5 Dynasty Fantasy Football Buys for Contenders: Players to Trade For in Week 9 (2026)

Bruno's five dynasty fantasy football buys for Week 9 of 2026. Find trade targets to strengthen a contender's lineup for the playoff push.
Jared Goff and D'Andre Swift sit close together in the dynasty market, but the offers I'd make for them are different. Goff's seven-game passing production is strong despite a quiet Week 8. Swift's 29-touch night in Seattle was encouraging, though three touchdowns could make this an expensive time to buy.
Josh Jacobs is cheaper, with 43 touches in two games since returning to Green Bay's lineup. His unresolved NFL investigation is the reason to limit the offer. Stefon Diggs gives contenders another option at receiver after Washington lost Terry McLaurin for the season.
Travis Kelce is the smallest investment of the five. He has averaged 58.6 receiving yards per game and sits at TE19 on KeepTradeCut. A price near a mid-third-round pick makes him easier to pursue than the first-round range Goff and Swift occupy.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions
KTC values: Superflex, half-PPR, no tight end premium. Dynasty trade calculator.
KTC Ranking: 56th (QB16)
KTC Value: 5,065
Goff threw for 176 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the Detroit Lions' Week 8 win over the Minnesota Vikings, his lowest passing-yardage total of the season. He ranked second in the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns last season.
Through seven games, Goff has 1,964 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and one interception. Before Minnesota, he had thrown multiple touchdown passes in five of six games.
He also delivered 412 yards against Carolina in the game that produced only one passing score. Goff has cleared 4,500 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in each of the past three seasons, including 4,564 yards and 34 scores in 2025.
Goff has added only 15 rushing yards. The passing workload is much more substantial: 35.4 attempts per game, a 67.7% completion rate, and 7.9 yards per attempt.
I'd consider moving a young receiver who stays on my bench or a future first-round pick if Goff replaces an unreliable second quarterback.
Jordyn Tyson and KC Concepcion Jr. are the nearby receivers I would discuss in a deal. Both are first-round rookies whose dynasty prices reflect a much longer window than Goff's.
Detroit already had its bye in Week 6. Goff can stay in that Superflex spot through the remaining bye weeks without needing a scheduled replacement of his own.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Jordyn Tyson (WR22)
- KC Concepcion Jr. (WR23)
- Mid-2028 First-Round Pick
Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers
KTC Ranking: 99th (RB31)
KTC Value: 3,544
The NFL's investigation into Jacobs remains open, and the league is reviewing additional allegations. The lower price reflects a genuine risk that he could miss more games during a contender's playoff push.
HC Matt LaFleur said Monday that he anticipates Jacobs remaining with the Green Bay Packers. A suspension remains possible. Green Bay has given Jacobs 32 carries and 11 receptions in two games after he missed the Packers' first six contests.
Against Carolina in Week 8, he handled 21 carries, caught six passes, and scored once on the ground and once through the air.
Those receptions are particularly valuable while Green Bay struggles to run. Jacobs has gained only 75 rushing yards, averaging 2.3 yards per attempt. His receiving work has added 68 yards and two touchdowns, allowing him to contribute despite the lack of rushing efficiency.
Jacobs totaled 28 rushing touchdowns in his first two seasons with the Packers. The two scores against Carolina suggest Green Bay still trusts him to finish drives despite the poor rushing yardage.
I would explore a deal around a future second-round pick, with the investigation reflected in my limit. A first-round pick is more than I would spend.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Dalton Kincaid (TE11)
- Antonio Williams (WR37)
- Mid-2027 Second-Round Pick
D'Andre Swift, RB, Chicago Bears
KTC Ranking: 58th (RB15)
KTC Value: 5,001
Swift has handled 49 carries and caught six passes over his last two games. That is the workload I'd be buying after his three-touchdown night in Seattle.
A mid-2028 first sits close to Swift's KTC value. I'd discuss that price for an immediate RB2 upgrade, but would not add another premium asset after a three-touchdown game.
He has 143 carries for 545 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns through eight games, plus 24 receptions for 162 yards. His last two rushing workloads were 22 attempts against New England and 27 at Seattle.
The Chicago Bears kept feeding Swift even when the Seahawks limited him to 69 rushing yards. His longest run gained seven yards, yet he finished with 29 touches.
Swift caught two passes for 10 yards, giving him 79 yards from scrimmage. His three touchdowns accounted for more than half of his 27.9 PPR points.
De'Andre Swift slams it in. Bears in control!
CHIvsSEA on ESPN
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/yEMLksZ5KW
NFL (@NFL) November 3, 2026
Kyle Monangai's absence has helped create that opportunity. The second-year back remained out of practice on the final Saturday report before missing his fourth consecutive game in Week 8 with thumb and toe injuries.
Ben Johnson had not provided a return date. Before the injury, Monangai outcarried Swift 30 to 15 against the Jets in Week 4, rushing for 146 yards and two touchdowns.
Monangai averaged 5.4 yards on 60 carries before the layoff, giving Chicago a productive alternative when he returns. Swift has averaged 3.8 yards per carry this season, and seven of his 10 rushing scores have come in the last four games.
I would not value him on the assumption that this touchdown streak continues.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Quinshon Judkins (RB16)
- Denzel Boston (WR24)
- Mid-2028 First-Round Pick
Stefon Diggs, WR, Washington Commanders
KTC Ranking: 153rd (WR61)
KTC Value: 2,776
Diggs is a less expensive receiver addition for contenders who want to preserve their first-round picks.
He has earned at least six targets in each of his six appearances, giving him a weekly role that is more useful than his WR61 dynasty ranking suggests.
Diggs turns 33 later in November. I would offer a third-round pick first and consider a similarly valued bench player if that opens the conversation.
A late-2029 second sits near his KTC value. For a team adding Diggs as its third receiver, that is the most I would consider if a third-round offer falls short.
The Washington Commanders lost Terry McLaurin for the season to a knee injury, leaving Diggs with an important place in the passing game alongside rookie Antonio Williams.
Diggs returned from the team's bye to catch three passes for 38 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia in Week 8.
Jayden Daniels ➡️ Stefon Diggs for the TD!
PHIvsWAS on NBC/Peacock
Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/Okl6kfEkFL
NFL (@NFL) November 2, 2026
His full season stands at 27 receptions for 252 yards and five touchdowns. That works out to 13.7 PPR points per game, or 11.5 in half-PPR. Those averages give a contender useful production at a WR61 dynasty price, particularly in leagues with three receiver spots and a flex.
I'd use Diggs as a PPR WR3. His season high is only 55 receiving yards, and he has scored five times on 27 catches. The consistent targets make him playable, while that scoring rate leaves his better finishes dependent on touchdowns.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Romeo Doubs (WR62)
- Ted Hurst III (WR63)
- Late 2029 Second-Round Pick
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
KTC Ranking: 169th (TE19)
KTC Value: 2,665
Kelce is my target for a contender currently rotating low-end streamers at tight end.
I'd offer a mid-third or a developmental bench player such as Dontayvion Wicks. A second-round pick would be more than I would spend on a 37-year-old tight end.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught five passes for 67 yards against Denver in Week 8. He has 29 receptions for 410 yards and two touchdowns in seven games, averaging 58.6 receiving yards per appearance.
His last three outings have produced 13 catches for 164 yards without a touchdown, including receiving totals of 53, 44, and 67 yards.
Kelce progressed from a limited Thursday practice to full participation Friday and remained listed as full on Saturday's updated report for his ankle injury. He carried no injury designation into the Denver game and then delivered his best yardage total since Week 2.
At age 37, I would treat Kelce as a purchase for the remainder of this season and assign little value to anything beyond it.
Closely Ranked Players to Trade Away:
- Michael Mayer (TE17)
- Dontayvion Wicks (WR70)
- Mid-2027 Third-Round Pick
Make sure to follow Bruno on X: @MuleKickSports.
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