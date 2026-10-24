RotoBaller's updated Week 7 FLEX rankings for fantasy football in 2026. Read the weekend updates for our fantasy football FLEX rankings and win more.
Fewer FLEX options will be available in Week 7, with the Bills, Commanders, Jaguars, and Chargers on bye. Along with bye weeks, fantasy managers will have to navigate through injuries. At RotoBaller HQ, we updated our top 200 Week 7 fantasy football FLEX rankings for managers looking for a bye-week or injury replacement at FLEX. In this article, you will find FLEX options like Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Bam Knight, Michael Mayer, Ted Hurst III, Konata Mumpfield, Cam Skattebo, Wan'Dale Robinson, Cade Otton, Makai Lemon, Mike Gesicki, and Marvin Harrison Jr.
Our FLEX fantasy football rankings for Week 7 are put together by Nick Mariano. In addition to his rankings, below you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football injury news for this week. Key injuries are always in play, so be sure to check back until kickoff.
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Week 7 FLEX Rankings for Fantasy Football
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Week 7 FLEX Outlooks for Fantasy Football
Ted Hurst III, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Ted Hurst III could see a bigger role this weekend. Top wideout Emeka Egbuka (foot, concussion) has been ruled out ahead of the Week 7 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. His absence should mean that Hurst moves into the No. 2 role in this offense.
This past weekend, Hurst hauled in three of his six targets for 40 yards in the loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The rookie wideout should also see a boost in value as quarterback Baker Mayfield (thumb) returns to the field. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect too much, but Hurst could be a flex play in deep leagues this weekend.
Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer keeps proving he has fantasy value as his team prepares to face a tough Los Angeles Rams defense. Mayer had seven catches for 95 yards, topping Brock Bowers' production for the day. The Rams defense ranks second overall against the air game, allowing just 167 passing yards per game and eight passing TDs across six games. Bowers should shoulder the workload, but Mayer should see his fair share of targets since the Raiders' receiving corps is so unpredictable. Vegas' TE2 is a viable streaming option for Week 7.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Houston Texans
Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort did not give a clear answer when asked if former wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. asked for a trade, saying that the team had "a lot of positive discussions with Marv" before they traded him to the Houston Texans, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. "I think Marv really was always just trying to do more. And Marv always wanted to perform. Marv's heart and what he wants, and for our team and for his career, we're always, 'Hey, he wanted to perform.' I think there was some frustration on his end that he wasn't performing and wasn't producing like he felt. And so, I think those were conversations that happened throughout the weeks, not just leading up to the trade deadline, but those were discussions that we had, and this was an opportunity that presented itself and one that we acted on," Ossenfort said.
The former fourth overall pick out of Ohio State just never developed into the top-flight receiver that the Cardinals thought he would be in Arizona, but apparently it was not for a lack of effort. In his first game with Houston in the win over the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in London last Sunday, Harrison caught three of four targets for 34 yards. It was nothing special, but the Texans plan on adding more to Harrison's plate as the season progresses. In deeper leagues, Harrison might be worth holding to see if his change of scenery sparks a breakout.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight saw his first significant work of the season against the Rams. With Jeremiyah Love (ankle) out of the lineup, Knight had 15 rushing attempts for 80 yards, significantly outgaining starter Tyler Allgeier, who averaged 2.1 YPC in the contest. Knight's utilization was nearly even with Allgeier, and the former's effectiveness in his role invites reasonable speculation that another timeshare will be in the works for Week 7.
On Sunday, Arizona will face the Denver Broncos, who are allowing the third-most rushing yards to opposing running backs in 2026. Working in a split backfield will cap Knight's potential, even in an inviting matchup. However, he could still be of use as a desperation streamer with four teams on bye in Week 7. Knight projects as an RB4 this weekend.
Cam Skattebo, New York Giants
New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo was "benched" last Sunday, logging zero attempts in the 34-27 loss to the New Orleans Saints. After costing the Giants a victory in Week 5, Skattebo was limited to six snaps, while Devin Singletary (31), Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29), and Najee Harris (11) each played more. With Najee Harris released by the team this week, Skattebo should be in line for more work in Week 7.
However, they face the Houston Texans' defense, which has allowed the fewest rushing yards and the third-lowest yards per carry this season. Both Singletary and Tracy are expected to have roles alongside Skattebo. Given this difficult test against Houston and the second-year back still trying to gain the coaching staff's trust, Skattebo is not a starting option this week.
Who Should I Start Tool
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Week 7 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Bam Knight, Michael Mayer, Ted Hurst III, Konata Mumpfield, Cam Skattebo, Wan'Dale Robinson, Cade Otton, Makai Lemon, Mike Gesicki, and Marvin Harrison Jr. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 7.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 7 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 7 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 7 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 7 for Samaje Perine, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kendrick Bourne, Bam Knight, Michael Mayer, Ted Hurst III, Konata Mumpfield, Cam Skattebo, Wan'Dale Robinson, Cade Otton, Makai Lemon, Mike Gesicki, and Marvin Harrison Jr.:
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