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Adam Koffler's Fantasy Football Starts and Sits: Week 7 Sleepers, Busts

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Adam Koffler's fantasy football starts and sits for Week 7 of the 2026 season. His top sleepers and busts on the start-sit bubble, including Keenan Allen and Omar Cooper Jr.

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Week 7. This week, we've got four teams on bye (Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Commanders). If you're in need of some advice for this week to get in the win column, you're in the right spot.

Week 6 was an interesting week. We hit on our starts but mostly whiffed on our sits. Woody Marks was the only start that didn't hit, but Jalen Coker, Carnell Tate, and Tre Tucker were all awesome. On the sits side of things, Germie Bernard, Xavier Worthy, and Emeka Egbuka all made us look silly. We'll call it a 50% success rate for the week.

Remember, the goal of this article is to provide actionable advice on players being talked about. Guys that come up in the most questions asked by you. Here are my top trending starts and sits for Week 7, with some bonus names provided.

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Week 7 Fantasy Football Starts

Tyler Allgeier - RB, Arizona Cardinals vs. DEN

If there's a way to beat the Denver Broncos, it's on the ground. Through six games, they're allowing the second-most rushing yards per game (139.8).

Now, you might be wondering why I'm suggesting starting Allgeier over Bam Knight. Well, Allgeier got the start last week and played on the first two series, he just couldn't get anything going against the Rams.

If he gets the start again this week, which I think he will because this regime paid him to play, he probably takes advantage of the opportunity given the matchup at home. DraftKings has him at 12.5 carries to Knight's 8.5 carries. Allgeier is also +170 to score, Knight +355. Start 'em!

Tyler Higbee - TE, Los Angeles Rams @ LV

Davante Adams is out for a while and Puka Nacua left Thursday's practice this week with a calf injury of some sort. That leaves Higbee, Colby Parkinson, Konata Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell, and Jordan Whittington as the primary pass-catchers for Matthew Stafford.

Even with Nacua playing, Higbee has still produced 60+ yards in two of his last three games. In his one game without him, he caught eight of 11 targets for 62 yards.

Last week, Higbee ran more routes and had a higher first-read target share than Parkinson. Both tight ends have had their moments of success, but Higbee appears to be the front-runner for a bigger target share with Adams (and possibly Nacua) out for Week 7.

Not to mention the Raiders are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing tight ends this season. Just realized this, but I guess it's a "start your Tylers" kinda week.

Michael Mayer - TE, Las Vegas Raiders vs. LAR

It's National Tight End Day on Sunday, and yes, I'm buying into the narrative, especially on Mayer. While Brock Bowers is practicing in full, he's still on the injury report with a pair of injuries heading into Week 7.

On paper, the Rams are very good at limiting opposing tight ends. That said, their opponents are targeting tight ends nearly eight times per game. That's 14th-most in the league, compared to the Rams allowing just the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the position.

This game is being played at home, and that's where Mayer has thrived this season, averaging seven catches for 69.7 yards on 8.7 targets per game.

This game has a 48.5-point total with the Raiders being 3.5-point home dogs. That's a good script for a lot of passing from the Raiders.

Expect the Raiders passing game to get a boost in this one with Mike Washington Jr. banged up and Ashton Jeanty struggling to get much of anything going on the ground. Fire up the Mayer!

Keenan Allen - WR, Indianapolis Colts @ MIN

Allen had 11 targets with Tyler Warren out last week. He's set to miss another game as he nurses a groin injury. That leaves Allen as Daniel Jones' primary read in Week 7 vs. Minnesota.

In Week 6, Allen had a big 34% first-read target share and ranked 10th among wide receivers in expected fantasy points (21.9), per Fantasy Points Data.

He's running the underneath routes and being peppered with targets. His 5.7 yards per target is a career low. That could benefit him against a Vikings defense that allows the fourth-fewest yards per pass attempt this season (5.6).

We all want Josh Downs to be a thing, but he's running deeper routes and Danny Dimes seems to prefer the underneath receivers. Start Allen this weekend.

Bonus starts: Quinshon Judkins @ TEN, Ollie Gordon II @ NYJ, Kyle Pitts Sr. vs. SF, Ted Hurst III @ CAR

 

Week 7 Fantasy Football Sits

Omar Cooper Jr. - WR, New York Jets vs. MIA

Adonai Mitchell has been cleared to return, and Breece Hall is trending in the right direction. All of a sudden, Geno Smith could have a full complement of weapons at his disposal.

Cooper Jr. is most definitely a good player, but there's no guarantee he earns targets quite the way he did in Week 6. It's also very possible his performance vs. the Patriots (6-103-1 on seven targets) was a product of Christian Gonzalez shadowing Garrett Wilson.

Either way, Mitchell is back and he earned 15 targets in Weeks 1 and 2. Add that to Wilson's already 25% target share and there just might not be enough to go around for Cooper, a guy that likely only plays in 11 personnel with Mitchell back in the mix.

Jaylin Noel - WR, Houston Texans vs. NYG

We all love Noel. He's an extremely efficient receiver that's scored double-digit fantasy points each of the last three weeks.

That was against the Cowboys, Titans, and Jaguars, three cake matchups for any passing attack. But despite the production, Noel averaged just four targets per game in those three games. He found the end zone twice, but his profile screams boom or bust, especially with the Texans mixing in newly acquired Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tank Dell (potentially).

The Texans are a 10.5-point home favorites against the Giants in Week 7. This could be a huge Woody Marks game. For Noel to explode, it's preferable to be in a shootout or have the Texans playing either from behind or in a competitive game. Sit 'em this week.

Carnell Tate - WR, Tennessee Titans vs. CLE

This is a tough sit call after Tate's gone for 70+ yards in two of his last three games. But the matchup is tough vs. Cleveland. They're allowing the eighth-fewest passing yards per game on the road this season (184), but the eighth-most rushing yards per game (132.3).

Tate went off against the Ravens and Colts in the last three weeks. Two teams with struggling secondaries. This week, he'll face off against Denzel Ward, PFF's third-highest-graded cornerback of the season.

The Browns have allowed an average of just 13.5 points in their last two games, and the Titans are averaging just 14 points per game this season. As much as it hurts, this is a week to sit the impressive rookie wideout.

Blake Corum - RB, Los Angeles Rams @ LV

Corum looks like a good start this week, coming off two double-digit fantasy point performances in his last two games. However, he's played just 27% of the snaps and has been out-touched by Kyren Williams 35-19. It just so happens that he found the end zone twice to Williams' one in those games.

But after the Rams' Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, Williams told reporters that he wanted to be on the field more. He was on the field quite a bit in that game (72% snap share), but had just two more touches than Corum.

That probably flips this week considering Sean McVay has the utmost respect and trust for Kyren and what he brings to the table. He's also the guy the Rams paid to be the feature back.

Williams is -150 to score in Week 7 vs. the Raiders with an over/under of 63.5 rushing yards, while Corum has +180 odds to find the end zone with an over/under of just 34.5 rushing yards on Sunday.

Bonus sits: Bam Knight vs. DEN, J.K. Dobbins @ ARI, Jaylen Waddle @ ARI, Josh Downs @ MIN, Chris Godwin @ CAR

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More Fantasy Football Analysis

Bruno Mulé's Bold Predictions for Week 7
Week 7 Overall Rankings
Week 7 Tight End Rankings
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 7



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