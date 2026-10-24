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Week 7 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Isaiah Likely - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL DFS Lineup Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 tight end (TE) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football TE rankings and win more.

Welcome RotoBallers! The "full" Week 7 slate is just around the corner, and it's almost time to make those tough start/sit decisions. The TE position is a bit shorthanded this week as the emerging Brenton Strange and Dalton Kincaid are off on bye, which may leave some managers without a solidified option. Below are our updated TE PPR rankings for Week 7 to help you find the best replacement.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 17
1 2 Trey McBride TE 29
2 3 George Kittle TE 32
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 43
3 5 Isaiah Likely TE 50
3 6 Tucker Kraft TE 53
3 7 Dallas Goedert TE 62
4 8 Travis Kelce TE 66
4 9 Colston Loveland TE 67
5 10 Tyler Higbee TE 74
6 11 T.J. Hockenson TE 77
6 12 Hunter Henry TE 80
6 13 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 86
6 14 Juwan Johnson TE 88
7 15 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 89
7 16 Michael Mayer TE 92
7 17 Pat Freiermuth TE 94
7 18 Mark Andrews TE 100
8 19 Colby Parkinson TE 102
8 20 Mike Gesicki TE 104
8 21 Darren Waller TE 105
9 22 Dalton Schultz TE 106
9 23 Cade Otton TE 110
9 24 Darnell Washington TE 114
10 25 Jake Ferguson TE 121
10 26 AJ Barner TE 126
10 27 Evan Engram TE 130
10 28 Kenyon Sadiq TE 134
11 29 Gunnar Helm TE 137
12 30 Eli Raridon TE 139
13 31 Noah Fant TE 149
13 32 Will Mallory TE 150
13 33 Noah Gray TE 155
13 34 Cole Kmet TE 163
13 35 Mason Taylor TE 168
13 36 Tommy Tremble TE 171
13 37 Greg Dulcich TE 182
14 38 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 187
14 39 Mo Alie-Cox TE 198
14 40 Josh Cuevas TE 199
14 41 Jonnu Smith TE 204
14 42 Austin Hooper TE 206
14 43 Foster Moreau TE 211
14 44 Theo Johnson TE 217
14 45 Drew Sample TE 225
14 46 Davis Allen TE 226
14 47 Daniel Bellinger TE 230
14 48 Sam Roush TE 233
15 49 Charlie Woerner TE 235
15 50 Blake Whiteheart TE 243
15 51 Adam Trautman TE 246
15 52 Nate Adkins TE 247
15 53 Luke Farrell TE 248
15 54 Eric Saubert TE 251
15 55 Elijah Higgins TE 253
15 56 Mitchell Evans TE 256
15 57 Jeremy Ruckert TE 257
15 58 Cade Stover TE 259
15 59 Oscar Delp TE 260
16 60 Drew Ogletree TE 261
16 61 Gavin Bartholomew TE 263
16 62 Ian Thomas TE 267
16 63 Luke Schoonmaker TE 268
16 64 Johnny Mundt TE 269
16 65 Brock Wright TE 270
16 66 Teagan Quitoriano TE 271
16 67 Tyler Conklin TE 273
16 68 Erick All Jr. TE 275
16 69 Jake Briningstool TE 277
16 70 Will Kacmarek TE 280
17 71 Payne Durham TE 281

 

Week 7 Tight End Outlooks for Fantasy Football

George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has finished in the top seven at his position in four out of six games, scoring at least 17.0 PPR points in each of those contests. In Week 6, he caught five passes for 65 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. Only Christian McCaffrey got more looks with Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) out and Mike Evans leaving injured just before halftime.

Both wide receivers have been ruled out for San Francisco's Week 7 game against the Falcons, positioning Kittle for a high-volume game. Atlanta has given up the seventh-most receptions and ninth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends. Through six weeks, Kittle leads tight ends in touchdowns with five, has the fourth-most receiving yards, and is the overall TE3 in fantasy.

He is projected as a TE1 and should be locked into the starting lineup for Week 7.

 

Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson failed to record a reception on two targets in Week 6's victory over the Giants. It was the first time he had been held without a catch since Week 3 of 2024. Prior to that outing, Johnson had been a consistent contributor, recording at least 53 receiving yards in all but one game this season.

His playing time also took a dip, as he logged a 58% snap share, matching fellow tight end Noah Fant, while Oscar Delp saw 43% of the snaps. Despite the trio combining for just 10 receiving yards, Johnson should have an opportunity to bounce back against a Steelers defense that ranks around the middle of the pack against tight ends. He ranks as TE14 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.

 

Isaiah Likely, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely has had a career season through six games, solidifying his status as an elite fantasy tight end. He has hauled in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 15.0 half-PPR fantasy points per game. After signing with the Giants in free agency, many hoped he would finally break out after leaving the crowded Baltimore Ravens tight end room.

Through six games, Likely leads all tight ends in yards, touchdowns, and fantasy points. Now he faces a Houston Texans defense that has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to tight ends this season. While the tough matchup and the new quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, who is now starting, add some risk, Likely remains a must-start tight end in Week 7.

 

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft draws one of the NFL's most favorable matchups in Sunday's Week 7 game against Detroit. Kraft caught five of eight targets for 37 yards against Dallas last week, marking his fifth reception in three straight games. He has caught 25 receptions for 249 yards and 1 touchdown through six contests, with steady involvement but no dominant fantasy performance.

Detroit has struggled considerably against tight ends, allowing 51 receptions for 545 yards and nine touchdowns through five games, all league highs. Kraft has enjoyed success against Detroit, scoring a receiving touchdown in three of his previous four meetings, including his last two appearances at Ford Field.

Christian Watson and Matthew Golden remain significant competition for targets, but Kraft has drawn at least seven targets in three of his last four games. Kraft briefly exited last week's contest but returned and does not appear on Green Bay's final injury report. RotoBaller ranks Kraft TE6 for Week 7, making him a must-start TE1 with an excellent opportunity for his best fantasy performance of the season.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Juwan Johnson, Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Juwan Johnson, Tucker Kraft, Isaiah Likely, George Kittle:

Juwan Johnson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Juwan Johnson
vs
Michael Mayer
Juwan Johnson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Juwan Johnson
vs
Hunter Henry
Juwan Johnson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mark Andrews
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darren Waller
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Juwan Johnson
vs
Colston Loveland
Juwan Johnson
vs
Travis Kelce
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cade Otton
Juwan Johnson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Juwan Johnson
vs
Darnell Washington
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jake Ferguson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Juwan Johnson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Juwan Johnson
vs
AJ Barner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Evan Engram
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Laporta
Juwan Johnson
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Juwan Johnson
vs
Gunnar Helm
Juwan Johnson
vs
Eli Raridon
Juwan Johnson
vs
George Kittle
Juwan Johnson
vs
Trey McBride
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Fant
Juwan Johnson
vs
Will Mallory
Juwan Johnson
vs
Noah Gray
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brock Bowers
Juwan Johnson
vs
Cole Kmet
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mason Taylor
Juwan Johnson
vs
Tommy Tremble
Juwan Johnson
vs
Greg Dulcich
Juwan Johnson
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Juwan Johnson
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Juwan Johnson
vs
Josh Cuevas
Juwan Johnson
vs
Jonnu Smith
Juwan Johnson
vs
Austin Hooper
Juwan Johnson
vs
Foster Moreau
Juwan Johnson
vs
Theo Johnson
Juwan Johnson
vs
Drew Sample
Juwan Johnson
vs
Davis Allen
Juwan Johnson
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Juwan Johnson
vs
Sam Roush
Juwan Johnson
vs
Charlie Woerner
Juwan Johnson
vs
Blake Whiteheart
Juwan Johnson
vs
Adam Trautman
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darren Waller
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Darnell Washington
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tucker Kraft
vs
AJ Barner
Tucker Kraft
vs
Evan Engram
Tucker Kraft
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Tucker Kraft
vs
Gunnar Helm
Tucker Kraft
vs
Eli Raridon
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Fant
Tucker Kraft
vs
Will Mallory
Tucker Kraft
vs
Carnell Tate
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tony Pollard
Tucker Kraft
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tucker Kraft
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jerry Jeudy
Tucker Kraft
vs
Noah Gray
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cole Kmet
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mason Taylor
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tommy Tremble
Tucker Kraft
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Tucker Kraft
vs
Josh Cuevas
Tucker Kraft
vs
Jonnu Smith
Tucker Kraft
vs
Austin Hooper
Tucker Kraft
vs
Foster Moreau
Tucker Kraft
vs
Theo Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Drew Sample
Tucker Kraft
vs
Davis Allen
Tucker Kraft
vs
Daniel Bellinger
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tucker Kraft
Isaiah Likely
vs
Sam Laporta
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dallas Goedert
Isaiah Likely
vs
Travis Kelce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colston Loveland
Isaiah Likely
vs
George Kittle
Isaiah Likely
vs
Trey McBride
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tyler Higbee
Isaiah Likely
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Hunter Henry
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brock Bowers
Isaiah Likely
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Juwan Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Isaiah Likely
vs
Michael Mayer
Isaiah Likely
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mark Andrews
Isaiah Likely
vs
Colby Parkinson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mike Gesicki
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darren Waller
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dalton Schultz
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cade Otton
Isaiah Likely
vs
Darnell Washington
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jake Ferguson
Isaiah Likely
vs
AJ Barner
Isaiah Likely
vs
Evan Engram
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Isaiah Likely
vs
Gunnar Helm
Isaiah Likely
vs
Eli Raridon
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Fant
Isaiah Likely
vs
Will Mallory
Isaiah Likely
vs
Germie Bernard
Isaiah Likely
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Isaiah Likely
vs
Dameon Pierce
Isaiah Likely
vs
Carnell Tate
Isaiah Likely
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Isaiah Likely
vs
Noah Gray
Isaiah Likely
vs
Cole Kmet
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mason Taylor
Isaiah Likely
vs
Tommy Tremble
Isaiah Likely
vs
Greg Dulcich
Isaiah Likely
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Isaiah Likely
vs
Mo Alie-Cox
Isaiah Likely
vs
Josh Cuevas
Isaiah Likely
vs
Jonnu Smith
Isaiah Likely
vs
Austin Hooper
Isaiah Likely
vs
Foster Moreau
Isaiah Likely
vs
Theo Johnson
Isaiah Likely
vs
Drew Sample
Isaiah Likely
vs
Davis Allen
Isaiah Likely
vs
Daniel Bellinger
George Kittle
vs
Trey McBride
George Kittle
vs
Sam Laporta
George Kittle
vs
Brock Bowers
George Kittle
vs
Isaiah Likely
George Kittle
vs
Tucker Kraft
George Kittle
vs
Dallas Goedert
George Kittle
vs
Travis Kelce
George Kittle
vs
Colston Loveland
George Kittle
vs
Tyler Higbee
George Kittle
vs
T.J. Hockenson
George Kittle
vs
Hunter Henry
George Kittle
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
George Kittle
vs
Juwan Johnson
George Kittle
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
George Kittle
vs
Michael Mayer
George Kittle
vs
Pat Freiermuth
George Kittle
vs
Mark Andrews
George Kittle
vs
Colby Parkinson
George Kittle
vs
Mike Gesicki
George Kittle
vs
Darren Waller
George Kittle
vs
Dalton Schultz
George Kittle
vs
Cade Otton
George Kittle
vs
Darnell Washington
George Kittle
vs
Jake Ferguson
George Kittle
vs
AJ Barner
George Kittle
vs
Evan Engram
George Kittle
vs
Jaylen Warren
George Kittle
vs
George Pickens
George Kittle
vs
Woody Marks
George Kittle
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Kittle
vs
Tee Higgins
George Kittle
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Kittle
vs
Jalen Coker
George Kittle
vs
Garrett Wilson
George Kittle
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Kittle
vs
Cooper Kupp
George Kittle
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
George Kittle
vs
Gunnar Helm
George Kittle
vs
Eli Raridon
George Kittle
vs
Noah Fant
George Kittle
vs
Will Mallory
George Kittle
vs
Noah Gray
George Kittle
vs
Cole Kmet
George Kittle
vs
Mason Taylor
George Kittle
vs
Tommy Tremble
George Kittle
vs
Greg Dulcich
George Kittle
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
George Kittle
vs
Mo Alie-Cox

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bruno Mulé's Bold Predictions for Week 7
Week 7 Overall Rankings
Week 7 Tight End Rankings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Cooper Flagg

Awaiting Evaluation on Left Shoulder
Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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