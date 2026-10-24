RotoBaller's updated Week 7 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.
Hey RotoBallers! The main Week 7 slate is just around the corner, and it's almost time to set our final fantasy football lineups of the week. With injuries to key players like Mike Evans, Jeremiyah Love, Deebo Samuel Sr., Emeka Egbuka, and Zach Charbonnet, managers may struggle to fill their lineups. Fortunately, you will find our updated PPR rankings for all positions below to assist in those close calls.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 7 Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
Week 7 Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans
Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off his first full week of practice with his new team after being traded from Arizona to Houston just over a week ago. In his Texans debut, he caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Week 6's 34-31 win over the Jaguars. He played 12 snaps (19%) in that game, but he should be more familiar with the playbook and have a larger role this week against the Giants.
Since he's still ramping up, though, and the Texans have many options at receiver, it's hard to trust him in fantasy lineups at this point. Harrison is the No. 54 WR this week in RotoBaller's PPR rankings, making him only a deep-league play at this point.
He has enough long-term potential to still hold in most leagues, but until he shows he's fully integrated to the Texans' offense, he's too high-risk to start in most formats.
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier should see another game as the team's starting running back in Week 7. Jeremiah Love (ankle) has been ruled out for the second consecutive game. In Week 6, Allgeier saw a season-high 18 carries but gained only 38 rushing yards and was handily outgained by backup Bam Knight, who took 15 handoffs for 80 yards.
While Allgeier had the honor of starting in Love's absence, he ceded a near-even split in snaps and opportunities to Knight. The difference in outcomes invites another timeshare for Sunday, when Arizona faces the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to running backs in 2026.
Despite the easier matchup, the likelihood of split duties caps Allgeier's prospects in Week 7. He can be included in fantasy lineups, but expectations should not exceed his RB3 projection.
Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 264 yards and one touchdown in Week 6, good enough for his fifth top-12 finish in the first six weeks of the season. It was Purdy's highest passing total since Week 3, despite Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) sitting out and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) exiting the game early due to injury.
Both receivers have been ruled out for Week 7, but Purdy seems to find success in Kyle Shanahan's system whoever he is working with. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will likely operate as Purdy's top two targets, and Brandin Cooks or Jordan Watkins are in line for more work, along with Christian Kirk (calf), who is expected to make his season debut on Sunday.
The Falcons have allowed the third-most passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns to one interception. Even though he is missing his top wide receivers, Purdy is still a good bet for another QB1 finish in Week 7.
DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf saw 15 targets last week and delivered an excellent fantasy showing alongside rookie wideout Germie Bernard. This week, Metcalf and the Steelers travel to Paris to face the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses.
With several Steelers receivers sidelined by injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is funneling targets to a limited group of healthy pass-catchers, and Metcalf should remain a primary beneficiary. Although he has found the end zone only once this season, Metcalf was targeted twice in the red zone last week and offers plenty of touchdown upside in this matchup. Fantasy managers can confidently view the eighth-year pro as a solid WR2 on Sunday.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DK Metcalf, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for DK Metcalf, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs, Tyler Allgeier:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.