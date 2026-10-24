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Week 7 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Bam Knight - Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Rankings, NFL DFS Picks

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.

Hello RotoBallers! The full Week 7 slate kicks off in 24 hours, which means it's almost time to check our fantasy lineups. The running back position enters Week 7 with major question marks, as not only are top options like James Cook III and Bhayshul Tuten off on bye, and players like Jeremiyah Love and Zach Charbonnet have been ruled out, making some lineup calls quite tough. Fortunately, our updated RB PPR Rankings for Week 7 will assist in those difficult lineup decisions.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 1
2 2 Bijan Robinson RB 2
2 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 4
2 4 Christian McCaffrey RB 5
2 5 Kyren Williams RB 7
2 6 Derrick Henry RB 10
3 7 Jonathan Taylor RB 11
3 8 Javonte Williams RB 14
3 9 Chuba Hubbard RB 18
3 10 D'Andre Swift RB 22
3 11 Saquon Barkley RB 25
3 12 Bucky Irving RB 26
3 13 Josh Jacobs RB 28
3 14 Woody Marks RB 30
3 15 Jaylen Warren RB 31
4 16 Ashton Jeanty RB 37
4 17 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 42
4 18 Chase Brown RB 44
5 19 Breece Hall RB 46
5 20 Dameon Pierce RB 48
5 21 Quinshon Judkins RB 51
5 22 Tony Pollard RB 54
5 23 Ollie Gordon II RB 56
5 24 Emanuel Wilson RB 58
5 25 Braelon Allen RB 59
6 26 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 60
6 27 J.K. Dobbins RB 63
6 28 Jordan Mason RB 69
6 29 Kendre Miller RB 73
7 30 Samaje Perine RB 76
7 31 Blake Corum RB 78
7 32 Alvin Kamara RB 81
7 33 RJ Harvey RB 85
8 34 Rico Dowdle RB 90
8 35 Bam Knight RB 91
8 36 Roschon Johnson RB 93
8 37 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 95
8 38 Cam Skattebo RB 101
8 39 Tyler Allgeier RB 107
8 40 TreVeyon Henderson RB 108
9 41 Mike Washington Jr. RB 123
9 42 Devin Singletary RB 124
9 43 Tyjae Spears RB 128
9 44 Kenneth Gainwell RB 129
9 45 MarShawn Lloyd RB 136
9 46 George Holani RB 138
9 47 Justice Hill RB 144
10 48 Jonah Coleman RB 153
10 49 Kaelon Black RB 158
10 50 Dylan Sampson RB 160
10 51 Emmett Johnson RB 165
10 52 Tyler Goodson RB 167
10 53 Seth McGowan RB 172
10 54 Corey Kiner RB 173
10 55 CJ Donaldson RB 179
11 56 Jaylen Wright RB 183
11 57 Dare Ogunbowale RB 185
11 58 Sean Tucker RB 189
11 59 Dylan Laube RB 190
11 60 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 195
11 61 Sione Vaki RB 200
11 62 Kyle Juszczyk RB 201
11 63 Audric Estime RB 212
12 64 Isaiah Davis RB 214
12 65 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 216
12 66 Hunter Luepke RB 220
12 67 A.J. Dillon RB 224
13 68 Julius Chestnut RB 228
13 69 Khalil Herbert RB 231
13 70 Rasheen Ali RB 234
13 71 Trevor Etienne RB 236
13 72 Demond Claiborne RB 237
13 73 Elijah Mitchell RB 244
13 74 Zavier Scott RB 255
14 75 Jordan James RB 265
14 76 Adam Prentice RB 272
15 77 Patrick Ricard RB 274
15 78 Deuce Vaughn RB 276

 

Week 7 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Woody Marks, Houston Texans

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is in a situation that sets him up to be very busy in his Week 7 matchup with the Giants, making him a solid option for fantasy football lineups.

Marks will need to carry most of the workload in the backfield for Houston with David Montgomery (groin) and Jawhar Jordan (quad) both ruled out. Jordan stepped in with Montgomery out last week and had a good game in London, but this week, the team will be even more reliant on Marks. In each of the last two games, Marks has had exactly 15 carries.

He finished with 62 rushing yards against the Titans and 56 rushing yards against the Jaguars, but this week, he's in a more favorable matchup against the Giants, who have allowed six running back touchdowns in six games and have allowed at least 99 rushing yards to running backs in each of the last three weeks.

With plenty of work in a favorable spot, Marks is the No. 14 RB in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, making him a strong RB2 in standard-sized leagues and a good starting option in almost all formats.

 

Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed seven times for 34 yards and added two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown in Week 6's win over the Giants. He saw significantly less work than Kendre Miller, who led the backfield with 20 carries, but he turned back the clock with a 31-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter.

Kamara played just 26% of the team's snaps, the third-lowest mark among Saints running backs. With Travis Etienne Jr. eligible to return from IR after the Week 8 bye, Kamara will continue to share the backfield with Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson for at least one more week.

He was also listed on the injury report with limited sessions all week due to a back issue, but he has been cleared to play Sunday in Paris. Kamara ranks as RB32 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.

 

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight saw his first significant work of the season in Week 6 against the Rams. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out of the lineup, Knight had 15 rushing attempts for 80 yards, significantly outgaining starter Tyler Allgeier, who averaged 2.1 YPC in the contest.

Knight's utilization was nearly even with Allgeier, and the former's effectiveness in his role invites reasonable speculation that another timeshare will be in the works for Week 7. On Sunday, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026.

Working in a split backfield will cap Knight's potential, even in an inviting matchup. However, he could still be of use as a desperation streamer with four teams on bye in Week 7. Knight projects as an RB4 this weekend.

 

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his best game of the 2026 season in Week 6 and hopes to keep pushing for the starting job in New York. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

After a quiet start to the season, Tracy played his largest role, with his most carries, targets, and snaps of the season. With Cam Skattebo benched last week, both Devin Singletary and Tracy led the team in usage against the Saints' weaker run defense.

However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Singletary are both expected to share the backfield with Tracy, and with Houston posing a difficult matchup, Tracy is not a starting option this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Woody Marks, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Alvin Kamara:

Woody Marks
vs
Trey McBride
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Warren
Woody Marks
vs
Josh Jacobs
Woody Marks
vs
George Kittle
Woody Marks
vs
Garrett Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
George Pickens
Woody Marks
vs
Bucky Irving
Woody Marks
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Woody Marks
vs
Saquon Barkley
Woody Marks
vs
Tee Higgins
Woody Marks
vs
Zay Flowers
Woody Marks
vs
Jalen Coker
Woody Marks
vs
Justin Jefferson
Woody Marks
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Woody Marks
vs
D'Andre Swift
Woody Marks
vs
Devonta Smith
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Olave
Woody Marks
vs
DK Metcalf
Woody Marks
vs
Drake London
Woody Marks
vs
Luther Burden III
Woody Marks
vs
Nico Collins
Woody Marks
vs
A.J. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Woody Marks
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Woody Marks
vs
Brock Bowers
Woody Marks
vs
Sam Laporta
Woody Marks
vs
Malik Nabers
Woody Marks
vs
Chase Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Christian Watson
Woody Marks
vs
Jameson Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Javonte Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Breece Hall
Woody Marks
vs
Matthew Golden
Woody Marks
vs
Michael Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Woody Marks
vs
Dameon Pierce
Woody Marks
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Woody Marks
vs
Germie Bernard
Woody Marks
vs
Derrick Henry
Woody Marks
vs
Isaiah Likely
Woody Marks
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Woody Marks
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Woody Marks
vs
Puka Nacua
Woody Marks
vs
Carnell Tate
Woody Marks
vs
Kyren Williams
Woody Marks
vs
Tucker Kraft
Woody Marks
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Woody Marks
vs
Tony Pollard
Woody Marks
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Woody Marks
vs
Devaughn Vele
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Woody Marks
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Woody Marks
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Woody Marks
vs
Denzel Boston
Woody Marks
vs
Bijan Robinson
Woody Marks
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Woody Marks
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Woody Marks
vs
Braelon Allen
Woody Marks
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Woody Marks
vs
Dallas Goedert
Woody Marks
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Woody Marks
vs
Tre Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Travis Kelce
Woody Marks
vs
Colston Loveland
Woody Marks
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Jordan Mason
Woody Marks
vs
Demario Douglas
Woody Marks
vs
Rome Odunze
Woody Marks
vs
Kendre Miller
Woody Marks
vs
Samaje Perine
Woody Marks
vs
Blake Corum
Woody Marks
vs
RJ Harvey
Woody Marks
vs
Rico Dowdle
Woody Marks
vs
Bam Knight
Woody Marks
vs
Roschon Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Cam Skattebo
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Woody Marks
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Woody Marks
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Woody Marks
vs
Devin Singletary
Woody Marks
vs
Tyjae Spears
Woody Marks
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Woody Marks
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Woody Marks
vs
George Holani
Woody Marks
vs
Justice Hill
Woody Marks
vs
Jonah Coleman
Woody Marks
vs
Kaelon Black
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Sampson
Woody Marks
vs
Emmett Johnson
Woody Marks
vs
Tyler Goodson
Woody Marks
vs
Seth McGowan
Woody Marks
vs
Corey Kiner
Woody Marks
vs
CJ Donaldson
Woody Marks
vs
Jaylen Wright
Woody Marks
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Woody Marks
vs
Sean Tucker
Woody Marks
vs
Dylan Laube
Woody Marks
vs
Pierre Strong Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Savion Williams
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Christian Kirk
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tyjae Spears
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Evan Engram
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kyren Williams
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Derrick Henry
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Javonte Williams
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Bucky Irving
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jaylen Warren
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Chase Brown
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Breece Hall
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dameon Pierce
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Tony Pollard
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
George Holani
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Justice Hill
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Kaelon Black
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Hunter Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Addison
Alvin Kamara
vs
Blake Corum
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylin Noel
Alvin Kamara
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
RJ Harvey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Samaje Perine
Alvin Kamara
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Xavier Worthy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Downs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Higbee
Alvin Kamara
vs
Juwan Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kendre Miller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Keenan Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rico Dowdle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rome Odunze
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bam Knight
Alvin Kamara
vs
Demario Douglas
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Mayer
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jordan Mason
Alvin Kamara
vs
Roschon Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colston Loveland
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Travis Kelce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Courtland Sutton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
KC Concepcion
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tre Tucker
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ted Hurst
Alvin Kamara
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dallas Goedert
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mark Andrews
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cam Skattebo
Alvin Kamara
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Colby Parkinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Braelon Allen
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Gesicki
Alvin Kamara
vs
Denzel Boston
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darren Waller
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dalton Schultz
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devaughn Vele
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tony Pollard
Alvin Kamara
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tucker Kraft
Alvin Kamara
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Alvin Kamara
vs
Carnell Tate
Alvin Kamara
vs
Cade Otton
Alvin Kamara
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Alvin Kamara
vs
Brandin Cooks
Alvin Kamara
vs
Isaiah Likely
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Alvin Kamara
vs
Germie Bernard
Alvin Kamara
vs
Malik Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dameon Pierce
Alvin Kamara
vs
Darnell Washington
Alvin Kamara
vs
Michael Wilson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kalif Raymond
Alvin Kamara
vs
Breece Hall
Alvin Kamara
vs
Makai Lemon
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bijan Robinson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Alvin Kamara
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kyren Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Derrick Henry
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Alvin Kamara
vs
Javonte Williams
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Alvin Kamara
vs
D'Andre Swift
Alvin Kamara
vs
Saquon Barkley
Alvin Kamara
vs
Bucky Irving
Alvin Kamara
vs
Josh Jacobs
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jaylen Warren
Alvin Kamara
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Alvin Kamara
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Chase Brown
Alvin Kamara
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Alvin Kamara
vs
Devin Singletary
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyjae Spears
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Alvin Kamara
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Alvin Kamara
vs
George Holani
Alvin Kamara
vs
Justice Hill
Alvin Kamara
vs
Jonah Coleman
Alvin Kamara
vs
Kaelon Black
Alvin Kamara
vs
Dylan Sampson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Emmett Johnson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Tyler Goodson
Alvin Kamara
vs
Seth McGowan

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bruno Mulé's Bold Predictions for Week 7
Week 7 Overall Rankings
Week 7 Tight End Rankings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

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Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Saquon Barkley

Limited for Second Straight Day on Friday
Jonah Coleman

Officially Questionable to Return in Week 7
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Deebo Samuel Sr.

to Miss a Second Straight Game
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Justin Jefferson

Carries No Injury Designation for Week 7
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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