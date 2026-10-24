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Week 7 Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates (All Positions)

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DK Metcalf - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injuries

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 overall rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football QB, RB, WR, TE, DEF, K rankings and win more.

Hey RotoBallers! The main Week 7 slate is just around the corner, and it's almost time to set our final fantasy football lineups of the week. With injuries to key players like Mike Evans, Jeremiyah Love, Deebo Samuel Sr., Emeka Egbuka, and Zach Charbonnet, managers may struggle to fill their lineups. Fortunately, you will find our updated PPR rankings for all positions below to assist in those close calls.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 2 Bijan Robinson RB
1 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 4 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 5 Christian McCaffrey RB
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
2 7 Kyren Williams RB
2 8 Puka Nacua WR
2 9 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 10 Derrick Henry RB
2 11 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 12 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 13 Matthew Golden WR
2 14 Javonte Williams RB
2 15 Christian Watson WR
2 16 Malik Nabers WR
3 17 Brock Bowers TE
3 18 Chuba Hubbard RB
3 19 Nico Collins WR
3 20 Drake London WR
3 21 Chris Olave WR
3 22 D'Andre Swift RB
3 23 Justin Jefferson WR
3 24 Zay Flowers WR
4 25 Saquon Barkley RB
4 26 Bucky Irving RB
4 27 Garrett Wilson WR
4 28 Josh Jacobs RB
4 29 Trey McBride TE
4 30 Woody Marks RB
4 31 Jaylen Warren RB
4 32 George Kittle TE
4 33 George Pickens WR
4 34 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 35 Tee Higgins WR
4 36 Jalen Coker WR
5 37 Ashton Jeanty RB
5 38 DeVonta Smith WR
5 39 DK Metcalf WR
5 40 Luther Burden III WR
5 41 A.J. Brown WR
5 42 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 43 Sam LaPorta TE
5 44 Chase Brown RB
5 45 Jameson Williams WR
5 46 Breece Hall RB
5 47 Michael Wilson WR
5 48 Dameon Pierce RB
5 49 Germie Bernard WR
5 50 Isaiah Likely TE
5 51 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 52 Carnell Tate WR
5 53 Tucker Kraft TE
6 54 Tony Pollard RB
6 55 Devaughn Vele WR
6 56 Ollie Gordon II RB
6 57 Denzel Boston WR
6 58 Emanuel Wilson RB
6 59 Braelon Allen RB
6 60 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
6 61 Jaylen Waddle WR
6 62 Dallas Goedert TE
6 63 J.K. Dobbins RB
7 64 Tre Tucker WR
7 65 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
7 66 Travis Kelce TE
7 67 Colston Loveland TE
7 68 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
7 69 Jordan Mason RB
7 70 DeMario Douglas WR
7 71 Rome Odunze WR
7 72 Keenan Allen WR
7 73 Kendre Miller RB
7 74 Tyler Higbee TE
7 75 Xavier Worthy WR
7 76 Samaje Perine RB
7 77 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 78 Blake Corum RB
7 79 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
7 80 Hunter Henry TE
7 81 Alvin Kamara RB
7 82 Kendrick Bourne WR
7 83 Jordan Addison WR
7 84 Jaylin Noel WR
7 85 RJ Harvey RB
7 86 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
8 87 Josh Downs WR
8 88 Juwan Johnson TE
8 89 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 90 Rico Dowdle RB
8 91 Bam Knight RB
8 92 Michael Mayer TE
8 93 Roschon Johnson RB
8 94 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 95 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
8 96 Courtland Sutton WR
8 97 KC Concepcion Jr. WR
8 98 Ted Hurst III WR
8 99 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
8 100 Mark Andrews TE
8 101 Cam Skattebo RB
8 102 Colby Parkinson TE
9 103 Dontayvion Wicks WR
9 104 Mike Gesicki TE
9 105 Darren Waller TE
9 106 Dalton Schultz TE
9 107 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 108 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 109 Konata Mumpfield WR
9 110 Cade Otton TE
9 111 Brandin Cooks WR
9 112 Ryan Flournoy WR
9 113 Malik Washington WR
9 114 Darnell Washington TE
9 115 Kalif Raymond WR
9 116 Makai Lemon WR
9 117 Caleb Douglas WR
9 118 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
9 119 Savion Williams WR
9 120 Jordan Watkins WR
9 121 Jake Ferguson TE
10 122 Malachi Fields WR
10 123 Mike Washington Jr. RB
10 124 Devin Singletary RB
10 125 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 126 AJ Barner TE
10 127 Christian Kirk WR
10 128 Tyjae Spears RB
10 129 Kenneth Gainwell RB
10 130 Evan Engram TE
10 131 Jahan Dotson WR
10 132 Rashod Bateman WR
10 133 Cooper Kupp WR
10 134 Kenyon Sadiq TE
10 135 Tez Johnson WR
10 136 MarShawn Lloyd RB
10 137 Gunnar Helm TE
10 138 George Holani RB
10 139 Eli Raridon TE
10 140 Jalen Royals WR
10 141 Jalen Nailor WR
10 142 Efton Chism III WR
11 143 Adonai Mitchell WR
11 144 Justice Hill RB
11 145 Jauan Jennings WR
11 146 Troy Franklin WR
11 147 Kyle Williams WR
11 148 Laquon Treadwell WR
11 149 Noah Fant TE
11 150 Will Mallory TE
11 151 Kayshon Boutte WR
11 152 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 153 Jonah Coleman RB
11 154 Jerry Jeudy WR
11 155 Noah Gray TE
11 156 Cody White WR
11 157 Jacob Cowing WR
11 158 Kaelon Black RB
11 159 Zachariah Branch WR
11 160 Dylan Sampson RB
11 161 Isaac TeSlaa WR
11 162 Chris Bell WR
11 163 Cole Kmet TE
11 164 Dohnte Meyers WR
11 165 Emmett Johnson RB
11 166 Bryce Lance WR
11 167 Tyler Goodson RB
11 168 Mason Taylor TE
12 169 Jalen Brooks WR
12 170 Darnell Mooney WR
12 171 Tommy Tremble TE
12 172 Seth McGowan RB
12 173 Corey Kiner RB
12 174 Tank Dell WR
12 175 Cyrus Allen WR
12 176 Colbie Young WR
12 177 Tory Horton WR
12 178 Darius Cooper WR
12 179 CJ Donaldson RB
12 180 Jordan Whittington WR
12 181 Xavier Hutchinson WR
12 182 Greg Dulcich TE
12 183 Jaylen Wright RB
12 184 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 185 Dare Ogunbowale RB
12 186 Brycen Tremayne WR
12 187 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
12 188 Bo Melton WR
12 189 Sean Tucker RB
12 190 Dylan Laube RB
12 191 Calvin Ridley WR
12 192 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
12 193 Isaiah Williams WR
12 194 Devontez Walker WR
12 195 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
12 196 Charlie Jones WR
12 197 John Metchie III WR
12 198 Mo Alie-Cox TE
12 199 Josh Cuevas TE
12 200 Sione Vaki RB
13 201 Kyle Juszczyk RB
13 202 Isaiah Bond WR
13 203 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 204 Jonnu Smith TE
13 205 Tim Patrick WR
13 206 Austin Hooper TE
13 207 Jahdae Walker WR
13 208 Mitch Tinsley WR
13 209 KaVontae Turpin WR
13 210 Velus Jones Jr. WR
13 211 Foster Moreau TE
13 212 Audric Estime RB
13 213 Zavion Thomas WR
13 214 Isaiah Davis RB
13 215 Kameron Johnson WR
13 216 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
13 217 Theo Johnson TE
13 218 Brandon Smith WR
13 219 Reggie Virgil WR
13 220 Hunter Luepke RB
13 221 Chimere Dike WR
13 222 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
13 223 Tutu Atwell WR
13 224 A.J. Dillon RB
13 225 Drew Sample TE
13 226 Davis Allen TE
13 227 Deion Burks WR
14 228 Julius Chestnut RB
14 229 Ashton Dulin WR
14 230 Daniel Bellinger TE
14 231 Khalil Herbert RB
14 232 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
14 233 Sam Roush TE
14 234 Rasheen Ali RB
14 235 Charlie Woerner TE
14 236 Trevor Etienne RB
14 237 Demond Claiborne RB
14 238 Jonathan Mingo WR
14 239 Andrew Armstrong WR
14 240 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
14 241 Malik Benson WR
14 242 Tai Felton WR
14 243 Blake Whiteheart TE
14 244 Elijah Mitchell RB
14 245 Tay Martin WR
14 246 Adam Trautman TE
14 247 Nate Adkins TE
14 248 Luke Farrell TE
14 249 Dareke Young WR
14 250 Barion Brown WR
14 251 Eric Saubert TE
14 252 Jared Wayne WR
14 253 Elijah Higgins TE
14 254 Nikko Remigio WR
14 255 Zavier Scott RB
14 256 Mitchell Evans TE
14 257 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 258 Brandon Johnson WR
15 259 Cade Stover TE
15 260 Oscar Delp TE
15 261 Drew Ogletree TE
15 262 Malachi Corley WR
15 263 Gavin Bartholomew TE
15 264 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 265 Jordan James RB
15 266 Malik Turner WR
15 267 Ian Thomas TE
15 268 Luke Schoonmaker TE
15 269 Johnny Mundt TE
15 270 Brock Wright TE
15 271 Teagan Quitoriano TE
15 272 Adam Prentice RB
15 273 Tyler Conklin TE
15 274 Patrick Ricard RB
15 275 Erick All Jr. TE
15 276 Deuce Vaughn RB
15 277 Jake Briningstool TE
15 278 Myles Price WR
15 279 Xavier Smith WR
15 280 Will Kacmarek TE
15 281 Payne Durham TE
15 282 Kaden Wetjen WR
15 283 Brock Purdy QB
15 284 Drake Maye QB
15 285 Jordan Love QB
15 286 Jared Goff QB
15 287 Lamar Jackson QB
15 288 Joe Burrow QB
15 289 Caleb Williams QB
15 290 Bryce Young QB
15 291 C.J. Stroud QB
15 292 Matthew Stafford QB
15 293 Dak Prescott QB
16 294 Kirk Cousins QB
16 295 Kyler Murray QB
16 296 Aaron Rodgers QB
16 297 Tyler Shough QB
16 298 Patrick Mahomes II QB
16 299 Baker Mayfield QB
16 300 Bo Nix QB
16 301 Geno Smith QB
16 302 Deshaun Watson QB
16 303 Tanner McKee QB
16 304 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 305 Malik Willis QB
16 306 Jacoby Brissett QB
16 307 Sam Darnold QB
16 308 J.J. McCarthy QB
16 309 Cam Ward QB
16 310 Daniel Jones QB
16 311 Jalon Daniels QB
16 312 Tyler Huntley QB
16 313 Jameis Winston QB
16 314 Minnesota Vikings DST
16 315 Houston Texans DST
16 316 Cleveland Browns DST
16 317 Denver Broncos DST
16 318 Kansas City Chiefs DST
16 319 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
16 320 New York Jets DST
16 321 Carolina Panthers DST
16 322 Tennessee Titans DST
16 323 New Orleans Saints DST
16 324 Los Angeles Rams DST
16 325 San Francisco 49ers DST
16 326 Seattle Seahawks DST
16 327 New England Patriots DST
17 328 Chicago Bears DST
17 329 New York Giants DST
17 330 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 331 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 332 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 333 Cincinnati Bengals DST
17 334 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 335 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 336 Miami Dolphins DST
17 337 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 338 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 339 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 340 Detroit Lions DST
17 341 Green Bay Packers DST
17 342 Will Reichard K
17 343 Spencer Shrader K
17 344 Ka'imi Fairbairn K
17 345 Brandon Aubrey K
17 346 Evan McPherson K
17 347 Jake Bates K
17 348 Tyler Loop K
17 349 Chris Boswell K
17 350 Jason Myers K
17 351 Trey Smack K
17 352 Matt Gay K
17 353 Ryan Fitzgerald K
17 354 Eddy Pineiro K
17 355 Cairo Santos K
17 356 Chase McLaughlin K
17 357 Harrison Butker K
17 358 Dominic Zvada K
17 359 Daniel Carlson K
18 360 Nick Folk K
18 361 Andy Borregales K
18 362 Wil Lutz K
18 363 Chad Ryland K
18 364 Andre Szmyt K
18 365 Brandon McManus K
18 366 Jason Sanders K
18 367 Jake Elliott K
18 368 Joey Slye K
18 369 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 7 Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans

Houston Texans wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is coming off his first full week of practice with his new team after being traded from Arizona to Houston just over a week ago. In his Texans debut, he caught three of four targets for 34 yards in Week 6's 34-31 win over the Jaguars. He played 12 snaps (19%) in that game, but he should be more familiar with the playbook and have a larger role this week against the Giants.

Since he's still ramping up, though, and the Texans have many options at receiver, it's hard to trust him in fantasy lineups at this point. Harrison is the No. 54 WR this week in RotoBaller's PPR rankings, making him only a deep-league play at this point.

He has enough long-term potential to still hold in most leagues, but until he shows he's fully integrated to the Texans' offense, he's too high-risk to start in most formats.

 

Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier should see another game as the team's starting running back in Week 7. Jeremiah Love (ankle) has been ruled out for the second consecutive game. In Week 6, Allgeier saw a season-high 18 carries but gained only 38 rushing yards and was handily outgained by backup Bam Knight, who took 15 handoffs for 80 yards.

While Allgeier had the honor of starting in Love's absence, he ceded a near-even split in snaps and opportunities to Knight. The difference in outcomes invites another timeshare for Sunday, when Arizona faces the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to running backs in 2026.

Despite the easier matchup, the likelihood of split duties caps Allgeier's prospects in Week 7. He can be included in fantasy lineups, but expectations should not exceed his RB3 projection.

 

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 264 yards and one touchdown in Week 6, good enough for his fifth top-12 finish in the first six weeks of the season. It was Purdy's highest passing total since Week 3, despite Deebo Samuel Sr. (hamstring) sitting out and Mike Evans (ribs, Achilles) exiting the game early due to injury.

Both receivers have been ruled out for Week 7, but Purdy seems to find success in Kyle Shanahan's system whoever he is working with. Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle will likely operate as Purdy's top two targets, and Brandin Cooks or Jordan Watkins are in line for more work, along with Christian Kirk (calf), who is expected to make his season debut on Sunday.

The Falcons have allowed the third-most passing yards and 10 passing touchdowns to one interception. Even though he is missing his top wide receivers, Purdy is still a good bet for another QB1 finish in Week 7.

 

DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf saw 15 targets last week and delivered an excellent fantasy showing alongside rookie wideout Germie Bernard. This week, Metcalf and the Steelers travel to Paris to face the New Orleans Saints, who are allowing the fourth-most yards and the most points per game to opposing offenses.

With several Steelers receivers sidelined by injury, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is funneling targets to a limited group of healthy pass-catchers, and Metcalf should remain a primary beneficiary. Although he has found the end zone only once this season, Metcalf was targeted twice in the red zone last week and offers plenty of touchdown upside in this matchup. Fantasy managers can confidently view the eighth-year pro as a solid WR2 on Sunday.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: DK Metcalf, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs, Tyler Allgeier. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for DK Metcalf, Marvin Harrison Jr., Josh Downs, Tyler Allgeier:

DK Metcalf
vs
Devonta Smith
DK Metcalf
vs
Luther Burden III
DK Metcalf
vs
Ashton Jeanty
DK Metcalf
vs
A.J. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Jalen Coker
DK Metcalf
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
DK Metcalf
vs
Tee Higgins
DK Metcalf
vs
Sam Laporta
DK Metcalf
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
DK Metcalf
vs
Chase Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
George Pickens
DK Metcalf
vs
Jameson Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
George Kittle
DK Metcalf
vs
Breece Hall
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Warren
DK Metcalf
vs
Michael Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Woody Marks
DK Metcalf
vs
Dameon Pierce
DK Metcalf
vs
Trey McBride
DK Metcalf
vs
Germie Bernard
DK Metcalf
vs
Josh Jacobs
DK Metcalf
vs
Isaiah Likely
DK Metcalf
vs
Garrett Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Quinshon Judkins
DK Metcalf
vs
Bucky Irving
DK Metcalf
vs
Carnell Tate
DK Metcalf
vs
Saquon Barkley
DK Metcalf
vs
Tucker Kraft
DK Metcalf
vs
Zay Flowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Tony Pollard
DK Metcalf
vs
Justin Jefferson
DK Metcalf
vs
Devaughn Vele
DK Metcalf
vs
D'Andre Swift
DK Metcalf
vs
Ollie Gordon II
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Olave
DK Metcalf
vs
Denzel Boston
DK Metcalf
vs
Drake London
DK Metcalf
vs
Emanuel Wilson
DK Metcalf
vs
Nico Collins
DK Metcalf
vs
Braelon Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Chuba Hubbard
DK Metcalf
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Brock Bowers
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylen Waddle
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Nabers
DK Metcalf
vs
Dallas Goedert
DK Metcalf
vs
Christian Watson
DK Metcalf
vs
J.K. Dobbins
DK Metcalf
vs
Javonte Williams
DK Metcalf
vs
Tre Tucker
DK Metcalf
vs
Matthew Golden
DK Metcalf
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
CeeDee Lamb
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
DK Metcalf
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
DK Metcalf
vs
Puka Nacua
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
DK Metcalf
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
DK Metcalf
vs
Demario Douglas
DK Metcalf
vs
Rome Odunze
DK Metcalf
vs
Keenan Allen
DK Metcalf
vs
Xavier Worthy
DK Metcalf
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
DK Metcalf
vs
Kendrick Bourne
DK Metcalf
vs
Jordan Addison
DK Metcalf
vs
Jaylin Noel
DK Metcalf
vs
Courtland Sutton
DK Metcalf
vs
KC Concepcion
DK Metcalf
vs
Ted Hurst
DK Metcalf
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
DK Metcalf
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
DK Metcalf
vs
Konata Mumpfield
DK Metcalf
vs
Brandin Cooks
DK Metcalf
vs
Ryan Flournoy
DK Metcalf
vs
Malik Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Savion Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jahan Dotson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashod Bateman
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cooper Kupp
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tez Johnson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Gunnar Helm
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Holani
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Eli Raridon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Royals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Nailor
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Efton Chism III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Adonai Mitchell
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Drake London
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Zay Flowers
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Tee Higgins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jalen Coker
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devonta Smith
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Downs
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Juwan Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
RJ Harvey
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylin Noel
Josh Downs
vs
Rico Dowdle
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Addison
Josh Downs
vs
Bam Knight
Josh Downs
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Josh Downs
vs
Michael Mayer
Josh Downs
vs
Alvin Kamara
Josh Downs
vs
Roschon Johnson
Josh Downs
vs
Hunter Henry
Josh Downs
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Josh Downs
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Blake Corum
Josh Downs
vs
Courtland Sutton
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Samaje Perine
Josh Downs
vs
Ted Hurst
Josh Downs
vs
Xavier Worthy
Josh Downs
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Higbee
Josh Downs
vs
Mark Andrews
Josh Downs
vs
Kendre Miller
Josh Downs
vs
Cam Skattebo
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Colby Parkinson
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Josh Downs
vs
Demario Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Darren Waller
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Schultz
Josh Downs
vs
Colston Loveland
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Josh Downs
vs
Tre Tucker
Josh Downs
vs
Cade Otton
Josh Downs
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Josh Downs
vs
Brandin Cooks
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Washington
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Matthew Golden
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Justin Jefferson
Josh Downs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Downs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Downs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Downs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Downs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Downs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Downs
vs
Devonta Smith
Josh Downs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Downs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Jameson Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyler Allgeier
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darren Waller
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cade Otton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malik Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyler Allgeier
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Savion Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bam Knight
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
AJ Barner
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Downs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian Kirk
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyler Allgeier
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Evan Engram
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahan Dotson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rashod Bateman
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Cooper Kupp
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyler Allgeier
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Woody Marks
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Chase Brown
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Breece Hall
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyler Allgeier
vs
Tony Pollard

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Mike Washington Jr.

Raiders Expect Mike Washington Jr. to be Ready for Week 7
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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