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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 8 Early Updates

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Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

Howdy RotoBallers! Week 8 is officially here, and we are back with more early fantasy football rankings. Bye weeks are back, with the Texans, Giants, Saints, and 49ers off this week. Our early Week 8 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings give you a head start on the competition in Week 8. Below, you will find where key tight end options such as Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mike Gesicki, Darren Waller, and Mason Taylor rank in our early rankings.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Trey McBride TE 15
2 2 Brock Bowers TE 24
3 3 Tucker Kraft TE 52
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 59
3 5 Colston Loveland TE 61
3 6 Tyler Warren TE 62
4 7 Dallas Goedert TE 63
5 8 T.J. Hockenson TE 64
5 9 Travis Kelce TE 68
5 10 Dalton Kincaid TE 70
5 11 Hunter Henry TE 71
5 12 Brenton Strange TE 80
5 13 Chig Okonkwo TE 81
5 14 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 85
6 15 Pat Freiermuth TE 86
6 16 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 90
6 17 Tyler Higbee TE 94
6 18 Mike Gesicki TE 95
6 19 Mason Taylor TE 98
6 20 Mark Andrews TE 99
6 21 Darren Waller TE 102
6 22 Colby Parkinson TE 106
6 23 AJ Barner TE 108
6 24 Jake Ferguson TE 122
6 25 Michael Mayer TE 123
7 26 Greg Dulcich TE 128
7 27 Cade Otton TE 134
7 28 Darnell Washington TE 135
7 29 Eli Raridon TE 143
7 30 Evan Engram TE 151
7 31 Oronde Gadsden II TE 157
7 32 Tommy Tremble TE 158
7 33 Charlie Kolar TE 162
7 34 Davis Allen TE 171
7 35 Kenyon Sadiq TE 176
8 36 Gunnar Helm TE 179
8 37 Josh Cuevas TE 180
8 38 Dawson Knox TE 182
8 39 Elijah Higgins TE 187
8 40 Noah Gray TE 194
8 41 Drew Sample TE 197
8 42 Daniel Bellinger TE 199
8 43 Austin Hooper TE 200
8 44 Sam Roush TE 201
8 45 Will Mallory TE 203
8 46 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 207
8 47 Erick All Jr. TE 210
8 48 Blake Whiteheart TE 211
8 49 Mitchell Evans TE 218
8 50 Jonnu Smith TE 220
8 51 Nate Boerkircher TE 223
8 52 Nate Adkins TE 224
8 53 Adam Trautman TE 225
8 54 Brock Wright TE 227
8 55 Tanner Koziol TE 229
9 56 Mo Alie-Cox TE 230
9 57 John Bates TE 231
9 58 Luke Schoonmaker TE 232
9 59 Eric Saubert TE 238
9 60 Will Kacmarek TE 243
9 61 Jeremy Ruckert TE 244
9 62 Ben Sinnott TE 246
9 63 Johnny Mundt TE 247
9 64 Jackson Hawes TE 249
9 65 Gavin Bartholomew TE 251
9 66 Charlie Woerner TE 252
10 67 Jake Briningstool TE 255
10 68 Drew Ogletree TE 256
10 69 Ian Thomas TE 258
10 70 Nick Vannett TE 267
10 71 Payne Durham TE 278

 

Week 8 Tight End Rankings News

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

New York Jets tight end Mason Taylor has taken on a much larger role offensively, and his two-touchdown performance from last Sunday has solidified him as a top waiver wire target going forward. In recent weeks, the 22-year-old has overtaken rookie Kenyon Sadiq as the No. 1 tight end on the depth chart. He has 12 catches, 119 yards, and two touchdowns over his last three games, and he has played at least 55% of the snaps in each of those contests.

As the Jets continue to find themselves in negative game script scenarios, opportunities will keep popping up for Taylor to command sizable target shares with impressive volume around the goal line. He ranks as the overall TE7 in half-PPR scoring over the last three weeks, and he's a fringe top-15 tight end going forward in redraft leagues. Therein lies an opportunity for managers to add a potential fantasy starter off waivers, as Taylor remains available in more than 97% of leagues.

 

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki has scored a touchdown in four consecutive games, putting him on the fantasy football radar as a solid streaming option for Week 8 against the Tennessee Titans. In addition to the four-game scoring streak, Gesicki found the end zone back in Week 1, which means that he has a touchdown in five of the Bengals' six games so far. The tendency to score touchdowns certainly gives Gesicki a solid ceiling, but managers also must acknowledge that he is touchdown-dependent and possesses a low floor.

After all, he has just eight catches over his last five games, as well as four touchdowns on his last seven receptions. The Bengals love using him around the goal line, but the rate at which he is scoring touchdowns is not sustainable over the course of the full season, especially with a relatively low number of receptions. His snap share has also dropped to below 50% in each of the last two weeks, which is another reason for fantasy managers to temper expectations. With that being said, managers looking to stream a tight end with touchdown upside should turn to Gesicki, even if he has a lower floor.

 

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo has largely been off fantasy radars so far in 2026, as he got off to a slow start to the season before missing time with a hamstring injury. However, the 27-year-old picked up his production in his final two outings before Washington's bye, recording a combined 11 catches for 129 yards on 13 targets.

The Commanders will also be down a significant weapon for the remainder of the season, as they lost star wide receiver Terry McLaurin (knee) to a season-ending knee injury in Week 6. For fantasy managers in need of tight end help, Okonkwo profiles as an intriguing player to target on the waiver wire.

 

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry did not find the end zone in the Thursday night loss to the Chicago Bears, but he caught a season-high seven passes (on seven targets) for a season-high 71 yards, and he now has double-digit fantasy points in his last three games. Before his seven-catch, 71-yard performance in Chicago last week, the 31-year-old veteran tight end had back-to-back games with touchdown receptions in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Jets. In half-PPR scoring, Henry ranks as the TE12 through seven weeks, catching 26 of his 31 targets for 296 yards and two touchdowns.

He is New England's clear TE1, although rookie tight end Eli Raridon has seen valuable red-zone targets as well in his first year in the NFL. Coming off three straight strong performances, Henry deserves more consideration as a TE streamer in fantasy football, and he will have a juicy matchup upcoming in Week 8 against the division-rival Miami Dolphins. Henry is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues, so he should be widely available if fantasy managers are in a bind at the position due to bye weeks.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 8?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mike Gesicki, Darren Waller, and Mason Taylor. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Colston Loveland, Tucker Kraft, Brenton Strange, Hunter Henry, Harold Fannin Jr., Chig Okonkwo, Kyle Pitts Sr., Mike Gesicki, Darren Waller, and Mason Taylor:

Colston Loveland
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Colston Loveland
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Colston Loveland
vs
Tyler Higbee
Colston Loveland
vs
Juwan Johnson
Colston Loveland
vs
Travis Kelce
Colston Loveland
vs
Dallas Goedert
Colston Loveland
vs
Hunter Henry
Colston Loveland
vs
Tucker Kraft
Colston Loveland
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Colston Loveland
vs
Cade Otton
Colston Loveland
vs
Isaiah Likely
Colston Loveland
vs
Mark Andrews
Colston Loveland
vs
Brock Bowers
Colston Loveland
vs
Trey McBride
Colston Loveland
vs
George Kittle
Colston Loveland
vs
Sam Laporta
Colston Loveland
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tucker Kraft
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
Hunter Henry
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
Cade Otton
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mark Andrews
Tucker Kraft
vs
Michael Mayer
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Hunter Henry
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Hunter Henry
vs
Colston Loveland
Hunter Henry
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Hunter Henry
vs
Cade Otton
Hunter Henry
vs
Mark Andrews
Hunter Henry
vs
Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
vs
Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
vs
Travis Kelce
Hunter Henry
vs
Dallas Goedert
Hunter Henry
vs
Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Sam Laporta
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Cade Otton
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Darren Waller
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Trey McBride
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Schultz
Mike Gesicki
vs
Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Darren Waller
Mike Gesicki
vs
Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
vs
Mark Andrews
Mike Gesicki
vs
Cade Otton
Mike Gesicki
vs
AJ Barner
Mike Gesicki
vs
Evan Engram
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
Trey McBride
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Colby Parkinson
Darren Waller
vs
AJ Barner
Darren Waller
vs
Evan Engram
Darren Waller
vs
Michael Mayer
Darren Waller
vs
Mark Andrews
Darren Waller
vs
Cade Otton
Darren Waller
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Darren Waller
vs
Jake Ferguson
Darren Waller
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Darren Waller
vs
Greg Dulcich
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Sam Laporta
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mason Taylor
vs
Tommy Tremble
Mason Taylor
vs
Noah Gray
Mason Taylor
vs
Gunnar Helm
Mason Taylor
vs
Eli Raridon
Mason Taylor
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Mason Taylor
vs
Cole Kmet
Mason Taylor
vs
Will Mallory
Mason Taylor
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mason Taylor
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Mason Taylor
vs
Jake Ferguson
Mason Taylor
vs
Davis Allen
Mason Taylor
vs
Elijah Higgins
Mason Taylor
vs
Evan Engram
Mason Taylor
vs
Brock Bowers
Mason Taylor
vs
Trey McBride
Mason Taylor
vs
George Kittle
Mason Taylor
vs
Sam Laporta
Mason Taylor
vs
Isaiah Likely

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Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Early Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings
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Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
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Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
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Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
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Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
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Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
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Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
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to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
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to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
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Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
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Likely Out for the Season
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
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Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
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Returns to Practice Monday
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Placed on Injured Reserve
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Estimated as DNP on Monday
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Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
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Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
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"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
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Dealing With Ankle Injury
Nikola Topić

Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic Remain Sidelined Monday
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Available Against Jazz on Monday
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Sidelined on Monday
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Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Anthony Edwards

Questionable on Monday
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
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Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
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to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Aaron Jones Sr.

Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

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Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

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Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

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Cam Skattebo

Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Wyndham Clark

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Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

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Saquon Barkley

Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Oso Ighodaro

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Charles Bassey

Likely to Play Monday
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

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Steven Kwan

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Brandon Woodruff

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Nick Martinez

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Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
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