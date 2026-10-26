Phil Clark's running back (RB) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. His free agent RBs to add, stream and stash off waivers.
Many of you have been confronted by an escalating number of injuries at running back. This has combined with disappointing performances from other backs to create roster dilemmas as you plan for your matchups in Week 8.
The emergence of an impactful four-team bye week will also demand attention as players from the Giants, Saints, Texans, and 49ers will not be available this week. This means that Christian McCaffrey, Woody Marks, Alvin Kamara, Kendre Miller, Cam Skattebo, and Tyrone Tracy Jr. should not be in your lineups.
However, this article is designed to help you navigate all of these challenges by identifying the best running backs that are available on your waiver wire. All backs that will be examined in this article are available in over 40% of Yahoo! leagues. After you've finished this breakdown, you can also find fantasy football waiver wire pickups at other positions. Good luck with your Week 8 matchups!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Upcoming Bye Weeks:
- Week 8: New York Giants, New Orleans, Houston, San Francisco
- Week 9: Pittsburgh, Tennessee
- Week 10: Philadelphia, Tampa Bay, Chicago, Denver
- Week 11: New England, Atlanta, Cleveland, Green Bay, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams
Top Priorities - Week 8 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Prioritize These Running Backs On Most Waiver Wires
|Top Priorities
|Team
|Rostered
|Jonah Coleman
|Denver Broncos
|35%
|Bam Knight
|Arizona Cardinals
|25%
|Kaelon Black
|San Francisco 49ers
|28%
|Rachaad White
|Washington Commanders
|55%
|Dylan Sampson
|Cleveland Browns
|8%
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
Coleman re-emerged for his first snaps since Week 2 and immediately seized a sizable role during Denver’s Week 7 matchup with Arizona.
The rookie Jonah Coleman making something out of nothing
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wjeHrq6ZEi
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Coleman led the Broncos’ backfield in snap share (50%), rush share (34.6%), rushing yards (54), and routes run (11) during his impressive return after a four-game absence (high ankle sprain). He also supplemented his rushing production with 15 yards as a receiving weapon.
J.K. Dobbins registered season lows in snap share (21%), rush share (23.1%), carries (six), and rushing yards (23).
R.J. Harvey attained a 25% snap share and an 11.5% rush share. He also ran eight routes and paced the backfield in receiving yards (54).
Coleman should secure an expanding role as his rookie season advances, and will garner an extensive workload if Dobbins or Harvey are forced to the sideline.
Those factors have vaulted Coleman atop this week’s list of backs to pursue on your waiver wire.
Bam Knight, Arizona Cardinals
25% Rostered
Jeremiyah Love’s problematic ankle sidelined him for a second consecutive week when Arizona hosted Denver in Week 8. Love’s absence also launched Knight and Tyler Allgeier into a rotation during the contest.
Knight led the Cardinals’ reconstructed backfield with a 53% snap share. He also secured a 29.2% rush share, while pacing the backfield in rushing yards (48) and averaging 6.9 yards per attempt.
Bam Knight running angry 😠
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/tZJlcfQvRd
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Tyler Allgeier attained a 47% snap share, while leading Arizona's backfield in rush share (33.3%) and attempts (eight). However, Allgeier only manufactured 19 rushing yards and averaged 2.4 yards per attempt.
Knight has now secured a 49% snap share and a 37.3% rush share since Week 6.
Love's health should be monitored in advance of the Cardinals’ Week 8 matchup with Dallas.
However, Knight’s prospects of retaining a favorable workload after Love returns have vaulted Knight among this week’s top-tier options from the waiver wire.
Kaelon Black, San Francisco 49ers
28% Rostered
Black has remained cemented among the top-tier handcuff options due to his unchallenged role as the RB2 behind Christian McCaffrey in Kyle Shanahan’s offense.
The importance of Black’s placement below McCaffrey on the 49ers’ depth chart was on display during San Francisco’s Week 7 visit to Atlanta.
McCaffrey sustained a thigh injury during the contest, which launched Black into a temporary role as the 49ers’ lead back until McCaffrey re-emerged during the matchup.
Kaelon Black put on the burners to get 6
SFvsATL on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/DFth3gvB6M
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Black secured a season-high 46.2% snap share. He also registered a season-best 52.2% rush share, while assembling 63 yards with his 12 attempts and generating his first career touchdown.
Black has now attained a 29.6% snap share and a 26.5% rush share since Week 1.
McCaffrey is also averaging 16.9 touches per game, and Black remains positioned to seize a massive workload if McCaffrey is unavailable during any of the 49ers’ upcoming matchups.
Rachaad White, Washington Commanders
55% Rostered
The composition of Washington’s backfield was transformed when Jacory Croskey-Merritt was placed on injured reserve on October 19.
That removed a significant obstruction from White’s runway toward functioning as Washington’s lead back within a depth chart that also contains Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols.
White operated as the Commanders’ primary back during their Week 6 matchup in San Francisco.
Jayden Daniels connects with Rachaad White for his second TD pass of the game!
WASvsSF on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/uS2INDJgC4
— NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2026
White finished 14th among all backs with a 68.7% snap share, and also attained a 41.2% rush share. White also rose to eighth in target share (14.7%) and 10th in receiving yards (30).
McNichols attained a 17.9% snap share, carried five times, and generated 13 rushing yards. Ekeler registered a 10.5% snap share while accumulating three touches and seven total yards.
The Commanders will host the Eagles in Week 8, and White’s expanded workload should be sustained during Croskey-Merritt’s absence.
That makes White a top waiver-wire priority, as he is positioned to deliver RB2 production.
Dylan Sampson, Cleveland Browns
8% Rostered
Sampson re-emerged in Cleveland’s backfield during the Browns’ Week 7 matchup with Tennessee. He had been sidelined since he sustained a knee injury in Week 1.
However, Sampson’s return infused him into a rotation with Quinshon Judkins, who was also returning from his one-game absence (ankle).
Sampson operated with a 47% snap share in Week 7. He also attained a 20.7% rush share, carried six times, assembled 45 rushing yards, and averaged 7.5 yards per attempt.
Sampson also led Cleveland’s backfield in routes run (18), targets (three), and receiving yards (32).
Sampson should continue to function as the primary receiving weapon in the Browns’ backfield. He also earned that role during 2025, while finishing among the top 25 in receptions (33) and receiving yards (271).
Sampson is also stationed directly below Judkins on the Browns’ depth chart. This positions Sampson to seize an extensive workload if Judkins misses time during Cleveland’s remaining matchups.
Secondary Options - Week 8 Waiver Wire Running Backs
These Running Backs Could Become Assets For Your Rosters
|Secondary Options
|Team
|Rostered
|Dameon Pierce
|Philadelphia Eagles
|52%
|Samaje Perine
|Cincinnati Bengals
|12%
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|24%
|Kimani Vidal
|Los Angeles Chargers
|11%
|Jonathon Brooks
|Carolina Panthers
|41%
Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles
52% Rostered
It is currently uncertain whether Saquon Barkley will re-emerge as Philadelphia’s lead back when the Eagles host the Cowboys on Monday Night.
However, it is clear that Pierce remains a viable roster addition due to the recent cluster of health issues that have impacted the Eagles’ backfield.
Injuries to Will Shipley (foot) and Tank Bigsby (abdomen) will preserve Pierce’s placement directly below Barkley on Philadelphia’s reshaped depth chart, while also sustaining Pierce’s current role as the Eagles’ lead back until Barkley returns.
That leaves Pierce primed to seize an uncontested role as the Eagles’ short-term RB1 during any additional absence by Barkley.
Dameon Pierce punches it in for the @Eagles touchdown
CARvsPHI on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/D40ljFXa7E
— NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026
Pierce soared to third among all backs with an 86.5% snap share in Weeks 5 and 6. He also secured a 74.2% rush share, which included his 92.3% share in Week 6.
Pierce will retain his place among the top-tier roster additions until Barkley has resurfaced. Pierce will also become an unquestioned handcuff option following Barkley’s return.
Samaje Perine, Cincinnati Bengals
12% Rostered
Perine remains entrenched among the effective handcuffs that can still be secured on the waiver wire, while operating as Cincinnati’s RB2 behind Chase Brown.
However, Perine’s prospects of attaining standalone value failed to solidify in Week 7, when his workload did not replicate the expanded usage that he attained in Week 5.
Perine had registered season highs in snap share (50.8%) and rush share (45.2%), after he had registered a 33.9% snap share and 15.7% rush share from Weeks 1-4.
However, Perine was limited to a season-low 24% snap share and a 20% rush share when Cincinnati traveled to Baltimore in Week 7.
Samaje Perine extends the @Bengals lead in Baltimore
CINvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/acyS97lfqQ
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Perine also carried four times and produced 16 rushing yards, although he did generate his first rushing touchdown of the season.
Brown led the backfield in snap share (74.5%), rush share (55%), routes run (20), and targets (five).
Perine’s numbers in Week 7 do not diminish his status as a viable handcuff, as Perine will seize a significant workload if Brown is forced to the sideline.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
24% Rostered
Rodriguez has remained a viable handcuff option throughout the regular season, although his workload has been largely insufficient for him to secure standalone value. That includes the 19.7% snap share and 20.4% rush share that he registered from Weeks 2-5.
However, Rodriguez secured a 29.6% snap share and a season-best 40.7% rush share in Week 6. He also led all backs in efficiency (2.91) according to Next Gen Stats.
Bhayshul Tuten operated with a 55.6% snap share and was ninth overall in rush share (58.6%) from Weeks 1-5, while functioning as the lead back in Liam Coen’s offense.
Tuten retained a 57.7% snap share in Week 6, but his rush share declined to a season-low 44.4%.
Rodriguez could emerge as an RB3/flex option if his encouraging rise in usage is replicated when the Jaguars host Indianapolis in Week 8. He also remains positioned to operate with an extensive workload if Tuten is forced to the sideline.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers
11% Rostered
Touch distribution in the Chargers backfield has been erratic, and the workloads for Vidal, Omarion Hampton, and Keaton Mitchell could be altered when they return from their Week 7 bye.
Kimani Vidal with the 42-yard TD run 🏃
@DENvsLAC on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/oWVJwoYm5a
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2026
However, the recent surge in Vidal’s workload has made him an intriguing roster addition.
Vidal has secured a 39.3% snap share since Week 5 after he had registered an 8.9% share in Weeks 1 and 2. He has also secured a 26.8% rush share since Week 5, after he was limited to a 5.3% rush share from Weeks 1-4.
Hampton has operated with 40% snap share/37.5% rush share since Week 5, while Mitchell has registered a 29.6% snap share/14.3% rush share during that sequence.
Vidal is also pacing the backfield in rushing yards (78) and yards per attempt (5.2) since Week 4. Vidal could emerge as an RB3 in your lineups if his expanding involvement continues when the Chargers face the Rams in Week 8.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers
41% Rostered
Brooks’ ADP surged into Round 6 during draft season (66/RB27), but he is now available in nearly 60% of all leagues.
Enthusiasm for Brooks has diminished after core muscle surgery led to his placement on injured reserve (September 23). However, Brooks is progressing toward a return to Carolina’s backfield rotation.
The exact timeline for Brooks to resurface is uncertain. However, he will ascend beyond Trevor Etienne into an unchallenged role as RB2 on the Panthers’ depth chart whenever he re-emerges.
Brooks was the first running back to be selected during the 2024 NFL Draft, but multiple injuries have limited him to 56 snaps with Carolina.
Big run for JB 💨
📺: FOX https://t.co/0rGelPlC2C
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 13, 2026
However, he is still just 23 years old and will be positioned to share touches with Chuba Hubbard once Brooks has been integrated into Brad Idzik’s offense.
That makes Brooks an enticing stash option, as he could still emerge as a resource this season.
High Upside Handcuffs - Week 8 Waiver Wire Running Backs
|High Upside Handcuffs
|Team
|Rostered
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|Atlanta Falcons
|32%
|Seth McGowan
|Indianapolis Colts
|7%
|Mike Washington Jr.
|Las Vegas Raiders
|30%
|Emmett Johnson
|Kansas City Chiefs
|21%
|Tyler Goodson
|Dallas Cowboys
|1%
|Sione Vaki
|Detroit Lions
|1%
Brian Robinson Jr., Atlanta Falcons
32% Rostered
Robinson has performed effectively with his opportunities while operating as the RB2 for Atlanta.
Robinson’s role as the direct backup to Bijan Robinson has positioned him to secure an extensive workload if he functions as the Falcons' short-term RB1.
(Brian) Robinson was inactive in Week 7 due to a hamstring injury, which temporarily prevented him from functioning as the direct backup to (Bijan) Robinson.
Brian Robinson Jr. hat trick!
@ATLvsNO on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8rJtEJ40hU
— NFL (@NFL) October 6, 2026
However, (Brian) Robinson remains a viable handcuff who can operate as a starter in your lineups if he ascends into a lead back role for Atlanta.
He capitalized on his 35 attempts from Weeks 2-4 by leading all backs in rushing touchdowns (four), finishing 20th overall in rushing yards (163), and soaring to RB12 with an average of 15.1 points per game.
(Brian) Robinson can operate as a valuable insurance policy who is capable of delivering RB1 production once he resurfaces below (Bijan) Robinson on the Falcons’ depth chart.
Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
7% Rostered
McGowan remains the only running back on the Colts' 53-man roster beyond Jonathan Taylor to accumulate snaps through the team’s first seven matchups.
D.J. Giddens does not loom as a threat to McGowan’s role. That preserves McGowan’s potential to elevate into a temporary lead back role if Taylor is forced to the sideline or is traded before the November 10 deadline.
McGowan's workload also expanded when Indianapolis visited Minnesota in Week 7.
He also established season highs in snap share (30.5%) and rush share (33.3%), while also surpassing his previous season best results in attempts (11) and rushing yards (46).
McGowan’s rush share has also improved from 7.2% in Weeks 1-3 to 22.2% since Week 4.
McGowan remains primed to operate as the RB1 for Indianapolis if Taylor is no longer functioning in that capacity for any reason during the Colts’ upcoming matchups.
McGowan will also emerge as a valuable asset if that scenario occurs.
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
30% Rostered
Washington has remained stationed among the most enticing handcuff options throughout the regular season.
This has been fueled by Washington’s capabilities as a physical downhill runner who retains intriguing home run capabilities.
Washington’s role as the backup rusher behind Ashton Jeanty on the Las Vegas depth chart cements him at the periphery of seizing a sizable role, if Jeanty’s workload is altered for any reason.
Jeanty’s snap share dropped from 79.6% in Weeks 1-3 to 55.6% since Week 5. His rush share has also decreased from 70.4% in Weeks 1-3 to 50.9% during the Raiders’ last three matchups.
However, Jeanty also leads all backs in targets (44) and receiving yards (312) since Week 1.
Washington is averaging 5.7 yards per attempt since Week 1 and is third overall in explosive yards percentage (42.9%), according to Fantasy Points Data.
Washington also remains primed to emerge as a highly productive resource on your roster if he seizes an expanded workload during any of the Raiders’ upcoming contests.
Emmett Johnson, Kansas City Chiefs
21% Rostered
Johnson continues to operate as the RB2 in Kansas City’s offense and is unchallenged in his role. That leaves Johnson securely positioned as the direct backup to Kenneth Walker III on the Chiefs’ depth chart.
It also preserves Johnson’s proximity to a massive workload if Walker is forced to the sideline.
Johnson has now secured a 27% snap share since Week 1. He has also attained 12.0% rush share, with season highs of eight attempts/24 rushing yards. He has also run 57 routes, while averaging 2.09 yards per route run, and generating 109 yards as a receiving weapon.
Johnson also registered a 28% snap share during Kansas City’s Week 7 matchup with Seattle, although he did not register a rushing attempt. He also ran 13 routes, collected both of his targets, and assembled 17 yards as a pass catcher.
Johnson will become a valuable asset if Walker misses time, as Johnson will operate as the Chiefs’ RB1 if that situation occurs.
Tyler Goodson, Dallas Cowboys
1% Rostered
Goodson has now operated as Dallas’s RB2 behind Javonte Williams during each of the Cowboys’ last five matchups. The sizable allotment of touches that is distributed to Williams on a weekly basis has placed limitations on Goodson’s usage and production.
However, Goodson remains positioned to secure an expanded workload if Williams is forced to the sideline.
Goodson has registered a 14.1% snap share since Week 3. Goodson has also secured a 13.3% rush share, while generating 34 rushing yards. He has also been targeted on 22.7% of his 22 routes and has collected two of his five targets from Dak Prescott.
The fluctuating status of Emari Demercado continued when the Cowboys re-signed Demercado to their 53-man roster on October 13. Demercado has yet to threaten Goodson’s role in the Cowboys’ backfield rotation.
That has sustained Goodson’s viability as a handcuff, while providing you with incentive to stash Goodson this week.
Sione Vaki, Detroit Lions
1% Rostered
Vaki is still available in nearly all leagues, despite his potential to secure a significant workload in Detroit’s potent offense.
Vaki remains positioned directly below Jahmyr Gibbs on the Lions’ depth chart. He is also the only member of Detroit’s backfield beyond Gibbs to register touches throughout the regular season. Vaki would also emerge as a valuable resource if Gibbs were forced to the sideline.
Vaki has operated with a 23.4% snap share since Week 1 while also securing a 14.8% rush share. He has also run 55 routes, collected four of his five targets, and assembled 52 receiving yards.
Gibbs has now secured a 79.0% snap share since Week 1. He also accumulated 34 touches in Week 7, which expanded his season total to 166. Gibbs should also continue to operate with a massive workload.
However, Vaki is primed to secure an expanded role if Gibbs becomes unavailable during any of the Lions’ remaining matchups.
Other Fantasy Football Running Backs To Consider
These running backs are rostered in over 60% of leagues, but should be added anywhere they are still available:
- Braelon Allen, New York Jets - 87% Rostered
- Ollie Gordon II, Miami Dolphins - 87% Rostered
- Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings - 74% Rostered
- Zach Charbonnet, Seattle Seahawks -69% Rostered
- Rico Dowdle, Pittsburgh Steelers - 65% Rostered
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