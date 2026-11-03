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Fantasy Football Rankings - Tight Ends (TE) Week 9 Early Updates

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Harold Fannin Jr. - Fantasy Football Rankings, Draft Sleepers, Waiver Wire Pickups

Fantasy football rankings - tight ends (TE) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football TE rankings.

At RotoBaller HQ, we help fantasy managers get a head start in Week 9 with our early positional rankings. Only two teams are on bye: the Steelers and Titans. If you need a TE streamer, injury fill-in, or even a bye-week replacement, our Week 9 Half-PPR fantasy football tight end rankings have you covered. See where key tight ends such as Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Kyle Pitts Sr., Dalton Schultz, Trey McBride, Michael Mayer, T.J. Hockenson, Cade Otton, and Eli Raridon land in our early TE rankings.

Our tight end fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important TE fantasy football news for this week. There are always key injuries and developments to keep track of, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Tight End Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings

TE
Tier		 TE
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Brock Bowers TE 17
2 2 George Kittle TE 30
3 3 Isaiah Likely TE 39
3 4 Sam LaPorta TE 43
3 5 Colston Loveland TE 45
3 6 Trey McBride TE 52
4 7 Harold Fannin Jr. TE 53
5 8 Tucker Kraft TE 65
5 9 Tyler Warren TE 73
5 10 T.J. Hockenson TE 79
5 11 Travis Kelce TE 83
5 12 Dallas Goedert TE 85
5 13 Mike Gesicki TE 86
5 14 Brenton Strange TE 88
6 15 Dalton Kincaid TE 89
6 16 Kyle Pitts Sr. TE 90
6 17 Greg Dulcich TE 92
6 18 Hunter Henry TE 95
6 19 Chig Okonkwo TE 96
6 20 Tyler Higbee TE 98
6 21 Juwan Johnson TE 103
6 22 Dalton Schultz TE 108
6 23 AJ Barner TE 114
6 24 Michael Mayer TE 117
6 25 Cade Otton TE 118
7 26 Mason Taylor TE 122
7 27 Eli Raridon TE 123
7 28 Darren Waller TE 129
7 29 Terrance Ferguson TE 140
7 30 Mark Andrews TE 145
7 31 Noah Fant TE 148
7 32 Evan Engram TE 150
7 33 Colby Parkinson TE 151
7 34 Oronde Gadsden II TE 155
7 35 Davis Allen TE 168
8 36 Brevyn Spann-Ford TE 175
8 37 Tommy Tremble TE 176
8 38 Noah Gray TE 178
8 39 Charlie Kolar TE 179
8 40 Elijah Higgins TE 183
8 41 Jake Ferguson TE 188
8 42 Kenyon Sadiq TE 189
8 43 Drew Sample TE 192
8 44 Theo Johnson TE 193
8 45 Foster Moreau TE 194
8 46 Dawson Knox TE 209
8 47 Austin Hooper TE 212
8 48 Sam Roush TE 215
8 49 Gavin Bartholomew TE 217
8 50 Will Kacmarek TE 218
8 51 Nate Boerkircher TE 221
8 52 Eric Saubert TE 222
8 53 Nate Adkins TE 226
8 54 Luke Farrell TE 229
8 55 Mitchell Evans TE 230
9 56 Adam Trautman TE 231
9 57 Blake Whiteheart TE 234
9 58 Josh Cuevas TE 235
9 59 John Bates TE 236
9 60 Brock Wright TE 237
9 61 Luke Schoonmaker TE 240
9 62 Oscar Delp TE 243
9 63 Jeremy Ruckert TE 244
9 64 Tanner Koziol TE 256
9 65 Mo Alie-Cox TE 257
9 66 Cade Stover TE 258
10 67 Eli Stowers TE 259
10 68 Ben Sinnott TE 268
10 69 Johnny Mundt TE 269
10 70 Matthew Hibner TE 270
10 71 Jackson Hawes TE 271
10 72 Jake Briningstool TE 272
10 73 Charlie Woerner TE 274
10 74 James Mitchell TE 278
10 75 Drew Ogletree TE 281

 

Week 9 Tight End Rankings News

Brenton Strange, Jacksonville Jaguars

n a week that saw Jaguars quarterbacks attempt only 17 passes in a blowout win over the Colts, Jacksonville tight end Brenton Strange tied for the team lead with 55 receiving yards on his two receptions. With the passing offense becoming slightly unpredictable through its embarrassment of riches, Strange has emerged as one of the Jaguars' most consistent fantasy producers, topping 40 receiving yards in his last four outings and ranking as the TE13 by points per game over that stretch despite being held without a touchdown.

Offering one of the safest floors at the position, Strange has emerged as a usable weekly streamer who could help to win weeks if he finds his way back into the end zone, an accomplishable feat with Trevor Lawrence now ranking third in the league with 17 passing touchdowns.

 

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson collected four of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-15 road loss to the division-rival Detroit Lions. Hockenson picked up his third outing of four catches and a receiving score on five targets on Sunday, and has been a decent play over the last month or so, sans a win over New Orleans, when he left with a concussion after just two snaps. Even with the suboptimal effort, the eighth-year pro is the PPR TE5 in points per game (14) since Week 4.

Furthermore, he's handily led the team in receiving over that stretch, and sits atop the Vikings' pass-catchers with eight red zone looks on the season as a whole. Hockenson may not boast the upside he did earlier in his career, but he still holds some value as a fringy back-end TE1 play with steady opportunity as an outlet for Kyler Murray. He'll look to keep it rolling next Monday night against the visiting Buffalo Bills in what projects to be a favorable outing.

 

Harold Fannin Jr., Cleveland Browns

On a day in which the Cleveland Browns only scored six points and quarterback Deshaun Watson threw for 324 yards in Sunday's loss to the division-rival Pittsburgh Steelers, tight end Harold Fannin Jr. was the only offensive skill player for the Browns to thrive. Fannin led the team in receptions (10), targets (12), and receiving yards (154) for a career-best day while averaging a healthy 15.4 yards per catch. With the strong performance, Fannin is now quietly the overall TE5 in half-PPR scoring with 35 receptions on 51 targets for 411 yards and three touchdowns.

Only Trey McBride, Brock Bowers, Isaiah Likely, and George Kittle have been more productive so far in 2026 at the tight end position in fantasy. The only negative aspect of the 22-year-old's game on Sunday in Pittsburgh was his lost fumble, but fantasy managers were not complaining at all. The game script in the Steel City definitely helped Fannin's cause this weekend, but he will remain a strong TE1 option for fantasy managers in Cleveland's Week 9 road outing against the New Orleans Saints, who will be coming off their bye.

 

Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride did not lead the team in receiving in their 33-30 comeback win in overtime over the hosting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but he still had a big game for his fantasy managers and remains the overall TE1 in half-PPR scoring through eight weeks. McBride finished the game in Dallas with seven catches on eight targets for 72 yards (10.3 yards per reception) and another touchdown. The 26-year-old former second-rounder out of Colorado State now leads all tight ends in receptions (66) and targets (86) for 544 receiving yards and five touchdowns. His 544 yards are only three behind Brock Bowers, and his five touchdowns have him tied for first at the position.

Fantasy managers might have been a bit worried when the Cardinals benched Jacoby Brissett at quarterback in favor of Gardner Minshew II, but McBride did not miss a beat. He could lose a little fantasy upside moving forward if Arizona sticks with Minshew under center, but McBride is still an elite TE in fantasy and is on pace to improve on his career-best numbers from a season ago, when he caught 126 passes for 1,239 yards and 11 touchdowns on 169 targets.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Kyle Pitts Sr., Dalton Schultz, Trey McBride, Michael Mayer, T.J. Hockenson, Cade Otton, and Eli Raridon. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Harold Fannin Jr., Tucker Kraft, Mike Gesicki, Dalton Kincaid, Brenton Strange, Kyle Pitts Sr., Dalton Schultz, Trey McBride, Michael Mayer, T.J. Hockenson, Cade Otton, and Eli Raridon:

Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Trey McBride
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Colston Loveland
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
George Kittle
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Harold Fannin Jr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Tucker Kraft
vs
Tyler Warren
Tucker Kraft
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Tucker Kraft
vs
Trey McBride
Tucker Kraft
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Tucker Kraft
vs
Travis Kelce
Tucker Kraft
vs
Colston Loveland
Tucker Kraft
vs
Dallas Goedert
Tucker Kraft
vs
Mike Gesicki
Tucker Kraft
vs
Brock Bowers
Tucker Kraft
vs
George Kittle
Tucker Kraft
vs
Isaiah Likely
Tucker Kraft
vs
Sam Laporta
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dallas Goedert
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brenton Strange
Mike Gesicki
vs
Travis Kelce
Mike Gesicki
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Mike Gesicki
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Mike Gesicki
vs
Greg Dulcich
Mike Gesicki
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Mike Gesicki
vs
Hunter Henry
Mike Gesicki
vs
Brock Bowers
Mike Gesicki
vs
George Kittle
Mike Gesicki
vs
Isaiah Likely
Mike Gesicki
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brenton Strange
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Mike Gesicki
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Greg Dulcich
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Dallas Goedert
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Travis Kelce
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Kincaid
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Kincaid
vs
Sam Laporta
Brenton Strange
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Brenton Strange
vs
Mike Gesicki
Brenton Strange
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Brenton Strange
vs
Dallas Goedert
Brenton Strange
vs
Greg Dulcich
Brenton Strange
vs
Travis Kelce
Brenton Strange
vs
Hunter Henry
Brenton Strange
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Brenton Strange
vs
Brock Bowers
Brenton Strange
vs
George Kittle
Brenton Strange
vs
Isaiah Likely
Brenton Strange
vs
Sam Laporta
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brenton Strange
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Greg Dulcich
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Hunter Henry
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Brock Bowers
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
George Kittle
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Isaiah Likely
Kyle Pitts Sr.
vs
Sam Laporta
Dalton Schultz
vs
Juwan Johnson
Dalton Schultz
vs
AJ Barner
Dalton Schultz
vs
Michael Mayer
Dalton Schultz
vs
Tyler Higbee
Dalton Schultz
vs
Cade Otton
Dalton Schultz
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Dalton Schultz
vs
Hunter Henry
Dalton Schultz
vs
Mason Taylor
Dalton Schultz
vs
Brock Bowers
Dalton Schultz
vs
George Kittle
Dalton Schultz
vs
Isaiah Likely
Dalton Schultz
vs
Sam Laporta
Trey McBride
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Trey McBride
vs
Colston Loveland
Trey McBride
vs
Sam Laporta
Trey McBride
vs
Isaiah Likely
Trey McBride
vs
Tucker Kraft
Trey McBride
vs
Tyler Warren
Trey McBride
vs
George Kittle
Trey McBride
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Trey McBride
vs
Brock Bowers
Trey McBride
vs
Travis Kelce
Trey McBride
vs
Dallas Goedert
Trey McBride
vs
Greg Dulcich
Michael Mayer
vs
Cade Otton
Michael Mayer
vs
AJ Barner
Michael Mayer
vs
Mason Taylor
Michael Mayer
vs
Eli Raridon
Michael Mayer
vs
Dalton Schultz
Michael Mayer
vs
Darren Waller
Michael Mayer
vs
Juwan Johnson
Michael Mayer
vs
Tyler Higbee
Michael Mayer
vs
Brock Bowers
Michael Mayer
vs
George Kittle
Michael Mayer
vs
Isaiah Likely
Michael Mayer
vs
Sam Laporta
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Travis Kelce
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Tyler Warren
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dallas Goedert
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Mike Gesicki
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brenton Strange
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Dalton Kincaid
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Greg Dulcich
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Brock Bowers
T.J. Hockenson
vs
George Kittle
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Isaiah Likely
T.J. Hockenson
vs
Sam Laporta
Cade Otton
vs
Michael Mayer
Cade Otton
vs
AJ Barner
Cade Otton
vs
Mason Taylor
Cade Otton
vs
Eli Raridon
Cade Otton
vs
Dalton Schultz
Cade Otton
vs
Darren Waller
Cade Otton
vs
Juwan Johnson
Cade Otton
vs
Tyler Higbee
Cade Otton
vs
Brock Bowers
Cade Otton
vs
George Kittle
Cade Otton
vs
Isaiah Likely
Cade Otton
vs
Sam Laporta
Eli Raridon
vs
Mason Taylor
Eli Raridon
vs
Cade Otton
Eli Raridon
vs
Michael Mayer
Eli Raridon
vs
Darren Waller
Eli Raridon
vs
AJ Barner
Eli Raridon
vs
Dalton Schultz
Eli Raridon
vs
Terrance Ferguson
Eli Raridon
vs
Juwan Johnson
Eli Raridon
vs
Brock Bowers
Eli Raridon
vs
George Kittle
Eli Raridon
vs
Isaiah Likely
Eli Raridon
vs
Sam Laporta

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