Rob's fantasy football players to drop when making waiver wire moves for Week 8 (2026). He helps fantasy football managers decide on who to cut from rosters.
We're at the point in the season where a player's name value and where you drafted them no longer matter. You are now whoever you've shown yourself to be over the first seven weeks. The other stuff is no longer a selling point. It's no longer a consideration.
Plenty of big names made the Cut List this season, including Marvin Harrison Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr. I'm willing to hold onto these guys to see if Harrison can make an impact and if Thomas is traded. We still have plenty of other big names this week that we're ready to move off of.
Whenever we cut someone, we do have to add someone. This article will help guide you on who to drop, who to hang onto, and who is on their last legs. If you're looking for help with who to add, check out my Week 8 waiver wire article.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Quarterbacks to Consider Cutting
Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings - 73% Rostered
Among 34 quarterbacks with at least 75 dropbacks, Murray is 32nd in attempts, 31st in completions, and 32nd in yards per game. He's offering virtually nothing through the air. In his last four starts, he has just three passing touchdowns and has twice failed to surpass 170 passing yards.
What makes this lack of production even more concerning is that he's had an excellent set of matchups since returning from his concussion. In Week 4, Minnesota faced Miami, which has allowed the eighth-most points to quarterbacks. Murray managed to score just 11.5 points. This past weekend, against the Colts, he scored just 15.9 points, even though Indy allowed the 12th-most points to quarterbacks.
He's started using his legs more recently, but it hasn't translated into much fantasy value. Excluding Week 1, when he left early in the first quarter, Murray averages only 13.7 PPG, which makes him the QB28 for the season.
Quarterbacks who can use their legs to score points are a major fantasy bonus, but Murray's passing numbers are so lackluster that his top-10 rushing attempts and yards per game are somewhat irrelevant. I don't want to invest in this offense outside of Justin Jefferson. I'd rather have J.J. McCarthy, which is ironic and condemning.
Other Quarterbacks to Consider Cutting:
- Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers - 48% Rostered
Running Backs to Consider Cutting
Tyler Allgeier, Arizona Cardinals - 65% Rostered
Allgeier was viewed as an RB4 with high contingency value if Jeremiyah Love misses time. Well, Love has missed the last two weeks, and Allgeier has been outshined by Bam Knight. In Week 6, Knight rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries. Allgeier has 176 yards for the season, meaning Knight rushed for more than 50% of the yards Allgeier has for the season in one game.
Allgeier averages 2.9 yards per carry, while Knight averages 6.4. Over the last two weeks, with Love out, Knight has averaged 10.5 half-PPR PPG, while Allgeier is at 6.85 half-PPR PPG. Fantasy managers held Allgeier primarily as a handcuff, and with Love out, Allgeier fell flat on his face.
Over seven games this season, Allgeier has scored eight or fewer half-PPR points in six of seven. In the lone game he scored double digits, he also scored a touchdown. If fantasy managers can't start him without Love, and he's virtually useless unless he scores a touchdown, they have little reason to keep him.
Other Running Backs to Consider Cutting:
- Dameon Pierce, Philadelphia Eagles - 51% Rostered
- MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers - 50% Rostered
- Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 43% Rostered
- Kendre Miller, New Orleans Saints - 43% Rostered
Wide Receivers to Consider Cutting
Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts - 84% Rostered
Downs has more games with under 5.0 half-PPR points than with over 7.0 half-PPR points. His season-high is 10.7 half-PPR points. His second-best game was 10.2 in Week 3, when Keenan Allen missed.
Since Allen returned in Week 3, Downs is averaging just 4.7 half-PPR PPG. During this span, Downs hasn't had a single game with more than 50 yards. Tyler Warren has also missed the last two games.
Downs has had a picture-perfect runway so far this season. Allen missed one game. Warren missed two. Alec Pierce hasn't played since Week 2. If ever there was a chance for Downs to break out, it was the past few weeks. It hasn't happened. Not even close. Instead, Downs has gotten taken to the wood-shed by a 34-year-old Keenan Allen in his first year with the team.
Plenty of other receivers on the waiver wire have more upside. If not, go add Chig Okonkwo or a high-upside handcuff. Virtually, anything is better than Downs at this point.
Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings - 74% Rostered
If you could tell me Carson Wentz will start for the Vikings at some point this season, I'd hold him. With Murray at the helm, though, I'm totally okay sending Addison to the waiver wire. Addison has scored 3.1, 7.1, and 3.3 half-PPR points in games that Jefferson started and finished.
Addison did score 17.5 half-PPR points in Week 4 against the Buccaneers, but Jefferson left the game in the first half, allowing him to operate as the team's No. 1 receiver. Willingness to cut Addison loose isn't an indictment of his talent, but of his environment.
Minnesota is just 31st in pass attempts, 29th in passing yards, and 24th in passing touchdowns. The Vikings are completing just 18 of their 27 pass attempts, on average. With a superstar alpha receiver like Jefferson, there simply isn't enough volume left for Addison.
Unfortunately for Addison, he's not even the team's No. 2 pass-catcher. T.J. Hockenson is averaging more targets, catches, yards, and touchdowns per game than Addison. Given how putrid this passing offense is, the No. 3 target-earner has no hope.
Other Receivers to Consider Cutting:
- Chris Godwin Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 73% Rostered
- Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos - 58% Rostered
- DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 38% Rostered
- Quentin Johnston, Los Angeles Chargers - 34% Rostered
Tight Ends to Consider Cutting
Juwan Johnson, New Orleans Saints - 77% Rostered
Johnson started the season on a four-game hot streak and looked like he was picking up right where he left off in the 2025 season. However, over the last three weeks, Johnson's role has changed, and for the better.
|Time
|Routes Per Game
|Route %
|TS%
|TR%
|TPG
|RPG
|RYPG
|YPRR
|Half-PPR PPG
|Weeks 1-4
|34.5
|69.7%
|14.4%
|19%
|6.5
|5.3
|58.0
|1.68
|12.7
|Weeks 5-7
|19.7
|59.6%
|7.5%
|12%
|2.3
|1.7
|7.7
|0.39
|1.6
Noah Fant and Oscar Delp have been mixing in more at tight end, which has begun limiting Johnson's snaps and routes. As the table above shows, Johnson's routes per game have seemingly fallen off a cliff. Not surprisingly then, we see drastic decreases in target share and targets per game.
Johnson was great all of 2025 and the first four weeks of this season, so it's hard to cut bait after three bad weeks, but it's more than just three weeks of poor production. We've seen a significant change in how the Saints are using him. In most leagues, Okonkwo is on waivers, and he's a much better tight end play right now.
Other Tight Ends to Consider Cutting:
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - 79% Rostered
- Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys - 52% Rostered
Hot Seat
J.K. Dobbins, Denver Broncos - 87% Rostered
Jonah Coleman returned from his four-game IR stint this past weekend and, surprisingly, immediately took control of the Denver backfield. Of Dobbins, Coleman, and R.J. Harvey, Dobbins played the fewest snaps.
#Broncos Week 7 RB Usage
- Jonah Coleman: 50% snaps, 9 carries, 6 routes, 2 targets (69 yds)
- RJ Harvey: 25% snaps, 3 carries, 8 routes, 2 targets (60 yds, TD)
- J.K. Dobbins: 21% snaps, 6 carries (23 yds, TD)
— Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) October 25, 2026
Harvey has a clear role as the team's primary pass-catching running back. Coleman primarily took over as Denver's early-down back, a role Dobbins previously held. There's a good reason for that too. Dobbins has struggled immensely this season.
39 running backs have at least 50 rushing attempts this season. Dobbins is 31st in explosive run rate, 36th in success rate, 33rd in yards per carry, 30th in rushing yards over expected per attempt, and 36th in missed tackles forced per attempt. Saying Denver needs more from their running game would be a vast understatement.
Fantasy managers can hold onto Dobbins for one more week to get another look at this backfield now that Coleman is back in the rotation, but if Week 7 was any indication, Dobbins will be on plenty of waiver wires in a few weeks.
TreVeyon Henderson, New England Patriots - 77% Rostered
I'm generally not a big fan of "if you take away this game, player X has actually only averaged this many points." The game happened, but we're trying to predict the future here, and we can be honest and admit outliers exist. In Henderson's case, it's not even a full game; it's one singular play.
Henderson missed Week 1. From Weeks 3-7, he hasn't even scored 5.0 half-PPR points in a game. During this span, he's averaging 4.2 half-PPR PPG. In Week 2, he scored 13.6 half-PPR points; however, 9.9 of those points came from one run in which he scored a 39-yard touchdown. Without that run, he would've scored 3.7 half-PPR points.
In six games this season, Henderson has had 10 or more touches in only two. He's been in a timeshare with Rhamondre Stevenson, and unfortunately for Henderson and his fantasy managers, Stevenson continues to get most of the high-value touches, especially targets and goal-line work.
Cutting Henderson is a tough sell because he played so well last year in Stevenson's absence, but fantasy managers need to adjust their expectations. Henderson is just a handcuff. He's not taking over for Stevenson. This isn't a committee, not really.
Hold
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos - 70% Rostered
Nix has had a brutal start to the season, and while he deserves plenty of blame for his poor play, Denver also faced the toughest six-game stretch to start the season. They've faced the Chiefs, Jaguars, Rams, 49ers, Chargers, and Seahawks. Those teams have allowed the fourth, seventh, 19th, 11th, third, and second-fewest points, respectively, to quarterbacks this season. That's brutal.
BO NIX 62-YARD TOUCHDOWN RUN
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/sxC4uWF33r
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
The Rams are giving up the 19th-fewest points to quarterbacks, and Nix scored 29.1. This past weekend, against Arizona, which allows the second-most points to quarterbacks, Nix scored 27.3. The schedule remains much lighter in the second half. Hopefully, that 62-yard touchdown run will help him get out of his head a little.
Jaylen Waddle, Denver Broncos - 96% Rostered
Nix showed signs of life in Week 7, leading all passers in average depth of target with 11.2. 27.6% of his passes were deep. He didn't amount for Waddle, largely because the Arizona Cardinals didn't put up much of a fight, but Nix's play was encouraging.
Textbook connection from Bo Nix to Jaylen Waddle 🎯
DENvsAZ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/14AV5s4jW7
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
They had a brutal six-game stretch to start the season, but the schedule gets much easier the rest of the way. Waddle currently has a 24% target rate, a 29% first-read target share, and a 41.8% slot rate. With Nix playing better, the schedule letting up, and a strong role, fantasy managers should continue holding.
Still Holding:
- Omarion Hampton, Los Angeles Chargers - 94% Rostered
- Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears - 87% Rostered
- Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers - 85% Rostered
- Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns - 83% Rostered
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