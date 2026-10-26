Quinn Hughes Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver

Oct 25, 2026, 9:45 AM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss a fourth straight game on Sunday against Florida. On Saturday, Byram practiced with the team for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury, but he wore a non-contact jersey. He still has no set timeline for his return, but now that he's back on the ice, Byram could be ready to rejoin the lineup soon. Once he's back in action, Byram will hope to recover from a poor start to the season. He has one assist in six games. Ethan Del Mastro is filling in for Byram on defense, but he has zero fantasy value.