2027 Superflex Rookie Fantasy Football Mock Draft (2QB)

John's 2027 dynasty fantasy football rookie mock draft for a 12-team, superflex league. Who should dynasty fantasy football players target with their 2QB rookie picks?
Dynasty fantasy football managers who have bad teams this season or have traded heavily for picks in the 2027 NFL Draft are understandably excited for this upcoming year's class of rookies.
The 2027 NFL Draft will see a huge influx of talent at multiple positions on offense -- it's absolutely loaded at wide receiver, quarterback, and running back and has multiple excellent prospects at tight end.
It's too early to tell where players will fall in dynasty rookie drafts, especially since we don't know any of their landing spots, but that doesn't make it any less fun to dive into rookie mock drafts! So let's do one now, for superflex leagues!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Round 1
1.01 - Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
Fantasy managers with the No. 1 overall pick and functioning groups of neurons are nearly unanimously set on drafting Ohio State wideout Jeremiah Smith. He checks nearly all the boxes as a dominant WR prospect.
He's an elite route-runner with elite hands, an elite catch radius, elite speed, elite physicality, elite vertical ability, elite concentration, elite acceleration, elite route salesmanship, and an elite separator. There are very few flaws to his game.
HOW JEREMIAH SMITH?! https://t.co/eF3qGIFC2a
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 10, 2026
He's not perfect at everything, though. He is a generational prospect, and the best one we've seen since former LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase, but Smith's after-catch elusiveness and tackle-breaking ability is an area in which he can improve.
That's not to say he isn't good after the catch. His speed alone makes him effective in that area. But when comparing him to generational prospects with generational YAC ability, like Chase, he falls a bit short.
Jeremiah Smith continues to make things happen!
He finds his second TD of the first half https://t.co/b5Glwm1b81
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 10, 2026
There's no such thing as the perfect WR prospect. There's no saying he can't take strides in improving his YAC ability in the NFL. But it probably won't ever become the strongest part of his game.
That doesn't really matter, though. Smith is so good that he's worth tanking for if you don't have a chance of competing this season. It's hard to imagine that any offensive coaching staff that holds him back from putting up monster numbers in the NFL wouldn't get fired.
If you pick No. 1 overall in any 2027 dynasty fantasy football rookie drafts, it's a celebration for you.
1.02 - Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
Mestemaker has shot up draft boards as the starting QB for Oklahoma State. He's a highly accurate, reasonably mobile passer with good processing and an ability to go through his progressions.
He's able to take command of an offense and dictate the outcomes of games with his ability to make tough throws at awkward arm angles, quickly move from one read to the next, and maintain his accuracy in spite of pressure. He has the ability to "throw his receivers open" too.
Drew Mestemaker looks MORE and MORE like the first overall pick with every game.
Mestemaker has passed for 300+ yards in FOUR out of the Cowboys’ FIVE games.
The Oklahoma State QB has been on an UNPRECEDENTED RISE this season 🤯🍿 https://t.co/I4UtsquKXw
— Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) October 12, 2026
Mestmaker's most impressive trait, according to my analysis, is that he doesn't seem to flinch under pressure and knows when to get rid of the ball when it's barreling down on him.
It's only his second full year as a starter, and he has a lot to learn, though. He could be susceptible to having his growth stunted by poor offensive coaching in the NFL.
1.03 - KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers
Hot take time -- Duff is the WR2 in this year's draft class. Going to Rutgers will depress his draft value, of course, and there may not be many leagues in which he goes No. 3 overall in superflex and No. 2 in 1QB dynasty leagues.
That said, he's a fantastic prospect, and has unnatural movement skills for being 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds. His vertical ability is impressive, and he's made some truly mind-boggling concentration catches this season.
OH MY GOODNESS KJ DUFF!!!
😤😤 @RFootball https://t.co/octIpZqSIe
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 19, 2026
He already put a spectacular highlight reel together from his first five games that shows a variety of translatable NFL-level receiver skills on display. It's important to make sure you're not helmet scouting.
If he went to a bigger university, he'd likely be higher up on most draft boards. It's disrespectful to have him outside the top eight prospects and downright insane to have him ranked outside the first round.
He should continue rising as the season goes on.
1.04 - Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
Becker is finally getting the credit he deserves as one of the best wideouts in college football. He's deserving of an early first-round pick. He's a speedster who can burn defensive backs, has a ridiculous catch radius, and is a good ball-tracker.
Charlie Becker, WHAT A GRAB 🤯
@IndianaFootball https://t.co/MZLiV7gj47
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026
1.05 - Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
Baugh was much quieter the last two weeks after his incredibly hot start to the season, with just 12 carries for 13 yards in Week 5 and 15 rushes for 59 yards in Week 6.
He's very tough to bring down, has ideal NFL size at 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, and runs with shiftiness and anticipation. He doesn't have elite top-end speed, but his acceleration is good enough.
Florida RB Jadan Baugh has elite vision and is PHYSICAL runner https://t.co/6fS0hZVtdO
— LandonTengwall (@LandonTengwall) August 2, 2026
His recent poor performances are more the fault of the blocking than his own.
1.06 - Arch Manning, QB, Texas
Many may suggest that this spot belongs to the starting quarterback for Miami. It's hard for me to rank a QB that doesn't have NFL-level arm strength that highly. Manning is like an Eli Manning lite with more rushing ability right now.
It seems like every time he makes a few great throws and strings some good plays together, he follows it up with a bone-headed poor throw and/or turnover. That's still good enough to get him in the door in the NFL, but he could struggle early in his career.
ARCH MANNING TO CAM COLEMAN TOUCHDOWN
HERE COME THE LONGHORNS https://t.co/KNS7VYbpVk
— ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) October 10, 2026
1.07 - Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
Pattern-matching is not a good way to evaluate college football prospects on its own, but it's notable how similar Coleman is to former Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell. Both have excellent route-running twitchiness, but struggle at the catch point in a variety of ways.
ARCH MANNING BURGER PICKED OFF BY JAYLEN MCCLAIN https://t.co/pjOPJ7CRUq
— wok (@wokdior) September 13, 2026
1.08 - Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Hardy hasn't played yet this season. But if he opted not to play at all and entered the NFL Draft this season, he'd still likely be picked in the first two rounds. His contact balance is unrivaled in college football, even if he is a one-cut back without elite speed.
There isn’t a single RB in CFB better than Ahmad Hardy https://t.co/2Y58q2r3Uc
— Liam Blutman (@Blutman27) September 21, 2025
He's the prospect dynasty fantasy football managers thought Kaleb Johnson was.
1.09 - Darian Mensah, QB, Miami
Mensah's lack of arm strength and pillow-soft schedule this season won't help his case for being an early first-round draft pick. It's notable just how weak his arm is, though he does have 15 touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season.
Darian Mensah Cut Ups https://t.co/LAtp8jxwkt
— jeremiah🐦⬛ (@NewEraMiah) May 12, 2026
You can't make a long NFL career out of tossing floaters all game.
1.10 - Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
Coleman-Williams' stock has fallen significantly since his first season in college. He's not been very productive this season, and several issues have emerged with his game, such as a lack of catch strength.
Ryan Coleman-Williams drops another pass https://t.co/2uSdBuYkGi
— Grant Reacts (@GrantReacts1) September 5, 2026
1.11 - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon
Moore's draft stock has been plummeting since the beginning of the season. He was once seen as the potential second overall pick in the NFL Draft. But some character concerns have emerged; his play has been lackluster this season, and he suffered a concussion in Week 4.
Dante Moore is extremely accurate (best in class actually) layering the deep ball, but he serves up some nasty meatball subs when he has to drive the ball downfield https://t.co/q77jvFG9oi
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 26, 2025
He has a lot of work to do to be more accurate with downfield throws, too. The NFL offense he ends up in may have to make major concessions for this, which could make it predictable enough that it struggles.
1.12 - Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
Marsh has dominated in the last two weeks, with 13 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns against Rutgers and Nebraska combined. He's been giving Becker a run for his money as the most productive Indiana wideout.
The former Michigan State Spartan has been a bit underrated in dynasty rookie mock drafts and big boards this season. At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, and with excellent strength at the catch point, he has the potential to be a starting outside WR in the NFL.
THE HOOSIERS HAVE THE LEAD IN THE 4TH!
Hoover finds Nick Marsh for six! @IndianaFootball https://t.co/0Owzu06spV
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 10, 2026
Round 2
2.01 - Julian Sayin, QB, Ohio State
2.02 - Jamari Johnson, TE, Oregon
2.03 - Jayden Maiava, QB, USC
2.04 - Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia
2.05 - Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
2.06 - Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss
2.07 - Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU
2.08 - CJ Carr, QB, Notre Dame
2.09 - Mario Craver, WR, Texas A&M
2.10 - Justice Haynes, RB, Georgia Tech
2.11 - Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas
2.12 - Omarion Miller, WR, Arizona State
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