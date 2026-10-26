Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 8 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Chris Godwin Jr., Jaylin Noel, and more?
Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. With another full slate of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire to improve our fantasy rosters.
But for every addition, we must drop one player. Below, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo formats and decide whether managers should keep them or follow the trend and send them to the waiver wire.
So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 8?
The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:
|Rank
|Player Name
|Position
|Ros%
|Baller Move
|1
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|45
|Drop in All Leagues
|2
|Terry McLaurin
|WR
|46
|Drop in All Leagues
|3
|New York Jets
|DEF
|67
|Drop in All Leagues
|4
|Tennessee Titans
|DEF
|50
|Drop in All Leagues
|5
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|16
|Drop in All Leagues
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|DEF
|30
|Drop in All Leagues
|7
|Trey Smack
|K
|40
|Drop in Most Leagues
|8
|Eddy Pineiro
|K
|67
|Drop in Most Leagues
|9
|San Francisco 49ers
|DEF
|51
|Drop in Most Leagues
|10
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|57
|Drop in Most Leagues
|11
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|29
|Drop in Most Leagues
|12
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|8
|Drop in Most Leagues
|13
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|50
|Drop in Most Leagues
|14
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|12
|Drop in Most Leagues
|15
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|18
|Drop in Most Leagues
|16
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|14
|Drop in Most Leagues
|17
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|73
|Drop in Most Leagues
|18
|Jaylin Noel
|WR
|28
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|19
|Jonathon Brooks
|RB
|43
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|20
|Michael Pittman Jr.
|WR
|33
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|21
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|51
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|22
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|52
|IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
|23
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|49
|Hold in Deeper Leagues / Upside Stash
|24
|Tyrone Tracy Jr.
|RB
|27
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|25
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|20
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|26
|Kendre Miller
|RB
|43
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|27
|Kenny Gainwell
|RB
|44
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|28
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|65
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|29
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|21
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|30
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|32
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
|31
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|38
|Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
|32
|Jacory Croskey-Merritt
|RB
|65
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|33
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|70
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|34
|David Montgomery
|RB
|84
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|35
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|RB
|83
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|36
|Davante Adams
|WR
|89
|IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
|37
|Josh Downs
|WR
|84
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|38
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|75
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|39
|Dalton Schultz
|TE
|44
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|40
|Juwan Johnson
|TE
|78
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|41
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|45
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|42
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|81
|Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
|43
|Cleveland Browns
|DEF
|64
|Hold in All Leagues
|44
|Houston Texans
|DEF
|97
|Hold in All Leagues
|45
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DEF
|53
|Hold in All Leagues
Fantasy Football Drop Candidates
Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:
Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Cut List Ranking No. 23)
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been in trade rumors this year as the odd man out in Jacksonville's crowded receiving corps amidst his incredibly slow start to the 2026 season.
However, head coach Liam Coen is not giving up on the former 23rd overall pick out of LSU. "He's going to help us make plays this week. I know it. We gotta continue to put him in the best position to do so. BT cares about winning and losing. I'm excited about attacking this week with BT," Coen said.
The 24-year-old pass-catcher took the league by storm in his first year, catching 87 of 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he came back down to Earth in Year 2, posting a 48-707-2 line in 14 regular-season starts. Through six games in his third year, Thomas' fantasy value has cratered with just nine catches on 20 targets for 105 yards and one touchdown, while Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have been quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top targets.
He did not catch either of his two targets in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans in London, and he did not see a single snap in the second half. The Jags could be looking to get Thomas more involved coming out of their Week 7 bye, but until further notice, he cannot be trusted in any starting fantasy lineups. He is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, with a trade out of town potentially being his only path back to fantasy relevance.
Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Cut List Ranking No. 17)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. hauled in four of five targets for 27 yards in the 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. Godwin also had a touchdown called back due to an illegal shift penalty in the first half. After Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) was ruled out for Week 7, many expected Godwin to step up as the Buccaneers' lead receiver.
Although he led the team in targets, Tampa Bay was unstoppable on the ground, leaving quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw only 11 times. Egbuka practiced on Friday, so signs point to a Week 8 return for the second-year receiver. If Egbuka returns, Godwin is a droppable player in fantasy leagues, as he continues to struggle to start his 10th season.
Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 33)
Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on Injured Reserve after missing the past four games with a chest injury, but he is expected to return to practice ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Bears, according to Brian Nemhauser of Seattle Sports.
What that means for his game status remains unclear, however, as head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday, "We don't know yet," when asked about his availability. Macdonald also told the media, "We are sticking with the plan," regarding Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was activated from Injured Reserve but ruled out for the team's Sunday night win over the Chiefs.
Emanuel Wilson led the team with 100 rushing yards and a score, but with so much uncertainty currently surrounding the Seahawks' backfield, a viable fantasy play could be difficult to predict in Week 8.
Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Cut List Ranking No. 40)
Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier rushed eight times for 19 yards (2.4 yards per attempt) and caught all three of his targets in the passing game for 30 yards (10.0 yards per reception) in a 30-16 Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos. He did not score. For the second consecutive week, despite starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) being out with an ankle injury, Allgeier was out-produced by fellow running back Bam Knight.
Allgeier played 38 offensive snaps on Sunday, while Knight earned 43 snaps. Knight rushed just seven times, but tallied 48 rushing yards (6.9 yards per carry) and added three receptions for 15 yards (5.0 yards per reception). With Knight's emergence and Love expected back at some point, Allgeier's fantasy relevance is starting to slide. Still, Allgeier is worth stashing as long as Love remains out.
Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Cut List Ranking No. 12)
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield had an opportunity for an elevated role in the passing game in Sunday's Week 7 win on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders, but it did not pan out for him on the scoresheet. Mumpfield was barely heard from in the 35-21 victory without veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring), catching just one of his two targets for 15 yards.
Star pass-catcher Puka Nacua continued to be heavily targeted by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he caught eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Davis Allen came out of nowhere to catch four of five targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a disappointing showing for Mumpfield, but the good news is that he was the only other receiver who was targeted for the Rams, and he will have plenty of time to earn a bigger role, with Adams expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks with his hamstring injury.
Mumpfield will not be a realistic fantasy starter in most leagues next week against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, but he is still a worthwhile deep-league stash with Adams on Injured Reserve in L.A.
Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles
After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:
- Week 8 waiver wire pickups (all positions)
- Week 8 FAAB waiver wire bids
- Week 8 running back waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 wide receiver waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 tight end waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 quarterback waiver wire pickups
- Week 8 defense (D/ST) streamers and pickups
- Week 8 kicker streamers and pickups
Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!
Who Should I Pickup Tool
Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...
Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Omar Cooper Jr., Bam Knight, Jordyn Tyson, Jonah Coleman. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.
2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omar Cooper Jr., Bam Knight, Jordyn Tyson, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.
Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.
Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Omar Cooper Jr., Bam Knight, Jordyn Tyson, Jonah Coleman:
More Waiver Wire Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.