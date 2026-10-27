Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.
Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more early fantasy football rankings for Week 8. Those pesky bye weeks are back, as the Saints, Giants, 49ers, and Texans are off this week. Our early Week 8 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings cover fantasy managers looking for a bye-week or injury replacement. Find out where key running backs such as Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, RJ Harvey, Bam Knight, Ollie Gordon II, Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, and Jordan Mason are listed in our early rankings.
Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 8 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|RB
Tier
|RB
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|1
|1
|2
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|3
|1
|3
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|4
|1
|4
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|5
|1
|5
|Javonte Williams
|RB
|6
|1
|6
|Derrick Henry
|RB
|8
|2
|7
|James Cook III
|RB
|11
|2
|8
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|12
|2
|9
|Chuba Hubbard
|RB
|13
|3
|10
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|16
|3
|11
|Bucky Irving
|RB
|18
|3
|12
|Jaylen Warren
|RB
|19
|3
|13
|Bhayshul Tuten
|RB
|20
|3
|14
|D'Andre Swift
|RB
|25
|3
|15
|Ashton Jeanty
|RB
|26
|3
|16
|Jordan Mason
|RB
|28
|3
|17
|Chase Brown
|RB
|33
|4
|18
|Rachaad White
|RB
|36
|4
|19
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|38
|4
|20
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|42
|4
|21
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|45
|4
|22
|Ollie Gordon II
|RB
|48
|5
|23
|Quinshon Judkins
|RB
|50
|5
|24
|Breece Hall
|RB
|51
|5
|25
|Blake Corum
|RB
|54
|5
|26
|Jonah Coleman
|RB
|56
|5
|27
|Jeremiyah Love
|RB
|57
|5
|28
|Aaron Jones Sr.
|RB
|73
|5
|29
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|74
|5
|30
|Emanuel Wilson
|RB
|76
|5
|31
|Braelon Allen
|RB
|87
|5
|32
|RJ Harvey
|RB
|91
|5
|33
|Omarion Hampton
|RB
|96
|5
|34
|Bam Knight
|RB
|101
|5
|35
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|103
|6
|36
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|104
|6
|37
|Chris Rodriguez Jr.
|RB
|105
|6
|38
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|110
|6
|39
|Kyle Monangai
|RB
|111
|6
|40
|Mike Washington Jr.
|RB
|114
|6
|41
|Kenneth Gainwell
|RB
|115
|6
|42
|Zach Charbonnet
|RB
|116
|6
|43
|Kimani Vidal
|RB
|118
|6
|44
|TreVeyon Henderson
|RB
|119
|6
|45
|Dylan Sampson
|RB
|120
|7
|46
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|121
|7
|47
|Tyjae Spears
|RB
|129
|7
|48
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|131
|7
|49
|Justice Hill
|RB
|132
|7
|50
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|133
|7
|51
|Jadarian Price
|RB
|136
|7
|52
|Ty Johnson
|RB
|141
|7
|53
|Corey Kiner
|RB
|142
|7
|54
|MarShawn Lloyd
|RB
|149
|7
|55
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|155
|7
|56
|Tyler Goodson
|RB
|159
|7
|57
|Emmett Johnson
|RB
|160
|7
|58
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|164
|7
|59
|George Holani
|RB
|169
|7
|60
|Jaylen Wright
|RB
|170
|8
|61
|Sione Vaki
|RB
|181
|8
|62
|Seth McGowan
|RB
|185
|8
|63
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|190
|8
|64
|Kaytron Allen
|RB
|214
|8
|65
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|217
|8
|66
|Ameer Abdullah
|RB
|219
|8
|67
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|233
|8
|68
|Dylan Laube
|RB
|236
|8
|69
|Isaiah Davis
|RB
|237
|8
|70
|Trevor Etienne
|RB
|239
|8
|71
|LeQuint Allen Jr.
|RB
|240
|8
|72
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|RB
|248
|8
|73
|Hunter Luepke
|RB
|250
|8
|74
|Ray Davis
|RB
|254
|8
|75
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|257
|9
|76
|Tahj Brooks
|RB
|263
|9
|77
|Michael Carter
|RB
|266
|9
|78
|Khalil Herbert
|RB
|275
|9
|79
|Rasheen Ali
|RB
|276
|9
|80
|Jacob Saylors
|RB
|281
Week 8 Running Back News
Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) said that he suffered a back injury while trying to compensate for his existing hamstring issue during a rushing attempt early in Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to EJ Smith of PHLY Sports. Barkley came into Monday's game listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and he was initially playing through the injury before tweaking his back. As a result, the 29-year-old was used sparingly for the rest of the game, finishing with seven rushing attempts, 62 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, two catches, and nine receiving yards.
His injury cleared the way for Dameon Pierce to lead the backfield in touches (15) for a third consecutive game, and he also scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. With the Eagles falling to 2-5, it's fair to assume the team may consider being extra cautious with how they handle Barkley's workload going forward. Pierce is an intriguing running back to roster in fantasy football as long as Barkley, Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) are all banged up.
Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Mike LaFleur told Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. It is good news for Love, who has missed the team's last two games, but it does not guarantee that he will be active for Arizona's Week 8 contest this Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. With the 21-year-old Notre Dame product sidelined for the last two weeks, Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier have split the backfield duties, with Knight out-touching and outproducing Allgeier as the Cardinals' preferred early-down back.
The 25-year-old Knight has handled 22 carries for 128 yards and no touchdowns on the ground with Love out, but he could be immediately sent back to the waiver wire in a lot of fantasy football leagues in Week 8 if Love makes his return against Dallas. Love, the third overall pick in April, has 67 rushing attempts for 245 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown in his first five NFL games, adding 11 receptions on 14 targets for 36 yards and another TD. He will likely continue to be involved in a timeshare when he returns, but he still offers the highest fantasy ceiling of any Cardinals RB and will have RB2 upside if he is active this weekend.
Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is a priority waiver addition in 10-team and deeper leagues ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after making a compelling case for more playing time in Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, leading the team's backfield with 30 offensive snaps in his return from a four-game absence. Coleman rushed nine times for 54 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.
His 49% snap share exceeded those of RJ Harvey (26%) and J.K. Dobbins (23%), while his 13 pass routes also led Denver's running backs. Head coach Sean Payton praised Coleman's performance afterward, saying the rookie looked really good and needed more touches. Dobbins retained a goal-line role with a one-yard touchdown, while Harvey scored on a 52-yard reception, leaving the backfield distribution unsettled, but Payton's comments strengthen Coleman's case.
Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 totes in Sunday's 20-3 home victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also caught his lone target for a 15-yard gain. Wilson disappointed in Week 6 when he failed to score a touchdown for the first time in three games, but he boosted owners on Sunday Night Football, recording his first 100-yard game on the ground since Week 12 of last season.
While it's unclear what the former undrafted free agent's role will be when teammate Zach Charbonnet (knee) makes his long-awaited return, there's no doubt that the former has shown he can handle a full workload. The question remains, however, whether his efficiency will limit his touches once more reliable options reenter the fold. Seattle will line up for a meeting against a red-hot Chicago Bears squad next Monday night, which has been one of the league's worst matchups for running backs.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chuba Hubbard, Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, Jonah Coleman, Jeremiyah Love, Saquon Barkley, RJ Harvey, Bam Knight, Ollie Gordon II, and Jordan Mason. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Chuba Hubbard, Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, Jonah Coleman, Jeremiyah Love, Saquon Barkley, RJ Harvey, Bam Knight, Ollie Gordon II, and Jordan Mason:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.