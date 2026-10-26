Joey Pollizze analyzes all 2026 fantasy football Week 8 defenses (DEF) -- streamers, sits/starts, and D/ST waiver wire pickups to add. His Week 8 rankings and tiers for all of the NFL defenses.
Welcome, RotoBallers, to our Week 8 defense (D/ST) streamers, starts, and tiered rankings. Each week of the fantasy football season, we will rank every defense from No. 1 to No. 32 and break them into tiers along with matchup analysis. This article will be your go-to stop for all defensive rankings and streamers.
Last week, we had some defensive hits inside the top-10. The Minnesota Vikings (No. 2) scored 10 fantasy points, the Cleveland Browns (No. 3) scored six fantasy points, the Tennessee Titans (No. 6) scored six fantasy points, the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 7) scored nine fantasy points, and the Seattle Seahawks (No. 8) scored 11 fantasy points.
Here are the defenses fantasy managers should be starting in Week 8 -- our tiered fantasy football D/ST rankings. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Tier 1 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|vs. CLE
|82%
|17.5
|1
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|vs. TEN
|25%
|18
|1
|3
|Los Angeles Rams
|vs. LAC
|74%
|18.5
|1
|4
|New England Patriots
|at MIA
|65%
|18.75
|1
|5
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|vs. IND
|42%
|19.5
|1
|6
|Washington Commanders
|vs. PHI
|2%
|18.5
|1
|7
|Seattle Seahawks
|vs. CHI
|92%
|21.75
1. Pittsburgh Steelers D/ST vs. CLE
PIT favored by 3.5, Total ~38.5
The Pittsburgh Steelers are definitely clicking on defense. They put together another solid defensive performance in Week 7 against the New Orleans Saints. The Steelers totaled two sacks, forced an interception, and held the Saints to just 10 offensive points. That defensive game marked the first time this season that this Pittsburgh defense has tallied multiple sacks in a game.
Now this unit goes up against a Browns offensive line that has given up the most sacks in football this season. Deshaun Watson has been sacked a league-leading 25 times through seven weeks and has been sacked 14 times over the last three games. With the Steelers defense ranking eighth in EPA/play, this D/ST is the top play of the week.
2. Cincinnati Bengals D/ST vs. TEN
CIN favored by 10.5, Total ~46.5
This Cincinnati Bengals defense has been a solid fantasy option to begin the season. This group has scored in double digits in four of its six games, which included scoring 10 fantasy points against the Baltimore Ravens last week. The Bengals sacked Tyler Huntley four times in that game while holding Baltimore to only 13 offensive points.
Ravens decide to go for it on 4th & 2 and can't convert. https://t.co/OAARWnsV2d
— NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 25, 2026
The Bengals will be a top defensive play in Week 8 against the Titans. Tennessee's offense hasn't been great for most of the season. Cam Ward has thrown an interception in five straight games, and the offensive line ranks 28th in pass-block win rate. That bodes well for a Bengals defense that ranks tied for first in sacks this season (21).
3. Los Angeles Rams D/ST vs. LAC
LAR favored by 6.5, Total ~43.5
The Los Angeles Rams defense hasn't performed up to their level yet this season. Not having Myles Garrett for most of the season has certainly affected this unit. The Rams have scored under seven fantasy points in five straight games and have only totaled three sacks over the last three weeks. However, Week 8 is a prime opportunity for this D/ST.
The Chargers have struggled to move the ball this season. They rank dead last in EPA/play, dead last in giveaways, dead last in points per game, 31st in sacks allowed per game, and 30th in pass block win rate. The Rams should be in for a strong defensive performance against this Los Angeles offense. This D/ST is a top-3 play in all formats.
4. New England Patriots D/ST at MIA
NE favored by 7, Total ~44.5
The New England Patriots will be one of the best defensive fantasy plays of Week 8. This group has tallied at least three sacks in three straight games and ranks ninth in pass rush win rate. On deck for this Patriots defense is a plus matchup against the Miami Dolphins. Although the Dolphins are coming off their best offensive performance of the season, fantasy managers should start this New England D/ST with confidence.
Malik Willis hasn't exactly thrown the ball well this season. He has four passing touchdowns to four interceptions and has been sacked multiple times in five of the team's six games. Given that five of the six defenses that faced this Dolphins offense have finished as a top-10 unit that week, the Patriots D/ST is an easy start in all formats.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST vs. IND
JAC favored by 7.5, Total ~46.5
The Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST has one of the best matchups of the week. The Colts have had a hard time moving the ball this season. They rank 25th in EPA/play, 20th in points per game, and 24th in sacks allowed per game. Daniel Jones has also thrown an interception in six of seven contests, and Indianapolis has been held to under 24 points in four of the last five weeks.
All that makes this Jaguars defense a top-5 play in Week 8. Jacksonville is coming off its bye week, which means this defense had more time to prep for this Jones-led offense. The Jaguars have allowed 20 points or fewer in five of their six games, and currently rank seventh in pass rush win rate to begin the year.
6. Washington Commanders D/ST vs. PHI
WSH favored by 3.5, Total ~40.5
The Washington Commanders have definitely had their defensive struggles this season. This group has allowed at least 27 points in four of their last five games and currently ranks in the bottom half of the league in pass rush win rate. However, this Commanders D/ST should be in for a solid fantasy game against this depleted Eagles offense.
Philadelphia will be starting Tanner McKee again in Week 8. Although McKee threw for 215 yards and one touchdown in his Week 7 start against the Panthers, this is a prime spot for the Washington defense. The Eagles could be without DeVonta Smith (hamstring) again, and the offensive line is also dealing with a few injuries. This D/ST is a strong start, especially given that this group has tallied multiple sacks in three straight games.
7. Seattle Seahawks D/ST vs. CHI
SEA favored by 3, Total ~46.5
The Seattle Seahawks were one of the hardest defenses to rank for Week 8. On one hand, the Seahawks have arguably been the best defense in football through the first seven weeks. They rank second in EPA/play, first in pass rush win rate, and fourth in points allowed per game. On the other hand, the Bears have looked like one of the best offenses in football when Caleb Williams has been healthy.
FORCED IT 💥 @derick_hall9
📺: @SNFonNBC https://t.co/JAHEpYix98
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 26, 2026
However, this Seahawks defense belongs in Tier 1, especially after this unit's performance against the Chiefs on Sunday night. Seattle held the Chiefs to only three points in Week 7 and finished with 11 fantasy points. While the Bears have a top offense, this same offense struggled against another elite defense in the Vikings earlier in teh season. Trust this Seattle D/ST.
Tier 2 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|2
|8
|Kansas City Chiefs
|at DEN
|53%
|20
|2
|9
|Denver Broncos
|vs. KC
|95%
|21.5
|2
|10
|Cleveland Browns
|at PIT
|64%
|21
8. Kansas City Chiefs D/ST at DEN
KC favored by 1.5, Total ~41.5
The Kansas City Chiefs have struggled to get to the quarterback this season. They have totaled zero sacks in four of their six contests. But this Chiefs D/ST still has plenty of potential against the Broncos in Week 8. This same defense scored 13 fantasy points against the Broncos in Week 1, and Kansas City ranks top-10 in pressure rate this season.
9. Denver Broncos D/ST vs. KC
KC favored by 1.5, Total ~41.5
The Denver Broncos continue to play elite defense. They have allowed under 18 points in three consecutive games and have totaled 13 sacks in those three contests. With Patrick Surtain II also set to return in this big divisional matchup against the Chiefs, this Broncos D/ST is a top-10 play. Kansas City has scored under 23 points in back-to-back games.
J-Mac coming up clutch 💪
📺: #TNFonPrime https://t.co/iu9Hck8qGA
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) October 16, 2026
10. Cleveland Browns D/ST at PIT
PIT favored by 3.5, Total ~38.5
The Cleveland Browns have turned things around defensively after their Week 1 blunder. The Browns have allowed 24 points or fewer in six straight games and have recorded at least three sacks in five of those six contests. Given that this Cleveland defense just sacked Aaron Rodgers five times back in Week 4, this D/ST belongs in Tier 2.
Tier 3 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|3
|11
|Minnesota Vikings
|at DET
|96%
|24.75
|3
|12
|Detroit Lions
|vs. MIN
|14%
|21.75
|3
|13
|Las Vegas Raiders
|at NYJ
|5%
|23
11. Minnesota Vikings D/ST at DET
DET favored by 3, Total ~46.5
The Minnesota Vikings were the hardest defense to rank in Week 8. But since this defense has been so good this season, they could still be started in some formats. Minnesota's defense ranks first in EPA/play, first in blitz rate, first in points allowed, tied for first in sacks per game, second in pressure rate, and second in pass rush win rate. The Lions scored 10 points and 24 points against this defense in two meetings last season.
12. Detroit Lions D/ST vs. MIN
DET favored by 3, Total ~46.5
The Detroit Lions seemed to have turned a corner defensively. They have allowed fewer than 22 points in two straight games, which included holding the Packers to only 17 points last week. Since the Lions rank tied for first in sacks (21) through seven weeks, they are worth a look in some 12+ team leagues. The Vikings have given up multiple sacks in four consecutive games.
13. Las Vegas Raiders D/ST at NYJ
NYJ favored by 1.5, Total ~44.5
The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the riskiest defenses to roll with for Week 8. This unit has allowed at least 30 points in four straight games and currently ranks 29th in points allowed per game. However, this Las Vegas D/ST could be used in some formats against this Jets offense. Geno Smith has been sacked 21 times since Week 2 and has thrown an interception in back-to-back contests.
Tier 4 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|4
|14
|Philadelphia Eagles
|at WSH
|45%
|21
|4
|15
|New York Jets
|vs. LV
|66%
|23.5
|4
|16
|Dallas Cowboys
|vs. ARI
|22%
|23.75
|4
|17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|vs. ATL
|4%
|24
|4
|18
|Atlanta Falcons
|at TB
|2%
|23.75
Most of the defenses in this tier should only be started in deeper leagues. All of these D/ST have question marks surrounding their defenses. Therefore, these defenses should be a last resort for fantasy managers.
The Eagles defense is likely your best bet this week if the 13 defenses ranked in front of them are unavailable. This unit has the talent to put together a complete performance. This Eagles defense held the Commanders to only 22 points in Week 1, and this group has recorded multiple sacks in consecutive contests.
As for the Jets, Cowboys, Buccaneers, and Falcons, these four defenses are really risky to start. The Raiders rank sixth in points per game (downgrade the Jets D/ST). The Cowboys defense ranks dead last in EPA/play. The Buccaneers defense has a tougher matchup against a Falcons offense that has scored at least 23 points in every game with Michael Penix Jr., and the Falcons defense has allowed at least 30 points in two of the past three weeks.
Tier 5 and 6 Defenses – Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8
|Tier
|Rank
|Team
|Opp
|Yahoo!
Owned%
|Implied Vegas
Point Against
|5
|19
|Chicago Bears
|at SEA
|26%
|24.75
|5
|20
|Green Bay Packers
|vs. CAR
|13%
|22
|6
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|at LAR
|8%
|25
|6
|22
|Carolina Panthers
|at GB
|30%
|25.5
|6
|23
|Buffalo Bills
|vs. BAL
|10%
|25
|6
|24
|Baltimore Ravens
|at BUF
|57%
|28.5
|6
|25
|Miami Dolphins
|vs. NE
|2%
|25.75
|6
|26
|Indianapolis Colts
|at JAC
|14%
|27
|6
|27
|Tennessee Titans
|at CIN
|50%
|28.5
|6
|28
|Arizona Cardinals
|at DAL
|1%
|30.5
|San Francisco 49ers
|BYE
|Houston Texans
|BYE
|New Orleans Saints
|BYE
|New York Giants
|BYE
The defenses in both Tier 5 and Tier 6 should be avoided in most cases this week. There is a ton of risk in starting any of these defenses, and there are 18 better fantasy D/ST to roll with in Week 8.
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