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Unexpected Boom Performances of Week 7: Fantasy Football Risers Include Tony Pollard, KC Concepcion Jr., Tre Tucker, Mason Taylor

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Fantasy football outlooks for Bo Nix, Tony Pollard, KC Concepcion Jr., Tre Tucker, Jameson Williams, and Mason Taylor in Week 8. They are potential risers and top performers.

Week 8 benches deserve a second look after Week 7's surprise ceilings. Tony Pollard scored three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns, and a Browns rookie piled up 152 scrimmage yards in the same game without reaching the end zone.

Tre Tucker drew 12 targets, Jameson Williams commanded nine, and Geno Smith kept turning to Mason Taylor near the end zone.

Bo Nix supplied one of Sunday's biggest plays, breaking loose for a 62-yard touchdown run on his way to 26.18 fantasy points. His 73 rushing yards nearly doubled his total from the first six games combined.

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Bo Nix, QB, Denver Broncos

One 62-yard touchdown run saved Bo Nix from an outing that would otherwise have looked fairly familiar to frustrated managers.

That outing was worth 26.18 fantasy points, a substantial recovery after he threw for 123 yards in Week 5 and 107 in Week 6.

Nix completed 15 of 29 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals, adding 73 rushing yards and a score on seven attempts.

I'm keeping Nix at QB2 heading into Week 8.

The long touchdown run alone accounted for 12.2 points, and his only passing score came on a 52-yard reception by running back RJ Harvey, so Denver got two enormous plays without Nix completing even 52% of his passes.

His seven rushing attempts were a season high, but 62 of his 73 yards came on that run, and he had totaled just 37 rushing yards over his first six games, never exceeding 10 in a game.

Denver hosts the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 8, and Nix managed 131 passing yards, one touchdown, and an interception in their first meeting. His receiving corps has an injury concern after Jaylen Waddle (chest) exited Sunday's win.

 

Tony Pollard, RB, Tennessee Titans

I'm starting Pollard as an RB2 at the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 after Tennessee handed him 44 carries over the last two games.

His three touchdowns against the Cleveland Browns were a welcome surprise for a back who had scored only once through six weeks.

Pollard finished with 129 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, adding three receptions for 26 yards.

Those 36.5 PPR points came from a workload Tennessee had been building toward: he carried 19 times against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6 before reaching a season high Sunday.

With Tyjae Spears (knee) inactive, Michael Carter finished with just three carries, and Pollard also made his first receptions since Week 4.

Spears' availability will matter when assessing whether Pollard can keep such a large share of the backfield work at Cincinnati.

Pollard entered Sunday without a 100-yard rushing game on the season, then gave managers the volume and efficiency they'd been missing, scoring from 36 and 10 yards in the opening quarter before adding a one-yard touchdown late.

 

KC Concepcion Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

Cleveland kept finding ways to get the ball to Concepcion: a screen on third-and-seven became a 23-yard gain, a reception downfield gained 32, and a late rushing attempt picked up 18 yards to help set up a touchdown.

That variety makes Concepcion a player to roster in 12-team leagues, with WR3/flex appeal in PPR. Cleveland gave him 13 opportunities between targets and carries, and several became substantial gains instead of leaving him dependent on a touchdown.

The rookie finished with eight receptions for 129 yards on 10 targets, plus 23 yards on three carries, and his first 100-yard receiving game produced 23.2 PPR points.

Denzel Boston drew eight targets but finished with three catches for 27 yards, while Jerry Jeudy managed 21 yards on four receptions.

Harold Fannin Jr. remains an important competitor for Deshaun Watson's attention after drawing nine targets and gaining 91 yards.

The Browns visit the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8, and Concepcion caught five passes for 64 yards in their first meeting, his previous season high.

His next two games yielded only five catches for 42 yards combined before he broke through against the Tennessee Titans.

 

Tre Tucker, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

Tucker has followed a two-touchdown game with a 100-yard performance.

He caught five passes for 97 yards against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 before delivering five more receptions for 103 yards and a score against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 12 targets are the strongest reason to move him into the WR3/flex conversation for Week 8 at the New York Jets.

Tucker led Las Vegas in that category, ahead of Brock Bowers and Ashton Jeanty, who drew eight apiece, and he reached 100 yards despite catching fewer than half the passes sent his way.

Tucker finished with 41 to 44 receiving yards in three consecutive games before these last two outings brought 200 yards and three touchdowns, and his targets increased from seven against Buffalo to 12 against the Rams.

Sunday's game required Las Vegas to throw its way out of a large deficit, with Kirk Cousins attempting 44 passes as the Raiders lost 35-21 and Tucker's touchdown coming in the fourth quarter.

Head coach Klint Kubiak left open the possibility of turning to Fernando Mendoza after the loss.

Tucker's recent production with Cousins supports starting him in deeper leagues, but a quarterback change would give us a new variable when projecting his targets.

 

Jameson Williams, WR, Detroit Lions

Unlike the other names on this list, Jameson Williams will not be found on the waiver wire. However, his inconsistent start to the season could be behind him as he turned in another strong effort on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown caught nine passes for 153 yards against the Green Bay Packers, yet Williams still scored twice as Detroit's passing game supported both receivers in a 20-17 win.

Williams turned nine targets into five catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns, worth 26.1 PPR points.

Coming out of Detroit's bye, he had his second consecutive two-touchdown game after scoring twice against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 5.

Williams has 13 catches for 240 yards and four touchdowns across his last three games after opening the season with 10 catches for 127 yards and no scores through three appearances.

His 102-yard game at the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 started the turnaround before the touchdowns followed.

I'd keep him in the lineup as a WR2 against the Minnesota Vikings at home in Week 8.

Sunday's nine targets gave him a much sturdier opportunity than the two receptions that produced his two touchdowns against Arizona, and St. Brown's heavy involvement didn't prevent Jared Goff from looking Williams' way regularly.

 

Mason Taylor, TE, New York Jets

Kenyon Sadiq's presence made the Jets' tight end situation difficult to trust entering the season, but Taylor was the player Geno Smith kept finding near the end zone Sunday.

Taylor caught five passes for 62 yards and two touchdowns on six targets, then added a two-point conversion to finish with 25.2 PPR points, while Sadiq had one reception for six yards on his only target.

That stood out after Taylor entered the game with nine catches for 55 yards and no touchdowns on the season.

Taylor is worth considering as a Week 8 streamer against the Las Vegas Raiders. He has caught 12 passes across his last three games, increasing his receiving yardage from 24 to 33 to 62.

The Raiders allowed Davis Allen to score twice on Sunday, which adds appeal to the immediate matchup.

Taylor shares an offense with Garrett Wilson and Omar Cooper Jr., and Braelon Allen led the Jets with seven targets against the Miami Dolphins.

A manager replacing a tight end on bye can make a modest claim without treating Taylor as an established weekly starter.

Smith also targeted Taylor on a red-zone pass that Michael Taaffe intercepted, which, along with the touchdown catches from 13 and 12 yards, gives Taylor at least three red-zone targets in this game.

Both scores came with repeated opportunities close to the end zone, making his involvement more encouraging than the touchdown total alone.

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