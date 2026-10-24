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Week 7 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football: Weekend Updates

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Ted Hurst III - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers

RotoBaller's updated Week 7 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.

Fewer FLEX options will be available in Week 7, with the Bills, Commanders, Jaguars, and Chargers on bye. Along with bye weeks, fantasy managers will have to navigate through injuries. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 7 fantasy football FLEX rankings for managers looking for a bye-week or injury replacement at FLEX. In this article, you will find FLEX options like Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Bam Knight, Michael Mayer, Ted Hurst III, Konata Mumpfield, Cam Skattebo, Wan'Dale Robinson, Cade Otton, Makai Lemon, Mike Gesicki, and Marvin Harrison Jr.

Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 7 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football

Be sure to bookmark our weekly PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, Standard rankings.

FLEX
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos.
1 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
2 Bijan Robinson RB
3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
4 Kenneth Walker III RB
5 Christian McCaffrey RB
6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
7 Kyren Williams RB
8 Puka Nacua WR
9 Ja'Marr Chase WR
10 Derrick Henry RB
11 Jonathan Taylor RB
12 CeeDee Lamb WR
13 Matthew Golden WR
14 Javonte Williams RB
15 Christian Watson WR
16 Malik Nabers WR
17 Brock Bowers TE
18 Chuba Hubbard RB
19 Nico Collins WR
20 Drake London WR
21 Chris Olave WR
22 D'Andre Swift RB
23 Justin Jefferson WR
24 Zay Flowers WR
25 Saquon Barkley RB
26 Bucky Irving RB
27 Garrett Wilson WR
28 Josh Jacobs RB
29 Trey McBride TE
30 Woody Marks RB
31 Jaylen Warren RB
32 George Kittle TE
33 George Pickens WR
34 Tetairoa McMillan WR
35 Tee Higgins WR
36 Jalen Coker WR
37 Ashton Jeanty RB
38 DeVonta Smith WR
39 DK Metcalf WR
40 Luther Burden III WR
41 A.J. Brown WR
42 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
43 Sam LaPorta TE
44 Chase Brown RB
45 Jameson Williams WR
46 Breece Hall RB
47 Michael Wilson WR
48 Dameon Pierce RB
49 Germie Bernard WR
50 Isaiah Likely TE
51 Quinshon Judkins RB
52 Carnell Tate WR
53 Tucker Kraft TE
54 Tony Pollard RB
55 Devaughn Vele WR
56 Ollie Gordon II RB
57 Denzel Boston WR
58 Emanuel Wilson RB
59 Braelon Allen RB
60 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
61 Jaylen Waddle WR
62 Dallas Goedert TE
63 J.K. Dobbins RB
64 Tre Tucker WR
65 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
66 Travis Kelce TE
67 Colston Loveland TE
68 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
69 Jordan Mason RB
70 DeMario Douglas WR
71 Rome Odunze WR
72 Keenan Allen WR
73 Kendre Miller RB
74 Tyler Higbee TE
75 Xavier Worthy WR
76 Samaje Perine RB
77 T.J. Hockenson TE
78 Blake Corum RB
79 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
80 Hunter Henry TE
81 Alvin Kamara RB
82 Kendrick Bourne WR
83 Jordan Addison WR
84 Jaylin Noel WR
85 RJ Harvey RB
86 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
87 Josh Downs WR
88 Juwan Johnson TE
89 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
90 Rico Dowdle RB
91 Bam Knight RB
92 Michael Mayer TE
93 Roschon Johnson RB
94 Pat Freiermuth TE
95 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB
96 Courtland Sutton WR
97 KC Concepcion WR
98 Ted Hurst WR
99 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
100 Mark Andrews TE
101 Cam Skattebo RB
102 Colby Parkinson TE
103 Dontayvion Wicks WR
104 Mike Gesicki TE
105 Darren Waller TE
106 Dalton Schultz TE
107 Tyler Allgeier RB
108 TreVeyon Henderson RB
109 Konata Mumpfield WR
110 Cade Otton TE
111 Brandin Cooks WR
112 Ryan Flournoy WR
113 Malik Washington WR
114 Darnell Washington TE
115 Kalif Raymond WR
116 Makai Lemon WR
117 Caleb Douglas WR
118 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR
119 Savion Williams WR
120 Jordan Watkins WR
121 Jake Ferguson TE
122 Malachi Fields WR
123 Mike Washington Jr. RB
124 Devin Singletary RB
125 Rashid Shaheed WR
126 AJ Barner TE
127 Christian Kirk WR
128 Tyjae Spears RB
129 Kenneth Gainwell RB
130 Evan Engram TE
131 Jahan Dotson WR
132 Rashod Bateman WR
133 Cooper Kupp WR
134 Kenyon Sadiq TE
135 Tez Johnson WR
136 MarShawn Lloyd RB
137 Gunnar Helm TE
138 George Holani RB
139 Eli Raridon TE
140 Jalen Royals WR
141 Jalen Nailor WR
142 Efton Chism III WR
143 Adonai Mitchell WR
144 Justice Hill RB
145 Jauan Jennings WR
146 Troy Franklin WR
147 Kyle Williams WR
148 Laquon Treadwell WR
149 Noah Fant TE
150 Will Mallory TE
151 Kayshon Boutte WR
152 Elic Ayomanor WR
153 Jonah Coleman RB
154 Jerry Jeudy WR
155 Noah Gray TE
156 Cody White WR
157 Jacob Cowing WR
158 Kaelon Black RB
159 Zachariah Branch WR
160 Dylan Sampson RB
161 Isaac TeSlaa WR
162 Chris Bell WR
163 Cole Kmet TE
164 Dohnte Meyers WR
165 Emmett Johnson RB
166 Bryce Lance WR
167 Tyler Goodson RB
168 Mason Taylor TE
169 Jalen Brooks WR
170 Darnell Mooney WR
171 Tommy Tremble TE
172 Seth McGowan RB
173 Corey Kiner RB
174 Tank Dell WR
175 Cyrus Allen WR
176 Colbie Young WR
177 Tory Horton WR
178 Darius Cooper WR
179 CJ Donaldson RB
180 Jordan Whittington WR
181 Xavier Hutchinson WR
182 Greg Dulcich TE
183 Jaylen Wright RB
184 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
185 Dare Ogunbowale RB
186 Brycen Tremayne WR
187 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
188 Bo Melton WR
189 Sean Tucker RB
190 Dylan Laube RB
191 Calvin Ridley WR
192 Marquez Valdes-Scantling WR
193 Isaiah Williams WR
194 Devontez Walker WR
195 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
196 Charlie Jones WR
197 John Metchie III WR
198 Mo Alie-Cox TE
199 Josh Cuevas TE
200 Sione Vaki RB

 

Week 7 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football

Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III could see a bigger role this weekend. Top wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. His absence should mean that Hurst moves into the No. 2 role in this offense.

This past weekend, Hurst hauled in three of his six targets for 40 yards in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie wideout should also see a boost in value as quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) returns to the field. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much, but Hurst could be a flex play in deep leagues this weekend.

 

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer keeps proving he has fantasy value as his team prepares to face a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. Mayer had seven catches for 95 yards, topping Brock Bowers' production for the day. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games. Bowers should shoulder the workload, but Mayer should see his fair share of targets since the Raiders' receiving corps is so unpredictable. Vegas' TE2 is a viable streaming option for Week 7.

 

Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans

Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort did not give a clear answer when asked if former wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. asked for a trade, saying that the team had "a lot of positive discussions with Marv" before they traded him to the Houston Texans, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "I think Marv really was always just trying to do more. And Marv always wanted to perform. Marv's heart and what he wants, and for our team and for his career, we're always, 'Hey, he wanted to perform.' I think there was some frustration on his end that he wasn't performing and wasn't producing like he felt. And so, I think those were conversations that happened throughout the weeks, not just leading up to the trade deadline, but those were discussions that we had, and this was an opportunity that presented itself and one that we acted on," Ossenfort said.

The former fourth overall pick out of Ohio State just never developed into the top-flight receiver that the Cardinals thought he would be in Arizona, but apparently it was not for a lack of effort. In his first game with Houston in the win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday, Harrison caught three of four targets for 34 yards. It was nothing special, but the Texans plan on adding more to Harrison's plate as the season progresses. In deeper leagues, Harrison might be worth holding to see if his change of scenery sparks a breakout.

 

Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight saw his first significant work of the season against the Rams. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out of the lineup, Knight had 15 rushing attempts for 80 yards, significantly outgaining starter Tyler Allgeier, who averaged 2.1 YPC in the contest. Knight's utilization was nearly even with Allgeier, and the former's effectiveness in his role invites reasonable speculation that another timeshare will be in the works for Week 7.

On Sunday, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026. Working in a split backfield will cap Knight's potential, even in an inviting matchup. However, he could still be of use as a desperation streamer with four teams on bye in Week 7. Knight projects as an RB4 this weekend.

 

Cam Skattebo, New York Giants

New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was "benched" last Sunday, logging zero attempts in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After costing the Giants a victory in Week 5, Skattebo was limited to six snaps, while Devin Singletary (31), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29), and Najee Harris (11) each played more. With Najee Harris released by the team this week, Skattebo should be in line for more work in Week 7.

However, they face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Both Singletary and Tracy are expected to have roles alongside Skattebo. Given this difficult test against Houston and the second-year back still trying to gain the coaching staff's trust, Skattebo is not a starting option this week.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Bam Knight, Michael Mayer, Ted Hurst III, Konata Mumpfield, Cam Skattebo, Wan'Dale Robinson, Cade Otton, Makai Lemon, Mike Gesicki, and Marvin Harrison Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Bam Knight, Michael Mayer, Ted Hurst III, Konata Mumpfield, Cam Skattebo, Wan'Dale Robinson, Cade Otton, Makai Lemon, Mike Gesicki, and Marvin Harrison Jr.:

Samaje Perine
vs
Xavier Worthy
Samaje Perine
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Samaje Perine
vs
Tyler Higbee
Samaje Perine
vs
Blake Corum
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendre Miller
Samaje Perine
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Samaje Perine
vs
Keenan Allen
Samaje Perine
vs
Hunter Henry
Samaje Perine
vs
Rome Odunze
Samaje Perine
vs
Alvin Kamara
Samaje Perine
vs
Demario Douglas
Samaje Perine
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordan Mason
Samaje Perine
vs
Jordan Addison
Samaje Perine
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Samaje Perine
vs
Jaylin Noel
Samaje Perine
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Samaje Perine
vs
Bijan Robinson
Samaje Perine
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Samaje Perine
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Samaje Perine
vs
Kyren Williams
Samaje Perine
vs
Derrick Henry
Samaje Perine
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Blake Corum
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Hunter Henry
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Alvin Kamara
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Samaje Perine
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jordan Addison
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaylin Noel
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Kendre Miller
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
RJ Harvey
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Keenan Allen
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Rome Odunze
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Josh Downs
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Puka Nacua
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Matthew Golden
Ja'Kobi Lane
vs
Christian Watson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Alvin Kamara
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jordan Addison
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Hunter Henry
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaylin Noel
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Kendrick Bourne
vs
RJ Harvey
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Blake Corum
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Josh Downs
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Samaje Perine
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Xavier Worthy
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Tyler Higbee
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Rico Dowdle
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Puka Nacua
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Kendrick Bourne
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Matthew Golden
Kendrick Bourne
vs
Christian Watson
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Mayer
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Juwan Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Downs
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
RJ Harvey
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion
Bam Knight
vs
Jaylin Noel
Bam Knight
vs
Ted Hurst
Bam Knight
vs
Jordan Addison
Bam Knight
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Bam Knight
vs
Bijan Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Bam Knight
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Bam Knight
vs
Kyren Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Derrick Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Bam Knight
Michael Mayer
vs
Roschon Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Rico Dowdle
Michael Mayer
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Courtland Sutton
Michael Mayer
vs
Josh Downs
Michael Mayer
vs
KC Concepcion
Michael Mayer
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Michael Mayer
vs
Ted Hurst
Michael Mayer
vs
RJ Harvey
Michael Mayer
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Michael Mayer
vs
Jaylin Noel
Michael Mayer
vs
Mark Andrews
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
Trey McBride
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Mayer
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ted Hurst
vs
KC Concepcion
Ted Hurst
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Courtland Sutton
Ted Hurst
vs
Mark Andrews
Ted Hurst
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Ted Hurst
vs
Cam Skattebo
Ted Hurst
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Ted Hurst
vs
Colby Parkinson
Ted Hurst
vs
Roschon Johnson
Ted Hurst
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Ted Hurst
vs
Michael Mayer
Ted Hurst
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ted Hurst
vs
Bam Knight
Ted Hurst
vs
Darren Waller
Ted Hurst
vs
Rico Dowdle
Ted Hurst
vs
Dalton Schultz
Ted Hurst
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ted Hurst
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ted Hurst
vs
Puka Nacua
Ted Hurst
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ted Hurst
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ted Hurst
vs
Matthew Golden
Ted Hurst
vs
Christian Watson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Cade Otton
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Brandin Cooks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dalton Schultz
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darren Waller
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Malik Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Mike Gesicki
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Darnell Washington
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Kalif Raymond
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Colby Parkinson
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Makai Lemon
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Cam Skattebo
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Caleb Douglas
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Puka Nacua
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Konata Mumpfield
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Matthew Golden
Konata Mumpfield
vs
Christian Watson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mark Andrews
Cam Skattebo
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Cam Skattebo
vs
Ted Hurst
Cam Skattebo
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cam Skattebo
vs
KC Concepcion
Cam Skattebo
vs
Darren Waller
Cam Skattebo
vs
Courtland Sutton
Cam Skattebo
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Cam Skattebo
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cam Skattebo
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Cam Skattebo
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Roschon Johnson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Cam Skattebo
vs
Bijan Robinson
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Cam Skattebo
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Cam Skattebo
vs
Kyren Williams
Cam Skattebo
vs
Derrick Henry
Cam Skattebo
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ted Hurst
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mark Andrews
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
KC Concepcion
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Cam Skattebo
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Colby Parkinson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Mike Gesicki
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Roschon Johnson
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Darren Waller
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Michael Mayer
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Dalton Schultz
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Bam Knight
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Puka Nacua
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Matthew Golden
Wan'dale Robinson
vs
Christian Watson
Cade Otton
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Cade Otton
vs
Brandin Cooks
Cade Otton
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Cade Otton
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Cade Otton
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Cade Otton
vs
Malik Washington
Cade Otton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cade Otton
vs
Darnell Washington
Cade Otton
vs
Darren Waller
Cade Otton
vs
Kalif Raymond
Cade Otton
vs
Mike Gesicki
Cade Otton
vs
Makai Lemon
Cade Otton
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Cade Otton
vs
Caleb Douglas
Cade Otton
vs
Colby Parkinson
Cade Otton
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Cade Otton
vs
Brock Bowers
Cade Otton
vs
Trey McBride
Cade Otton
vs
George Kittle
Cade Otton
vs
Sam Laporta
Cade Otton
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cade Otton
vs
Tucker Kraft
Cade Otton
vs
Dallas Goedert
Makai Lemon
vs
Kalif Raymond
Makai Lemon
vs
Caleb Douglas
Makai Lemon
vs
Darnell Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
Malik Washington
Makai Lemon
vs
Savion Williams
Makai Lemon
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Makai Lemon
vs
Jordan Watkins
Makai Lemon
vs
Brandin Cooks
Makai Lemon
vs
Jake Ferguson
Makai Lemon
vs
Cade Otton
Makai Lemon
vs
Malachi Fields
Makai Lemon
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Makai Lemon
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Makai Lemon
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Makai Lemon
vs
Devin Singletary
Makai Lemon
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Makai Lemon
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Makai Lemon
vs
Puka Nacua
Makai Lemon
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Makai Lemon
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Makai Lemon
vs
Matthew Golden
Makai Lemon
vs
Christian Watson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dontayvion Wicks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cam Skattebo
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ted Hurst
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
KC Concepcion
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brandin Cooks
Mike Gesicki
vs
Courtland Sutton
Mike Gesicki
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Tucker Kraft
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Savion Williams
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jordan Watkins
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Kalif Raymond
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jake Ferguson
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malachi Fields
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Devin Singletary
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Brandin Cooks
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
AJ Barner
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Matthew Golden
Marvin Harrison Jr.
vs
Christian Watson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Isaiah Stewart

Cleared to Make Grizzlies Debut Friday
Cedric Coward

Sidelined Against Warriors
Cooper Flagg

Won't Return Friday
Keldon Johnson

Good to Go Friday
De'Aaron Fox

Available Versus Rockets
Steven Adams

Cleared to Play Friday
Reed Sheppard

Ruled Out Friday Against Spurs
Dallas Goedert

Misses Another Practice on Friday
Devon Levi

Unavailable Saturday
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice Due to Illness
Mike Evans

Officially Ruled Out in Week 7
Bowen Byram

Misses Third Consecutive Game
George Pickens

Practices in Full, Says He's Playing Monday Night
Mike Matheson

Back in Action Friday
Anthony Cirelli

Available Friday
Dawson Mercer

Moves to Winnipeg
Connor Hellebuyck

Shipped to New Jersey
Zach Charbonnet

Ruled Out, Has Not Suffered a Setback
Lamar Jackson

Officially Questionable to Play in Week 7
DeVonta Smith

Misses Another Practice With Hamstring Injury
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Mike Evans

Not Seen at Practice on Friday, Not Expected to Play in Week 7?
Quinshon Judkins

Cleared to Play in Week 7
Zach Charbonnet

Expected to "Play a Lot" on Sunday
De'Aaron Fox

Participates in Friday's Morning Shootaround
Rashee Rice

Won't Play in Week 7
Taurean Prince

Upgraded to Available on Friday
Puka Nacua

Questionable to Play in Week 7
Jordan Mason

Questionable to Return in Week 7
Tobe Awaka

Available for Friday's Matchup With Milwaukee
Brian Robinson

Ruled Out for Sunday
Zach Collins

Active on Friday
Jeremiyah Love

to Miss His Second Straight Game
Josh Giddey

Set to Suit Up Friday
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Dalton Knecht

Inks Deal With Knicks
Emeka Egbuka

Ruled Out for Sunday
Tyler Warren

Officially Ruled Out for Second Straight Game
Jonathon Brooks

"Trending in the Right Direction"
Baker Mayfield

Ready to Go for Week 7
NFL

NFL Could Play International Games in Tokyo
Josh Jacobs

"On Track to Play" in Week 7
Alvin Kamara

Cleared to Play in Paris Against Steelers
Gustav Forsling

Exits Loss After Taking A Puck to the Face
Nick Blankenburg

Exits Early Due to Injury Thursday
Nino Niederreiter

Hurt in Thursday's Loss
John Gibson

Exits Early Thursday
Mattias Ekholm

to Miss at Least One Week
Igor Chernyshov

to Be Out For "a Little Bit"
Pavel Mintyukov

Out for Rest of Road Trip
Steven Adams

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Reed Sheppard

Questionable Against Spurs
De'Aaron Fox

Iffy for Friday
Keldon Johnson

Questionable for Friday
Santi Aldama

Misses Second Straight Game
Dereck Lively II

Ruled Out Against Indiana
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tobias Harris

Unavailable Again on Friday
Jake LaRavia

Questionable for Friday's Matchup With Clippers
Alexander Wennberg

Downgraded to Week-to-Week
Jared Spurgeon

Returns to Wild Lineup Thursday
Quinton Byfield

a Game-Time Call Thursday
Linus Ullmark

Out 1-2 Weeks
Nick Suzuki

Faces 2-4 Week Absence
Bryan Rust

Ruled Out for Six Weeks
Benjamin Kindel

Could Return to Practice Next Week
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
Freddy Peralta

Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
Teoscar Hernández

Teoscar Hernandez a Potential Trade Candidate this Offseason
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Expected to Exercise Sandy Alcantara's Team Option
New York Yankees

Aaron Boone Will Return as Yankees' Manager
Shohei Ohtani

Plans to Pitch in 2027
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