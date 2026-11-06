TreVeyon Henderson Hospitalized for Neurological Symptoms
Nov 6, 2026, 10:42 AM ETNew England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (head) released a statement revealing that he recently suffered a medical emergency that required him to be hospitalized due to unexplained neurological symptoms, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. In the statement, Henderson says that the symptoms have affected his "strength, coordination, and some of my physical functions." This is obviously quite a concerning development for the 24-year-old, who has been listed on the Patriots injury report as a non-participant in practice due to an illness so far this week. It seems unlikely that Henderson will return to the field anytime soon, as his long-term health clearly takes priority. In his absence, Patriots running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner will likely handle the majority of New England's backfield work.--Will Brady
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari MeirovComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Garrett Wilson (concussion) Ruled Out vs. Sunday
WR Garrett Wilson (concussion) has been ruled OUT for Sunday, per Aaron Glenn. #Jets— Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 10:41 AM ET
Brandon Aiyuk Not Yet Reinstated from Reserve/Left Squad List Ahead of Return
The NFL has not yet reinstated 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk from the reserve/left squad list, complicating his plan to show up at the facility on Friday. https://t.co/qs2iPmSKSs— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 6, 2026
Nov 6, 2026, 10:40 AM ET
Jordan Love's Increased Passing Volume Boosts Fantasy Value
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:37 AM ETGreen Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love has taken on a larger role in the offense as the team's running game continues to struggle. Love completed 30 of 41 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8 against Carolina, his best touchdown total of the season. He has attempted at least 41 passes in three consecutive games, throwing for 838 yards and six touchdowns during that stretch. Green Bay is averaging an NFL-worst 60.6 rushing yards per game, putting more responsibility on Love and the passing attack. Through eight games, Love has thrown for 2,246 yards and 16 touchdowns, and his recent workload gives him an opportunity to build on those numbers. RotoBaller ranks Love QB12 for Week 9 against New England, making him a viable low-end QB1 with upside if the Packers continue relying heavily on his arm.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Jalen Coker Could See an Increase in Target Volume in Week 9
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:31 AM ETIn six games so far in 2026, Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker has recorded 27 catches for 364 yards and three touchdowns on 44 targets. The 25-year-old's production has slowed lately after a red-hot start to the season, as he's recorded just three catches for 45 yards on nine targets over his last two games played. However, Coker hauled in a late touchdown reception in Carolina's Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, saving his production. The 25-year-old may also be getting healthier, as he's stayed off the injury report this week after battling a shoulder injury ahead of Week 8 and a quad injury earlier this season. With Panthers WR1 Tetairoa McMillan likely to be covered by superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain II in Carolina's Week 9 matchup against the Denver Broncos, Coker could see plenty of targets. Despite his recent production decline, Coker profiles as a top-24 wide receiver against Denver.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Dallas Goedert's Declining Targets Raise Concerns Entering Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:27 AM ETPhiladelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has seen his involvement in the passing game steadily decline over the past three weeks. Goedert caught six passes for 61 yards on eight targets in Week 6, followed by five catches for 48 yards on seven targets in Week 7. He managed just four receptions for 30 yards on four targets in Sunday's loss to Washington. Goedert also hasn't found the end zone since scoring twice in the season opener. The Eagles have struggled offensively with Tanner McKee at quarterback and will now turn to Joe Milton III, who is set to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Giants. The quarterback change adds another question to Goedert's outlook, especially with his targets already dropping. RotoBaller ranks him TE12 for Week 9, keeping him in the starting conversation despite his recent struggles.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Tyler Shough's Passing Production Declines Entering Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:21 AM ETNew Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough enters Week 9 struggling to maintain his early-season production. Shough averaged 301 passing yards and 45 attempts over his first four games but has averaged just 173 yards and 31 attempts over his last three. The second-year quarterback reportedly suffered two broken bones in his non-throwing hand during Week 4 but has continued playing. Shough threw for 278 yards, one touchdown and an interception against Pittsburgh in Week 7 before the Saints' bye. His four-touchdown performance against the Giants in Week 6 showed his remaining upside, but reduced passing volume has made his fantasy production inconsistent. Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson returned to practice this week and could provide another weapon if activated. RotoBaller ranks Shough QB14 for Week 9 against Cleveland, making him a risky streaming option against a strong Browns pass defense.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Justin Jefferson Suffering from Quarterback Issues in Minnesota
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:18 AM ETAcross six games so far in 2026, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson has recorded 28 catches for 335 yards and four touchdowns on 40 targets. While the 27-year-old remains one of the NFL's most talented wide receivers, he's been hurt by the continued struggles of the Minnesota passing game. Jefferson has yet to record 100 receiving yards in a game, and he's been held to fewer than five receptions in three out of six contests. With quarterback Kyler Murray (hamstring) sidelined by a hamstring injury, the Vikings will turn back to QB Carson Wentz in Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills. Wentz may actually provide a lift for Jefferson, as Jefferson's best game of the season so far came in Week 1 with Wentz under center. Still, Minnesota's pass game remains hard for fantasy managers to trust until the team starts getting more consistent quarterback play. Jefferson remains a must-start wide receiver, but he may not have the elite production upside that he's brought for most of his career.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Aaron Jones Sr. Sees Workload Decline Entering Week 9
Ryan Pederson
Nov 6, 2026, 10:13 AM ETMinnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. has seen his rushing opportunities decline sharply over the past two games. Jones rushed 45 times for 207 yards in Weeks 4 and 5 but has managed just 13 carries for 48 yards since Minnesota's bye. He aggravated a knee injury in Week 7 and missed Wednesday's practice ahead of Week 8 before returning to full participation Friday. Jones then rushed five times for 22 yards and caught two passes for 18 yards against Detroit. Jordan Mason has outcarried Jones in both games since returning, adding uncertainty to the backfield rotation. RotoBaller ranks Jones RB29 for Week 9 against Buffalo, ahead of Mason at RB34. Jones remains a flex option, but his recent injury and reduced workload raise concerns about his fantasy upside.--Ryan Pederson
Source: RotoBaller
Chris Godwin Jr. Likely Facing Reduced Workload in Tampa Bay
Will Brady
Nov 6, 2026, 10:12 AM ETAcross eight games in 2026, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. has recorded 27 catches for 243 yards on 35 targets. Like every other pass-catcher in the Tampa Bay offense, Godwin Jr. was shut out in Week 8, recording zero catches on just one target in a rain-altered game where Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield did not complete a single pass. Outlier weather games excluded, Godwin Jr. has still struggled to find consistent production so far this season. The 30-year-old has not reached 40 receiving yards in a game since Week 2, and he's averaging a career-low 6.9 yards per target this year. The Buccaneers also appear likely to get wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (foot) back from the foot injury that's sidelined him for the last two games in Week 9, which could reduce Godwin's role in the offense even further. In all but the deepest fantasy leagues, Godwin Jr. is an extremely risky start.--Will Brady
Source: RotoBaller
Isaiah Likely Looking to Establish Connection with New QB
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 10:06 AM ETNew York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is looking to bounce back after a disappointing Week 7 performance. In quarterback J.J. McCarthy's first start with the Giants, Likely caught just two of four targets for 12 yards in the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans. Prior to that outing, Likely had been enjoying a career season, hauling in 39 of 59 targets for 383 yards and five touchdowns through six games. While some worry that Likely had a better connection with backup Jameis Winston than with McCarthy, fantasy managers should expect him to produce in Week 9. However, another poor performance could raise concerns about his fantasy production moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Blake Corum in Must-Start Territory Amid Four-Game Touchdown Streak?
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 10:00 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum is a borderline must-start fantasy option for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. That's a rare declaration to make about a No. 2 running back facing the NFL's third-best run defense, but Corum has consistently shown that he's up for the task. Despite playing fewer than one-third of the offensive snaps this season in his role behind Kyren Williams, the 25-year-old has logged 48 touches over the last four games, including 17 carries in Week 7 and 11 carries in Week 8. During the span of his last four games, he ranks as the overall RB10 in PPR leagues, one spot ahead of Williams. Game script certainly helped Corum get more touches, touchdowns, and fantasy points, but now that he has proved that he deserves to carry the ball consistently, his higher volume total should be here to stay. He's also headed into a projected positive game script, which should prompt this prominent Rams offense to be even more run-heavy. All in all, Corum remains a very intriguing fantasy running back who is bordering on must-start territory in leagues with at least 10-12 teams. This week, he ranks as the overall RB23 in RotoBaller's fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Jordan Addison Has High-Upside Matchup In Week 9
Clarkson Ems
Nov 6, 2026, 9:59 AM ETMinnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison showed signs of life in Week 8 against the Detroit Lions, seeing a significant increase in targets and downfield opportunities despite another disappointing showing from the Minnesota offense. Addison caught three of his eight targets for 66 yards, and he also saw 173 air yards, the fifth-most among all NFL receivers in Week 8. There are even more signs that Minnesota may be turning it around offensively. In Week 9, Kyler Murray will be sidelined with a strained hamstring (or perhaps a soft benching), and Jordan Addison already has a proven track record with on-again, off-again starter Carson Wentz. In four games with Wentz in 2025, Addison averaged 7.5 targets, 5.3 receptions, and 77.3 yards per game (including two touchdowns). Add that strong connection to their incredible matchup against the Buffalo Bills this week, who have allowed the 5th-most fantasy points to WRs this season, and it's as optimistic an outlook Addison has had in quite some time. With this plus matchup and his solid history with Wentz, Addison is a solid WR3 option this week and lands at WR34 in RotoBaller's Week 9 WR Rankings.--Clarkson Ems
Source: RotoBaller
Kyren Williams Maintains Steady RB1 Value for Week 9 at Washington
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 9:56 AM ETLos Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams isn't the flashiest name in fantasy football, but his consistent production keeps him in the mid-range RB1 conversation for Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. Although he has certainly shared some volume with Blake Corum this year, Williams remains the undisputed No. 1 running back in a very prominent Rams offense. Through eight games, he ranks as the overall RB5; if he keeps it up, that would be the best fantasy finish of his career. He has shown an ability to run the ball and catch passes, and he has continued to demonstrate a nose for the end zone with seven touchdowns total (and at least one touchdown in six of his eight games). Williams should be started regardless of matchup at this point, but it is at least worth pointing out how much the Commanders' run defense has improved in 2026. Through Week 8, Washington has allowed the third-fewest rushing yards and the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs. With all that being said, Williams still checks in as RotoBaller's RB6 this week, and any matchup concerns should be canceled out by the projected positive game script.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
J.K. Dobbins Has Become Droppable After Losing Starting Job
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:52 AM ETDenver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins has lost his starting job and is a drop candidate across all fantasy leagues. In eight games, Dobbins has totaled 94 carries for 306 yards and three touchdowns, along with eight receptions for 27 yards. In 2026, Dobbins is averaging 3.3 yards per carry, the lowest mark of his NFL career by far. With R.J. Harvey (knee) on injured reserve, many expected a 50/50 split between Dobbins and rookie Jonah Coleman. That was the case in the first half of Week 8's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, but Coleman took every backfield touch in the second half and was far more productive than Dobbins. The rookie back appears to have taken the starting job from Dobbins, and with Harvey expected to return later in the season, Dobbins is only a handcuff and can be dropped in most leagues.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Puka Nacua's Scoring Rampage Should Continue in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 9:49 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been fantastic in fantasy football lately, and that trend should continue in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. In five games since returning from injury, Nacua has 51 catches, 491 yards, and three touchdowns. He ranks as the overall WR2 in PPR leagues during that span, and as the overall WR6 over the course of the full season (including the two weeks he missed). While the Commanders' secondary has actually improved by a significant amount this year, managers should continue to start Nacua while giving absolutely no consideration to which team he's playing. He has established himself as a matchup-proof, must-start receiver, and his volume share is now higher than ever with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve. As a superstar alpha receiver in one of the NFL's most prominent offenses, Nacua enters Week 9 as the overall WR2 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cowboys Remain "Hopeful" That George Pickens Will Play Sunday
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:46 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is hopeful to play in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Pickens has been battling shoulder and hamstring injuries, but he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to play on Friday, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. After his breakout 2025 season, Pickens has regressed, totaling 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games, averaging 10.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team needs to get Pickens the ball more in Week 9, and a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis secondary should put him in a smash spot if healthy. Fantasy managers should monitor Pickens' Friday practice status. If he's able to play, he should be started in all formats in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tommy Yarrish
Enticing Matchup Awaits Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a serviceable RB2 in his lead-back role this season, and he should continue to be a borderline must-start fantasy running back in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. He has shouldered the workload in New England this season with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) battling injuries, poor performance, and now an illness. Stevenson ranks as the overall RB17 so far in PPR leagues with 367 rushing yards, 212 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. This week, he gets a very enticing matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs in 2026. Stevenson, who had 19 carries and three receptions last week, should continue to be heavily involved on the ground and through the air, especially if Henderson, who has missed back-to-back practices, isn't able to play in Week 9. He ranks as the overall RB17 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Trending Towards Missing Sunday's game
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is trending towards missing the Week 9 divisional clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury on his final big run in Week 7 against the Houston Texans and, despite a bye week to recover, doesn't appear likely to play on Sunday. In six games, excluding his benching in Week 6, Skattebo has totaled 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, along with 11 receptions for 76 yards. With the second-year back trending in the wrong direction and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) already on injured reserve, veteran Devin Singletary is expected to handle the bulk of the work against Philadelphia. With Skattebo day-to-day and working off to the side at practice, fantasy managers should expect his return in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Deshaun Watson Not Expected to Play Sunday
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:34 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) is not expected to play in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. After finishing the Week 8 game, Watson was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday and has not practiced this week. With Watson not expected to suit up against the Saints, second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders is slated to start. In seven career starts, Sanders has completed 116 of 196 passes for 1,353 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions, along with 20 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown. While this slightly affects the Browns' top playmakers, including KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Harold Fannin Jr., who didn't practice on Thursday, Sanders should still be able to use these weapons against a struggling Saints defense. If Watson is out in Week 9, fantasy managers should expect him to return in Week 10 against his former team, the Houston Texans.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Chris Olave's Fantasy Value Trending Down After Recent Struggles
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:27 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has slipped down the fantasy ranks after three-straight lackluster performances. In seven games this season, Olave has hauled in 49 of 71 targets for 636 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, since Week 5, Olave has recorded only 14 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown, a steep decline from his incredible four-game stretch to begin the season. Now, rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is ramping up toward a return, which could reduce Olave's target share moving forward. Tyson had an incredible training camp, and with his high draft capital and immense talent, he will take targets away from Olave. While the fifth-year receiver is sure to continue amassing fantasy points, his struggles, along with Tyson's eventual return, should negatively affect Olave's value moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller