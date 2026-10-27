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Fantasy Football Rankings - Week 8 Early Updates

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Javonte Williams - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, NFL Injury News

Fantasy football rankings - Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.

After an exciting week of NFL action, Week 8 has arrived. Fantasy managers will face another bye gauntlet as the Texans, Saints, Giants, and 49ers sit out this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 8 overall rankings will help you get a jump start. As injuries and news continue to flow in, we will update our rankings throughout the week.

Our fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.

Tier Rank Player Name Pos
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB
1 2 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR
1 3 Jahmyr Gibbs RB
1 4 Kenneth Walker III RB
1 5 Kyren Williams RB
2 6 Javonte Williams RB
2 7 Puka Nacua WR
2 8 Derrick Henry RB
2 9 CeeDee Lamb WR
2 10 Ja'Marr Chase WR
2 11 James Cook III RB
2 12 Jonathan Taylor RB
2 13 Chuba Hubbard RB
2 14 Zay Flowers WR
2 15 Trey McBride TE
2 16 Josh Jacobs RB
3 17 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR
3 18 Bucky Irving RB
3 19 Jaylen Warren RB
3 20 Bhayshul Tuten RB
3 21 Justin Jefferson WR
3 22 Christian Watson WR
3 23 Drake London WR
3 24 Brock Bowers TE
4 25 D'Andre Swift RB
4 26 Ashton Jeanty RB
4 27 Parker Washington WR
4 28 Jordan Mason RB
4 29 Tee Higgins WR
4 30 George Pickens WR
4 31 Matthew Golden WR
4 32 Tetairoa McMillan WR
4 33 Chase Brown RB
4 34 Jalen Coker WR
4 35 Michael Wilson WR
4 36 Rachaad White RB
5 37 DJ Moore WR
5 38 Rhamondre Stevenson RB
5 39 Garrett Wilson WR
5 40 Luther Burden III WR
5 41 A.J. Brown WR
5 42 Saquon Barkley RB
5 43 Carnell Tate WR
5 44 Rashee Rice WR
5 45 Tony Pollard RB
5 46 DeVonta Smith WR
5 47 Stefon Diggs WR
5 48 Ollie Gordon II RB
5 49 DK Metcalf WR
5 50 Quinshon Judkins RB
5 51 Breece Hall RB
5 52 Tucker Kraft TE
5 53 Jameson Williams WR
6 54 Blake Corum RB
6 55 Tre Tucker WR
6 56 Jonah Coleman RB
6 57 Jeremiyah Love RB
6 58 Denzel Boston WR
6 59 Sam LaPorta TE
6 60 Omar Cooper Jr. WR
6 61 Colston Loveland TE
6 62 Tyler Warren TE
6 63 Dallas Goedert TE
7 64 T.J. Hockenson TE
7 65 Ladd McConkey WR
7 66 Rome Odunze WR
7 67 Germie Bernard WR
7 68 Travis Kelce TE
7 69 KC Concepcion WR
7 70 Dalton Kincaid TE
7 71 Hunter Henry TE
7 72 Jordan Addison WR
7 73 Aaron Jones Sr. RB
7 74 Rico Dowdle RB
7 75 Emeka Egbuka WR
7 76 Emanuel Wilson RB
7 77 Antonio Williams WR
7 78 Jakobi Meyers WR
7 79 Caleb Douglas WR
7 80 Brenton Strange TE
7 81 Chig Okonkwo TE
7 82 Keenan Allen WR
7 83 Josh Downs WR
7 84 Jaylen Waddle WR
7 85 Harold Fannin Jr. TE
7 86 Pat Freiermuth TE
8 87 Braelon Allen RB
8 88 Kendrick Bourne WR
8 89 Chris Godwin Jr. WR
8 90 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE
8 91 RJ Harvey RB
8 92 Malik Washington WR
8 93 Courtland Sutton WR
8 94 Tyler Higbee TE
8 95 Mike Gesicki TE
8 96 Omarion Hampton RB
8 97 Khalil Shakir WR
8 98 Mason Taylor TE
8 99 Mark Andrews TE
8 100 Ryan Flournoy WR
8 101 Bam Knight RB
8 102 Darren Waller TE
9 103 Tyler Allgeier RB
9 104 Samaje Perine RB
9 105 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB
9 106 Colby Parkinson TE
9 107 Makai Lemon WR
9 108 AJ Barner TE
9 109 Xavier Worthy WR
9 110 J.K. Dobbins RB
9 111 Kyle Monangai RB
9 112 Wan'Dale Robinson WR
9 113 DeMario Douglas WR
9 114 Mike Washington Jr. RB
9 115 Kenneth Gainwell RB
9 116 Zach Charbonnet RB
9 117 Ja'Kobi Lane WR
9 118 Kimani Vidal RB
9 119 TreVeyon Henderson RB
9 120 Dylan Sampson RB
9 121 Dameon Pierce RB
10 122 Jake Ferguson TE
10 123 Michael Mayer TE
10 124 Keon Coleman WR
10 125 Cooper Kupp WR
10 126 Rashid Shaheed WR
10 127 Dontayvion Wicks WR
10 128 Greg Dulcich TE
10 129 Tyjae Spears RB
10 130 Travis Hunter WR
10 131 Keaton Mitchell RB
10 132 Justice Hill RB
10 133 Elijah Mitchell RB
10 134 Cade Otton TE
10 135 Darnell Washington TE
10 136 Jadarian Price RB
10 137 Treylon Burks WR
10 138 Jauan Jennings WR
10 139 Jahan Dotson WR
10 140 Quentin Johnston WR
10 141 Ty Johnson RB
10 142 Corey Kiner RB
11 143 Eli Raridon TE
11 144 Elic Ayomanor WR
11 145 Chris Bell WR
11 146 Rashod Bateman WR
11 147 Ted Hurst WR
11 148 Savion Williams WR
11 149 MarShawn Lloyd RB
11 150 Kalif Raymond WR
11 151 Evan Engram TE
11 152 Kyle Williams WR
11 153 Jalen Brooks WR
11 154 Efton Chism III WR
11 155 Brian Robinson Jr. RB
11 156 Konata Mumpfield WR
11 157 Oronde Gadsden II TE
11 158 Tommy Tremble TE
11 159 Tyler Goodson RB
11 160 Emmett Johnson RB
11 161 Tre Harris WR
11 162 Charlie Kolar TE
11 163 Josh Cameron WR
11 164 Austin Ekeler RB
11 165 Brian Thomas Jr. WR
11 166 Tez Johnson WR
11 167 Darius Cooper WR
11 168 Adonai Mitchell WR
12 169 George Holani RB
12 170 Jaylen Wright RB
12 171 Davis Allen TE
12 172 Isaac TeSlaa WR
12 173 Jalen Royals WR
12 174 Marvin Mims Jr. WR
12 175 Troy Franklin WR
12 176 Kenyon Sadiq TE
12 177 Cody White WR
12 178 Laquon Treadwell WR
12 179 Gunnar Helm TE
12 180 Josh Cuevas TE
12 181 Sione Vaki RB
12 182 Dawson Knox TE
12 183 Jerry Jeudy WR
12 184 Tory Horton WR
12 185 Seth McGowan RB
12 186 Tutu Atwell WR
12 187 Elijah Higgins TE
12 188 Dohnte Meyers WR
12 189 Dyami Brown WR
12 190 Sean Tucker RB
12 191 Jalen Nailor WR
12 192 Jordan Whittington WR
12 193 Joshua Palmer WR
12 194 Noah Gray TE
12 195 Reggie Virgil WR
12 196 Zachariah Branch WR
12 197 Drew Sample TE
12 198 Calvin Ridley WR
12 199 Daniel Bellinger TE
12 200 Austin Hooper TE
13 201 Sam Roush TE
13 202 Devontez Walker WR
13 203 Will Mallory TE
13 204 Isaiah Bond WR
13 205 Olamide Zaccheaus WR
13 206 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR
13 207 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE
13 208 Colbie Young WR
13 209 Chimere Dike WR
13 210 Erick All Jr. TE
13 211 Blake Whiteheart TE
13 212 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR
13 213 Ben Skowronek WR
13 214 Kaytron Allen RB
13 215 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR
13 216 Brandon Smith WR
13 217 Jeremy McNichols RB
13 218 Mitchell Evans TE
13 219 Ameer Abdullah RB
13 220 Jonnu Smith TE
13 221 Bo Melton WR
13 222 Cyrus Allen WR
13 223 Nate Boerkircher TE
13 224 Nate Adkins TE
13 225 Adam Trautman TE
13 226 Mitch Tinsley WR
13 227 Brock Wright TE
14 228 Zavion Thomas WR
14 229 Tanner Koziol TE
14 230 Mo Alie-Cox TE
14 231 John Bates TE
14 232 Luke Schoonmaker TE
14 233 Roschon Johnson RB
14 234 Tai Felton WR
14 235 John Metchie III WR
14 236 Dylan Laube RB
14 237 Isaiah Davis RB
14 238 Eric Saubert TE
14 239 Trevor Etienne RB
14 240 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB
14 241 Marquise Brown WR
14 242 Tim Patrick WR
14 243 Will Kacmarek TE
14 244 Jeremy Ruckert TE
14 245 Brycen Tremayne WR
14 246 Ben Sinnott TE
14 247 Johnny Mundt TE
14 248 Jaleel McLaughlin RB
14 249 Jackson Hawes TE
14 250 Hunter Luepke RB
14 251 Gavin Bartholomew TE
14 252 Charlie Woerner TE
14 253 Jared Wayne WR
14 254 Ray Davis RB
14 255 Jake Briningstool TE
14 256 Drew Ogletree TE
14 257 Pierre Strong Jr. RB
14 258 Ian Thomas TE
15 259 Ashton Dulin WR
15 260 Deion Burks WR
15 261 Dareke Young WR
15 262 Andrew Armstrong WR
15 263 Tahj Brooks RB
15 264 J. Michael Sturdivant WR
15 265 Malik Benson WR
15 266 Michael Carter RB
15 267 Nick Vannett TE
15 268 Luke McCaffrey WR
15 269 Isaiah Williams WR
15 270 Jahdae Walker WR
15 271 Jonathan Mingo WR
15 272 Elijah Moore WR
15 273 Derius Davis WR
15 274 Tay Martin WR
15 275 Khalil Herbert RB
15 276 Rasheen Ali RB
15 277 Theo Wease Jr. WR
15 278 Payne Durham TE
15 279 Skyler Bell WR
15 280 LaJohntay Wester WR
15 281 Jacob Saylors RB
15 282 Malachi Corley WR
15 283 Josh Allen QB
15 284 Drake Maye QB
15 285 Joe Burrow QB
15 286 Lamar Jackson QB
15 287 Trevor Lawrence QB
15 288 Jayden Daniels QB
15 289 Dak Prescott QB
15 290 Matthew Stafford QB
15 291 Jordan Love QB
15 292 Caleb Williams QB
15 293 Jacoby Brissett QB
15 294 Jared Goff QB
15 295 Kyler Murray QB
15 296 Kirk Cousins QB
15 297 Bryce Young QB
15 298 Patrick Mahomes II QB
15 299 Aaron Rodgers QB
15 300 Malik Willis QB
16 301 Michael Penix Jr. QB
16 302 Baker Mayfield QB
16 303 Geno Smith QB
16 304 Sam Darnold QB
16 305 Deshaun Watson QB
16 306 Bo Nix QB
16 307 Justin Herbert QB
16 308 Tanner McKee QB
16 309 Daniel Jones QB
16 310 Cam Ward QB
16 311 Cincinnati Bengals DST
16 312 Jacksonville Jaguars DST
17 313 Los Angeles Rams DST
17 314 New England Patriots DST
17 315 Pittsburgh Steelers DST
17 316 Denver Broncos DST
17 317 Kansas City Chiefs DST
17 318 Washington Commanders DST
17 319 Cleveland Browns DST
17 320 Chicago Bears DST
17 321 Atlanta Falcons DST
17 322 Minnesota Vikings DST
17 323 Seattle Seahawks DST
17 324 Las Vegas Raiders DST
17 325 New York Jets DST
17 326 Dallas Cowboys DST
17 327 Tampa Bay Buccaneers DST
17 328 Detroit Lions DST
17 329 Green Bay Packers DST
17 330 Carolina Panthers DST
17 331 Baltimore Ravens DST
17 332 Buffalo Bills DST
17 333 Indianapolis Colts DST
17 334 Philadelphia Eagles DST
17 335 Los Angeles Chargers DST
17 336 Arizona Cardinals DST
17 337 Miami Dolphins DST
17 338 Tennessee Titans DST
17 339 Will Reichard K
17 340 Spencer Shrader K
17 341 Chase McLaughlin K
17 342 Evan McPherson K
17 343 Chad Ryland K
17 344 Tyler Loop K
17 345 Cam Little K
17 346 Brandon Aubrey K
18 347 Chris Boswell K
18 348 Brandon McManus K
18 349 Harrison Butker K
18 350 Tyler Bass K
18 351 Matt Gay K
18 352 Ryan Fitzgerald K
18 353 Jason Myers K
18 354 Cairo Santos K
18 355 Jake Bates K
18 356 Jake Elliott K
18 357 Andre Szmyt K
18 358 Jason Sanders K
18 359 Nick Folk K
18 360 Andy Borregales K
18 361 Wil Lutz K
18 362 Trey Smack K
18 363 Drew Stevens K
18 364 Cameron Dicker K
18 365 Joey Slye K
18 366 Zane Gonzalez K

 

Week 8 Fantasy Football News

Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and the Cowboys' run game were finally able to break out in the 38-21 victory on Monday Night Football against the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles. Williams had big holes to run through all night and finished with 25 carries for a season-high 155 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. He was not targeted at all in the passing game. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old after he had a season-low 11 rushing attempts for 41 yards in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Despite the fact that Williams came into Monday's game with under 4.0 yards per carry, he has now found the end zone in each of the five games and has eight rushing touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the 2026 campaign. He has had a nose for the end zone so far after his 2025 breakout in his first year in Dallas, and he will be a good bet to find paydirt again in a strong Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. If Dallas can continue to run the ball like they did on Monday night, they will be a very tough offense to stop.

 

Amon Ra-St.Brown, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) tweaked his ankle in Sunday's victory over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, according to Richard Silva of The Detroit News. The plan is for the Lions to let St. Brown sit out of practice on Wednesday before he returns on Thursday. St. Brown was not really slowed down by his ankle in the 20-17 win on Sunday, as he caught nine of his 11 targets for a season-high 153 yards against Green Bay. As long as he returns to Thursday's practice, St. Brown should be just fine to play in Week 8 against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, where he would be a must-start WR1 in fantasy leagues despite the tough matchup against one of the best defenses in the NFL.

St. Brown played only 78% of the Lions' offensive snaps on Sunday, but the slightly reduced playing time did not hurt his production at all. The 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler has had exactly 11 targets in each of the last three games and has not seen double-digit targets in just one of his six games so far in 2026. After his big game against Green Bay, St. Brown is the WR3 overall in half-PPR scoring with 46 catches on 68 targets for 525 yards and five touchdowns so far this year.

 

Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed the team's Week 5 tie with the Giants and again appeared on the injury report with a hamstring concern ahead of a Week 6 loss to the 49ers. Coming out of a bye, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday that the 32-year-old is doing "well", but he is not anticipating a drastic workload change following the season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin (knee).

Diggs has seen a 59.8% snap share through his five games played, and Quinn appears content to keep him in that range, telling the media that others in the wide receiver room will be tasked with more responsibility, specifically highlighting rookie Antonio Williams. Diggs leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and has been a go-to option in the red zone, keeping him well in the flex conversation moving forward, but fantasy managers should not expect a significant value jump following McLaurin's injury.

 

C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the team's long-term plans, which is encouraging for his dynasty outlook, with general manager Nick Caserio expecting the two sides to eventually reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. Houston held productive negotiations with Stroud's representatives during the offseason but failed to finalize a deal before the 2026 campaign.

Although the sides initially planned to postpone further discussions until after the season, Caserio has since indicated that he remains open to resuming talks sooner. The Texans exercised Stroud's fifth-year option in April, guaranteeing him approximately $25.9 million in 2027 and keeping him under contract through that season. However, no agreement has been announced, and the timing of further negotiations remains uncertain

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Javonte Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stefon Diggs, George Pickens, Matthew Golden, Michael Wilson, DJ Moore, Tony Pollard, Denzel Boston, Sam LaPorta, Rome Odunze, Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Braelon Allen, RJ Harvey, Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, C.J. Stroud, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, and Patrick Mahomes. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Javonte Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stefon Diggs, George Pickens, Matthew Golden, Michael Wilson, DJ Moore, Tony Pollard, Denzel Boston, Sam LaPorta, Rome Odunze, Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Braelon Allen, RJ Harvey, Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, C.J. Stroud, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, and Patrick Mahomes:

Javonte Williams
vs
D'Andre Swift
Javonte Williams
vs
Puka Nacua
Javonte Williams
vs
Malik Nabers
Javonte Williams
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Javonte Williams
vs
Nico Collins
Javonte Williams
vs
Bucky Irving
Javonte Williams
vs
Chris Olave
Javonte Williams
vs
Woody Marks
Javonte Williams
vs
Justin Jefferson
Javonte Williams
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Javonte Williams
vs
Bijan Robinson
Javonte Williams
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Javonte Williams
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Bijan Robinson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Kyren Williams
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Derrick Henry
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Christian Watson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Drake London
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Justin Jefferson
Amon-Ra St. Brown
vs
Chris Olave
George Pickens
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
George Pickens
vs
Trey McBride
George Pickens
vs
Braelon Allen
George Pickens
vs
George Kittle
George Pickens
vs
Woody Marks
George Pickens
vs
Josh Jacobs
George Pickens
vs
Bucky Irving
George Pickens
vs
Ashton Jeanty
George Pickens
vs
Jonathan Taylor
George Pickens
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
George Pickens
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
George Pickens
vs
CeeDee Lamb
George Pickens
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Saquon Barkley
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Michael Wilson
vs
Germie Bernard
Michael Wilson
vs
Carnell Tate
Michael Wilson
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Michael Wilson
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Michael Wilson
vs
Luther Burden III
Michael Wilson
vs
Tucker Kraft
Michael Wilson
vs
Sam Laporta
Michael Wilson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Michael Wilson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Michael Wilson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Michael Wilson
vs
Christian Watson
Tony Pollard
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tony Pollard
vs
Jameson Williams
Tony Pollard
vs
DK Metcalf
Tony Pollard
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Tony Pollard
vs
Zay Flowers
Tony Pollard
vs
Sam Laporta
Tony Pollard
vs
Tee Higgins
Tony Pollard
vs
Luther Burden III
Tony Pollard
vs
Chase Brown
Tony Pollard
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Tony Pollard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Tony Pollard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Tony Pollard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Denzel Boston
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Denzel Boston
vs
Xavier Worthy
Denzel Boston
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Denzel Boston
vs
Devaughn Vele
Denzel Boston
vs
Tucker Kraft
Denzel Boston
vs
Dallas Goedert
Denzel Boston
vs
Jordan Mason
Denzel Boston
vs
Keenan Allen
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Denzel Boston
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Denzel Boston
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Denzel Boston
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Denzel Boston
vs
Christian Watson
Sam Laporta
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Sam Laporta
vs
Luther Burden III
Sam Laporta
vs
Jameson Williams
Sam Laporta
vs
Isaiah Likely
Sam Laporta
vs
Tony Pollard
Sam Laporta
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Sam Laporta
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Sam Laporta
vs
Germie Bernard
Sam Laporta
vs
DK Metcalf
Sam Laporta
vs
Brock Bowers
Sam Laporta
vs
Trey McBride
Sam Laporta
vs
George Kittle
Sam Laporta
vs
Tucker Kraft
Rome Odunze
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Rome Odunze
vs
Tre Tucker
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Higbee
Rome Odunze
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Rome Odunze
vs
Travis Kelce
Rome Odunze
vs
Jordan Addison
Rome Odunze
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Rome Odunze
vs
Colston Loveland
Rome Odunze
vs
Keenan Allen
Rome Odunze
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Rome Odunze
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Rome Odunze
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Rome Odunze
vs
Christian Watson
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Addison
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jordan Addison
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Savion Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Braelon Allen
vs
Woody Marks
Braelon Allen
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Braelon Allen
vs
Bucky Irving
Braelon Allen
vs
George Pickens
Braelon Allen
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Braelon Allen
vs
Trey McBride
Braelon Allen
vs
Puka Nacua
Braelon Allen
vs
George Kittle
Braelon Allen
vs
Javonte Williams
Braelon Allen
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Braelon Allen
vs
Bijan Robinson
Braelon Allen
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Braelon Allen
vs
Kenneth Walker III
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Darius Cooper
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Roschon Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
RJ Harvey
vs
Bijan Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
Christian McCaffrey
RJ Harvey
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Hunter Henry
vs
Samaje Perine
Hunter Henry
vs
KC Concepcion
Hunter Henry
vs
Malik Washington
Hunter Henry
vs
Darius Cooper
Hunter Henry
vs
Kendre Miller
Hunter Henry
vs
Makai Lemon
Hunter Henry
vs
Juwan Johnson
Hunter Henry
vs
RJ Harvey
Hunter Henry
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Hunter Henry
vs
Brock Bowers
Hunter Henry
vs
Trey McBride
Hunter Henry
vs
George Kittle
Hunter Henry
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mark Andrews
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Mark Andrews
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Cade Otton
Mark Andrews
vs
Michael Mayer
Mark Andrews
vs
Bam Knight
Mark Andrews
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mark Andrews
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Mark Andrews
vs
Rico Dowdle
Mark Andrews
vs
Brock Bowers
Mark Andrews
vs
Trey McBride
Mark Andrews
vs
George Kittle
Mark Andrews
vs
Isaiah Likely
Darren Waller
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Darren Waller
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Darren Waller
vs
Ted Hurst
Darren Waller
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Darren Waller
vs
Mike Gesicki
Darren Waller
vs
Jaylin Noel
Darren Waller
vs
Darnell Washington
Darren Waller
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Darren Waller
vs
Dalton Schultz
Darren Waller
vs
Brock Bowers
Darren Waller
vs
Trey McBride
Darren Waller
vs
George Kittle
Darren Waller
vs
Isaiah Likely
C.J. Stroud
vs
Joe Burrow
C.J. Stroud
vs
Dak Prescott
C.J. Stroud
vs
Caleb Williams
C.J. Stroud
vs
Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jared Goff
C.J. Stroud
vs
Matthew Stafford
C.J. Stroud
vs
Jordan Love
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kyler Murray
C.J. Stroud
vs
Drake Maye
C.J. Stroud
vs
Brock Purdy
C.J. Stroud
vs
Kirk Cousins
C.J. Stroud
vs
Aaron Rodgers
C.J. Stroud
vs
Tyler Shough
Drake Maye
vs
Brock Purdy
Drake Maye
vs
Jordan Love
Drake Maye
vs
Tyler Conklin
Drake Maye
vs
Jared Goff
Drake Maye
vs
Ryan Miller
Drake Maye
vs
Caleb Williams
Drake Maye
vs
Connor Heyward
Drake Maye
vs
Joe Burrow
Drake Maye
vs
Jake Briningstool
Drake Maye
vs
Dak Prescott
Drake Maye
vs
Bryce Young
Drake Maye
vs
Matthew Stafford
Drake Maye
vs
Kyler Murray
Jordan Love
vs
Drake Maye
Jordan Love
vs
Jared Goff
Jordan Love
vs
Brock Purdy
Jordan Love
vs
Caleb Williams
Jordan Love
vs
Tyler Conklin
Jordan Love
vs
Joe Burrow
Jordan Love
vs
Ryan Miller
Jordan Love
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jordan Love
vs
Connor Heyward
Jordan Love
vs
Dak Prescott
Jordan Love
vs
Bryce Young
Jordan Love
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jordan Love
vs
Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
vs
Jared Goff
Caleb Williams
vs
Joe Burrow
Caleb Williams
vs
Jordan Love
Caleb Williams
vs
C.J. Stroud
Caleb Williams
vs
Drake Maye
Caleb Williams
vs
Dak Prescott
Caleb Williams
vs
Brock Purdy
Caleb Williams
vs
Bryce Young
Caleb Williams
vs
Tyler Conklin
Caleb Williams
vs
Matthew Stafford
Caleb Williams
vs
Kyler Murray
Caleb Williams
vs
Kirk Cousins
Caleb Williams
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Jared Goff
vs
Jordan Love
Jared Goff
vs
Caleb Williams
Jared Goff
vs
Drake Maye
Jared Goff
vs
Joe Burrow
Jared Goff
vs
Brock Purdy
Jared Goff
vs
C.J. Stroud
Jared Goff
vs
Tyler Conklin
Jared Goff
vs
Dak Prescott
Jared Goff
vs
Ryan Miller
Jared Goff
vs
Bryce Young
Jared Goff
vs
Matthew Stafford
Jared Goff
vs
Kyler Murray
Jared Goff
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Deshaun Watson
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Geno Smith
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bo Nix
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Baker Mayfield
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Shough
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Tyler Huntley
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Aaron Rodgers
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Jacoby Brissett
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Kirk Cousins
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Brock Purdy
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Joe Burrow
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Dak Prescott
Patrick Mahomes II
vs
Bryce Young

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Saquon Barkley

Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Ivica Zubac

Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Nikola Topić

Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic Remain Sidelined Monday
Zach Edey

Available Against Jazz on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Sidelined on Monday
Jalen Suggs

Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Anthony Edwards

Questionable on Monday
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Jadarian Price

to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Aaron Jones Sr.

Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Saquon Barkley

Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Oso Ighodaro

Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Charles Bassey

Likely to Play Monday
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

to Miss 10 Weeks
Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
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