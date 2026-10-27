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Fantasy Football Rankings - Running Backs (RB) Week 8 Early Updates

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Chuba Hubbard - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - running backs (RB) Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football RB rankings.

Hey RotoBallers, we are back with more early fantasy football rankings for Week 8. Those pesky bye weeks are back, as the Saints, Giants, 49ers, and Texans are off this week. Our early Week 8 Half-PPR fantasy football running back rankings cover fantasy managers looking for a bye-week or injury replacementFind out where key running backs such as Josh Jacobs, Chuba Hubbard, RJ Harvey, Bam Knight, Ollie Gordon II, Jonah Coleman, Emanuel Wilson, and Jordan Mason are listed in our early rankings.

Our running back fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important RB fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Running Back Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

RB
Tier		 RB
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Bijan Robinson RB 1
1 2 Jahmyr Gibbs RB 3
1 3 Kenneth Walker III RB 4
1 4 Kyren Williams RB 5
1 5 Javonte Williams RB 6
1 6 Derrick Henry RB 8
2 7 James Cook III RB 11
2 8 Jonathan Taylor RB 12
2 9 Chuba Hubbard RB 13
3 10 Josh Jacobs RB 16
3 11 Bucky Irving RB 18
3 12 Jaylen Warren RB 19
3 13 Bhayshul Tuten RB 20
3 14 D'Andre Swift RB 25
3 15 Ashton Jeanty RB 26
3 16 Jordan Mason RB 28
3 17 Chase Brown RB 33
4 18 Rachaad White RB 36
4 19 Rhamondre Stevenson RB 38
4 20 Saquon Barkley RB 42
4 21 Tony Pollard RB 45
4 22 Ollie Gordon II RB 48
5 23 Quinshon Judkins RB 50
5 24 Breece Hall RB 51
5 25 Blake Corum RB 54
5 26 Jonah Coleman RB 56
5 27 Jeremiyah Love RB 57
5 28 Aaron Jones Sr. RB 73
5 29 Rico Dowdle RB 74
5 30 Emanuel Wilson RB 76
5 31 Braelon Allen RB 87
5 32 RJ Harvey RB 91
5 33 Omarion Hampton RB 96
5 34 Bam Knight RB 101
5 35 Tyler Allgeier RB 103
6 36 Samaje Perine RB 104
6 37 Chris Rodriguez Jr. RB 105
6 38 J.K. Dobbins RB 110
6 39 Kyle Monangai RB 111
6 40 Mike Washington Jr. RB 114
6 41 Kenneth Gainwell RB 115
6 42 Zach Charbonnet RB 116
6 43 Kimani Vidal RB 118
6 44 TreVeyon Henderson RB 119
6 45 Dylan Sampson RB 120
7 46 Dameon Pierce RB 121
7 47 Tyjae Spears RB 129
7 48 Keaton Mitchell RB 131
7 49 Justice Hill RB 132
7 50 Elijah Mitchell RB 133
7 51 Jadarian Price RB 136
7 52 Ty Johnson RB 141
7 53 Corey Kiner RB 142
7 54 MarShawn Lloyd RB 149
7 55 Brian Robinson Jr. RB 155
7 56 Tyler Goodson RB 159
7 57 Emmett Johnson RB 160
7 58 Austin Ekeler RB 164
7 59 George Holani RB 169
7 60 Jaylen Wright RB 170
8 61 Sione Vaki RB 181
8 62 Seth McGowan RB 185
8 63 Sean Tucker RB 190
8 64 Kaytron Allen RB 214
8 65 Jeremy McNichols RB 217
8 66 Ameer Abdullah RB 219
8 67 Roschon Johnson RB 233
8 68 Dylan Laube RB 236
8 69 Isaiah Davis RB 237
8 70 Trevor Etienne RB 239
8 71 LeQuint Allen Jr. RB 240
8 72 Jaleel McLaughlin RB 248
8 73 Hunter Luepke RB 250
8 74 Ray Davis RB 254
8 75 Pierre Strong Jr. RB 257
9 76 Tahj Brooks RB 263
9 77 Michael Carter RB 266
9 78 Khalil Herbert RB 275
9 79 Rasheen Ali RB 276
9 80 Jacob Saylors RB 281

 

Week 8 Running Back News

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (back, hamstring) said that he suffered a back injury while trying to compensate for his existing hamstring issue during a rushing attempt early in Monday's game against the Dallas Cowboys, according to EJ  Smith of PHLY Sports. Barkley came into Monday's game listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, and he was initially playing through the injury before tweaking his back. As a result, the 29-year-old was used sparingly for the rest of the game, finishing with seven rushing attempts, 62 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, two catches, and nine receiving yards.

His injury cleared the way for Dameon Pierce to lead the backfield in touches (15) for a third consecutive game, and he also scored a touchdown for the second week in a row. With the Eagles falling to 2-5, it's fair to assume the team may consider being extra cautious with how they handle Barkley's workload going forward. Pierce is an intriguing running back to roster in fantasy football as long as Barkley, Tank Bigsby (core), and Will Shipley (foot) are all banged up.

 

Jeremiyah Love, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals rookie first-round running back Jeremiyah Love (ankle) will return to practice on Wednesday, head coach Mike LaFleur told Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic. It is good news for Love, who has missed the team's last two games, but it does not guarantee that he will be active for Arizona's Week 8 contest this Sunday on the road against the Dallas Cowboys. With the 21-year-old Notre Dame product sidelined for the last two weeks, Bam Knight and Tyler Allgeier have split the backfield duties, with Knight out-touching and outproducing Allgeier as the Cardinals' preferred early-down back.

The 25-year-old Knight has handled 22 carries for 128 yards and no touchdowns on the ground with Love out, but he could be immediately sent back to the waiver wire in a lot of fantasy football leagues in Week 8 if Love makes his return against Dallas. Love, the third overall pick in April, has 67 rushing attempts for 245 yards (3.7 yards per carry) and one rushing touchdown in his first five NFL games, adding 11 receptions on 14 targets for 36 yards and another TD. He will likely continue to be involved in a timeshare when he returns, but he still offers the highest fantasy ceiling of any Cardinals RB and will have RB2 upside if he is active this weekend.

 

Jonah Coleman, Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is a priority waiver addition in 10-team and deeper leagues ahead of a Week 8 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs after making a compelling case for more playing time in Sunday's 30-16 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, leading the team's backfield with 30 offensive snaps in his return from a four-game absence. Coleman rushed nine times for 54 yards and caught both of his targets for 15 yards, averaging 6.0 yards per carry.

His 49% snap share exceeded those of RJ Harvey (26%) and J.K. Dobbins (23%), while his 13 pass routes also led Denver's running backs. Head coach Sean Payton praised Coleman's performance afterward, saying the rookie looked really good and needed more touches. Dobbins retained a goal-line role with a one-yard touchdown, while Harvey scored on a 52-yard reception, leaving the backfield distribution unsettled, but Payton's comments strengthen Coleman's case.

 

Emanuel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for 100 yards and a touchdown on 24 totes in Sunday's 20-3 home victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. He also caught his lone target for a 15-yard gain. Wilson disappointed in Week 6 when he failed to score a touchdown for the first time in three games, but he boosted owners on Sunday Night Football, recording his first 100-yard game on the ground since Week 12 of last season.

While it's unclear what the former undrafted free agent's role will be when teammate Zach Charbonnet (knee) makes his long-awaited return, there's no doubt that the former has shown he can handle a full workload. The question remains, however, whether his efficiency will limit his touches once more reliable options reenter the fold. Seattle will line up for a meeting against a red-hot Chicago Bears squad next Monday night, which has been one of the league's worst matchups for running backs.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Chuba Hubbard, Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, Jonah Coleman, Jeremiyah Love, Saquon Barkley, RJ Harvey, Bam Knight, Ollie Gordon II, and Jordan Mason. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare, all in a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for Chuba Hubbard, Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson, Jonah Coleman, Jeremiyah Love, Saquon Barkley, RJ Harvey, Bam Knight, Ollie Gordon II, and Jordan Mason:

Chuba Hubbard
vs
Drake London
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Saquon Barkley
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian Watson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Matthew Golden
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Brock Bowers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Derrick Henry
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Chris Olave
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jaylen Warren
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Malik Nabers
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Nico Collins
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kyren Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Puka Nacua
Chuba Hubbard
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Chuba Hubbard
vs
D'Andre Swift
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Woody Marks
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Javonte Williams
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Bijan Robinson
Chuba Hubbard
vs
Kalif Raymond
Josh Jacobs
vs
Garrett Wilson
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Coker
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tee Higgins
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Kittle
Josh Jacobs
vs
Chase Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
Braelon Allen
Josh Jacobs
vs
Zay Flowers
Josh Jacobs
vs
Trey McBride
Josh Jacobs
vs
A.J. Brown
Josh Jacobs
vs
George Pickens
Josh Jacobs
vs
DK Metcalf
Josh Jacobs
vs
Bucky Irving
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jameson Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Josh Jacobs
vs
Sam Laporta
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Josh Jacobs
vs
Luther Burden III
Josh Jacobs
vs
Javonte Williams
Josh Jacobs
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Josh Jacobs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Jacobs
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Josh Jacobs
vs
D'Andre Swift
Josh Jacobs
vs
Jalen Nailor
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tre Tucker
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Colston Loveland
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Rome Odunze
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Addison
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Higbee
Emanuel Wilson
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Travis Kelce
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Juwan Johnson
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Dallas Goedert
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Demario Douglas
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Blake Corum
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Keenan Allen
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Malik Washington
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Denzel Boston
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Samaje Perine
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Jordan Mason
Emanuel Wilson
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jauan Jennings
Jonah Coleman
vs
MarShawn Lloyd
Jonah Coleman
vs
Justice Hill
Jonah Coleman
vs
Jacob Cowing
Jonah Coleman
vs
Noah Gray
Jonah Coleman
vs
John Metchie III
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dare Ogunbowale
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tank Dell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Darnell Mooney
Jonah Coleman
vs
Gunnar Helm
Jonah Coleman
vs
Elijah Moore
Jonah Coleman
vs
Zachariah Branch
Jonah Coleman
vs
Mason Taylor
Jonah Coleman
vs
Marvin Mims Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kayshon Boutte
Jonah Coleman
vs
Velus Jones Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
Bryce Lance
Jonah Coleman
vs
Tory Horton
Jonah Coleman
vs
Dohnte Meyers
Jonah Coleman
vs
Kevin Coleman Jr.
Jonah Coleman
vs
George Holani
Jonah Coleman
vs
Brevyn Spann-Ford
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Bell
Jonah Coleman
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Saquon Barkley
vs
Justin Jefferson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Drake London
Saquon Barkley
vs
Brock Bowers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian Watson
Saquon Barkley
vs
Chris Olave
Saquon Barkley
vs
Matthew Golden
Saquon Barkley
vs
Malik Nabers
Saquon Barkley
vs
Derrick Henry
Saquon Barkley
vs
Nico Collins
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jaylen Warren
Saquon Barkley
vs
Puka Nacua
Saquon Barkley
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Saquon Barkley
vs
D'Andre Swift
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kyren Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Woody Marks
Saquon Barkley
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Saquon Barkley
vs
Javonte Williams
Saquon Barkley
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Saquon Barkley
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Saquon Barkley
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Saquon Barkley
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Saquon Barkley
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Saquon Barkley
vs
Evan Engram
RJ Harvey
vs
Alvin Kamara
RJ Harvey
vs
Cam Skattebo
RJ Harvey
vs
Josh Downs
RJ Harvey
vs
Cade Otton
RJ Harvey
vs
Makai Lemon
RJ Harvey
vs
Roschon Johnson
RJ Harvey
vs
Darius Cooper
RJ Harvey
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Hunter Henry
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendrick Bourne
RJ Harvey
vs
Kendre Miller
RJ Harvey
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
RJ Harvey
vs
KC Concepcion
RJ Harvey
vs
Mark Andrews
RJ Harvey
vs
Samaje Perine
RJ Harvey
vs
Michael Mayer
RJ Harvey
vs
Malik Washington
RJ Harvey
vs
Rico Dowdle
RJ Harvey
vs
Blake Corum
RJ Harvey
vs
Bam Knight
RJ Harvey
vs
Pat Freiermuth
RJ Harvey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
RJ Harvey
vs
Demario Douglas
RJ Harvey
vs
Corey Kiner
Bam Knight
vs
Rico Dowdle
Bam Knight
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Michael Mayer
Bam Knight
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Mark Andrews
Bam Knight
vs
Courtland Sutton
Bam Knight
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Bam Knight
vs
Colby Parkinson
Bam Knight
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Bam Knight
vs
Dalton Schultz
Bam Knight
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Gesicki
Bam Knight
vs
Roschon Johnson
Bam Knight
vs
Darnell Washington
Bam Knight
vs
Cade Otton
Bam Knight
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Bam Knight
vs
Cam Skattebo
Bam Knight
vs
Ted Hurst
Bam Knight
vs
RJ Harvey
Bam Knight
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Bam Knight
vs
Alvin Kamara
Bam Knight
vs
Darren Waller
Bam Knight
vs
Josh Downs
Bam Knight
vs
Elijah Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Luther Burden III
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Sam Laporta
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tony Pollard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jameson Williams
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Michael Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
DK Metcalf
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Germie Bernard
Ollie Gordon II
vs
A.J. Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Carnell Tate
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Zay Flowers
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Chase Brown
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tee Higgins
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Isaiah Likely
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Coker
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Josh Jacobs
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Devaughn Vele
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Garrett Wilson
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jordan Mason
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ollie Gordon II
vs
Jalen Brooks
Jordan Mason
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Mason
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Mason
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Mason
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Mason
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jordan Mason
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jordan Mason
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Mason
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jordan Mason
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Mason
vs
Carnell Tate
Jordan Mason
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Mason
vs
Germie Bernard
Jordan Mason
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Mason
vs
Michael Wilson
Jordan Mason
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Mason
vs
Tony Pollard
Jordan Mason
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Mason
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jordan Mason
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Mason
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jordan Mason
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Mason
vs
Luther Burden III
Jordan Mason
vs
Elijah Moore

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Players To Cut Before Week 8?
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Saquon Barkley

Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Ivica Zubac

Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Nikola Topić

Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic Remain Sidelined Monday
Zach Edey

Available Against Jazz on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Sidelined on Monday
Jalen Suggs

Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Anthony Edwards

Questionable on Monday
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Jadarian Price

to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Aaron Jones Sr.

Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Saquon Barkley

Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Oso Ighodaro

Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Charles Bassey

Likely to Play Monday
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

to Miss 10 Weeks
Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
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