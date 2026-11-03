Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.
November is here, and only six weeks remain in the fantasy football regular season. Bye weeks continue, with the Steelers and Titans off this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 9 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help fantasy managers get ahead. See where key wide receiver options such as Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jalen Coker, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Flournoy, and Khalil Shakir land in our early wideout rankings below.
Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.
Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule
Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football
Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings
|WR
Tier
|WR
Rank
|Player
Name
|Pos.
|Overall
Rank
|1
|1
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|3
|1
|2
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|6
|1
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|WR
|8
|2
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|9
|2
|5
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|10
|2
|6
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|16
|2
|7
|Chris Olave
|WR
|20
|2
|8
|Drake London
|WR
|21
|2
|9
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|22
|3
|10
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|23
|3
|11
|Mike Evans
|WR
|24
|3
|12
|Luther Burden III
|WR
|25
|3
|13
|Nico Collins
|WR
|28
|3
|14
|Christian Watson
|WR
|31
|3
|15
|Parker Washington
|WR
|32
|4
|16
|Matthew Golden
|WR
|35
|4
|17
|Rashee Rice
|WR
|36
|4
|18
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|37
|4
|19
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|38
|4
|20
|George Pickens
|WR
|41
|4
|21
|Tetairoa McMillan
|WR
|42
|5
|22
|DJ Moore
|WR
|47
|5
|23
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|49
|5
|24
|Jalen Coker
|WR
|50
|5
|25
|Jaylen Waddle
|WR
|54
|5
|26
|Malik Washington
|WR
|55
|5
|27
|Michael Wilson
|WR
|58
|5
|28
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|59
|5
|29
|Ladd McConkey
|WR
|61
|5
|30
|Tre Tucker
|WR
|63
|5
|31
|Caleb Douglas
|WR
|66
|6
|32
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|69
|6
|33
|Omar Cooper Jr.
|WR
|74
|6
|34
|Denzel Boston
|WR
|75
|6
|35
|Rome Odunze
|WR
|77
|7
|36
|Deebo Samuel Sr.
|WR
|78
|7
|37
|Josh Downs
|WR
|80
|7
|38
|Emeka Egbuka
|WR
|81
|8
|39
|KC Concepcion
|WR
|84
|8
|40
|Jakobi Meyers
|WR
|91
|8
|41
|Ryan Flournoy
|WR
|93
|8
|42
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|94
|8
|43
|Xavier Worthy
|WR
|100
|8
|44
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|101
|8
|45
|DeVonta Smith
|WR
|102
|8
|46
|Jordyn Tyson
|WR
|104
|8
|47
|Chris Godwin Jr.
|WR
|105
|8
|48
|DeMario Douglas
|WR
|107
|8
|49
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|109
|8
|50
|Antonio Williams
|WR
|112
|8
|51
|Devaughn Vele
|WR
|113
|8
|52
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|115
|8
|53
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|119
|8
|54
|Chris Bell
|WR
|124
|8
|55
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|130
|8
|56
|Keon Coleman
|WR
|134
|8
|57
|Kalif Raymond
|WR
|135
|8
|58
|Adonai Mitchell
|WR
|139
|8
|59
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|141
|8
|60
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|147
|9
|61
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|152
|9
|62
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|153
|9
|63
|Konata Mumpfield
|WR
|154
|9
|64
|Savion Williams
|WR
|156
|9
|65
|Tre Harris
|WR
|157
|9
|66
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|158
|9
|67
|Makai Lemon
|WR
|159
|9
|68
|Isaac TeSlaa
|WR
|160
|9
|69
|Kevin Coleman Jr.
|WR
|161
|9
|70
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|163
|9
|71
|Reggie Virgil
|WR
|164
|9
|72
|Tory Horton
|WR
|165
|9
|73
|Ja'Kobi Lane
|WR
|166
|9
|74
|Rashod Bateman
|WR
|169
|9
|75
|Laquon Treadwell
|WR
|170
|10
|76
|Kyle Williams
|WR
|171
|10
|77
|Efton Chism III
|WR
|172
|10
|78
|Tank Dell
|WR
|173
|10
|79
|Dohnte Meyers
|WR
|174
|10
|80
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|180
|10
|81
|Josh Cameron
|WR
|181
|10
|82
|Brian Thomas Jr.
|WR
|182
|10
|83
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|184
|10
|84
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|185
|10
|85
|Darius Cooper
|WR
|186
|10
|86
|Tez Johnson
|WR
|187
|10
|87
|Marvin Mims Jr.
|WR
|190
|10
|88
|Travis Hunter
|WR
|195
|10
|89
|Jack Bech
|WR
|196
|10
|90
|Christian Kirk
|WR
|197
|11
|91
|Simi Fehoko
|WR
|198
|11
|92
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|199
|11
|93
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|200
|11
|94
|Darnell Mooney
|WR
|201
|11
|95
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|202
|11
|96
|Jordan Whittington
|WR
|203
|11
|97
|Brandin Cooks
|WR
|204
|11
|98
|Dyami Brown
|WR
|205
|11
|99
|Tutu Atwell
|WR
|210
|11
|100
|Olamide Zaccheaus
|WR
|211
|11
|101
|Zavion Thomas
|WR
|216
|11
|102
|Isaiah Williams
|WR
|219
|11
|103
|Tai Felton
|WR
|224
|11
|104
|Cyrus Allen
|WR
|227
|11
|105
|Jonathan Mingo
|WR
|232
|12
|106
|Cody White
|WR
|233
|12
|107
|Jalen Royals
|WR
|238
|12
|108
|Keandre Lambert-Smith
|WR
|239
|12
|109
|Xavier Legette
|WR
|241
|12
|110
|Isaiah Bond
|WR
|242
|12
|111
|John Metchie III
|WR
|245
|12
|112
|Colbie Young
|WR
|246
|12
|113
|Marquise Brown
|WR
|248
|12
|114
|Bo Melton
|WR
|250
|12
|115
|Jahdae Walker
|WR
|251
|12
|116
|Bryce Lance
|WR
|252
|12
|117
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|254
|12
|118
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|260
|12
|119
|Troy Franklin
|WR
|263
|12
|120
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|265
|13
|121
|Lil'Jordan Humphrey
|WR
|266
|13
|122
|J. Michael Sturdivant
|WR
|267
|13
|123
|Devontez Walker
|WR
|273
|13
|124
|Brycen Tremayne
|WR
|276
|13
|125
|Jared Wayne
|WR
|277
|13
|126
|Deion Burks
|WR
|279
|13
|127
|Derius Davis
|WR
|280
Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings News
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was nearly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The stud wideout hauled in 10 of his 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns during the overtime victory. He snagged an 18-yard touchdown to help tie up the game with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.
Higgins was a huge factor in a game in which quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns. The 27-year-old has finished with over 145 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He'll draw another strong matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 9.
Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington saw 20 combined targets over his last two games coming into Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Washington was expected to remain heavily factored into the passing game, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Instead, Washington finished with one reception on two targets for 16 yards in the win. He also rushed the ball once for 10 yards.
The Jags didn't need Washington to do much during this blowout victory. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted only 14 passes and was pulled in the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers should chalk this one up as a fluke and expect a bounce-back performance from Washington against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.
Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had zero catches on eight targets in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens' receiving corps had difficulty generating any momentum after both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) were taken out of the game early with injuries. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his NFL debut and finished the game completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception, while also getting sacked three times.
Baltimore has a rocky road ahead with Jackson being placed on IR, plus a quick turnaround to play Thursday night in Week 9. Flowers will likely maintain a heavy workload in Jackson's absence, so managers should hold him at this time, even though he was a major bust last Sunday.
Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets
New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a major fantasy disappointment in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing without a catch or target after consecutive 100-yard performances. The rookie entered last week having caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games, but he was completely absent from the passing attack despite Geno Smith throwing for 290 yards and two scores. Adonai Mitchell emerged as New York's leading receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while Garrett Wilson recorded six receptions for 83 yards on 12 targets.
Cooper's recent success had come on relatively limited volume, with several explosive receptions accounting for much of his production. Sunday's shutout exposed the risks associated with that reliance on big plays, particularly with Mitchell commanding a larger share of the passing opportunities. Cooper still has demonstrated considerable playmaking ability, but this performance makes him a more difficult WR3/flex option to trust until his target involvement becomes more consistent.
Who Should I Start Tool
Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...
Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jalen Coker, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Flournoy, and Khalil Shakir. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.
Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.
Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!
How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.
Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.
Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.
Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons
Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jalen Coker, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Flournoy, and Khalil Shakir:
More Fantasy Football Analysis
Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App
Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!
Check out all of RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings. Staff rankings are updated regularly for all positions and include standard formats, PPR scoring, tiered rankings and dynasty leagues.