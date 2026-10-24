RotoBaller's updated Week 7 running back (RB) rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football RB rankings and win more.
Hello RotoBallers! The full Week 7 slate kicks off in 24 hours, which means it's almost time to check our fantasy lineups. The running back position enters Week 7 with major question marks, as not only are top options like James Cook III and Bhayshul Tuten off on bye, and players like Jeremiyah Love and Zach Charbonnet have been ruled out, making some lineup calls quite tough. Fortunately, our updated RB PPR Rankings for Week 7 will assist in those difficult lineup decisions.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. There are always key injuries to keep track of, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 7 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|2
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|2
|2
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|4
|2
|4
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|5
|2
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|7
|2
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|10
|3
|7
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|11
|3
|8
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|14
|3
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|18
|3
|10
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|22
|3
|11
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|25
|3
|12
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|26
|3
|13
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|28
|3
|14
|Woody Marks
|RB
|30
|3
|15
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|31
|4
|16
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|37
|4
|17
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|42
|4
|18
|Chase Brown
|RB
|44
|5
|19
|Breece Hall
|RB
|46
|5
|20
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|48
|5
|21
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|51
|5
|22
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|54
|5
|23
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|56
|5
|24
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|58
|5
|25
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|59
|6
|26
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|60
|6
|27
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|63
|6
|28
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|69
|6
|29
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|73
|7
|30
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|76
|7
|31
|Blake Corum
|RB
|78
|7
|32
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|81
|7
|33
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|85
|8
|34
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|90
|8
|35
|Bam Knight
|RB
|91
|8
|36
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|93
|8
|37
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|95
|8
|38
|Cam Skattebo
|RB
|101
|8
|39
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|107
|8
|40
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|108
|9
|41
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|123
|9
|42
|Devin Singletary
|RB
|124
|9
|43
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|128
|9
|44
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|129
|9
|45
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|136
|9
|46
|George Holani
|RB
|138
|9
|47
|Justice Hill
|RB
|144
|10
|48
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|153
|10
|49
|Kaelon Black
|RB
|158
|10
|50
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|160
|10
|51
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|165
|10
|52
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|167
|10
|53
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|172
|10
|54
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|173
|10
|55
|CJ Donaldson
|RB
|179
|11
|56
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|183
|11
|57
|Dare Ogunbowale
|RB
|185
|11
|58
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|189
|11
|59
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|190
|11
|60
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|195
|11
|61
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|200
|11
|62
|Kyle Juszczyk
|RB
|201
|11
|63
|Audric Estime
|RB
|212
|12
|64
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|214
|12
|65
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|216
|12
|66
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|220
|12
|67
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|224
|13
|68
|Julius Chestnut
|RB
|228
|13
|69
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|231
|13
|70
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|234
|13
|71
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|236
|13
|72
|Demond Claiborne
|RB
|237
|13
|73
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|244
|13
|74
|Zavier Scott
|RB
|255
|14
|75
|Jordan James
|RB
|265
|14
|76
|Adam Prentice
|RB
|272
|15
|77
|Patrick Ricard
|RB
|274
|15
|78
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|276
Week 7 Running Back Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Woody Marks, Houston Texans
Houston Texans running back Woody Marks is in a situation that sets him up to be very busy in his Week 7 matchup with the Giants, making him a solid option for fantasy football lineups.
Marks will need to carry most of the workload in the backfield for Houston with David Montgomery (groin) and Jawhar Jordan (quad) both ruled out. Jordan stepped in with Montgomery out last week and had a good game in London, but this week, the team will be even more reliant on Marks. In each of the last two games, Marks has had exactly 15 carries.
He finished with 62 rushing yards against the Titans and 56 rushing yards against the Jaguars, but this week, he's in a more favorable matchup against the Giants, who have allowed six running back touchdowns in six games and have allowed at least 99 rushing yards to running backs in each of the last three weeks.
With plenty of work in a favorable spot, Marks is the No. 14 RB in RotoBaller's rankings for this week, making him a strong RB2 in standard-sized leagues and a good starting option in almost all formats.
Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara rushed seven times for 34 yards and added two receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown in Week 6's win over the Giants. He saw significantly less work than Kendre Miller, who led the backfield with 20 carries, but he turned back the clock with a 31-yard receiving touchdown in the third quarter.
Kamara played just 26% of the team's snaps, the third-lowest mark among Saints running backs. With Travis Etienne Jr. eligible to return from IR after the Week 8 bye, Kamara will continue to share the backfield with Miller and rookie CJ Donaldson for at least one more week.
He was also listed on the injury report with limited sessions all week due to a back issue, but he has been cleared to play Sunday in Paris. Kamara ranks as RB32 in RotoBaller's rankings this week.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight saw his first significant work of the season in Week 6 against the Rams. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out of the lineup, Knight had 15 rushing attempts for 80 yards, significantly outgaining starter Tyler Allgeier, who averaged 2.1 YPC in the contest.
Knight's utilization was nearly even with Allgeier, and the former's effectiveness in his role invites reasonable speculation that another timeshare will be in the works for Week 7. On Sunday, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026.
Working in a split backfield will cap Knight's potential, even in an inviting matchup. However, he could still be of use as a desperation streamer with four teams on bye in Week 7. Knight projects as an RB4 this weekend.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants
New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. had his best game of the 2026 season in Week 6 and hopes to keep pushing for the starting job in New York. Tracy had six carries for 18 yards and a touchdown, and added two receptions for 27 yards and a touchdown in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints.
After a quiet start to the season, Tracy played his largest role, with his most carries, targets, and snaps of the season. With Cam Skattebo benched last week, both Devin Singletary and Tracy led the team in usage against the Saints' weaker run defense.
However, the Giants face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Skattebo and Singletary are both expected to share the backfield with Tracy, and with Houston posing a difficult matchup, Tracy is not a starting option this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Woody Marks, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Alvin Kamara. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Woody Marks, Tyrone Tracy Jr., Alvin Kamara:
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