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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 8 Early Updates

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Christian Watson - Fantasy Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 8 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

Seven weeks are in the books, and there is still time to turn things around or lock up a playoff spot. Fantasy managers will face bye weeks again as the Saints, Texans, Giants, and 49ers have a bye in Week 8. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 8 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings kick off the week's preparations. Find out where key options such as Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Jalen Coker, Tre Tucker, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Chris Godwin Jr., Keon Coleman, and Travis Hunter are ranked below.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 8 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 2
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 7
1 3 CeeDee Lamb WR 9
2 4 Ja'Marr Chase WR 10
2 5 Zay Flowers WR 14
2 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 17
2 7 Justin Jefferson WR 21
2 8 Christian Watson WR 22
2 9 Drake London WR 23
3 10 Parker Washington WR 27
3 11 Tee Higgins WR 29
3 12 George Pickens WR 30
3 13 Matthew Golden WR 31
3 14 Tetairoa McMillan WR 32
3 15 Jalen Coker WR 34
4 16 Michael Wilson WR 35
4 17 DJ Moore WR 37
4 18 Garrett Wilson WR 39
4 19 Luther Burden III WR 40
4 20 A.J. Brown WR 41
4 21 Carnell Tate WR 43
5 22 Rashee Rice WR 44
5 23 DeVonta Smith WR 46
5 24 Stefon Diggs WR 47
5 25 DK Metcalf WR 49
5 26 Jameson Williams WR 53
5 27 Tre Tucker WR 55
5 28 Denzel Boston WR 58
5 29 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 60
5 30 Ladd McConkey WR 65
5 31 Rome Odunze WR 66
6 32 Germie Bernard WR 67
6 33 KC Concepcion WR 69
6 34 Jordan Addison WR 72
6 35 Emeka Egbuka WR 75
7 36 Antonio Williams WR 77
7 37 Jakobi Meyers WR 78
7 38 Caleb Douglas WR 79
8 39 Keenan Allen WR 82
8 40 Josh Downs WR 83
8 41 Jaylen Waddle WR 84
8 42 Kendrick Bourne WR 88
8 43 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 89
8 44 Malik Washington WR 92
8 45 Courtland Sutton WR 93
8 46 Khalil Shakir WR 97
8 47 Ryan Flournoy WR 100
8 48 Makai Lemon WR 107
8 49 Xavier Worthy WR 109
8 50 Wan'Dale Robinson WR 112
8 51 DeMario Douglas WR 113
8 52 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 117
8 53 Keon Coleman WR 124
8 54 Cooper Kupp WR 125
8 55 Rashid Shaheed WR 126
8 56 Dontayvion Wicks WR 127
8 57 Travis Hunter WR 130
8 58 Treylon Burks WR 137
8 59 Jauan Jennings WR 138
8 60 Jahan Dotson WR 139
9 61 Quentin Johnston WR 140
9 62 Elic Ayomanor WR 144
9 63 Chris Bell WR 145
9 64 Rashod Bateman WR 146
9 65 Ted Hurst WR 147
9 66 Savion Williams WR 148
9 67 Kalif Raymond WR 150
9 68 Kyle Williams WR 152
9 69 Jalen Brooks WR 153
9 70 Efton Chism III WR 154
9 71 Konata Mumpfield WR 156
9 72 Tre Harris WR 161
9 73 Josh Cameron WR 163
9 74 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 165
9 75 Tez Johnson WR 166
10 76 Darius Cooper WR 167
10 77 Adonai Mitchell WR 168
10 78 Isaac TeSlaa WR 172
10 79 Jalen Royals WR 173
10 80 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 174
10 81 Troy Franklin WR 175
10 82 Cody White WR 177
10 83 Laquon Treadwell WR 178
10 84 Jerry Jeudy WR 183
10 85 Tory Horton WR 184
10 86 Tutu Atwell WR 186
10 87 Dohnte Meyers WR 188
10 88 Dyami Brown WR 189
10 89 Jalen Nailor WR 191
10 90 Jordan Whittington WR 192
11 91 Joshua Palmer WR 193
11 92 Reggie Virgil WR 195
11 93 Zachariah Branch WR 196
11 94 Calvin Ridley WR 198
11 95 Devontez Walker WR 202
11 96 Isaiah Bond WR 204
11 97 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 205
11 98 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 206
11 99 Colbie Young WR 208
11 100 Chimere Dike WR 209
11 101 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 212
11 102 Ben Skowronek WR 213
11 103 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR 215
11 104 Brandon Smith WR 216
11 105 Bo Melton WR 221
12 106 Cyrus Allen WR 222
12 107 Mitch Tinsley WR 226
12 108 Zavion Thomas WR 228
12 109 Tai Felton WR 234
12 110 John Metchie III WR 235
12 111 Marquise Brown WR 241
12 112 Tim Patrick WR 242
12 113 Brycen Tremayne WR 245
12 114 Jared Wayne WR 253
12 115 Ashton Dulin WR 259
12 116 Deion Burks WR 260
12 117 Dareke Young WR 261
12 118 Andrew Armstrong WR 262
12 119 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 264
12 120 Malik Benson WR 265
13 121 Luke McCaffrey WR 268
13 122 Isaiah Williams WR 269
13 123 Jahdae Walker WR 270
13 124 Jonathan Mingo WR 271
13 125 Elijah Moore WR 272
13 126 Derius Davis WR 273
13 127 Tay Martin WR 274
13 128 Theo Wease Jr. WR 277
13 129 Skyler Bell WR 279
13 130 LaJohntay Wester WR 280
13 131 Malachi Corley WR 282

 

Week 8 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. is a must-add waiver target who warrants a claim in 10-team and deeper leagues and offers immediate WR3/flex appeal against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8, having produced 218 receiving yards and two touchdowns in two games since returning from an ankle injury. The rookie caught all five targets for 115 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-25 loss to the Miami Dolphins, highlighted by explosive gains of 52 and 60 yards.

Those two receptions accounted for 112 of his 115 yards, demonstrating his big-play ability while raising some questions about the sustainability of his production on limited targets. Cooper also caught six of seven targets for 103 yards and a touchdown against the New England Patriots in Week 6. Garrett Wilson, Mason Taylor, and Adonai Mitchell remain involved in New York's passing attack, but Cooper has quickly established himself as another dangerous receiving option for Geno Smith.

 

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb had a couple of impressive catches to help the Cowboys dismantle the banged-up Philadelphia Eagles by a score of 38-21 on Monday Night Football. Lamb was by far quarterback Dak Prescott's favorite weapon in the win, as he caught five of a team-high 12 targets for a team-high 74 yards and two touchdowns. George Pickens saw half the number of targets, although he found the end zone as well.

The 27-year-old five-time Pro Bowler now has six touchdown receptions this year after he was overshadowed by Pickens in 2025 and finished with just three touchdown catches in 14 games played. Lamb now has 70-plus receiving yards in five of his last six games and will be a set-and-forget fantasy receiver once again for a plus Week 8 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday.

 

Matthew Golden, Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (shoulder, foot) was listed as a non-participant on the team's estimated participation report on Monday, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Golden is now dealing with multiple injuries, and his status for Thursday night's game against the Carolina Panthers is now in question. The 23-year-old second-year wideout was listed with a shoulder injury last week and was limited in some practices, but he got the green light to play on Sunday in the loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions.

Golden had a disappointing showing for his fantasy managers after two straight 100-yard performances, including a six-catch, 104-yard, one-touchdown performance in the Week 6 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. He should have a good chance of playing in Week 8 despite being on a short week, but fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on his practice status on Tuesday and Wednesday. If Golden plays this week, he will be in a nice bounce-back spot on Thursday against a Panthers defense that just gave up 40-plus points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Jalen Coker, Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (shoulder) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Monday, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. Coker continues to deal with injuries in 2026, having previously battled through ankle and quad injuries. His shoulder injury is new, so fantasy managers will want to keep a close eye on the pass-catcher on a short week while he is set to face the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football. In Sunday's 43-13 blowout loss to the division-rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Coker had his worst game of the season, catching just one of his four targets for nine yards as Carolina's offense could get nothing going against the Bucs.

The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross will be looking to bounce back on a short week against the Packers on Thursday night if he is active. The third-year player has caught 25 of his 39 targets for 328 yards and two touchdowns through five games played in 2026. Coker has bounce-back potential this week (if he plays) as Carolina's clear WR2 behind Tetairoa McMillan. In the Week 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Coker caught six of a season-high 13 targets for 97 yards.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 7?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 8 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: CeeDee Lamb, Omar Cooper Jr., Jalen Coker, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Tre Tucker, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Chris Godwin Jr., Keon Coleman, and Travis Hunter. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 8.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 8 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 8 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 8 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 8 for CeeDee Lamb, Omar Cooper Jr., Jalen Coker, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden, Tre Tucker, DJ Moore, Carnell Tate, Omar Cooper Jr., Jordan Addison, Caleb Douglas, Chris Godwin Jr., Keon Coleman, Travis Hunter:

CeeDee Lamb
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chuba Hubbard
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Derrick Henry
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaylen Warren
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kyren Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Saquon Barkley
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Kenneth Walker III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian Watson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Matthew Golden
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Christian McCaffrey
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Drake London
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bijan Robinson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Brock Bowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Justin Jefferson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Chris Olave
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Nico Collins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Malik Nabers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
D'Andre Swift
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Javonte Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Puka Nacua
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jonathan Taylor
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Bucky Irving
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Woody Marks
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Braelon Allen
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Pickens
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Trey McBride
CeeDee Lamb
vs
George Kittle
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Josh Jacobs
CeeDee Lamb
vs
A.J. Brown
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Garrett Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Tee Higgins
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Zay Flowers
CeeDee Lamb
vs
DK Metcalf
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jameson Williams
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Luther Burden III
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Germie Bernard
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Michael Wilson
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Jaylen Waddle
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Denzel Boston
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Xavier Worthy
CeeDee Lamb
vs
Devaughn Vele
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
A.J. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Chase Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Josh Jacobs
Jalen Coker
vs
Tee Higgins
Jalen Coker
vs
George Kittle
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
DK Metcalf
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Tony Pollard
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Woody Marks
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Bucky Irving
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Jalen Coker
vs
Luther Burden III
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Javonte Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
D'Andre Swift
Jalen Coker
vs
Germie Bernard
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Carnell Tate
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Denzel Boston
Jalen Coker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jalen Coker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jalen Coker
vs
Keenan Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Rome Odunze
Jalen Coker
vs
Demario Douglas
Christian Watson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Christian Watson
vs
Matthew Golden
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Warren
Christian Watson
vs
Drake London
Christian Watson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Christian Watson
vs
Brock Bowers
Christian Watson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Christian Watson
vs
Justin Jefferson
Christian Watson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Christian Watson
vs
Chris Olave
Christian Watson
vs
Derrick Henry
Christian Watson
vs
Nico Collins
Christian Watson
vs
Kyren Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Malik Nabers
Christian Watson
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Christian Watson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Christian Watson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Javonte Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Christian Watson
vs
Puka Nacua
Christian Watson
vs
Bijan Robinson
Christian Watson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Christian Watson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Christian Watson
vs
Bucky Irving
Christian Watson
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Christian Watson
vs
Woody Marks
Christian Watson
vs
Braelon Allen
Christian Watson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Christian Watson
vs
George Pickens
Christian Watson
vs
Trey McBride
Christian Watson
vs
George Kittle
Christian Watson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Christian Watson
vs
A.J. Brown
Christian Watson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Tee Higgins
Christian Watson
vs
Zay Flowers
Christian Watson
vs
DK Metcalf
Christian Watson
vs
Jameson Williams
Christian Watson
vs
Luther Burden III
Christian Watson
vs
Germie Bernard
Christian Watson
vs
Michael Wilson
Christian Watson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Christian Watson
vs
Denzel Boston
Christian Watson
vs
Xavier Worthy
Christian Watson
vs
Devaughn Vele
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian Watson
Matthew Golden
vs
Drake London
Matthew Golden
vs
Saquon Barkley
Matthew Golden
vs
Brock Bowers
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Warren
Matthew Golden
vs
Justin Jefferson
Matthew Golden
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Matthew Golden
vs
Chris Olave
Matthew Golden
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Matthew Golden
vs
Nico Collins
Matthew Golden
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Matthew Golden
vs
Malik Nabers
Matthew Golden
vs
Derrick Henry
Matthew Golden
vs
D'Andre Swift
Matthew Golden
vs
Kyren Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Javonte Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Kenneth Walker III
Matthew Golden
vs
Puka Nacua
Matthew Golden
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Matthew Golden
vs
Christian McCaffrey
Matthew Golden
vs
Bucky Irving
Matthew Golden
vs
Bijan Robinson
Matthew Golden
vs
Woody Marks
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Matthew Golden
vs
Braelon Allen
Matthew Golden
vs
Jahmyr Gibbs
Matthew Golden
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Matthew Golden
vs
George Pickens
Matthew Golden
vs
Trey McBride
Matthew Golden
vs
George Kittle
Matthew Golden
vs
Josh Jacobs
Matthew Golden
vs
A.J. Brown
Matthew Golden
vs
Garrett Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Tee Higgins
Matthew Golden
vs
Zay Flowers
Matthew Golden
vs
DK Metcalf
Matthew Golden
vs
Jameson Williams
Matthew Golden
vs
Luther Burden III
Matthew Golden
vs
Germie Bernard
Matthew Golden
vs
Michael Wilson
Matthew Golden
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Matthew Golden
vs
Denzel Boston
Matthew Golden
vs
Xavier Worthy
Matthew Golden
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Rome Odunze
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Tre Tucker
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Addison
Tre Tucker
vs
Tyler Higbee
Tre Tucker
vs
Colston Loveland
Tre Tucker
vs
Travis Kelce
Tre Tucker
vs
Blake Corum
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tre Tucker
vs
Keenan Allen
Tre Tucker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tre Tucker
vs
Demario Douglas
Tre Tucker
vs
Devaughn Vele
Tre Tucker
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Tre Tucker
vs
Xavier Worthy
Tre Tucker
vs
Juwan Johnson
Tre Tucker
vs
Denzel Boston
Tre Tucker
vs
Kendre Miller
Tre Tucker
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Washington
Tre Tucker
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Tre Tucker
vs
Samaje Perine
Tre Tucker
vs
Tucker Kraft
Tre Tucker
vs
Hunter Henry
Tre Tucker
vs
Jordan Mason
Tre Tucker
vs
KC Concepcion
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tre Tucker
vs
Darius Cooper
Tre Tucker
vs
Carnell Tate
Tre Tucker
vs
Makai Lemon
Tre Tucker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tre Tucker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tre Tucker
vs
Drake London
Tre Tucker
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tre Tucker
vs
Chris Olave
Tre Tucker
vs
Nico Collins
Tre Tucker
vs
Malik Nabers
Tre Tucker
vs
Puka Nacua
Tre Tucker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tre Tucker
vs
George Pickens
Tre Tucker
vs
A.J. Brown
Tre Tucker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Michael Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Carnell Tate
vs
Germie Bernard
Carnell Tate
vs
Jordan Mason
Carnell Tate
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tucker Kraft
Carnell Tate
vs
Isaiah Likely
Carnell Tate
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Carnell Tate
vs
Luther Burden III
Carnell Tate
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Sam Laporta
Carnell Tate
vs
Denzel Boston
Carnell Tate
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Carnell Tate
vs
Xavier Worthy
Carnell Tate
vs
Jameson Williams
Carnell Tate
vs
Devaughn Vele
Carnell Tate
vs
Tony Pollard
Carnell Tate
vs
Dallas Goedert
Carnell Tate
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Carnell Tate
vs
Keenan Allen
Carnell Tate
vs
DK Metcalf
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Carnell Tate
vs
Zay Flowers
Carnell Tate
vs
Travis Kelce
Carnell Tate
vs
Tee Higgins
Carnell Tate
vs
Tyler Higbee
Carnell Tate
vs
Chase Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Garrett Wilson
Carnell Tate
vs
Rome Odunze
Carnell Tate
vs
Jalen Coker
Carnell Tate
vs
Tre Tucker
Carnell Tate
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Carnell Tate
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Carnell Tate
vs
Drake London
Carnell Tate
vs
Justin Jefferson
Carnell Tate
vs
Chris Olave
Carnell Tate
vs
Nico Collins
Carnell Tate
vs
Malik Nabers
Carnell Tate
vs
Puka Nacua
Carnell Tate
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Carnell Tate
vs
George Pickens
Carnell Tate
vs
A.J. Brown
Carnell Tate
vs
Demario Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mark Andrews
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Michael Mayer
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kendrick Bourne
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cade Otton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Bam Knight
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Courtland Sutton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rico Dowdle
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Colby Parkinson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Roschon Johnson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dalton Schultz
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Alvin Kamara
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darnell Washington
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Cam Skattebo
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ted Hurst
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
RJ Harvey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Makai Lemon
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darren Waller
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Darius Cooper
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaylin Noel
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Samaje Perine
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Jordan Addison
vs
Colston Loveland
Jordan Addison
vs
Tre Tucker
Jordan Addison
vs
Blake Corum
Jordan Addison
vs
Rome Odunze
Jordan Addison
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jordan Addison
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Jordan Addison
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jordan Addison
vs
Demario Douglas
Jordan Addison
vs
Travis Kelce
Jordan Addison
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jordan Addison
vs
Keenan Allen
Jordan Addison
vs
Kendre Miller
Jordan Addison
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Washington
Jordan Addison
vs
Devaughn Vele
Jordan Addison
vs
Samaje Perine
Jordan Addison
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jordan Addison
vs
Hunter Henry
Jordan Addison
vs
Denzel Boston
Jordan Addison
vs
KC Concepcion
Jordan Addison
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Jordan Addison
vs
Darius Cooper
Jordan Addison
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Jordan Addison
vs
Makai Lemon
Jordan Addison
vs
Tucker Kraft
Jordan Addison
vs
RJ Harvey
Jordan Addison
vs
Jordan Mason
Jordan Addison
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jordan Addison
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jordan Addison
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jordan Addison
vs
Drake London
Jordan Addison
vs
Justin Jefferson
Jordan Addison
vs
Chris Olave
Jordan Addison
vs
Nico Collins
Jordan Addison
vs
Malik Nabers
Jordan Addison
vs
Puka Nacua
Jordan Addison
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jordan Addison
vs
George Pickens
Jordan Addison
vs
A.J. Brown
Jordan Addison
vs
Garrett Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Savion Williams
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylin Noel
Caleb Douglas
vs
Brandin Cooks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kalif Raymond
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Kobi Lane
Caleb Douglas
vs
AJ Barner
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darren Waller
Caleb Douglas
vs
Evan Engram
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Caleb Douglas
vs
Konata Mumpfield
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ted Hurst
Caleb Douglas
vs
TreVeyon Henderson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Gesicki
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kaelon Black
Caleb Douglas
vs
Darnell Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rashid Shaheed
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dalton Schultz
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Kirk
Caleb Douglas
vs
Colby Parkinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jahan Dotson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Dameon Pierce
Caleb Douglas
vs
Courtland Sutton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jake Ferguson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Wan'dale Robinson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tez Johnson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jordan Watkins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Mayer
Caleb Douglas
vs
Kenyon Sadiq
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Justin Jefferson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Caleb Douglas
vs
George Pickens
Caleb Douglas
vs
A.J. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Garrett Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Higbee
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Devaughn Vele
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Emanuel Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Xavier Worthy
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Addison
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Blake Corum
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Carnell Tate
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Michael Wilson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Demario Douglas
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Germie Bernard
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Pat Freiermuth
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Juwan Johnson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Kendre Miller
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Luther Burden III
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Washington
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Drake London
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Justin Jefferson
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
George Pickens
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
A.J. Brown
Chris Godwin Jr.
vs
Garrett Wilson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Saquon Barkley

Questionable to Return on Monday With Back Injury
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
T.J. McConnell

Out Again Monday
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Andrew Nembhard

to Miss First Game of the Season
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Aaron Nesmith

Good to Go Monday
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Ivica Zubac

Ruled Out Monday Against Bucks
Cooper Flagg

Upgraded to Available Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Kirk Cousins

Raiders Sticking With Kirk Cousins at QB Going into Week 8
Amon-Ra St. Brown

Dealing With Ankle Injury
Nikola Topić

Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic Remain Sidelined Monday
Zach Edey

Available Against Jazz on Monday
Chet Holmgren

Sidelined on Monday
Jalen Suggs

Diagnosed With Mild Knee Bone Bruise
Anthony Edwards

Questionable on Monday
Alec Pierce

Unlikely to Return to Practice This Week
Stefon Diggs

Won't See a Workload Change with Teammate's Injury
Jadarian Price

to Practice This Week, Status Up in the Air for Week 8
Emeka Egbuka

Questionable to Play in Week 8
Aaron Jones Sr.

Considered Day-to-Day With Knee Injury
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Jason Robertson

Strikes Twice in Sunday's Win
Quinn Hughes

Reaches 500 Career Points in Return to Vancouver
Cole Caufield

Records Two Assists in Heritage Classic Win
NYR

Rangers Sign James Reimer to One-Year Deal
Cam Skattebo

Expected to Be OK After Hamstring Scare
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Christian McCaffrey

Not Worried About "Thigh" Injury
A.J. Brown

Vrabel Not Concerned with A.J. Brown's Struggles
Saquon Barkley

Trending in Right Direction for Monday Night
Oso Ighodaro

Doubtful for Monday Against Thunder
Charles Bassey

Likely to Play Monday
Samuel Girard

Practices Sunday
Evgeni Malkin

Returns to Practice
Alexander Nikishin

Signs One-Year Deal With Hurricanes
Quinton Byfield

Returns to Ice Sunday
Elias Salomonsson

Ready for Season Debut Sunday
Nino Niederreiter

Good to Go Sunday
Jared McCann

to Miss 10 Weeks
Nikita Kucherov

Becomes Lightning's All-Time Leading Scorer
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
Davis Thompson

Having Issues with the Fall Swing as Bermuda Looms
Austin Eckroat

Returns at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Denny McCarthy

Appears in Bermuda Off Solid Baycurrent Classic Result
Joel Dahmen

Could Struggle Once More in Bermuda
Luke Clanton

Tries to Capitalize off Big Result in Utah
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