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Week 9 IDP Rankings for Fantasy Football (2026) - Defense Positional Rankings for LB, DL, DB

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Green Bay Packers Defense - Micah Parsons, DST, D/ST, Rankings, IDP Streamers

Fantasy football IDP rankings and IDP streamers for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Chris's IDP fantasy start 'em, sit 'em picks for individual defensive players.

This year has brought with it a slew of injuries, something we discussed in our IDP Waiver column earlier this week. As we’ve noted before, the injury bug has seriously bitten and occasionally mauled superstars like Lamar Jackson, Caleb Williams, Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and countless others. Luckily, we are finally getting some good IDP injury news.

Two of the biggest names in the IDP world are both reportedly returning to practice this week. Atop the good-news pile is the Rams’ optimistic outlook for last year’s Defensive Player of the Year, Myles Garrett, who is poised to return to practice this week. On top of that, Micah Parsons’ practice window is also opening, though Green Bay seems more cautious on his end.

The potential return of Parsons and Garrett is huge for IDP fans, proven by the fact that Garrett remains the fourth-most-rostered DL in fantasy despite missing the past seven weeks. Meanwhile, many teams can stash Parsons for the fantasy playoffs. Parsons is the 17th-most-rostered DL, suggesting that he can be had and help in a lot of shallow leagues, still.

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

IDP Scoring System for Rankings

6 points per Defensive Touchdown

4 points per Forced Turnover (FF/INT)

3 points per Sack

2 points per PD, FR, Safety

1 point per Solo Tackle

0.5 points per Assisted Tackle

Note: These rankings are also based on leagues that start one player at each defensive position (DL, LB, DB) and two DFLEX.

Final Note: Our projections include offensive stats and special teams touchdowns, which help elevate players like Travis Hunter and Marcus Jones.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Linemen of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Will Anderson Jr. Texans Chargers
2 Jeffery Simmons Bears Buccaneers
3 Andrew Van Ginkel Vikings Bills
4 Greg Rousseau Bills Vikings
5 Dallas Turner Vikings Bills
6 David Bailey (Q) Jets Chiefs
7 Byron Young Rams Commanders
8 Aidan Hutchinson Lions Dolphins
9 Chase Young Saints Browns
10 Nik Bonitto Broncos Panthers
11 Tuli Tuipulotu Chargers Texans
12 Danielle Hunter Texans Chargers
13 Maxx Crosby Raiders 49ers
14 Nick Bosa (Q) 49ers Raiders
15 Abdul Carter (Q) Giants Eagles
16 Josh Hines-Allen Jaguars Ravens
17 Jalen Carter Eagles Giants
18 Zach Allen Broncos Panthers
19 Carl Granderson Saints Browns
20 Boye Mafe Bengals Falcons
21 Khalil Mack Chargers Texans
22 Lukas Van Ness Packers Patriots
23 Austin Booker Bears Buccaneers
24 DeForest Buckner 49ers Raiders
25 Mason Graham (Q) Browns Saints
26 Jared Verse Browns Saints
27 Trey Hendrickson Ravens Jaguars
28 Elijah Ponder Patriots Packers
29 Dexter Lawrence II Bengals Falcons
30 Derrick Brown Panthers Broncos
31 George Karlaftis Chiefs Jets
32 Bradley Chubb Bills Vikings
33 Donovan Ezeiruaku Cowboys Colts
34 Deone Walker Bills Vikings
35 Leonard Williams (Q) Seahawks Cardinals
36 Quinnen Williams Cowboys Colts
37 Rashan Gary Cowboys Colts
38 Malcolm Koonce Raiders 49ers
39 Ed Oliver Bills Vikings
40 Zaven Collins Cardinals Seahawks
41 Gabe Jacas Patriots Packers
42 Travon Walker (Q) Jaguars Ravens
43 K’Lavon Chaisson Commanders Rams
44 Malcolm Roach Broncos Panthers
45 Odafe Oweh Commanders Rams
46 Mike Green Ravens Jaguars
47 Jonathan Greenard (Q) Eagles Giants
48 Princely Umanmielen Panthers Broncos
49 Jordan Davis Eagles Giants
50 Romello Height 49ers Raiders

 

DL Riser of the Week

Micah Parsons, Green Bay Packers

As we noted in our introduction, Parsons returned to practice on Wednesday in a limited capacity. This is massive news for one of the most talented edges in football, if not the most talented. While few need convincing how good Parsons is, remember he was eighth in Pass Rush Win Rate last year and third in 2024.

That said, manage expectations for Parsons and consider him an IR stash available in over 80% of leagues, not an immediate starter. He is currently cleared for individual work, and he’s stated he won’t return until he’s 100%. That said, it is encouraging to know he could be a full-go and ready for your lineup once he’s cleared.

 

DL Fade of the Week

Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders

As we have mentioned before, this is a down year for Crosby’s fantasy production, despite his advanced metrics and pass-rush win rates remaining strong. While he is the most rostered and second-most-started DL in fantasy, he sits 48th in fantasy points per game at his position this season.

Again, advanced metrics and film suggest Crosby will eventually start earning back the faith fantasy managers have in him, but the 49ers are a tough bet for his rebound. San Francisco is surrendering the fewest quarterback pressures, sports the best Pass-Block Win Rate, and allows the fewest sacks per game in the NFL.

The good news is that Crosby should avoid Trent Williams on 65% of his snaps, if the Raiders even deploy him against Williams at all. The bad news is that the 49ers right tackle (Colton McKivitz) is posting the best pass-blocking metrics of his career, allowing just nine total pressures all season.

 

Top Fantasy Linebackers of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nakobe Dean Raiders 49ers
2 Fred Warner 49ers Raiders
3 Arvell Reese Giants Eagles
4 Blake Cashman Vikings Bills
5 Jacob Rodriguez Dolphins Lions
6 Sonny Styles Commanders Rams
7 Alex Singleton Broncos Panthers
8 Carson Schwesinger (Q) Browns Saints
9 Roquan Smith (Q) Ravens Jaguars
10 Ernest Jones IV Seahawks Cardinals
11 Nick Bolton Chiefs Jets
12 Josiah Trotter (Q) Buccaneers Bears
13 Zack Baun (Q) Eagles Giants
14 Jordyn Brooks (Q) Dolphins Lions
15 Foyesade Oluokun Jaguars Ravens
16 Devin Lloyd Panthers Broncos
17 Bobby Okereke Panthers Broncos
18 Nate Landman (Q) Rams Commanders
19 Barrett Carter Bengals Falcons
20 Jamien Sherwood Jets Chiefs
21 Kendal Daniels Falcons Bengals
22 DeMarvion Overshown (Q) Cowboys Colts
23 Pete Werner Saints Browns
24 Akeem Davis-Gaither (Q) Colts Cowboys
25 Drake Thomas (Q) Seahawks Cardinals
26 Isaiah McDuffie Packers Patriots
27 Quincy Williams (Q) Browns Saints
28 Demario Davis Jets Chiefs
29 Terrel Bernard Bills Vikings
30 Derrick Barnes Lions Dolphins
31 Demetrius Knight Jr. Bengals Falcons
32 Azeez Al-Shaair Texans Chargers
33 Daiyan Henley Chargers Texans
34 Trenton Simpson Ravens Jaguars
35 Christian Elliss Patriots Packers
36 Quay Walker Raiders 49ers
37 Kaden Elliss (Q) Saints Browns
38 Devin Bush Bears Buccaneers
39 Frankie Luvu Commanders Rams
40 Eric Wilson Vikings Bills
41 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. Eagles Giants
42 Jack Gibbens Cardinals Seahawks
43 Ventrell Miller Jaguars Ravens
44 Jaishawn Barham Cowboys
45 Mack Wilson Sr. Cardinals Seahawks
46 Divine Deablo (Q) Falcons Bengals
47 Dre Greenlaw 49ers Raiders
48 Henry To’oTo’o Texans Chargers
49 Robert Spillane Patriots Packers
50 Dorian Williams Bills Vikings

 

LB Riser of the Week

Devin Bush, Chicago Bears

Bush isn’t climbing our rankings much this week because so few teams are on bye, and Tampa Bay could fall behind enough against a strong Chicago offense that it doesn’t give Bush many chances. However, the data suggests this could be a bigger-than-usual game for Bush.

The Buccaneers are averaging the most rush attempts per game, a factor likely shaped by the injury to Baker Mayfield and an outlier rain game against Atlanta. However, the Bucs are still a heavy run offense when the Atlanta game monsoon is factored out. In fact, they lead the NFL in rush attempts in away games, and this one is on the road as well.

When you consider this game involves the top two most run-oriented teams in the NFL and two teams that both sit in the top half of the league in offensive plays per game, the script skews toward high volume. That is a good sign for Bush and his teammates, most of whom are readily available in most shallow leagues.

 

LB Fade of the Week

Robert Spillane, New England Patriots

We predicted Spillane would struggle for tackles against the Dolphins last week, and he did, though he bailed fantasy managers out with his first two pass deflections of the season. Unfortunately, Spillane has another tough matchup this week, which makes him a fade compared to his roster and start percentages.

The former Steeler remains the 23rd-most-started LB in fantasy, despite being LB61 overall in fantasy PPG. That is particularly concerning when you consider 82% of his fantasy points come from tackles and he is about to face the least run-oriented offense in the NFL.

While the Packers have ticked their rush attempts up slightly with the return of Josh Jacobs, the team is still 25th in rush attempts and leans on the pass with Jacobs on the field. That should remain the case against a Patriots offense that can keep this game competitive.

 

Top Fantasy Defensive Backs of the Week

Rank Player Team Opponent
1 Nick Emmanwori Seahawks Cardinals
2 Quentin Lake Rams Commanders
3 Evan Williams Packers Patriots
4 Kyle Hamilton (Q) Ravens Jaguars
5 Budda Baker Cardinals Seahawks
6 Jacob Parrish Buccaneers Bears
7 Brian Branch (Q) Lions Dolphins
8 Dane Belton Jets Chiefs
9 Mansoor Delane (Q) Chiefs Jets
10 Jordan Battle Bengals Falcons
11 Amik Robertson Commanders Rams
12 Nick Cross (Q) Commanders Rams
13 Caleb Downs (Q) Cowboys Colts
14 Cooper DeJean Eagles Giants
15 Jeremy Chinn Raiders 49ers
16 Dillon Thieneman Bears Buccaneers
17 Brandon Jones Broncos Panthers
18 Talanoa Hufanga (Q) Broncos Panthers
19 Kamari Lassiter Texans Chargers
20 Jessie Bates III Falcons Bengals
21 Antoine Winfield Jr. Buccaneers Bears
22 Kyler Gordon Bears Buccaneers
23 Xavier Watts Falcons Bengals
24 C.J. Henderson (Q) Falcons Bengals
25 Julian Love (Q) Seahawks Cardinals
26 Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings Bills
27 Keisean Nixon (Q) Packers Patriots
28 Cole Bishop Bills Vikings
29 Chamarri Conner Chiefs Jets
30 Malaki Starks Ravens Jaguars
31 Trent McDuffie (Q) Rams Commanders
32 Jalen Pitre (Q) Texans Chargers
33 Travis Hunter Jaguars Ravens
34 Kam Curl Rams Commanders
35 Devon Witherspoon Seahawks Cardinals
36 Deonte Banks Giants Eagles
37 Jevon Holland (Q) Giants Eagles
38 Jonas Sanker Saints Browns
39 Zyon McCollum Buccaneers Bears
40 Josh Metellus Vikings Bills
41 Marcus Jones Patriots Packers
42 Christian Benford Bills Vikings
43 Tykee Smith Buccaneers Bears
44 Marlon Humphrey (Q) Ravens Jaguars
45 Riley Moss (Q) Broncos Panthers
46 Minkah Fitzpatrick Jets Chiefs
47 Dax Hill Bengals Falcons
48 Justin Reid Saints Browns
49 Chuck Clark Lions Dolphins
50 Renardo Green 49ers Raiders

 

DB Riser of the Week

Jacob Parrish, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Parrish was one of our IDP Waiver column adds earlier this season, and he’s rewarded fantasy managers with five straight games with two or more pass deflections. Better yet, he’s topped seven fantasy points in four of his past five contests. That production has him sitting at DB6 overall in PPG.

The NFL’s leader in pass deflections now has a strong matchup on tap against a Bears offense averaging the most offensive plays per game this year. With Chicago averaging a whopping 71.9 offensive snaps per game this year, it is hard not to favor a player like Parrish even more than usual this week.

 

DB Fade of the Week

Travis Hunter, Jacksonville Jaguars

Hunter is DB10 in Standard IDP PPG this season, but that is largely on the back of one big offensive performance. In fact, 24% of his fantasy production this year came from his four catches against the Texans, and 36.8% of his total fantasy points came from that one game. Remove that game, and he is DB50 overall in PPG this season.

In other words, Hunter remains extremely reliant on offensive production to be a top-20 fantasy DB this season. That could be a problem, especially with Baltimore on tap.

The Jaguars are defeating their opponents by an average of 19 points per game this season, a wide margin that grows to 29.3 points per game when their defense holds opponents to 10 points or fewer. This is noteworthy because the Ravens are starting their third-string quarterback this week and are unlikely to make this contest competitive.

The only time the Jaguars made a real effort to involve Hunter on offense was in a competitive contest against the division-rival Texans. It is unlikely they will need to do that this week, which means Hunter will be incredibly turnover-dependent for fantasy production this week.

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