Nick Mariano's fantasy football waiver wire FAAB bidding guide for Week 8 (2026) -- how many FAAB dollars (free agent acquisition budget) to spend on waivers.
We head into Week 8 on the heels of another lesser week that saw a second straight week of roughly 44 points scored per game compared to about 48 in Weeks 3, 4, and 5. The grind won't get any easier with another four-team bye week in our faces, so you better be ready to spend and address those depth issues you waved off during the draft! Of course, we're here for you with our famous waiver wire pickups list and our fantasy football waiver wire columns by position -- specially tailored for leagues using FAAB.
Remember that these FAAB prices do not indicate how much these free-agent players will go for, but are percentage ranges to use for setting your bearings. Teams that still have funds, but remain active as they fall to 2-5 or even 1-6 (assuming 0-7 is off doing anything else) may necessitate your one-upping their max budget if you share their positional needs. You must choose your aggression level wisely.
Try to leverage historical data and personal knowledge whenever possible, while respecting your team's construction. We will cap the rostered rate at 40% on Yahoo!, but you must adjust if someone is dropped or remains on the wire above that threshold. This time around, we lose the 49ers, Giants, Saints, and Texans to the bye week blues.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Quarterbacks
Malik Willis (QB, MIA) - 18% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-5%
Aggressive Bid: 5-8%
Superflex Bid: 40-50%
Willis delivered his first win, multi-passing TD performance, and three overall TD effort of the year in Week 7 over the Jets. Caleb Douglas brought in both scores, which doubled Willis’ pass TD total on the year. Getting him back alongside an improving Chris Bell, Malik Washington, and Greg Dulcich is clutch.
Willis also ran it eight times for 37 yards and his third rush TD of the season. It’s the third time in his last four games that he’s registered at least eight carries, which is how we can live with a high of 220 pass yards thus far. While Week 8’s home game versus the Patriots is suboptimal, he’ll then face the Lions, Colts, Bills, and Jets. A trio of premium matchups and a rematch of this will do.
Malik Willis lowers his shoulder for the touchdown
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/TVRwL1sULm
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Jacoby Brissett (QB, ARI) - 27% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-4%
Superflex Bid: 25-35%
Brissett had a middling Week 7 against Denver, throwing for 272 yards and one score to float his seasonal TD:INT to 10:6 through seven games. It’s a bummer after how torrid he ran down the stretch last year, but you know better. There’s a reason he’s listed here!
How ‘bout them Cowboys? Yes, Brissett and the Cards will travel to Texas to face a generous defense when we need it the most. You’ll recall when Brissett used good ol’ garbage time to secure a top-eight fantasy finish in Week 5 against the Lions. Well, we’re circling back for more of that. Simple, yet effective.
Baker Mayfield (QB, TB) - 25% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%
Mayfield barely had to lift a finger in a 43-13 drubbing of Carolina that was spearheaded by the defense and ground game. Going 7-for-11 on pass attempts in such a crushing win feels very old school, but he still threw a 14-yard score to Tez Johnson in his return from the thumb injury. He’ll surely need to do more in Week 8 against Atlanta, when he’ll hopefully have Emeka Egbuka (concussion) back.
Geno Smith (QB, NYJ) - 19% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Superflex Bid: 20-30%
Smith’s second three-TD game of 2026 came with a nasty red-zone INT and some potential beef (lamb chops?) with Garrett Wilson on the sideline, but we’ll take it. Smith showed strong chemistry with Omar Cooper Jr. yet again, and then found Mason Taylor for two of the TDs.
Now, Miami is not some stalwart challenger, but that’s part of the point. Each of Smith’s big games has come against the only two bottom-10 D’s he’s faced so far (DET, MIA). And now they’ll host another with Las Vegas before a no-go at Kansas City in Week 9, and then a green light versus Buffalo in Week 10. A fully healthy Jets offense boasts several weapons!
J.J. McCarthy (QB, NYG) - 11% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Superflex Bid: 15-25%
McCarthy led the Giants to an overtime upset over Houston after nearly pulling off an improbable fourth-quarter comeback against New Orleans the week before. He showed poise in the pocket, as well as his typical downfield gunslinging, to the tune of 252 passing yards on 20 completions.
It would’ve been nice had he thrown for a TD or stayed in for the precious QB sneaks, but the Giants turned to the big-bodied Jameis Winston for those tush pushes (he scored a TD). While it’s neat to see McCarthy earn more runway, potentially lining up Detroit and Dallas in Weeks 16 and 17, if Winston siphons some goal-line looks then we’re limited. He’ll face the Eagles after a Week 8 bye.
Deep League/2QB Adds:
*Michael Penix Jr. (18% rostered) - Trio of TDs in back-to-back games.
*Fernando Mendoza (5% rostered) - Murmurs of a QB switch growing with four straight losses.
*Carson Beck (0% rostered) - How long will the 2-5 Cardinals wait to see what they’ve got?
*Anthony Richardson Sr. (0% rostered) - Indy nearing sell mode and Daniel Jones looks lost, but schedule does ease soon. The misdemeanor marijuana charge won’t jeopardize his roster spot.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Running Backs
Jonah Coleman (RB, DEN) - 35% rostered
FAAB Bid: 40-50%
Aggressive Bid: 50-60%
Desperation Bid: 60-75%
Coleman’s return to play led to a 50% snap share with nine carries and two catches, as many as J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey had combined in both stats. Harvey is still the “Joker” who is electric as a receiver, but Coleman’s versatility can take from each of them. Dobbins started hot and scored, and then was phased out.
#Broncos Week 7 RB Usage
- Jonah Coleman: 50% snaps, 9 carries, 6 routes, 2 targets (69 yds)
- RJ Harvey: 25% snaps, 3 carries, 8 routes, 2 targets (60 yds, TD)
- J.K. Dobbins: 21% snaps, 6 carries (23 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 25, 2026
He seemed unhappy about it and skipped over media availability after the game. A trade could be in the works there? Either way, seeing them go to Coleman immediately after his return and have Sean Payton heap more praise and a desire to work him further after that is golden. Makes moves if you can!
Seth McGowan (RB, IND) - 7% rostered
FAAB Bid: 5-8%
Aggressive Bid: 8-12%
Desperation Bid: 12-18%
With the deadline in mind, Jonathan Taylor’s name is being bandied about to several contending teams who need an anchor at RB. McGowan is poised to step into potential workhorse volume if JT moves, and we also saw him log a season-high 12 touches for 48 total yards against Minnesota.
The upcoming Jacksonville game is a bad matchup, but then DAL and MIA are promising. Just hope that the Colts also don’t move star guard Quenton Nelson!
Bam Knight (RB, ARI) - 25% rostered
James Conner (RB, ARI) - 6% rostered
FAAB Bid: 4-6% / 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 6-9% / 2-4%
Desperation Bid: 9-12% / 4-6%
Just a quick reminder that Knight would be a solid RB2 play given the Dallas matchup in Week 8 should Jeremiyah Love (ankle) be unable to go. However, Love will participate in Wednesday’s practice per beat reporters. We’ll see if it’s limited or full, and then monitor his progression throughout the week. Don’t get attached here. They’ll also face SEA, LAR, and KC after this. Yikes!
Conner remains a deep-league trade speculation stash. The NFL’s trade deadline is November 10, and many rumor mills have it being a particularly active one. We’ll see.
Samaje Perine (RB, CIN) - 12% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Perine came in and poached the goal-line TD on an otherwise quiet day (4-16-1). But Chase Brown was ineffective as a rusher again (11-39-0), and Perine was the only one who registered an “explosive run” against Baltimore. Will Cincinnati use a Week 8 matchup with the Titans to boost Brown’s confidence with more volume, or do we see more Perine?
Kimani Vidal (RB, LAC) - 11% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Over the Chargers’ last three games, Vidal has led the rushers with 103 yards and a TD on 20 carries, adding in six catches for 29 yards and another score. Omarion Hampton has a 3.2 YPC in that span (30-96-1), slightly trailing Vidal’s snap count.
And then Keaton Mitchell is stuck with a 3.0 YPC in the same window after running better in Weeks 2 and 3, which lead to a season-low three opportunities in Week 6. Hampton took Mitchell’s usual receiving work then, so he’s off the radar for now. We still can’t outright rank Vidal higher on the week, but it’s a trend to watch. Facing the Rams, Texans, and Ravens in the next three is not encouraging, no matter who you like here.
Dylan Sampson (RB, CLE) - 8% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Sampson would catch all three targets for 32 yards on top of 45 rush yards on six totes for a decent 9.2 PPR points. He ran 15 routes while Quinshon Judkins ran only eight (one target).
No Judkins team is complaining after 104 yards and two scores, but he’d ran a 32% route participation rate in Weeks 1-5 and 13.5% target rate. This fell to 21% and 3%, respectively, with Sampson’s return. Cleveland’s success sees Sampson immediately thrown back to the flex plug-in list.
Shallow League Adds:
*Rachaad White (55% rostered) - Bye week dampened 71% snap share as No. 1 RB.
*Zach Charbonnet (69% rostered) - Talent and trust demands an add, but Emanuel Wilson could force ugly three-way split.
*Jadarian Price (67% rostered) - Must re-establish complementary role after fumbles and injury.
Premium Handcuffs:
*Kaelon Black - Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected back after the bye, but it highlights cuff importance.
*Mike Washington Jr. - Detractors keep hand-waving sporadic explosive runs, but they count!
*Chris Rodriguez Jr. - 11-55-0 in Week 6 next to Bhayshul Tuten’s 12-39-0 line.
*Tank Bigsby - IR stash if you believe Saquon Barkley could be dealt in next two weeks.
*Devin Singletary - Both Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy Jr. battling hamstring injuries, though both seemed minor and have a bye week to recover.
Dollar Bin:
*Elijah Mitchell - Next man up with Saquon Barkley ailing and Dameon Pierce leaving in the fourth.
*Jeremy McNichols - Could see more work with Jacory Croskey-Merritt out.
*Kaytron Allen - Jaylen Wright’s quad injury/bad running could open the door.
*Michael Carter - Got four touches with Tyjae Spears (knee) out, would he become the guy if Tony Pollard is dealt and Spears can’t go?
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Wide Receivers
Caleb Douglas (WR, MIA) - 9% rostered
FAAB Bid: 12-18%
Aggressive Bid: 18-25%
Desperation Bid: 25-35%
Douglas hadn’t played since injuring his ankle in Week 2 after a modest 5-94-0 Week 1 breakout. The rookie only caught two balls on Sunday, but each led to a TD (63, 7), so we won’t penalize his ability to turn upfield for a long house call by focusing on only two targets. The defender though he had Douglas pinned to the sideline, but look at that burst:
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
Volume is a valid criticism with Miami’s offense, but Douglas now has a 7-164-2 line in his two healthy games. And this follows a strong preseason campaign that put him on many radars. The lazy extrapolation for a 17-game pace is 1,394 yards and 17 TDs, so chew on that! Miami faces New England next before plus games against Detroit, Indy, and Buffalo.
Antonio Williams (WR, WAS) - 8% rostered
FAAB Bid: 10-15%
Aggressive Bid: 15-20%
Desperation Bid: 20-30%
Terry McLaurin’s season-ending knee injury will lead to more reps for Williams, who has had big plays called back that will cause a rift between box score enjoyers and film watchers. Week 6 saw McLaurin go down on his fourth route run, early on, and then Williams led the WRs with 33 routes run. Stefon Diggs had 31, Treylon Burks 27, and Dyami Brown 21.
Coach Dan Quinn has already said that Diggs’ role won’t change much, with Williams and others rising up. That route participation hints at AW’s involvement, even if we only got three catches for 50 yards on four targets out of it. Burks went 4-66-0 on five looks, with each clearing 70 air yards. Burks is a fine deep option, but Williams is how we roll the dice on top-25 upside.
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR, BAL) - 17% rostered
FAAB Bid: 7-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
Perhaps Lane won’t break through as an ancillary receiver behind Zay Flowers on a Derrick Henry-oriented offense. But with Mark Andrews fading out, the opportunity remains there for the rookie. It’s difficult to remember that the ceiling is much higher than what we’ve seen without Lamar Jackson, but those who don’t trust Jackson’s murky status can aim elsewhere.
Travis Hunter (WR, JAX) - 8% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
The Year 2 dynamo remains primarily a cornerback, but we’ve seen him ramp up the offensive involvement lately. This led to four catches for 59 yards and a touchdown on seven routes run in Week 6, with Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Cameron fighting over a separate role that led to two targets on 28 routes.
At this point, a BTJ trade should still help everyone else, but he’s not vacating much by now. Hunter is unlikely to become an every-play fixture, though if he’s schemed up and Trevor Lawrence knows he’s on the field, anything resembling the four targets to seven routes ratio puts him in fantasy conversations.
Makai Lemon (WR, PHI) - 35% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-7%
Desperation Bid: 7-12%
With both DeVonta Smith (hamstring) and Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) out, Lemon ran with Darius Cooper as a clear starter over Marquise Brown and Elijah Moore. Each of Lemon and Cooper ran 35 routes, but Lemon saw eight targets to Cooper’s three. This led to seven receptions for 67 yards and a score for the rookie, his first NFL TD.
No one will confuse Tanner McKee with a strong fantasy conductor at this time, but Lemon could still emerge as a solid fantasy play against Washington’s secondary next week. We’ll have to monitor Smith and Wicks this week, with Smith being the clear obstacle to these secondary receivers enjoying consistent looks.
Shallow League Adds:
*Omar Cooper Jr. (47% rostered) - First-round pick with back-to-back 100+ yards, 1 TD games. All-in.
*Jordyn Tyson (49% rostered) - Fast-paced Saints could have a first-round WR boom of their own.
*KC Concepcion Jr. (60% rostered) - 11.1 aDOT in Week 7 is a green light against 6.72 seasonal mark.
*Tre Tucker (58% rostered) - Three big games so far, floor has risen. Mendoza swap could cause turbulence.
*Courtland Sutton (58% rostered) - Jaylen Waddle’s chest injury could resuscitate things.
*Jakobi Meyers (44% rostered) - Steady Jags possession man.
*Khalil Shakir (48% rostered) - Ditto, but Buffalo.
*Keenan Allen (55% rostered) Ditto, but Indy.
Dollar Bin:
*Kendrick Bourne - Quiet Week 7, but saw six targets and faces Dallas secondary next.
*DeMario Douglas - One lesser week doesn’t erase the appeal with Romeo Doubs out.
*Malachi Fields - On bye, but downfield threat now has J.J. McCarthy’s arm at work.
*Treylon Burks - Mentioned earlier, but don’t forget his role grows too.
*Tre' Harris - Is any Charger going to be appealing this year?
*Jordan Watkins - Low priority with Mike Evans & Deebo Samuel Sr. likely back after bye.
*Konata Mumpfield - Only two targets on 14 routes, meh. Tutu Atwell had zero on 17.
*Pat Bryant - May return to expanded role if Waddle misses extended time.
*Jauan Jennings - Watch list material ahead of trade deadline.
*Tyreek Hill - Chances of making a 2026 impact are dwindling.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Tight Ends
Chig Okonkwo (TE, WAS) - 17% rostered
FAAB Bid: 6-10%
Aggressive Bid: 10-15%
Desperation Bid: 15-20%
We’re excited about guys like Antonio Williams and Rachaad White, yet it was Okonkwo who led the team in routes run (38), targets and catches (7), and receiving yards (69). It was he, Williams, and Diggs who were tied with three first downs notched.
Okonkwo’s 80.9% route participation rate was the fourth highest mark by a TE in Week 6, trailing only Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and Isaiah Likely. You know, superstars and clear top-tier TEs in 2026. We can’t just vault Chig into that bucket, but anyone showing those signs is a respectable waiver add. That athleticism and speed we've all speculated on is finally getting the reps to blossom:
Quinn, on TE Chig Okonkwo: "I love the speed. You see it on deep over routes and ones that build up speed on play-action."
— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) March 30, 2026
Terrance Ferguson (TE, LAR) - 15% rostered
FAAB Bid: 3-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen, and Tyler Higbee combined for 14 of the 26 targets that went to WR/TE in Week 7’s win over the Raiders. I know Allen popped for two touchdowns and Parkinson had a 5-48-0 line next to Higbee’s struggles (2-14-0), but Ferguson remains the clear talent edge when healthy.
And that day’s coming, even if it won’t be Week 8. Week 9 at WAS will be a top-five matchup. Ditto, Week 10 at Arizona. Allen and Parkinson are fine short-term darts, but Parkinson also had -2 air yards and Allen’s TD-dependency doesn’t put him in the stellar receiving role that we’ve seen Ferguson execute.
Mike Gesicki (TE, CIN) - 15% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-4%
Aggressive Bid: 4-5%
Desperation Bid: 5-8%
Gesicki’s lone catch of the day was a touchdown, which has happened in two straight games. Not great for volume enjoyers, but banking on Joe Burrow airing it out by the end zone is viable with the state of their ground game. Gesicki was outtargeted by both Erick All Jr. and Drew Sample, though neither of them did anything exceptional with it.
Tight ends have indeed seen enhanced red-zone involvement across the league, and Gesicki is leading the way with five TDs on just 13 catches. Touchdowns rock, but this avenue can lead to stomaching the zero points on zero targets he got in Week 2’s win over Houston as well. The schedule does open up nicely to TE-generous defenses down the stretch.
Mason Taylor (TE, NYJ) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 4-6%
Taylor made noise with 62 catches, two scores, and a two-point conversion in Week 7 as he handily outplayed Kenyon Sadiq (1-6-0). This makes consecutive weeks with six targets for Taylor, with Sadiq only seeing seven combined looks in the three games since Taylor returned to play.
It’s a neat trend and not “just a blip,” but NYJ is also getting mighty crowded, and Breece Hall’s return is imminent. They’ll face a Raiders team that just got run over by the Rams’ TEs in Week 8.
Greg Dulcich (TE, MIA) - 4% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1-2%
Aggressive Bid: 2-3%
Desperation Bid: 3-5%
On a day where Caleb Douglas’ two touchdowns stole the show, Dulcich actually paced the Dolphins in catches (5) and yards (86). He hasn’t yet found paydirt in ‘26, which greatly suppresses a TE’s value, but the gap between his work and Will Kacmarek’s grew after the rookie ran just four routes compared to 10 in Week 5. New England is a tough draw this week, but then it’s Detroit!
Shallow League Adds:
*Hunter Henry (55% rostered) - Has a TD or 60+ yards in four straight.
*T.J. Hockenson (53% rostered) - Revenge game at DET after 4-35-1 effort.
Dollar Bin:
*Eli Raridon - Seeing more involvement amid thinner NE WR corps.
*Darnell Washington - Touchdown in three of his last four.
*Josh Cuevas - Last 3 games: 8-105-1 to Mark Andrews’ 8-55-0 line. #Momentum.
FAAB Waiver Wire Pickups - Defense/Special Teams
Cincinnati Bengals Defense (vs. TEN) - 24% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
The Bengals logged another four sacks and an INT in a 35-13 win over the Tyler Huntley-led Ravens on Sunday. This gives them multiple sacks in all six games so far, which they’ll hope to continue in Week 8 against Cam Ward’s Titans. Ward doesn’t take that many sacks, but he’s thrown a pick in five straight, and Cincy’s offense can bury TEN in a risk-taking hole early.
Jacksonville Jaguars Defense (vs. IND) - 40% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
Fresh off its bye, Jacksonville will host a reeling Colts squad that was just held to 10 points next to four sacks by Minnesota. No, the Jags aren’t the Vikes, but they’ve handled iffy teams well.
The Week 1 Browns and Week 3 Pats combined for 16 points, allowing eight sacks and five turnovers to JAX. Week 9 at BAL is a pass, but Jacksonville faces TEN in Weeks 10 and 12, sandwiching a date with the Giants.
Washington Commanders Defense (vs. PHI) - 1% rostered
FAAB Bid: 2-3%
Aggressive Bid: 3-4%
Desperation Bid: 5%
Almost universally available, Washington will be rested up and looking to kick a division rival when they’re down with Philly. The Eagles are riddled with injuries, yet they managed to claw 21 points out against the Cowboys.
Atlanta Falcons Defense (at TB) - 2% rostered
FAAB Bid: 1%
Aggressive Bid: 2%
Desperation Bid: 3%
While the Bucs have newfound confidence after dismantling the Panthers, Atlanta’s defense just handed San Francisco its first loss of the season thanks to four turnovers. We’ll see just how comfortable Mayfield is with that throwing glove and whether his early-season jitters lead to more mistakes when pressed.
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