|2
|Trey McBride
|TE
|29
|2
|3
|George Kittle
|TE
|32
|3
|4
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|43
|3
|5
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|50
|3
|6
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|53
|3
|7
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|62
|4
|8
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|66
|4
|9
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|67
|5
|10
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|74
|6
|11
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|77
|6
|12
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|80
|6
|13
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|86
|6
|14
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|88
|7
|15
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|89
|7
|16
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|92
|7
|17
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|94
|7
|18
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|100
|8
|19
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|102
|8
|20
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|104
|8
|21
|Darren Waller
|TE
|105
|9
|22
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|106
|9
|23
|Cade Otton
|TE
|110
|9
|24
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|114
|10
|25
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|121
|10
|26
|AJ Barner
|TE
|126
|10
|27
|Evan Engram
|TE
|130
|10
|28
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|134
|11
|29
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|137
|12
|30
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|139
|13
|31
|Noah Fant
|TE
|149
|13
|32
|Will Mallory
|TE
|150
|13
|33
|Noah Gray
|TE
|155
|13
|34
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|163
|13
|35
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|168
|13
|36
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|171
|13
|37
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|182
|14
|38
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|187
|14
|39
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|198
|14
|40
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|199
|14
|41
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|204
|14
|42
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|206
|14
|43
|Foster Moreau
|TE
|211
|14
|44
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|217
|14
|45
|Drew Sample
|TE
|225
|14
|46
|Davis Allen
|TE
|226
|14
|47
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|230
|14
|48
|Sam Roush
|TE
|233
|15
|49
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|235
|15
|50
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|243
|15
|51
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|246
|15
|52
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|247
|15
|53
|Luke Farrell
|TE
|248
|15
|54
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|251
|15
|55
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|253
|15
|56
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|256
|15
|57
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|257
|15
|58
|Cade Stover
|TE
|259
|15
|59
|Oscar Delp
|TE
|260
|16
|60
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|261
|16
|61
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|263
|16
|62
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|267
|16
|63
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|268
|16
|64
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|269
|16
|65
|Brock Wright
|TE
|270
|16
|66
|Teagan Quitoriano
|TE
|271
|16
|67
|Tyler Conklin
|TE
|273
|16
|68
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|275
|16
|69
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|277
|16
|70
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|280
|17
|71
|Payne Durham
|TE
|281
Week 7 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football
George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has finished in the top seven at his position in four out of six games, scoring at least 17.0 PPR points in each of those contests. In Week 6, he caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Only Christian McCaffrey got more looks with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) out and Mike Evans leaving injured just before halftime.
Both wide receivers have been ruled out for San Francisco's Week 7 game against the Falcons, positioning Kittle for a high-volume game. Atlanta has given up the seventh-most receptions and ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Through six weeks, Kittle leads tight ends in touchdowns with five, has the fourth-most receiving yards, and is the overall TE3 in fantasy.
He is projected as a TE1 and should be locked into the starting lineup for Week 7.
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson failed to record a reception on two targets in Week 6's victory over the Giants. It was the first time he had been held without a catch since Week 3 of 2024. Prior to that outing, Johnson had been a consistent contributor, recording at least 53 receiving yards in all but one game this season.
His playing time also took a dip, as he logged a 58% snap share, matching fellow tight end Noah Fant, while Oscar Delp saw 43% of the snaps. Despite the trio combining for just 10 receiving yards, Johnson should have an opportunity to bounce back against a Steelers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against tight ends. He ranks as TE14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Isaiah Likely, New York Giants
New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has had a career season through six games, solidifying his status as an elite fantasy tight end. He has hauled in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After signing with the Giants in free agency, many hoped he would finally break out after leaving the crowded Baltimore Ravens tight end room.
Through six games, Likely leads all tight ends in yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points. Now he faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. While the tough matchup and the new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, who is now starting, add some risk, Likely remains a must-start tight end in Week 7.
Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft draws one of the NFL's most favorable matchups in Sunday's Week 7 game against Detroit. Kraft caught five of eight targets for 37 yards against Dallas last week, marking his fifth reception in three straight games. He has caught 25 receptions for 249 yards and 1 touchdown through six contests, with steady involvement but no dominant fantasy performance.
Detroit has struggled considerably against tight ends, allowing 51 receptions for 545 yards and nine touchdowns through five games, all league highs. Kraft has enjoyed success against Detroit, scoring a receiving touchdown in three of his previous four meetings, including his last two appearances at Ford Field.
Christian Watson and Matthew Golden remain significant competition for targets, but Kraft has drawn at least seven targets in three of his last four games. Kraft briefly exited last week's contest but returned and does not appear on Green Bay's final injury report. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE6 for Week 7, making him a must-start TE1 with an excellent opportunity for his best fantasy performance of the season.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Juwan Johnson, Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Juwan Johnson, Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle:
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