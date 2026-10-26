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Players To Cut Before Week 8 Fantasy Football? Konata Mumpfield, Kendrick Bourne, Josh Downs, Mark Andrews, Jaylin Noel, Tyler Allgeier, Dalton Schultz, Justin Herbert, Juwan Johnson

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Tyler Allgeier - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football drop candidates and cut list rankings before Week 8 of 2026. Is it already time to drop fantasy football players from rosters including Chris Godwin Jr., Jaylin Noel, and more?

Welcome back, RotoBallers, to our Cut List Rankings for fantasy football Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. With another full slate of NFL action in the books, it's time to turn our attention to the waiver wire to improve our fantasy rosters.

But for every addition, we must drop one player. Below, we will look at some of the most dropped players across Yahoo formats and decide whether managers should keep them or follow the trend and send them to the waiver wire.

So, which injured or disappointing players is it time to get rid of for fantasy football lineups? Read about our top players to cut for Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season. Good luck, RotoBallers!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Who To Drop for Fantasy Football Week 8?

The top players to consider cutting for fantasy football, in priority order. Players at the top of the list should be dropped first and replaced on the waiver wire:

Rank Player Name Position Ros% Baller Move
1 Jalen Hurts QB 45 Drop in All Leagues
2 Terry McLaurin WR 46 Drop in All Leagues
3 New York Jets DEF 67 Drop in All Leagues
4 Tennessee Titans DEF 50 Drop in All Leagues
5 Christian Kirk WR 16 Drop in All Leagues
6 Carolina Panthers DEF 30 Drop in All Leagues
7 Trey Smack K 40 Drop in Most Leagues
8 Eddy Pineiro K 67 Drop in Most Leagues
9 San Francisco 49ers DEF 51 Drop in Most Leagues
10 MarShawn Lloyd RB 57 Drop in Most Leagues
11 Keaton Mitchell RB 29 Drop in Most Leagues
12 Konata Mumpfield WR 8 Drop in Most Leagues
13 Justin Herbert QB 50 Drop in Most Leagues
14 Kalif Raymond WR 12 Drop in Most Leagues
15 Kendrick Bourne WR 18 Drop in Most Leagues
16 Adonai Mitchell WR 14 Drop in Most Leagues
17 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 73 Drop in Most Leagues
18 Jaylin Noel WR 28 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
19 Jonathon Brooks RB 43 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
20 Michael Pittman Jr. WR 33 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
21 Alec Pierce WR 51 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
22 Romeo Doubs WR 52 IR / Injury Stash in Deep Leagues
23 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 49 Hold in Deeper Leagues / Upside Stash
24 Tyrone Tracy Jr. RB 27 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
25 Roschon Johnson RB 20 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
26 Kendre Miller RB 43 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
27 Kenny Gainwell RB 44 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
28 Tyler Allgeier RB 65 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
29 Emmett Johnson RB 21 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
30 Mike Washington Jr. RB 32 Hold in 12+Team Leagues / Upside Handcuff or Stash
31 DeMario Douglas WR 38 Hold in 12+Team Leagues/3-WR Leagues
32 Jacory Croskey-Merritt RB 65 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
33 Jadarian Price RB 70 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
34 David Montgomery RB 84 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
35 Travis Etienne Jr. RB 83 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
36 Davante Adams WR 89 IR / Injury Stash in 12-Team Leagues
37 Josh Downs WR 84 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
38 Mark Andrews TE 75 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
39 Dalton Schultz TE 44 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
40 Juwan Johnson TE 78 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
41 Tyler Higbee TE 45 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
42 Xavier Worthy WR 81 Hold and Bench / Drop in Shallow Leagues
43 Cleveland Browns DEF 64 Hold in All Leagues
44 Houston Texans DEF 97 Hold in All Leagues
45 Kansas City Chiefs DEF 53 Hold in All Leagues

 

Fantasy Football Drop Candidates

Read the recent news and fantasy outlooks of some of the top cut candidates:

Brian Thomas Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars (Cut List Ranking No. 23)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. has been in trade rumors this year as the odd man out in Jacksonville's crowded receiving corps amidst his incredibly slow start to the 2026 season.

However, head coach Liam Coen is not giving up on the former 23rd overall pick out of LSU. "He's going to help us make plays this week. I know it. We gotta continue to put him in the best position to do so. BT cares about winning and losing. I'm excited about attacking this week with BT," Coen said.

The 24-year-old pass-catcher took the league by storm in his first year, catching 87 of 133 targets for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns, but he came back down to Earth in Year 2, posting a 48-707-2 line in 14 regular-season starts. Through six games in his third year, Thomas' fantasy value has cratered with just nine catches on 20 targets for 105 yards and one touchdown, while Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers have been quarterback Trevor Lawrence's top targets.

He did not catch either of his two targets in the Week 6 loss to the division-rival Houston Texans in London, and he did not see a single snap in the second half. The Jags could be looking to get Thomas more involved coming out of their Week 7 bye, but until further notice, he cannot be trusted in any starting fantasy lineups. He is now rostered in under half of Yahoo leagues, with a trade out of town potentially being his only path back to fantasy relevance.

Chris Godwin Jr., WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Cut List Ranking No. 17)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. hauled in four of five targets for 27 yards in the 43-13 win over the Carolina Panthers. Godwin also had a touchdown called back due to an illegal shift penalty in the first half. After Emeka Egbuka (concussion/foot) was ruled out for Week 7, many expected Godwin to step up as the Buccaneers' lead receiver.

Although he led the team in targets, Tampa Bay was unstoppable on the ground, leaving quarterback Baker Mayfield to throw only 11 times. Egbuka practiced on Friday, so signs point to a Week 8 return for the second-year receiver. If Egbuka returns, Godwin is a droppable player in fantasy leagues, as he continues to struggle to start his 10th season.

Jadarian Price, RB, Seattle Seahawks (Cut List Ranking No. 33)

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price (chest) remains on Injured Reserve after missing the past four games with a chest injury, but he is expected to return to practice ahead of the team's Week 8 matchup with the Bears, according to Brian Nemhauser of Seattle Sports.

What that means for his game status remains unclear, however, as head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters on Monday, "We don't know yet," when asked about his availability. Macdonald also told the media, "We are sticking with the plan," regarding Zach Charbonnet (knee), who was activated from Injured Reserve but ruled out for the team's Sunday night win over the Chiefs.

Emanuel Wilson led the team with 100 rushing yards and a score, but with so much uncertainty currently surrounding the Seahawks' backfield, a viable fantasy play could be difficult to predict in Week 8.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals (Cut List Ranking No. 40)

Arizona Cardinals running back Tyler Allgeier rushed eight times for 19 yards (2.4 yards per attempt) and caught all three of his targets in the passing game for 30 yards (10.0 yards per reception) in a 30-16 Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos. He did not score. For the second consecutive week, despite starter Jeremiyah Love (ankle) being out with an ankle injury, Allgeier was out-produced by fellow running back Bam Knight.

Allgeier played 38 offensive snaps on Sunday, while Knight earned 43 snaps. Knight rushed just seven times, but tallied 48 rushing yards (6.9 yards per carry) and added three receptions for 15 yards (5.0 yards per reception). With Knight's emergence and Love expected back at some point, Allgeier's fantasy relevance is starting to slide. Still, Allgeier is worth stashing as long as Love remains out.

Konata Mumpfield, WR, Los Angeles Rams (Cut List Ranking No. 12)

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Konata Mumpfield had an opportunity for an elevated role in the passing game in Sunday's Week 7 win on the road over the Las Vegas Raiders, but it did not pan out for him on the scoresheet. Mumpfield was barely heard from in the 35-21 victory without veteran wideout Davante Adams (hamstring), catching just one of his two targets for 15 yards.

Star pass-catcher Puka Nacua continued to be heavily targeted by veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, as he caught eight of his 10 targets for 68 yards and a touchdown, while tight end Davis Allen came out of nowhere to catch four of five targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a disappointing showing for Mumpfield, but the good news is that he was the only other receiver who was targeted for the Rams, and he will have plenty of time to earn a bigger role, with Adams expected to miss anywhere from six to 10 weeks with his hamstring injury.

Mumpfield will not be a realistic fantasy starter in most leagues next week against the winless Los Angeles Chargers, but he is still a worthwhile deep-league stash with Adams on Injured Reserve in L.A.

 

Week 8 Waiver Wire Articles

After diving into the Week 6 cut rankings, read about some other free waiver wire resources available at RotoBaller:

Each week, our NFL team puts out a complete array of fantasy football waiver wire articles to compliment our slick Who Should I Pickup? Waiver wire player comparison tool. Bookmark it!

 

Who Should I Pickup Tool

Trying to decide who to pickup off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pickup tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to pickup...

 
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Who Should I Pickup? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Omar Cooper Jr., Bam Knight, Jordyn Tyson, Jonah Coleman. We are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pickup? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players - Omar Cooper Jr., Bam Knight, Jordyn Tyson, Jonah Coleman. These are some common searches for 2026 fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pickup? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pickup? You may have noticed, our Who Should I Pickup? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

Popular Waiver Wire Searches. Curious to see some tough waiver wire decisions for 2025? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Pickup? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pickup

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pickup tool for 2026 for Omar Cooper Jr., Bam Knight, Jordyn Tyson, Jonah Coleman:

Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jonah Coleman
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Antonio Williams
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rachaad White
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jadarian Price
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Khalil Shakir
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Hunter
Bam Knight
vs
Khalil Shakir
Bam Knight
vs
Hunter Henry
Bam Knight
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Bam Knight
vs
Keenan Allen
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Bam Knight
vs
Tre Tucker
Bam Knight
vs
Samaje Perine
Bam Knight
vs
Jadarian Price
Bam Knight
vs
Devaughn Vele
Bam Knight
vs
Antonio Williams
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Jonah Coleman
Bam Knight
vs
Makai Lemon
Bam Knight
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Emmett Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Rachaad White
Bam Knight
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Bam Knight
vs
Kaelon Black
Bam Knight
vs
Seth McGowan
Bam Knight
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jordyn Tyson
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Rachaad White
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Antonio Williams
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jadarian Price
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Bam Knight
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Caleb Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Darius Cooper
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Malik Washington
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordyn Tyson
vs
Travis Hunter
Jonah Coleman
vs
KC Concepcion Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Antonio Williams
Jonah Coleman
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jadarian Price
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tre Tucker
Jonah Coleman
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Courtland Sutton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rachaad White
Jonah Coleman
vs
Khalil Shakir
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bam Knight
Jonah Coleman
vs
Hunter Henry
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keenan Allen
Jonah Coleman
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Jonah Coleman
vs
Samaje Perine
Jonah Coleman
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jonah Coleman
vs
Rico Dowdle
Jonah Coleman
vs
Emmett Johnson
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kaelon Black
Jonah Coleman
vs
Seth McGowan
Jonah Coleman
vs
Keaton Mitchell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Rodriguez Jr.

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More Waiver Wire Analysis

Waiver Wire Rankings: All Positions
Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups and Stashes
Running Back Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 8)
Tight End Waiver Wire Pickups (Week 8)


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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Jadarian Price

to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Aaron Jones Sr.

Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Saquon Barkley

Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Fernando Mendoza

Raiders Considering Naming Fernando Mendoza the Starter
Oso Ighodaro

Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Charles Bassey

Likely to Play Monday
Brandon Williams

Expected to Play Through Back Soreness
Gui Santos

Questionable Monday in Denver
Alpha Diallo

Could Miss Second Straight Game
Cameron Johnson

Doubtful Monday Against Warriors
Naji Marshall

Ruled Out Monday with Illness
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Held in Check on SNF
Emanuel Wilson

Rebounds in Primetime
Kenneth Walker

Stymied in Homecoming
Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Rips Chiefs' D for Another Superb Performance
Jordan Watkins

Steps Into a Larger Role on Sunday Afternoon
Brock Purdy

Picked Off Twice in Rare Dud Performance
Christian McCaffrey

Rushing Volume Hindered by Brief Exit
Bryce Young

Three Turnovers Headline an Ugly Divisional Loss
Blake Corum

Sees a Season High in Touches
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Sets New Career High in Week 7
Trey McBride

Continues to Ascend, Records Season-High 111 Yards, TD
Jahmyr Gibbs

Avoids Injury Late in Week 7 Win Over Packers
AJ Dybantsa

Out Again Monday
Jalen Suggs

Helped to Locker Room with Right-Knee Injury
Isaiah Joe

Exits Sunday's Game with Hip Injury
Jalen Williams

Leaves on Stretcher Sunday
Jaylin Williams

Exits Sunday with Wrist Injury
Cason Wallace

Exits in First Quarter Sunday
Ivica Zubac

Unlikely to Play Monday
Tyrese Haliburton

Plans to Play Monday in Milwaukee
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Questionable Against Miami
Cedric Coward

Good to Go Versus Sacramento
Ivica Zubac

Exits Early Against Nets With Sprained Ankle
Jalen Duren

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Keegan Murray

Out Against Grizzlies
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

to Miss 10 Weeks
Day'Ron Sharpe

Tossed in Fourth Quarter
Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Igor Chernyshov

Out Week-to-Week
Nicolas Roy

Doubtful for Sunday
Bowen Byram

Remains Out Sunday
Sam Steel

Out Sunday
Victor Hedman

Listed as Day-to-Day
John Marino

Now Week-to-Week
Jared McCann

Ruled Out Saturday
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
Eric Cole

Continues to Build Momentum Going Into Next Season
Andrew Novak

Returning to Port Royal In Search of Elusive Victory
Miles Russell

Making PGA Tour Appearance at Bermuda Championship
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Named ALCS MVP After Another Strong Start
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