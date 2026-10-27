Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
Seven weeks are in the books, and there is still time to turn things around or lock up a playoff spot. Fantasy managers will face bye weeks again as the Saints, Texans, Giants, and 49ers have a bye in Week 8. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 8 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings kick off the week's preparations. Find out where key options such as Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Chris Godwin Jr., Keon Coleman, and Travis Hunter are ranked below.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
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Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|2
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|7
|1
|3
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|9
|2
|4
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|10
|2
|5
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|14
|2
|6
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|17
|2
|7
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|21
|2
|8
|Christian Watson
|WR
|22
|2
|9
|Drake London
|WR
|23
|3
|10
|Parker Washington
|WR
|27
|3
|11
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|29
|3
|12
|George Pickens
|WR
|30
|3
|13
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|31
|3
|14
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|32
|3
|15
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|34
|4
|16
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|35
|4
|17
|DJ Moore
|WR
|37
|4
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|39
|4
|19
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|40
|4
|20
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|41
|4
|21
|Carnell Tate
|WR
|43
|5
|22
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|44
|5
|23
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|46
|5
|24
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|47
|5
|25
|DK Metcalf
|WR
|49
|5
|26
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|53
|5
|27
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|55
|5
|28
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|58
|5
|29
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|60
|5
|30
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|65
|5
|31
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|66
|6
|32
|Germie Bernard
|WR
|67
|6
|33
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|69
|6
|34
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|72
|6
|35
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|75
|7
|36
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|77
|7
|37
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|78
|7
|38
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|79
|8
|39
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|82
|8
|40
|Josh Downs
|WR
|83
|8
|41
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|84
|8
|42
|Kendrick Bourne
|WR
|88
|8
|43
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|89
|8
|44
|Malik Washington
|WR
|92
|8
|45
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|93
|8
|46
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|97
|8
|47
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|100
|8
|48
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|107
|8
|49
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|109
|8
|50
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|112
|8
|51
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|113
|8
|52
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|117
|8
|53
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|124
|8
|54
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|125
|8
|55
|Rashid Shaheed
|WR
|126
|8
|56
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|127
|8
|57
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|130
|8
|58
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|137
|8
|59
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|138
|8
|60
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|139
|9
|61
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|140
|9
|62
|Elic Ayomanor
|WR
|144
|9
|63
|Chris Bell
|WR
|145
|9
|64
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|146
|9
|65
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|147
|9
|66
|Savion Williams
|WR
|148
|9
|67
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|150
|9
|68
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|152
|9
|69
|Jalen Brooks
|WR
|153
|9
|70
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|154
|9
|71
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|156
|9
|72
|Tre Harris
|WR
|161
|9
|73
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|163
|9
|74
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|165
|9
|75
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|166
|10
|76
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|167
|10
|77
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|168
|10
|78
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|172
|10
|79
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|173
|10
|80
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|174
|10
|81
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|175
|10
|82
|Cody White
|WR
|177
|10
|83
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|178
|10
|84
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|183
|10
|85
|Tory Horton
|WR
|184
|10
|86
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|186
|10
|87
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|188
|10
|88
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|189
|10
|89
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|191
|10
|90
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|192
|11
|91
|Joshua Palmer
|WR
|193
|11
|92
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|195
|11
|93
|Zachariah Branch
|WR
|196
|11
|94
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|198
|11
|95
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|202
|11
|96
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|204
|11
|97
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|205
|11
|98
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|206
|11
|99
|Colbie Young
|WR
|208
|11
|100
|Chimere Dike
|WR
|209
|11
|101
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|212
|11
|102
|Ben Skowronek
|WR
|213
|11
|103
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|215
|11
|104
|Brandon Smith
|WR
|216
|11
|105
|Bo Melton
|WR
|221
|12
|106
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|222
|12
|107
|Mitch Tinsley
|WR
|226
|12
|108
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|228
|12
|109
|Tai Felton
|WR
|234
|12
|110
|John Metchie III
|WR
|235
|12
|111
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|241
|12
|112
|Tim Patrick
|WR
|242
|12
|113
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|245
|12
|114
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|253
|12
|115
|Ashton Dulin
|WR
|259
|12
|116
|Deion Burks
|WR
|260
|12
|117
|Dareke Young
|WR
|261
|12
|118
|Andrew Armstrong
|WR
|262
|12
|119
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|264
|12
|120
|Malik Benson
|WR
|265
|13
|121
|Luke McCaffrey
|WR
|268
|13
|122
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|269
|13
|123
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|270
|13
|124
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|271
|13
|125
|Elijah Moore
|WR
|272
|13
|126
|Derius Davis
|WR
|273
|13
|127
|Tay Martin
|WR
|274
|13
|128
|Theo Wease Jr.
|WR
|277
|13
|129
|Skyler Bell
|WR
|279
|13
|130
|LaJohntay Wester
|WR
|280
|13
|131
|Malachi Corley
|WR
|282
Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is a must-add waiver target who warrants a claim in 10-team and deeper leagues and offers immediate WR3/flex appeal against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, having produced 218 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two games since returning from an ankle injury. The rookie caught all five targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, highlighted by explosive gains of 52 and 60 yards.
Those two receptions accounted for 112 of his 115 yards, demonstrating his big-play ability while raising some questions about the sustainability of his production on limited targets. Cooper also caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 6. Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Adonai Mitchell remain involved in New York's passing attack, but Cooper has quickly established himself as another dangerous receiving option for Geno Smith.
CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a couple of impressive catches to help the Cowboys dismantle the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-21 on Monday Night Football. Lamb was by far quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite weapon in the win, as he caught five of a team-high 12 targets for a team-high 74 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens saw half the number of targets, although he found the end zone as well.
The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler now has six touchdown receptions this year after he was overshadowed by Pickens in 2025 and finished with just three touchdown catches in 14 games played. Lamb now has 70-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games and will be a set-and-forget fantasy receiver once again for a plus Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.
Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) was listed as a non-participant on the team's estimated participation report on Monday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Golden is now dealing with multiple injuries, and his status for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers is now in question. The 23-year-old second-year wideout was listed with a shoulder injury last week and was limited in some practices, but he got the green light to play on Sunday in the loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions.
Golden had a disappointing showing for his fantasy managers after two straight 100-yard performances, including a six-catch, 104-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. He should have a good chance of playing in Week 8 despite being on a short week, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status on Tuesday and Wednesday. If Golden plays this week, he will be in a nice bounce-back spot on Thursday against a Panthers defense that just gave up 40-plus points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker continues to deal with injuries in 2026, having previously battled through ankle and quad injuries. His shoulder injury is new, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the pass-catcher on a short week while he is set to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. In Sunday's 43-13 blowout loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coker had his worst game of the season, catching just one of his four targets for nine yards as Carolina's offense could get nothing going against the Bucs.
The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross will be looking to bounce back on a short week against the Packers on Thursday night if he is active. The third-year player has caught 25 of his 39 targets for 328 yards and two touchdowns through five games played in 2026. Coker has bounce-back potential this week (if he plays) as Carolina's clear WR2 behind Tetairoa McMillan. In the Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Coker caught six of a season-high 13 targets for 97 yards.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: CeeDee Lamb, Omar Cooper Jr., Jalen Coker, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Tre Tucker, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Chris Godwin Jr., Keon Coleman, and Travis Hunter. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for CeeDee Lamb, Omar Cooper Jr., Jalen Coker, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Tre Tucker, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Chris Godwin Jr., Keon Coleman, Travis Hunter:
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