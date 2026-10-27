Fantasy football rankings - Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football rankings for half-PPR leagues.
After an exciting week of NFL action, Week 8 has arrived. Fantasy managers will face another bye gauntlet as the Texans, Saints, Giants, and 49ers sit out this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 8 overall rankings will help you get a jump start. As injuries and news continue to flow in, we will update our rankings throughout the week.
Our fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings.
|Tier
|Rank
|Player Name
|Pos
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|2
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|1
|3
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|1
|4
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|1
|5
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|2
|6
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|2
|7
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|2
|8
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|2
|9
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|2
|10
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|2
|11
|James Cook III
|RB
|2
|12
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|2
|13
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|2
|14
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|2
|15
|Trey McBride
|TE
|2
|16
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|3
|17
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|3
|18
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|3
|19
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|3
|20
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|3
|21
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|3
|22
|Christian Watson
|WR
|3
|23
|Drake London
|WR
|3
|24
|Brock Bowers
|TE
|4
|25
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|4
|26
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|4
|27
|Parker Washington
|WR
|4
|28
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|4
|29
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|4
|30
|George Pickens
|WR
|4
|31
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|4
|32
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|4
|33
|Chase Brown
|RB
|4
|34
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|4
|35
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|4
|36
|Rachaad White
|RB
|5
|37
|DJ Moore
|WR
|5
|38
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|5
|39
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|5
|40
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|5
|41
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|5
|42
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|5
|43
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|5
|44
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|5
|45
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|5
|46
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|5
|47
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|5
|48
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|5
|49
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|5
|50
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|5
|51
|Breece Hall
|RB
|5
|52
|Tucker Kraft
|TE
|5
|53
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|6
|54
|Blake Corum
|RB
|6
|55
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|6
|56
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|6
|57
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|6
|58
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|6
|59
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|6
|60
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|6
|61
|Colston Loveland
|TE
|6
|62
|Tyler Warren
|TE
|6
|63
|Dallas Goedert
|TE
|7
|64
|T.J. Hockenson
|TE
|7
|65
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|7
|66
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|7
|67
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|7
|68
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|7
|69
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|7
|70
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|7
|71
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|7
|72
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|7
|73
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|7
|74
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|7
|75
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|7
|76
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|7
|77
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|7
|78
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|7
|79
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|7
|80
|Brenton Strange
|TE
|7
|81
|Chig Okonkwo
|TE
|7
|82
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|7
|83
|Josh Downs
|WR
|7
|84
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|7
|85
|Harold Fannin Jr.
|TE
|7
|86
|Pat Freiermuth
|TE
|8
|87
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|8
|88
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|8
|89
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|8
|90
|Kyle Pitts Sr.
|TE
|8
|91
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|8
|92
|Malik Washington
|WR
|8
|93
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|8
|94
|Tyler Higbee
|TE
|8
|95
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|8
|96
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|8
|97
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|8
|98
|Mason Taylor
|TE
|8
|99
|Mark Andrews
|TE
|8
|100
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|8
|101
|Bam Knight
|RB
|8
|102
|Darren Waller
|TE
|9
|103
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|9
|104
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|9
|105
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|9
|106
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|9
|107
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|9
|108
|AJ Barner
|TE
|9
|109
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|9
|110
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|9
|111
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|9
|112
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|9
|113
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|9
|114
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|9
|115
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|9
|116
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|9
|117
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|9
|118
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|9
|119
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|9
|120
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|9
|121
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|10
|122
|Jake Ferguson
|TE
|10
|123
|Michael Mayer
|TE
|10
|124
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|10
|125
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|10
|126
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|10
|127
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|10
|128
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|10
|129
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|10
|130
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|10
|131
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|10
|132
|Justice Hill
|RB
|10
|133
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|10
|134
|Cade Otton
|TE
|10
|135
|Darnell Washington
|TE
|10
|136
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|10
|137
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|10
|138
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|10
|139
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|10
|140
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|10
|141
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|10
|142
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|11
|143
|Eli Raridon
|TE
|11
|144
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|11
|145
|Chris Bell
|WR
|11
|146
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|11
|147
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|11
|148
|Savion Williams
|WR
|11
|149
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|11
|150
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|11
|151
|Evan Engram
|TE
|11
|152
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|11
|153
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|11
|154
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|11
|155
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|11
|156
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|11
|157
|Oronde Gadsden II
|TE
|11
|158
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|11
|159
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|11
|160
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|11
|161
|Tre Harris
|WR
|11
|162
|Charlie Kolar
|TE
|11
|163
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|11
|164
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|11
|165
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|11
|166
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|11
|167
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|11
|168
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|12
|169
|George Holani
|RB
|12
|170
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|12
|171
|Davis Allen
|TE
|12
|172
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|12
|173
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|12
|174
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|12
|175
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|12
|176
|Kenyon Sadiq
|TE
|12
|177
|Cody White
|WR
|12
|178
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|12
|179
|Gunnar Helm
|TE
|12
|180
|Josh Cuevas
|TE
|12
|181
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|12
|182
|Dawson Knox
|TE
|12
|183
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|12
|184
|Tory Horton
|WR
|12
|185
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|12
|186
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|12
|187
|Elijah Higgins
|TE
|12
|188
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|12
|189
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|12
|190
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|12
|191
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|12
|192
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|12
|193
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|12
|194
|Noah Gray
|TE
|12
|195
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|12
|196
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|12
|197
|Drew Sample
|TE
|12
|198
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|12
|199
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|12
|200
|Austin Hooper
|TE
|13
|201
|Sam Roush
|TE
|13
|202
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|13
|203
|Will Mallory
|TE
|13
|204
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|13
|205
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|13
|206
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|13
|207
|Brevyn Spann-Ford
|TE
|13
|208
|Colbie Young
|WR
|13
|209
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|13
|210
|Erick All Jr.
|TE
|13
|211
|Blake Whiteheart
|TE
|13
|212
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|13
|213
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|13
|214
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|13
|215
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|13
|216
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|13
|217
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|13
|218
|Mitchell Evans
|TE
|13
|219
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|13
|220
|Jonnu Smith
|TE
|13
|221
|Bo Melton
|WR
|13
|222
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|13
|223
|Nate Boerkircher
|TE
|13
|224
|Nate Adkins
|TE
|13
|225
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|13
|226
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|13
|227
|Brock Wright
|TE
|14
|228
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|14
|229
|Tanner Koziol
|TE
|14
|230
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|14
|231
|John Bates
|TE
|14
|232
|Luke Schoonmaker
|TE
|14
|233
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|14
|234
|Tai Felton
|WR
|14
|235
|John Metchie III
|WR
|14
|236
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|14
|237
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|14
|238
|Eric Saubert
|TE
|14
|239
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|14
|240
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|14
|241
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|14
|242
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|14
|243
|Will Kacmarek
|TE
|14
|244
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|14
|245
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|14
|246
|Ben Sinnott
|TE
|14
|247
|Johnny Mundt
|TE
|14
|248
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|14
|249
|Jackson Hawes
|TE
|14
|250
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|14
|251
|Gavin Bartholomew
|TE
|14
|252
|Charlie Woerner
|TE
|14
|253
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|14
|254
|Ray Davis
|RB
|14
|255
|Jake Briningstool
|TE
|14
|256
|Drew Ogletree
|TE
|14
|257
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|14
|258
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|15
|259
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|15
|260
|Deion Burks
|WR
|15
|261
|Dareke Young
|WR
|15
|262
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|15
|263
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|15
|264
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|15
|265
|Malik Benson
|WR
|15
|266
|Michael Carter
|RB
|15
|267
|Nick Vannett
|TE
|15
|268
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|15
|269
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|15
|270
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|15
|271
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|15
|272
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|15
|273
|Derius Davis
|WR
|15
|274
|Tay Martin
|WR
|15
|275
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|15
|276
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|15
|277
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|15
|278
|Payne Durham
|TE
|15
|279
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|15
|280
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|15
|281
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|15
|282
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|15
|283
|Josh Allen
|QB
|15
|284
|Drake Maye
|QB
|15
|285
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|15
|286
|Lamar Jackson
|QB
|15
|287
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|15
|288
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|15
|289
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|15
|290
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|15
|291
|Jordan Love
|QB
|15
|292
|Caleb Williams
|QB
|15
|293
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|15
|294
|Jared Goff
|QB
|15
|295
|Kyler Murray
|QB
|15
|296
|Kirk Cousins
|QB
|15
|297
|Bryce Young
|QB
|15
|298
|Patrick Mahomes II
|QB
|15
|299
|Aaron Rodgers
|QB
|15
|300
|Malik Willis
|QB
|16
|301
|Michael Penix Jr.
|QB
|16
|302
|Baker Mayfield
|QB
|16
|303
|Geno Smith
|QB
|16
|304
|Sam Darnold
|QB
|16
|305
|Deshaun Watson
|QB
|16
|306
|Bo Nix
|QB
|16
|307
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|16
|308
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|16
|309
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|16
|310
|Cam Ward
|QB
|16
|311
|Cincinnati Bengals
|DST
|16
|312
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|DST
|17
|313
|Los Angeles Rams
|DST
|17
|314
|New England Patriots
|DST
|17
|315
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|DST
|17
|316
|Denver Broncos
|DST
|17
|317
|Kansas City Chiefs
|DST
|17
|318
|Washington Commanders
|DST
|17
|319
|Cleveland Browns
|DST
|17
|320
|Chicago Bears
|DST
|17
|321
|Atlanta Falcons
|DST
|17
|322
|Minnesota Vikings
|DST
|17
|323
|Seattle Seahawks
|DST
|17
|324
|Las Vegas Raiders
|DST
|17
|325
|New York Jets
|DST
|17
|326
|Dallas Cowboys
|DST
|17
|327
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|DST
|17
|328
|Detroit Lions
|DST
|17
|329
|Green Bay Packers
|DST
|17
|330
|Carolina Panthers
|DST
|17
|331
|Baltimore Ravens
|DST
|17
|332
|Buffalo Bills
|DST
|17
|333
|Indianapolis Colts
|DST
|17
|334
|Philadelphia Eagles
|DST
|17
|335
|Los Angeles Chargers
|DST
|17
|336
|Arizona Cardinals
|DST
|17
|337
|Miami Dolphins
|DST
|17
|338
|Tennessee Titans
|DST
|17
|339
|Will Reichard
|K
|17
|340
|Spencer Shrader
|K
|17
|341
|Chase McLaughlin
|K
|17
|342
|Evan McPherson
|K
|17
|343
|Chad Ryland
|K
|17
|344
|Tyler Loop
|K
|17
|345
|Cam Little
|K
|17
|346
|Brandon Aubrey
|K
|18
|347
|Chris Boswell
|K
|18
|348
|Brandon McManus
|K
|18
|349
|Harrison Butker
|K
|18
|350
|Tyler Bass
|K
|18
|351
|Matt Gay
|K
|18
|352
|Ryan Fitzgerald
|K
|18
|353
|Jason Myers
|K
|18
|354
|Cairo Santos
|K
|18
|355
|Jake Bates
|K
|18
|356
|Jake Elliott
|K
|18
|357
|Andre Szmyt
|K
|18
|358
|Jason Sanders
|K
|18
|359
|Nick Folk
|K
|18
|360
|Andy Borregales
|K
|18
|361
|Wil Lutz
|K
|18
|362
|Trey Smack
|K
|18
|363
|Drew Stevens
|K
|18
|364
|Cameron Dicker
|K
|18
|365
|Joey Slye
|K
|18
|366
|Zane Gonzalez
|K
Week 8 Fantasy Football News
Javonte Williams, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys running back Javonte Williams and the Cowboys' run game were finally able to break out in the 38-21 victory on Monday Night Football against the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles. Williams had big holes to run through all night and finished with 25 carries for a season-high 155 yards (6.2 yards per attempt) and one touchdown. He was not targeted at all in the passing game. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 26-year-old after he had a season-low 11 rushing attempts for 41 yards in last week's loss to the Green Bay Packers.
Despite the fact that Williams came into Monday's game with under 4.0 yards per carry, he has now found the end zone in each of the five games and has eight rushing touchdowns through the first seven weeks of the 2026 campaign. He has had a nose for the end zone so far after his 2025 breakout in his first year in Dallas, and he will be a good bet to find paydirt again in a strong Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. If Dallas can continue to run the ball like they did on Monday night, they will be a very tough offense to stop.
Amon Ra-St.Brown, Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) tweaked his ankle in Sunday's victory over the division-rival Green Bay Packers, according to Richard Silva of The Detroit News. The plan is for the Lions to let St. Brown sit out of practice on Wednesday before he returns on Thursday. St. Brown was not really slowed down by his ankle in the 20-17 win on Sunday, as he caught nine of his 11 targets for a season-high 153 yards against Green Bay. As long as he returns to Thursday's practice, St. Brown should be just fine to play in Week 8 against the division-rival Minnesota Vikings, where he would be a must-start WR1 in fantasy leagues despite the tough matchup against one of the best defenses in the NFL.
St. Brown played only 78% of the Lions' offensive snaps on Sunday, but the slightly reduced playing time did not hurt his production at all. The 27-year-old four-time Pro Bowler has had exactly 11 targets in each of the last three games and has not seen double-digit targets in just one of his six games so far in 2026. After his big game against Green Bay, St. Brown is the WR3 overall in half-PPR scoring with 46 catches on 68 targets for 525 yards and five touchdowns so far this year.
Stefon Diggs, Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs (hamstring) missed the team's Week 5 tie with the Giants and again appeared on the injury report with a hamstring concern ahead of a Week 6 loss to the 49ers. Coming out of a bye, head coach Dan Quinn told reporters on Monday that the 32-year-old is doing "well", but he is not anticipating a drastic workload change following the season-ending injury to Terry McLaurin (knee).
Diggs has seen a 59.8% snap share through his five games played, and Quinn appears content to keep him in that range, telling the media that others in the wide receiver room will be tasked with more responsibility, specifically highlighting rookie Antonio Williams. Diggs leads the team with four receiving touchdowns and has been a go-to option in the red zone, keeping him well in the flex conversation moving forward, but fantasy managers should not expect a significant value jump following McLaurin's injury.
Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud remains in the team's long-term plans, which is encouraging for his dynasty outlook, with general manager Nick Caserio expecting the two sides to eventually reach an agreement on a contract extension, according to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson. Houston held productive negotiations with Stroud's representatives during the offseason but failed to finalize a deal before the 2026 campaign.
Although the sides initially planned to postpone further discussions until after the season, Caserio has since indicated that he remains open to resuming talks sooner. The Texans exercised Stroud's fifth-year option in April, guaranteeing him approximately $25.9 million in 2027 and keeping him under contract through that season. However, no agreement has been announced, and the timing of further negotiations remains uncertain
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Javonte Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stefon Diggs, George Pickens, Matthew Golden, Michael Wilson, DJ Moore, Tony Pollard, Denzel Boston, Sam LaPorta, Rome Odunze, Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Braelon Allen, RJ Harvey, Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, C.J. Stroud, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, and Patrick Mahomes. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has been overhauled. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Javonte Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Stefon Diggs, George Pickens, Matthew Golden, Michael Wilson, DJ Moore, Tony Pollard, Denzel Boston, Sam LaPorta, Rome Odunze, Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Braelon Allen, RJ Harvey, Hunter Henry, Mark Andrews, Darren Waller, C.J. Stroud, Drake Maye, Jordan Love, Caleb Williams, Jared Goff, and Patrick Mahomes:
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