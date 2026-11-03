IDP Waiver Wire Pickups and Streamers for Week 9 (2026)

Chris G's top IDP waiver wire adds and defensive streamers for Week 9 of the 2026 fantasy football season. Target these individual defensive players on waivers.
Are injuries worse than ever in the NFL? This is a common question posed by fans every year, but 2026 surely feels different than most. With multiple superstars being knocked out of games in the first quarter, giving fantasy managers a goose egg from one of their top picks, and prominent names littering IR slots, it is easy to see why things feel worse than ever.
By sheer numbers, injuries do not appear to be any voluminous than usual this year. However, it does feel worse for a variety of reasons. One of those reasons is the number of injuries to fantasy-relevant quarterbacks (Caleb Williams, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Jalen Hurts, Jayden Daniels), the loss of whom has impacted offensive and defensive weapons alike.
The loss of passers like Williams and Hurts trickles down, neutering players like Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, DeVonta Smith, Zay Flowers, and Emeka Egbuka as if they were already hurt. These kinds of injuries also can impact the defense, where IDP stalwarts like Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton, and Cooper DeJean see fewer attempts and opportunities than usual.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Defensive Linemen to Add
Boye Mafe, Cincinnati Bengals
Rostered in 8.9% of IDP leagues
Mafe has registered at least one sack in four straight games and ranks 11th among all edge rushers in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate metric. Better yet, Mafe is 11th in fantasy points per game at his position. Plus, he has six games left on his schedule against teams ranking in the bottom 10 in sacks and quarterback pressures allowed this year.
Myles Murphy with the pressure, and Boye Mafe tackles Cam Ward for a minimal gain. https://t.co/sUSmcG35z0
— Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) November 2, 2026
Considering his performance, advanced metrics, and upcoming schedule, it is surprising that Mafe is just the 42nd most rostered DL in fantasy. He deserves to be rostered in far more leagues, especially considering his schedule in the fantasy playoffs.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 1%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 10%
Josh Sweat, Arizona Cardinals
Rostered in 1.1% of IDP leagues
Sweat remains on this list because his roster rate hasn't risen, but his fantasy stock is destined to. The Florida State alum secured a sack late against a Dallas Cowboys team openly in the trade market for more edge-rush help, fueling speculation that Jerry Jones could make a move for a player like Sweat.
It is hard to imagine Sweat’s fantasy potential and opportunity not rising if he is traded this week, as expected. The Cardinals are deploying him on only 57% of their defensive snaps, and Arizona’s lack of a dominant offense means their defense faces the fourth-fewest pass-rush opportunities in the NFL. Almost any team would be an improvement.
Few teams would be a worse fit for Sweat and his fantasy value than the one he is on. If Sweat is traded anywhere, his pass-rush snaps and opportunities will only grow. Expect the veteran to join a better defense soon and grow into that unit over the next month, peaking as a regular fantasy starter in time for the fantasy playoffs.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Romello Height, San Francisco 49ers
Rostered in 0.1% of IDP leagues
Height has appeared in this space before, and his advanced metrics only continue to get stronger. The Texas Tech alum ranked fourth-best in ESPN’s Pass Rush Win Rate among all edge rushers going into this weekend and his defensive situation looks to drastically improve over the next two weeks.
The rookie’s advanced pass rush metrics over the past two months are strong, which is noteworthy since he’s been doing that without DeForest Buckner, Nick Bosa, or Mykel Williams. With each of those veterans projected to start next to Height this coming week, the former Red Raider could see his pressures turn into more sacks as offenses start to ignore him.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 2%
Linebackers to Add
Derrick Barnes, Detroit Lions
Rostered in 3.3% of IDP leagues
Barnes saw a season-low snap rate last week, but that is likely to change with Jack Campbell’s neck injury. With Detroit’s top tackler potentially out for a significant period of time with that scary injury that still has him in the hospital, Barnes is situated to earn more playing time and fantasy opportunities as a result of that unfortunate reality.
Thanks to his ability as a blitzer, Barnes is already tied with Campbell in fantasy ppg. Do not be surprised if his usage and point totals rise while Campbell recovers.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%
Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Philadelphia Eagles
Rostered in 6.8% of IDP leagues
Trotter is just LB50 in fantasy ppg this season, but that includes six games in which he played less than 40% of defensive snaps, three of which he played zero. However, in the two games that Trotter has started and played over 90% of the snaps, he has 11.25 fantasy ppg. Better yet, Trotter is the third-highest-rated run defender in Philly this year.
The tackle. The axe chop. The entire team hyping him up. This clip is perfect, @TrotterJr54 🪓
#SuperBowlLIX on Fox https://t.co/jOKztrIulk
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 10, 2025
The Eagles have publicly said Trotter has earned more playing time, which is why he’s pushed former first-round pick Jihaad Campbell off the field and registered a strong 90% of the defensive snaps on Sunday. Given the potential for more snaps to fuel his strong metrics, the needle is pointing up on the 38th most rostered LB in fantasy.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 3%
Kendal Daniels, Atlanta Falcons
Rostered in 3.8% of IDP leagues
After Daniels was our LB Riser of the Week last week, his roster rate rose by 3% as a number of IDP managers jumped on the bandwagon. However, the rookie is still held in far too few leagues considering his improving usage and his impressive points-per-snap rate this season.
The Oklahoma alum is currently LB14 overall in fantasy ppg, yet he is the 40th most rostered LB in fantasy. Better yet, he now has two straight games with 100% of Atlanta’s defensive snaps, and he logged double-digit tackles in both contests. The Falcons have finally realized Daniels is one of their top players, and his usage should be consistent the rest of the year.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 2%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 8%
Defensive Backs to Add
Deonte Banks, New York Giants
Rostered in 3.8% of IDP leagues
The Giants used a first-round pick on Banks in 2023, and he has largely disappointed ever since. However, the Maryland alum has had a fourth-year breakout, allowing the sixth-lowest completion percentage while scoring the eighth-most fantasy ppg this season.
Better yet, New York has recognized Banks’ breakout and is now utilizing him as a shadow corner when the need arises. This usage is why Banks is third in the NFL in Pass Deflections this year. That usage and the ensuing results suggest Banks’ opportunity for fantasy points remains high, while his roster rate is low.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 5%
Michael Taaffe
Rostered in 0.1% of IDP leagues
Available in virtually every IDP league, Taaffe is averaging a sturdy 6.4 fantasy ppg and has seen 100% of Miami’s defensive snaps in four of his past five games. The Texas alum is a deep-league addition only; his upside is capped by limited big-play potential and zero double-digit tackle games this season. However, his usage is perfect for a deeper league flex.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 0%
Andrew Mukuba, Philadelphia Eagles
Rostered in 0.8% of IDP leagues
Mukuba has missed just two defensive snaps for the Eagles this season, making him one of the more reliable faces on a talented but injury-riddled team. While he doesn’t make as many plays as one might hope, he's scored at least six fantasy points in half his games, and he’s available in 99.2% of IDP leagues.
WE WILL TAKE THAT! https://t.co/ggDhhoBTaK
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 4, 2026
This is the second DB from Texas to make this list and the second who is fascinatingly valuable in deeper IDP formats. Like Taaffe, Mukuba is not worth rostering in truly shallow leagues but he is available in a lot of deeper leagues where he can help.
FAAB in Standard IDP Leagues: 0%
FAAB in Deep IDP Leagues: 1%
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