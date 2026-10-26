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Tight Ends Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups - Week 8 TE Options Include Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo, more

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Hunter Henry - Fantasy Football Rankings, Waiver Wire Pickups, Draft Sleepers

Craig's tight end (TE) fantasy football waiver wire pickups for Week 8 of 2026. His top TE fantasy football pickups, free agents to add, tight end streamers.

No George Kittle. No Isaiah Likely. No Juwan Johnson. No Dalton Schultz. Week 8 might be a week where you need a tight end for your fantasy football squad.

With four solid-to-great tight ends on bye this week, fantasy footballers are going to be scouring their league’s waiver wires like Black Friday shoppers scour the shelves for the holiday season’s hottest toys. While the pickings get slimmer as the season goes on, there are still plenty of people on the waiver wire that can help fantasy managers at tight end.

Lots of available tight ends scored touchdowns and/or had banner days in Week 7, which was nice since it was National Tight Ends Day. Here are the top waiver wire picks and streamers at the tight end position for Week 8, starting with New England’s wily veteran:

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Top Fantasy Football Tight Ends - Week 8 Waiver Wire

Hunter Henry, New England Patriots

Drake Maye is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL right now, and Hunter Henry is his most reliable target, so that is causing the latter’s fantasy value to skyrocket in recent weeks. Henry has 19 receptions for 225 yards and two touchdowns over his last four games.

WR1 A.J. Brown is dropping more passes than he catches. New England’s other receivers are not as consistent or talented as pass catchers as Henry is. Rookie backup tight end Eli Raridon is getting targets and scoring opportunities but is the clear TE2 to Henry. Henry is undoubtedly New England’s top target at the present time.

Henry becomes even more attractive because of his matchup this week against a newly recharged Miami Dolphins team coming off their first victory of 2026. Do not be fooled by the win. Miami made New York’s Mason Taylor look like Rob Gronkowski. Pick up Henry and play him this week and for the rest of the season if need be.

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

T.J. Hockenson sandwiched two very good games around an unfortunate one-catch disaster caused by a concussion he received on the second play of the game. Take out that clunker, and he racked up 17 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown in his Week 5 and 7 contests.

Quarterback Kyler Murray has done no fantasy favors for Minnesota’s top-like receiving corps (like I predicted), but he has learned how to get the ball to Hockenson. Now he gets to run routes against a Detroit Lions defense that ranks dead last in the NFL against the pass. Enjoy him if you pick him up!

 

Other Fantasy Football Tight Ends to Consider Adding

Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals

Another week, another game, another touchdown for Mike Gesicki. He is the modern-day Cris Carter. All the guy does is catch touchdown tosses. As Kurt Angle would say, “It’s true! It’s damn true!” Gesicki has now had back-to-back games where he only caught one pass, but it was a touchdown.

You would like your fantasy tight end to average more than 2.2 catches and 27.2 yards per game, ideally. But Gesicki has scored five touchdowns in six games and continues to get Joe Burrow’s attention inside the red zone. I do not think he will solve a fantasy manager’s tight end issue all year long, but he can certainly be used as a spot-start guy from here on out if picked up.

Chig Okonkwo, Washington Commanders

After a month of no production, Chig Okonkwo has turned a corner and found his niche in Washington’s offense. This is in part thanks to quarterback Jayden Daniels coming back and wide receiver Terry McLaurin leaving with a season-ending injury. Both of these happenings helped Okonkwo’s fantasy value.

Okonkwo is coming off back-to-back 60-yard games and a bye week to rest up. Now he faces a banged-up Philadelphia team this week on short rest whose secondary has not lived up to its lofty expectations. Do not be surprised to see another 60-yard effort on Sunday night.

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fantasy managers might have forgotten about Brenton Strange since his Jacksonville Jaguars were on bye, but I didn’t. He was on one of the better rolls at the position before he had his week-long sabbatical – 19 catches for 207 yards in a three-game span.

Strange should be energized after a week off, and will be energized more facing an Indianapolis defense that has been in the bottom half of the pass-defense rankings since the season’s start. Strange might not be available in all leagues, but if he is available in yours, especially if it is a PPR league, by all means grab him.

Darren Waller, Carolina Panthers

Darren Waller knows his way around the end zone like he knows his way around a recording studio. He must have reminded quarterback Bryce Young that he is the top tight end on the team and not understudy Tommy Tremble, because Young made sure to find him on Sunday.

Waller caught a fantastic 50-yard TD toss from Young, the only highlight during a bleak blowout loss for his Panthers to division rival Tampa Bay. Waller is not getting the volume of targets he needs to move up on this list, though. He has had three targets or fewer in four of his six outings.

Mason Taylor, New York Jets

While first-round pick Omar Cooper Jr. is blazing past cornerbacks like a greyhound chasing a rabbit, Mason Taylor has somehow found a role as Geno Smith’s favorite tight end, even though he is not as gifted or talented as Kenyon Sadiq. Taylor had a two-TD game on Sunday versus Miami and has seen six targets in consecutive weeks.

I think Sadiq is the better long-term get, but the Jets are hosting a Raiders team that let Davis Allen score two times this past week. So if you want to pick up and plug in Taylor for a one-off and see how it goes, be my guest.

 

Do Not Forget About These Tight Ends

Greg Dulcich, Miami Dolphins

Did you see this guy running up and down the field against the NY Jets on Sunday like he was an Olympic track star? Greg Dulcich’s 86 receiving yards were the most he has had in a game since his rookie campaign WAY back in 2022! I am not buying what he is selling, but I have to mention him in the column or else the crazy Dolphins fans will be all over me.

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh Steelers

Pat Freiermuth’s four touchdowns in seven games is nothing to sneeze at. The fact that he has not recorded a 50-yard game this year, though, makes my nose run. His fantasy value has not been helped by tight end teammate Darnell Washington scoring three touchdowns of his own over the last month, either.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders

Michael Mayer is becoming the poor man’s Strange. He catches a fair share of passes and churns out the yards, but one touchdown in seven games is not cutting the mustard, my man. And will his fantasy value go up or down once Fernando Mendoza inevitably takes over the offense from Kirk Cousins?

Eli Raridon, New England Patriots

This kid has above-average wheels for a tight end and can be the Yang to Hunter Henry’s Yin in a New England offense where both can prosper thanks to the target share. Raridon has two touchdowns and two 50-yard games to his credit this season, and the best is yet to come.

Davis Allen, Los Angeles Rams

Football is funny. Fantasy football is a laugh riot. It makes no sense that Allen, arguably the fourth-string tight end on the Rams, would have scored a pair of touchdowns on Sunday. It probably will never happen again, at least not this season. Kudos to the Rams for getting FOUR of their tight ends mentioned in this column this year!

 

Who Should I Pick Up Tool

Trying to decide who to pick up off the waiver wire? Check the Who Should I Pick Up" tool here:

Who Should I Pickup for Week 8?

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Who Should I Pick Up? Some common 2026 fantasy football waiver wire decisions are regarding players like Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller, Mason Taylor, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Eli Raridon, and Davis Allen. But don't worry, we are here to help make these waiver wire decisions and build winning teams in 2026. Set your optimal fantasy football lineups in 2026. Our free Who Should I Pick Up? tool will help make your fantasy football waiver wire decisions. Compare up to four NFL players, and we tell you who to pick up ... all free! Make the right decisions.

2026 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on Kyle Pitts Sr., Hunter Henry, Mike Gesicki, Michael Mayer, Brenton Strange, Darnell Washington, T.J. Hockenson, Tyler Higbee, Tommy Tremble, Foster Moreau, and Josh Cuevas. They are some of the most common searches for tight-end fantasy football waiver wire pickups.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player's name. In the second box, search for the second player's name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Pick Up? button to see who the recommended waiver wire pickups are based on fantasy football rankings, projections, and more.

Recent Improvements For Who Should I Pick Up? You may have noticed that our Who Should I Pick Up? tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win on the waiver wire in 2026. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, enhanced search results with data to compare, and a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football waiver wire rankings and projections based on their research, and updates them constantly throughout the week. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked.

 

Popular Player Comparison Searches - Who To Pick Up

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Pick Up tool for 2026 for Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson, Mike Gesicki, Chig Okonkwo, Brenton Strange, Darren Waller, Mason Taylor, Greg Dulcich, Pat Freiermuth, Michael Mayer, Eli Raridon, and Davis Allen:

Hunter Henry
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Hunter Henry
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Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
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Terrance Ferguson
Hunter Henry
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Mike Gesicki
Hunter Henry
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Mason Taylor
Hunter Henry
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Michael Mayer
Hunter Henry
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Colby Parkinson
Hunter Henry
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Tyler Higbee
Hunter Henry
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Greg Dulcich
Hunter Henry
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Eli Raridon
Hunter Henry
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Darnell Washington
Hunter Henry
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Josh Cuevas
T.J. Hockenson
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Pat Freiermuth
T.J. Hockenson
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Hunter Henry
T.J. Hockenson
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Terrance Ferguson
T.J. Hockenson
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Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
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Mason Taylor
T.J. Hockenson
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Michael Mayer
T.J. Hockenson
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Colby Parkinson
T.J. Hockenson
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Tyler Higbee
T.J. Hockenson
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Greg Dulcich
T.J. Hockenson
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Eli Raridon
T.J. Hockenson
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Darnell Washington
T.J. Hockenson
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Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
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Mason Taylor
Mike Gesicki
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Terrance Ferguson
Mike Gesicki
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Pat Freiermuth
Mike Gesicki
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Michael Mayer
Mike Gesicki
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Colby Parkinson
Mike Gesicki
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Tyler Higbee
Mike Gesicki
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Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
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Eli Raridon
Mike Gesicki
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Darnell Washington
Mike Gesicki
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T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
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Josh Cuevas
Mike Gesicki
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Hunter Henry
Mason Taylor
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Mike Gesicki
Mason Taylor
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Terrance Ferguson
Mason Taylor
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Michael Mayer
Mason Taylor
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Colby Parkinson
Mason Taylor
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Tyler Higbee
Mason Taylor
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Pat Freiermuth
Mason Taylor
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Greg Dulcich
Mason Taylor
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Eli Raridon
Mason Taylor
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Darnell Washington
Mason Taylor
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T.J. Hockenson
Mason Taylor
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Josh Cuevas
Mason Taylor
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Hunter Henry
Greg Dulcich
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Tyler Higbee
Greg Dulcich
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Eli Raridon
Greg Dulcich
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Colby Parkinson
Greg Dulcich
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Michael Mayer
Greg Dulcich
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Darnell Washington
Greg Dulcich
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Mason Taylor
Greg Dulcich
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Josh Cuevas
Greg Dulcich
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Mike Gesicki
Greg Dulcich
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Terrance Ferguson
Greg Dulcich
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Pat Freiermuth
Greg Dulcich
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T.J. Hockenson
Greg Dulcich
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Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
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Terrance Ferguson
Pat Freiermuth
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Mike Gesicki
Pat Freiermuth
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Pat Freiermuth
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Mason Taylor
Pat Freiermuth
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Michael Mayer
Pat Freiermuth
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Colby Parkinson
Pat Freiermuth
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Tyler Higbee
Pat Freiermuth
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Hunter Henry
Pat Freiermuth
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Greg Dulcich
Pat Freiermuth
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Eli Raridon
Pat Freiermuth
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Darnell Washington
Pat Freiermuth
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Josh Cuevas
Michael Mayer
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Colby Parkinson
Michael Mayer
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Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
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Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
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Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
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Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
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Mike Gesicki
Michael Mayer
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Darnell Washington
Michael Mayer
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Terrance Ferguson
Michael Mayer
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Josh Cuevas
Michael Mayer
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Pat Freiermuth
Michael Mayer
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T.J. Hockenson
Michael Mayer
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Hunter Henry
Eli Raridon
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Greg Dulcich
Eli Raridon
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Darnell Washington
Eli Raridon
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Tyler Higbee
Eli Raridon
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Colby Parkinson
Eli Raridon
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Michael Mayer
Eli Raridon
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Josh Cuevas
Eli Raridon
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Mason Taylor
Eli Raridon
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Mike Gesicki
Eli Raridon
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Terrance Ferguson
Eli Raridon
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Pat Freiermuth
Eli Raridon
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T.J. Hockenson
Eli Raridon
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Hunter Henry

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