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Fantasy Football Rankings - Wide Receivers (WR) Week 9 Early Updates

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Tee Higgins - Football Rankings, NFL Injury News, DFS Lineup Picks

Fantasy football rankings - wide receivers (WR) Week 9 rankings early edition for 2026. Read the top-accuracy fantasy football WR rankings.

November is here, and only six weeks remain in the fantasy football regular season. Bye weeks continue, with the Steelers and Titans off this week. At RotoBaller HQ, our early Week 9 Half-PPR fantasy football wide receiver rankings to help fantasy managers get ahead. See where key wide receiver options such as Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jalen Coker, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Flournoy, and Khalil Shakir land in our early wideout rankings below.

Our wide receiver fantasy football rankings for Week 9 are put together by Nick Mariano. Below the rankings, you will also find a summary of the important WR fantasy football news for this week. Key injuries and developments keep coming, so check back throughout the week for updates.

Be sure to bookmark our fantasy football rankings portal and check back regularly for updates. Most importantly, our free mobile app is a must-have - download it and configure your push notifications. We deliver all the top NFL news, injuries, and fantasy analysis 24x7 with our free push notification alerts... all for free!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings for Fantasy Football

Bookmark our PPR rankings, Half-PPR rankings, and standard (non-PPR) rankings 

WR
Tier		 WR
Rank		 Player
Name		 Pos. Overall
Rank
1 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR 3
1 2 Puka Nacua WR 6
1 3 Ja'Marr Chase WR 8
2 4 CeeDee Lamb WR 9
2 5 Amon-Ra St. Brown WR 10
2 6 Malik Nabers WR 16
2 7 Chris Olave WR 20
2 8 Drake London WR 21
2 9 Tee Higgins WR 22
3 10 Justin Jefferson WR 23
3 11 Mike Evans WR 24
3 12 Luther Burden III WR 25
3 13 Nico Collins WR 28
3 14 Christian Watson WR 31
3 15 Parker Washington WR 32
4 16 Matthew Golden WR 35
4 17 Rashee Rice WR 36
4 18 Garrett Wilson WR 37
4 19 Jameson Williams WR 38
4 20 George Pickens WR 41
4 21 Tetairoa McMillan WR 42
5 22 DJ Moore WR 47
5 23 Stefon Diggs WR 49
5 24 Jalen Coker WR 50
5 25 Jaylen Waddle WR 54
5 26 Malik Washington WR 55
5 27 Michael Wilson WR 58
5 28 Zay Flowers WR 59
5 29 Ladd McConkey WR 61
5 30 Tre Tucker WR 63
5 31 Caleb Douglas WR 66
6 32 Keenan Allen WR 69
6 33 Omar Cooper Jr. WR 74
6 34 Denzel Boston WR 75
6 35 Rome Odunze WR 77
7 36 Deebo Samuel Sr. WR 78
7 37 Josh Downs WR 80
7 38 Emeka Egbuka WR 81
8 39 KC Concepcion WR 84
8 40 Jakobi Meyers WR 91
8 41 Ryan Flournoy WR 93
8 42 Jordan Addison WR 94
8 43 Xavier Worthy WR 100
8 44 A.J. Brown WR 101
8 45 DeVonta Smith WR 102
8 46 Jordyn Tyson WR 104
8 47 Chris Godwin Jr. WR 105
8 48 DeMario Douglas WR 107
8 49 Khalil Shakir WR 109
8 50 Antonio Williams WR 112
8 51 Devaughn Vele WR 113
8 52 Cooper Kupp WR 115
8 53 Quentin Johnston WR 119
8 54 Chris Bell WR 124
8 55 Courtland Sutton WR 130
8 56 Keon Coleman WR 134
8 57 Kalif Raymond WR 135
8 58 Adonai Mitchell WR 139
8 59 Treylon Burks WR 141
8 60 Malachi Fields WR 147
9 61 Jahan Dotson WR 152
9 62 Dontayvion Wicks WR 153
9 63 Konata Mumpfield WR 154
9 64 Savion Williams WR 156
9 65 Tre Harris WR 157
9 66 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR 158
9 67 Makai Lemon WR 159
9 68 Isaac TeSlaa WR 160
9 69 Kevin Coleman Jr. WR 161
9 70 Xavier Hutchinson WR 163
9 71 Reggie Virgil WR 164
9 72 Tory Horton WR 165
9 73 Ja'Kobi Lane WR 166
9 74 Rashod Bateman WR 169
9 75 Laquon Treadwell WR 170
10 76 Kyle Williams WR 171
10 77 Efton Chism III WR 172
10 78 Tank Dell WR 173
10 79 Dohnte Meyers WR 174
10 80 Ted Hurst WR 180
10 81 Josh Cameron WR 181
10 82 Brian Thomas Jr. WR 182
10 83 Devin Duvernay WR 184
10 84 Jerry Jeudy WR 185
10 85 Darius Cooper WR 186
10 86 Tez Johnson WR 187
10 87 Marvin Mims Jr. WR 190
10 88 Travis Hunter WR 195
10 89 Jack Bech WR 196
10 90 Christian Kirk WR 197
11 91 Simi Fehoko WR 198
11 92 Kayshon Boutte WR 199
11 93 Jauan Jennings WR 200
11 94 Darnell Mooney WR 201
11 95 Jalen Nailor WR 202
11 96 Jordan Whittington WR 203
11 97 Brandin Cooks WR 204
11 98 Dyami Brown WR 205
11 99 Tutu Atwell WR 210
11 100 Olamide Zaccheaus WR 211
11 101 Zavion Thomas WR 216
11 102 Isaiah Williams WR 219
11 103 Tai Felton WR 224
11 104 Cyrus Allen WR 227
11 105 Jonathan Mingo WR 232
12 106 Cody White WR 233
12 107 Jalen Royals WR 238
12 108 Keandre Lambert-Smith WR 239
12 109 Xavier Legette WR 241
12 110 Isaiah Bond WR 242
12 111 John Metchie III WR 245
12 112 Colbie Young WR 246
12 113 Marquise Brown WR 248
12 114 Bo Melton WR 250
12 115 Jahdae Walker WR 251
12 116 Bryce Lance WR 252
12 117 Jalen Tolbert WR 254
12 118 Charlie Jones WR 260
12 119 Troy Franklin WR 263
12 120 Van Jefferson WR 265
13 121 Lil'Jordan Humphrey WR 266
13 122 J. Michael Sturdivant WR 267
13 123 Devontez Walker WR 273
13 124 Brycen Tremayne WR 276
13 125 Jared Wayne WR 277
13 126 Deion Burks WR 279
13 127 Derius Davis WR 280

 

Week 9 Wide Receiver Rankings News

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins was nearly unstoppable during Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans. The stud wideout hauled in 10 of his 11 targets for 155 yards and two touchdowns during the overtime victory. He snagged an 18-yard touchdown to help tie up the game with less than two minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Higgins was a huge factor in a game in which quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 462 yards and five touchdowns. The 27-year-old has finished with over 145 receiving yards in three of his last four games. He'll draw another strong matchup against the Atlanta Falcons defense in Week 9.

 

Parker Washington, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington saw 20 combined targets over his last two games coming into Sunday's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. Washington was expected to remain heavily factored into the passing game, but that wasn't the case this weekend. Instead, Washington finished with one reception on two targets for 16 yards in the win. He also rushed the ball once for 10 yards.

The Jags didn't need Washington to do much during this blowout victory. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence attempted only 14 passes and was pulled in the fourth quarter. Fantasy managers should chalk this one up as a fluke and expect a bounce-back performance from Washington against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

 

Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers had zero catches on eight targets in a 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Ravens' receiving corps had difficulty generating any momentum after both starting quarterback Lamar Jackson (thumb) and backup Tyler Huntley (toe) were taken out of the game early with injuries. Undrafted rookie quarterback Joe Fagnano made his NFL debut and finished the game completing 10 of 21 passes for 91 yards and one interception, while also getting sacked three times.

Baltimore has a rocky road ahead with Jackson being placed on IR, plus a quick turnaround to play Thursday night in Week 9. Flowers will likely maintain a heavy workload in Jackson's absence, so managers should hold him at this time, even though he was a major bust last Sunday.

 

Omar Cooper Jr., New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. was a major fantasy disappointment in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, finishing without a catch or target after consecutive 100-yard performances. The rookie entered last week having caught 11 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns over his previous two games, but he was completely absent from the passing attack despite Geno Smith throwing for 290 yards and two scores. Adonai Mitchell emerged as New York's leading receiver with seven catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on nine targets, while Garrett Wilson recorded six receptions for 83 yards on 12 targets.

Cooper's recent success had come on relatively limited volume, with several explosive receptions accounting for much of his production. Sunday's shutout exposed the risks associated with that reliance on big plays, particularly with Mitchell commanding a larger share of the passing opportunities. Cooper still has demonstrated considerable playmaking ability, but this performance makes him a more difficult WR3/flex option to trust until his target involvement becomes more consistent.

 

Who Should I Start Tool

Who Should I Start for 9?

Compare up to four players and we'll tell you who to start...

 
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Week 9 Player Decisions. Today's focus is on specific players: Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jalen Coker, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Flournoy, and Khalil Shakir. These are some of the most common searches for fantasy football lineups in Week 9.

Using The Tool. This is a simple tool but very powerful. The first step is to enter the player names that you want to compare. In the first box, search for the first player name. In the second box, search for the second player name. Compare up to four NFL players at once, and then click the Who To Start? button to see who the recommended starts are based on weekly fantasy football matchups.

Improvements For Who Should I Start? You may have noticed that our 'Who Should I Start?' tool has gotten an overhaul. We've added lots of great features for you to give you as much information as possible to win your fantasy football matchups each week. You'll see NFL player tiles with headshots and bye weeks, stats, projections, strength of schedule, player news, and enhanced search results with data to compare with a slick new interface. We hope you enjoy!

How It Works. Each week, our RotoBaller staff puts together their weekly fantasy football rankings and projections based on their research. That information is the core data that is powering the decision-making in this tool. When you search for player names, you will only see those players who are ranked. If someone is out for the week, they will not appear in the search results.

Scoring Formats. Fantasy football managers play in various types of leagues, and this tool allows you to choose whether it's PPR scoring, Half-PPR scoring, or Standard (Non-PPR) scoring. The second thing you want to do is select the scoring format. There are three small radio buttons (small circle), so click on the scoring format you prefer. The results may vary based on the scoring format you select.

Popular Week 9 Searches. Curious to see some tough lineup decisions for Week 9 (2026)? Below you will find a list of some popular Who Should I Start? searches that RotoBaller readers are looking at this week. Click any of the links to see the result and recommendation.

 

Popular Week 9 Searches - Start/Sit Player Comparisons

Below are some popular searches and comparisons from our Who To Start tool for Week 9 for Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Luther Burden III, Parker Washington, Zay Flowers, Jalen Coker, Ladd McConkey, Omar Cooper Jr., Caleb Douglas, Josh Downs, Jakobi Meyers, Ryan Flournoy, and Khalil Shakir:

Tee Higgins
vs
Drake London
Tee Higgins
vs
Justin Jefferson
Tee Higgins
vs
Chris Olave
Tee Higgins
vs
Mike Evans
Tee Higgins
vs
Chase Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Luther Burden III
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonah Coleman
Tee Higgins
vs
James Cook III
Tee Higgins
vs
Brock Bowers
Tee Higgins
vs
Josh Jacobs
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Nabers
Tee Higgins
vs
Nico Collins
Tee Higgins
vs
D'Andre Swift
Tee Higgins
vs
Saquon Barkley
Tee Higgins
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Tee Higgins
vs
George Kittle
Tee Higgins
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Tee Higgins
vs
Christian Watson
Tee Higgins
vs
Bucky Irving
Tee Higgins
vs
Parker Washington
Tee Higgins
vs
Kyren Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Tee Higgins
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Tee Higgins
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Tee Higgins
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Tee Higgins
vs
Matthew Golden
Tee Higgins
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Tee Higgins
vs
Puka Nacua
Tee Higgins
vs
Rashee Rice
Tee Higgins
vs
Garrett Wilson
Tee Higgins
vs
Jameson Williams
Tee Higgins
vs
George Pickens
Tee Higgins
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Tee Higgins
vs
DJ Moore
Tee Higgins
vs
Stefon Diggs
Tee Higgins
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Tee Higgins
vs
Malik Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tee Higgins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Mike Evans
Justin Jefferson
vs
Drake London
Justin Jefferson
vs
Luther Burden III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chris Olave
Justin Jefferson
vs
James Cook III
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chase Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Josh Jacobs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonah Coleman
Justin Jefferson
vs
Nico Collins
Justin Jefferson
vs
Brock Bowers
Justin Jefferson
vs
Saquon Barkley
Justin Jefferson
vs
Malik Nabers
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Kittle
Justin Jefferson
vs
D'Andre Swift
Justin Jefferson
vs
Christian Watson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Justin Jefferson
vs
Parker Washington
Justin Jefferson
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Justin Jefferson
vs
Bucky Irving
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Justin Jefferson
vs
Kyren Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
Matthew Golden
Justin Jefferson
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Justin Jefferson
vs
Rashee Rice
Justin Jefferson
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Justin Jefferson
vs
Puka Nacua
Justin Jefferson
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Justin Jefferson
vs
Garrett Wilson
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jameson Williams
Justin Jefferson
vs
George Pickens
Justin Jefferson
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Justin Jefferson
vs
DJ Moore
Justin Jefferson
vs
Stefon Diggs
Justin Jefferson
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Justin Jefferson
vs
Malik Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Mike Evans
Luther Burden III
vs
James Cook III
Luther Burden III
vs
Justin Jefferson
Luther Burden III
vs
Josh Jacobs
Luther Burden III
vs
Tee Higgins
Luther Burden III
vs
Nico Collins
Luther Burden III
vs
Drake London
Luther Burden III
vs
Saquon Barkley
Luther Burden III
vs
Chris Olave
Luther Burden III
vs
George Kittle
Luther Burden III
vs
Chase Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
Christian Watson
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonah Coleman
Luther Burden III
vs
Parker Washington
Luther Burden III
vs
Brock Bowers
Luther Burden III
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Nabers
Luther Burden III
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Luther Burden III
vs
D'Andre Swift
Luther Burden III
vs
Matthew Golden
Luther Burden III
vs
Bhayshul Tuten
Luther Burden III
vs
Rashee Rice
Luther Burden III
vs
Chuba Hubbard
Luther Burden III
vs
Garrett Wilson
Luther Burden III
vs
Bucky Irving
Luther Burden III
vs
Jameson Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Kyren Williams
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Luther Burden III
vs
Puka Nacua
Luther Burden III
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Luther Burden III
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Luther Burden III
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Luther Burden III
vs
George Pickens
Luther Burden III
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Luther Burden III
vs
DJ Moore
Luther Burden III
vs
Stefon Diggs
Luther Burden III
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Luther Burden III
vs
Malik Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Christian Watson
Parker Washington
vs
Jonathan Taylor
Parker Washington
vs
George Kittle
Parker Washington
vs
Ollie Gordon II
Parker Washington
vs
Saquon Barkley
Parker Washington
vs
Matthew Golden
Parker Washington
vs
Nico Collins
Parker Washington
vs
Rashee Rice
Parker Washington
vs
Josh Jacobs
Parker Washington
vs
Garrett Wilson
Parker Washington
vs
James Cook III
Parker Washington
vs
Jameson Williams
Parker Washington
vs
Luther Burden III
Parker Washington
vs
Isaiah Likely
Parker Washington
vs
Mike Evans
Parker Washington
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Parker Washington
vs
Justin Jefferson
Parker Washington
vs
George Pickens
Parker Washington
vs
Tee Higgins
Parker Washington
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Parker Washington
vs
Drake London
Parker Washington
vs
Sam Laporta
Parker Washington
vs
Chris Olave
Parker Washington
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Parker Washington
vs
Chase Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Colston Loveland
Parker Washington
vs
Jonah Coleman
Parker Washington
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Parker Washington
vs
Puka Nacua
Parker Washington
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Parker Washington
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Parker Washington
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Nabers
Parker Washington
vs
DJ Moore
Parker Washington
vs
Stefon Diggs
Parker Washington
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Parker Washington
vs
Malik Washington
Parker Washington
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Michael Wilson
Zay Flowers
vs
Braelon Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Blake Corum
Zay Flowers
vs
Ladd McConkey
Zay Flowers
vs
Rachaad White
Zay Flowers
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Washington
Zay Flowers
vs
Tre Tucker
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Zay Flowers
vs
David Montgomery
Zay Flowers
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Tucker Kraft
Zay Flowers
vs
Trey McBride
Zay Flowers
vs
Caleb Douglas
Zay Flowers
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Zay Flowers
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Jalen Coker
Zay Flowers
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Zay Flowers
vs
Stefon Diggs
Zay Flowers
vs
Keenan Allen
Zay Flowers
vs
Derrick Henry
Zay Flowers
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Zay Flowers
vs
DJ Moore
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Zay Flowers
vs
Cam Skattebo
Zay Flowers
vs
Woody Marks
Zay Flowers
vs
Colston Loveland
Zay Flowers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Zay Flowers
vs
Puka Nacua
Zay Flowers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Zay Flowers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Zay Flowers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Zay Flowers
vs
Malik Nabers
Zay Flowers
vs
Chris Olave
Zay Flowers
vs
Drake London
Zay Flowers
vs
Mike Evans
Zay Flowers
vs
Nico Collins
Zay Flowers
vs
Christian Watson
Jalen Coker
vs
Stefon Diggs
Jalen Coker
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Jalen Coker
vs
Derrick Henry
Jalen Coker
vs
Trey McBride
Jalen Coker
vs
DJ Moore
Jalen Coker
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Jalen Coker
vs
Cam Skattebo
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Jalen Coker
vs
Colston Loveland
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Washington
Jalen Coker
vs
Quinshon Judkins
Jalen Coker
vs
Rachaad White
Jalen Coker
vs
Sam Laporta
Jalen Coker
vs
Blake Corum
Jalen Coker
vs
Tetairoa McMillan
Jalen Coker
vs
Michael Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
George Pickens
Jalen Coker
vs
Zay Flowers
Jalen Coker
vs
Rhamondre Stevenson
Jalen Coker
vs
Braelon Allen
Jalen Coker
vs
Isaiah Likely
Jalen Coker
vs
Ladd McConkey
Jalen Coker
vs
Jameson Williams
Jalen Coker
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Jalen Coker
vs
Garrett Wilson
Jalen Coker
vs
Tre Tucker
Jalen Coker
vs
Rashee Rice
Jalen Coker
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jalen Coker
vs
Puka Nacua
Jalen Coker
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jalen Coker
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jalen Coker
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jalen Coker
vs
Malik Nabers
Jalen Coker
vs
Chris Olave
Jalen Coker
vs
Drake London
Jalen Coker
vs
Mike Evans
Jalen Coker
vs
Nico Collins
Jalen Coker
vs
Christian Watson
Ladd McConkey
vs
Braelon Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Ladd McConkey
vs
Zay Flowers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tre Tucker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Michael Wilson
Ladd McConkey
vs
David Montgomery
Ladd McConkey
vs
Blake Corum
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tucker Kraft
Ladd McConkey
vs
Rachaad White
Ladd McConkey
vs
Caleb Douglas
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Washington
Ladd McConkey
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Ladd McConkey
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Keenan Allen
Ladd McConkey
vs
Trey McBride
Ladd McConkey
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ashton Jeanty
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jalen Coker
Ladd McConkey
vs
Woody Marks
Ladd McConkey
vs
Stefon Diggs
Ladd McConkey
vs
Tyler Warren
Ladd McConkey
vs
Derrick Henry
Ladd McConkey
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Ladd McConkey
vs
DJ Moore
Ladd McConkey
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ladd McConkey
vs
Puka Nacua
Ladd McConkey
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ladd McConkey
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ladd McConkey
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ladd McConkey
vs
Malik Nabers
Ladd McConkey
vs
Chris Olave
Ladd McConkey
vs
Drake London
Ladd McConkey
vs
Mike Evans
Ladd McConkey
vs
Nico Collins
Ladd McConkey
vs
Christian Watson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Warren
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Denzel Boston
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Woody Marks
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Omarion Hampton
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Rome Odunze
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Keenan Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Josh Downs
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Caleb Douglas
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jordan Mason
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tucker Kraft
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Travis Kelce
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
David Montgomery
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
KC Concepcion
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Tre Tucker
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dallas Goedert
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Gesicki
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ladd McConkey
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Dylan Sampson
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Braelon Allen
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Puka Nacua
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Malik Nabers
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Chris Olave
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Drake London
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Mike Evans
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Nico Collins
Omar Cooper Jr.
vs
Christian Watson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tucker Kraft
Caleb Douglas
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
David Montgomery
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tre Tucker
Caleb Douglas
vs
Keenan Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zach Charbonnet
Caleb Douglas
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ladd McConkey
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Braelon Allen
Caleb Douglas
vs
Woody Marks
Caleb Douglas
vs
Zay Flowers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Tyler Warren
Caleb Douglas
vs
Michael Wilson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Blake Corum
Caleb Douglas
vs
Denzel Boston
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rachaad White
Caleb Douglas
vs
Omarion Hampton
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Washington
Caleb Douglas
vs
Rome Odunze
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaylen Waddle
Caleb Douglas
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
Harold Fannin Jr.
Caleb Douglas
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Caleb Douglas
vs
Trey McBride
Caleb Douglas
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Caleb Douglas
vs
Puka Nacua
Caleb Douglas
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Caleb Douglas
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Caleb Douglas
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Caleb Douglas
vs
Malik Nabers
Caleb Douglas
vs
Chris Olave
Caleb Douglas
vs
Drake London
Caleb Douglas
vs
Mike Evans
Caleb Douglas
vs
Nico Collins
Caleb Douglas
vs
Christian Watson
Josh Downs
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Josh Downs
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Josh Downs
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Jordan Mason
Josh Downs
vs
Rome Odunze
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Kelce
Josh Downs
vs
Omarion Hampton
Josh Downs
vs
KC Concepcion
Josh Downs
vs
Denzel Boston
Josh Downs
vs
Dallas Goedert
Josh Downs
vs
Omar Cooper Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Gesicki
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Warren
Josh Downs
vs
Dylan Sampson
Josh Downs
vs
Woody Marks
Josh Downs
vs
Brenton Strange
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Washington Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Josh Downs
vs
Aaron Jones Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Josh Downs
vs
Keenan Allen
Josh Downs
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Josh Downs
vs
Tyler Allgeier
Josh Downs
vs
Greg Dulcich
Josh Downs
vs
Travis Etienne Jr.
Josh Downs
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Josh Downs
vs
Caleb Douglas
Josh Downs
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Josh Downs
vs
Puka Nacua
Josh Downs
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Josh Downs
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Josh Downs
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Josh Downs
vs
Malik Nabers
Josh Downs
vs
Chris Olave
Josh Downs
vs
Drake London
Josh Downs
vs
Mike Evans
Josh Downs
vs
Nico Collins
Josh Downs
vs
Christian Watson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Greg Dulcich
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ryan Flournoy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Brenton Strange
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Addison
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dylan Sampson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Hunter Henry
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Gesicki
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Dallas Goedert
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Kyle Monangai
Jakobi Meyers
vs
KC Concepcion
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Tyler Higbee
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Travis Kelce
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Breece Hall
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordan Mason
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Xavier Worthy
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Jakobi Meyers
vs
A.J. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Josh Downs
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Devonta Smith
Jakobi Meyers
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Juwan Johnson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Deebo Samuel Sr.
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Rome Odunze
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Puka Nacua
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Jakobi Meyers
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Malik Nabers
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Chris Olave
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Drake London
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Mike Evans
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Nico Collins
Jakobi Meyers
vs
Christian Watson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Greg Dulcich
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Addison
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jakobi Meyers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Hunter Henry
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Pitts Sr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dalton Kincaid
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Kyle Monangai
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Brenton Strange
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Tyler Higbee
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dylan Sampson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Breece Hall
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Gesicki
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Xavier Worthy
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Dallas Goedert
Ryan Flournoy
vs
A.J. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
KC Concepcion
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devonta Smith
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Travis Kelce
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Juwan Johnson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordan Mason
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Emeka Egbuka
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Josh Downs
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Devin Singletary
Ryan Flournoy
vs
T.J. Hockenson
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Puka Nacua
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Ryan Flournoy
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Malik Nabers
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Chris Olave
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Drake London
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Mike Evans
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Nico Collins
Ryan Flournoy
vs
Christian Watson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Dalton Schultz
Khalil Shakir
vs
J.K. Dobbins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Demario Douglas
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kenneth Gainwell
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devin Singletary
Khalil Shakir
vs
Antonio Williams
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Godwin Jr.
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devaughn Vele
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jordyn Tyson
Khalil Shakir
vs
AJ Barner
Khalil Shakir
vs
Juwan Johnson
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cooper Kupp
Khalil Shakir
vs
Devonta Smith
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kaelon Black
Khalil Shakir
vs
A.J. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
Michael Mayer
Khalil Shakir
vs
Xavier Worthy
Khalil Shakir
vs
Cade Otton
Khalil Shakir
vs
Breece Hall
Khalil Shakir
vs
Quentin Johnston
Khalil Shakir
vs
Tyler Higbee
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jadarian Price
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kyle Monangai
Khalil Shakir
vs
Kimani Vidal
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chig Okonkwo
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mason Taylor
Khalil Shakir
vs
Hunter Henry
Khalil Shakir
vs
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Khalil Shakir
vs
Puka Nacua
Khalil Shakir
vs
Ja'Marr Chase
Khalil Shakir
vs
CeeDee Lamb
Khalil Shakir
vs
Amon-Ra St. Brown
Khalil Shakir
vs
Malik Nabers
Khalil Shakir
vs
Chris Olave
Khalil Shakir
vs
Drake London
Khalil Shakir
vs
Mike Evans
Khalil Shakir
vs
Nico Collins
Khalil Shakir
vs
Christian Watson

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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Caleb Williams

Shines in Convincing Win
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Kenley Jansen

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Trevor Rogers

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Randy Arozarena

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Max Christie

Exits Monday's Game with Hip Injury
Collin Murray-Boyles

Joins Starting Lineup Monday
David Bednar

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Derrick Jones Jr.

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Jakob Poeltl

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Scottie Barnes

Good to Go Monday
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
George Pickens

Could be Traded at Deadline
William Contreras

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Max Strus

Set to Make Clippers Debut Monday
Bhayshul Tuten

Misses Monday's Practice With Multiple Injuries
Brandon Williams

Won't Suit Up Versus Phoenix
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Alpha Diallo

Cleared to Play Monday
Clint Capela

Downgraded to Out Monday
Reed Sheppard

Returns Monday Without Minutes Restriction
Kyrie Irving

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Dejounte Murray

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Jadarian Price

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Zach Charbonnet

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Jalen Johnson

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Braden Smith

Gets Start For Pacers
Matthew Stafford

Dealing With Some Elbow Soreness
Evan Rodrigues

Sits Out Practice Due to Illness
Dawson Mercer

Dealing With Upper-Body Injury
A.J. Greer

Moved to Injured Reserve
Rui Hachimura

Out of Action on Monday
Logan O'Connor

Available Against Blackhawks
Evgeni Malkin

Misses Practice With Lower-Body Injury
Jacob Markstrom

Back in Action Monday
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Remains Out Monday
Draymond Green

Set to Return Monday
Jeremiyah Love

has New Ankle Injury
Gardner Minshew II

Named Cardinals' Starting QB After Win Over Cowboys
Stephen Curry

Active on Monday
Jadarian Price

Seahawks Officially Activate Jadarian Price Ahead of Monday Night Football
Trey Murphy III

Set to Suit Up Monday
David Montgomery

Making Progress, But Return Not Imminent
Paul George

Sidelined Against Houston
Lamar Jackson

Likely to Miss Rest of Season With Thumb Injury
Christian Watson

"Doing Great" in Recovery From Broken Rib
Micah Parsons

Expected to Return to Practice This Week
Alexandre Sarr

Out of Action on Monday
Brandon Aiyuk

Close to Hiring New Reps in Bid to Return to NFL
Josh Jacobs

Expected to Remain With Packers Amid NFL Investigation
Daniel Jones

to Remain Colts' Starting Quarterback
Emeka Egbuka

Could Return in Week 9
Travis Etienne Jr.

Could Return to Practice This Week
Breece Hall

Ready to Return to the Field
Breece Hall

Won't be Traded
Claude Giroux

Notches Two Points Sunday
Cutter Gauthier

Nets Hat Trick in Comeback Win
Logan Cooley

Remains Hot in Front of Goal
Maxim Shabanov

Pots Another Goal Sunday
Evan Bouchard

Tallies Three Points Against Rangers
Logan Stankoven

Racks Up Three Points in Big Win
Pyotr Kochetkov

Wins 10th Consecutive Start
Peyton Watson

Questionable for Monday
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Matthew Wood

Moves to Seattle
Shane Wright

Predators Acquire Shane Wright From Kraken
Kailer Yamamoto

Day-to-Day With Upper-Body Injury
Ryan Pulock

Faces Multi-Week Absence
Pavel Mintyukov

Available Against Senators
Eeli Tolvanen

Expected to Be Available Sunday
Jacob Fowler

Extends Winning Streak to Seven Games
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Ozzie Albies

Braves Exercise Ozzie Albies' 2027 Option
Sonny Gray

Declines his Mutual 2027 Option
Sandy Alcantara

Marlins Exercise Sandy Alcantara's 2027 Option
Caleb Durbin

Undergoes Surgery on his Finger
Bo Bichette

Exercises his 2027 Player Option
Ronald Acuña Jr.

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William Contreras

Named World Series MVP
Michael King

Declines his Player Option
Jacob Misiorowski

Removed From Game 5 With Calf Cramp
Matthieu Pavon

Searching for a Much-Needed Breakthrough in Mexico
Andrew Novak

Looking to Make Another Run in Mexico
Billy Horschel

Hoping to Carry Momentum Into Mexico
Rasmus Hojgaard

in Search of Form at This Week's Mexico Open
Emiliano Grillo

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout

a Risky Play at Vidanta
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an Intriguing Start at Mexico Open Debut
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