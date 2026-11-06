Puka Nacua's Scoring Rampage Should Continue in Week 9
Nov 6, 2026, 9:49 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been fantastic in fantasy football lately, and that trend should continue in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders. In five games since returning from injury, Nacua has 51 catches, 491 yards, and three touchdowns. He ranks as the overall WR2 in PPR leagues during that span, and as the overall WR6 over the course of the full season (including the two weeks he missed). While the Commanders' secondary has actually improved by a significant amount this year, managers should continue to start Nacua while giving absolutely no consideration to which team he's playing. He has established himself as a matchup-proof, must-start receiver, and his volume share is now higher than ever with Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve. As a superstar alpha receiver in one of the NFL's most prominent offenses, Nacua enters Week 9 as the overall WR2 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBallerComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Cowboys Remain "Hopeful" That George Pickens Will Play Sunday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:46 AM ETDallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (hamstring) is hopeful to play in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Pickens has been battling shoulder and hamstring injuries, but he practiced on Wednesday and Thursday and is expected to play on Friday, according to head coach Brian Schottenheimer. After his breakout 2025 season, Pickens has regressed, totaling 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games, averaging 10.6 half-PPR fantasy points per game. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team needs to get Pickens the ball more in Week 9, and a favorable matchup against the Indianapolis secondary should put him in a smash spot if healthy. Fantasy managers should monitor Pickens' Friday practice status. If he's able to play, he should be started in all formats in Week 9.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Tommy Yarrish
Enticing Matchup Awaits Rhamondre Stevenson in Week 9
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Nov 6, 2026, 9:43 AM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has been a serviceable RB2 in his lead-back role this season, and he should continue to be a borderline must-start fantasy running back in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers. He has shouldered the workload in New England this season with TreVeyon Henderson (illness) battling injuries, poor performance, and now an illness. Stevenson ranks as the overall RB17 so far in PPR leagues with 367 rushing yards, 212 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. This week, he gets a very enticing matchup against the Packers, who have allowed the seventh-most fantasy points and the second-most rushing touchdowns to running backs in 2026. Stevenson, who had 19 carries and three receptions last week, should continue to be heavily involved on the ground and through the air, especially if Henderson, who has missed back-to-back practices, isn't able to play in Week 9. He ranks as the overall RB17 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Cam Skattebo Trending Towards Missing Sunday's game
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:40 AM ETNew York Giants running back Cam Skattebo (hamstring) is trending towards missing the Week 9 divisional clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury on his final big run in Week 7 against the Houston Texans and, despite a bye week to recover, doesn't appear likely to play on Sunday. In six games, excluding his benching in Week 6, Skattebo has totaled 98 carries for 418 yards and two touchdowns, along with 11 receptions for 76 yards. With the second-year back trending in the wrong direction and Tyrone Tracy Jr. (hamstring) already on injured reserve, veteran Devin Singletary is expected to handle the bulk of the work against Philadelphia. With Skattebo day-to-day and working off to the side at practice, fantasy managers should expect his return in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Deshaun Watson Not Expected to Play Sunday
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:34 AM ETCleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (concussion) is not expected to play in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints. After finishing the Week 8 game, Watson was placed in concussion protocol on Wednesday and has not practiced this week. With Watson not expected to suit up against the Saints, second-year quarterback Shedeur Sanders is slated to start. In seven career starts, Sanders has completed 116 of 196 passes for 1,353 yards, seven touchdowns, and nine interceptions, along with 20 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown. While this slightly affects the Browns' top playmakers, including KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, and Harold Fannin Jr., who didn't practice on Thursday, Sanders should still be able to use these weapons against a struggling Saints defense. If Watson is out in Week 9, fantasy managers should expect him to return in Week 10 against his former team, the Houston Texans.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Ian Rapoport - NFL Network
Chris Olave's Fantasy Value Trending Down After Recent Struggles
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:27 AM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave has slipped down the fantasy ranks after three-straight lackluster performances. In seven games this season, Olave has hauled in 49 of 71 targets for 636 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 14.3 half-PPR fantasy points per game. However, since Week 5, Olave has recorded only 14 receptions for 145 yards and one touchdown, a steep decline from his incredible four-game stretch to begin the season. Now, rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) is ramping up toward a return, which could reduce Olave's target share moving forward. Tyson had an incredible training camp, and with his high draft capital and immense talent, he will take targets away from Olave. While the fifth-year receiver is sure to continue amassing fantasy points, his struggles, along with Tyson's eventual return, should negatively affect Olave's value moving forward.--Nathan Harvey
Source: RotoBaller
Brian Robinson Downgraded to Out for Week 9
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:19 AM ETAtlanta Falcons running back Brian Robinson Jr. (hamstring) has been ruled out for Week 9's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. After being listed as a limited participant in Wednesday and Thursday's practices, Robinson was ruled out and will miss his third straight game due to a hamstring injury. In six games this season, Robinson has totaled 53 carries for 211 yards and four touchdowns, along with five receptions for 30 yards. With Robinson out, third-string back Khalil Herbert will take on a larger workload behind star back Bijan Robinson. With the former Commanders and 49ers back at practice ahead of Week 9, fantasy managers should expect Robinson to return in Week 10 against the Kansas City Chiefs.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Marc Ralmondi - ESPN
Derrick Henry Denies Plans to Leave Ravens Before Trade Deadline
Nathan Harvey
Nathan Harvey
Nov 6, 2026, 9:06 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry denied trade rumors following the 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. When asked postgame about a possible trade for the veteran running back, Henry said, "I have not mentioned me going anywhere else. I'm saying, 'Let's go back to work. Let's try to get better and turn this thing around.'" Speculation has grown since Lamar Jackson's injury. Jackson was placed on injured reserve and cannot return until Week 14 at the earliest. Henry had just 17 carries for 57 yards and no touchdowns in Week 9 and has not surpassed 60 total yards in a game since Week 5. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor rumors surrounding Henry, but with the Ravens still in the mix at 4-5, it's hard to imagine they would move on from one of their best offensive players.--Nathan Harvey
Source: Jeff Zrebiec - The Athletic
Bhayshul Tuten Finds End Zone While Battling Injuries
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 1:13 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten rushed for 29 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries in his team's 33-10 win against the hosting Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Tuten came into this one nursing a foot and ankle injury that caused him to log three straight DNPs in preparation for Week 9's clash, so it's no surprise to see him post his worst output of the campaign despite scoring his seventh all-purpose touchdown. The Virginia Tech product saw his last touch of the contest with 3:02 remaining in the third quarter, as backfield mates Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Ameer Abdullah salted away the clock over the final frame. It may not be the results fantasy managers were expecting - particularly on a rainy night. Still, as long as he escaped Thursday's outing without a setback, he should be all systems go after a mini-bye. It'd be good news too, as Jacksonville will line up against a more vulnerable Tennessee Titans rush defense for their next contest.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Justice Hill Breaks Free for Long Score in Relief
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 12:59 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill tallied 85 rush yards and a touchdown on his nine carries in a 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. He also caught all three of his targets for seven yards. Hill was scarcely used in the first half, totaling just four touches. Then Jacksonville's defense dominated most of the second half before the eighth-year pro entered in relief and made his mark. Midway through the fourth quarter with the game out of reach, he took a handoff right and cut up the crease, untouched as he raced down the sideline for a 65-yard touchdown. Hill is good for a nice PPR performance every once in a while, and is always a threat to score with the ball in his hands. That said, he doesn't get consistent enough work to matter weekly for fantasy. Even with the addition of quarterback Jacoby Brissett expected to stabilize the Ravens' offense moving forward, Hill would be difficult to trust as anything more than a low-floor flyer for owners. Baltimore will square off with the Los Angeles Chargers the next time they take the field in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Derrick Henry Disappoints Again Amid Ravens' Struggles
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 12:44 AM ETBaltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry rushed for 57 yards on 17 carries in Thursday's 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was not targeted in the passing game. Henry was able to salvage his day with a short touchdown run in Week 8, but wasn't as fortunate this time out, marking the third time in his last four appearances that he hasn't surpassed six fantasy points in PPR formats. Even more concerning, the veteran's efficiency is way down, as he's averaging 1.2 fewer yards per tote (4.0) than a season ago. For what it's worth, Jacksonville is one of the league's more formidable rush defenses, and quarterback Joe Fagnano isn't built to carry the team on his back. Hopefully Baltimore's offense will see better days ahead, as former Arizona Cardinal QB Jacoby Brissett is slated to take over signal-caller duties when the team next takes the field. That will be a home clash with the Los Angeles Chargers - an enticing matchup for the 32-year-old.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Parker Washington Quiet but Productive on TNF
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 12:30 AM ETJacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington recorded 61 receiving yards and a touchdown on 2-of-7 receiving in his team's 33-10 win over the hosting Baltimore Ravens. Washington and quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggled to connect on a rain-soaked Thursday night in Week 9. Still, the former put together a fine fantasy outing with a 50-yard touchdown late in the first half. Washington was given a free release off the line and made a nifty fake to break free of his coverage before scampering to the house. The 24-year-old has fallen off a bit from his early-season production. However, game script and other factors have played a part in the diminished output. Even amid a stretch of down games, he's still Lawrence's preferred target. Washington will get another favorable draw their next time out against the Tennessee Titans on the road. He'll retain his high-end WR2 appeal.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Zay Flowers Vanishes in Primetime Loss
Alex Ciulla
Alex Ciulla
Nov 6, 2026, 12:15 AM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers caught three of six passes for six yards in Thursday night's 33-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He added 17 rushing yards on three carries. That's two straight duds for Flowers. Granted, the conditions weren't optimal, but quarterback Joe Fagnano and company couldn't get anything going, as Flowers led the team in receptions and targets, and no Ravens pass catcher eclipsed 19 receiving yards. Fortunately for owners, the next time the former first-round pick takes the field, it will be under new direction, with the newly acquired Jacoby Brissett leading the charge. While Brissett may have just been benched by his former team, he presents as a more competent passer and stabilizer for Baltimore's fantasy options. Flowers should regain some of his upside in the Ravens' second straight primetime outing against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10.--Alex Ciulla
Source: ESPN
Tucker Kraft Will Continue to Be a Strong TE Play in Fantasy-Friendly Offense
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 5, 2026, 11:13 PM ETGreen Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft heads into Week 9 tied for the eighth-most receptions (15) at his position over the last three games on 20 total targets. He has also had two TDs over this span. Kraft tore the ACL in his left knee in November 2025, and only played on 66% of snaps in his first game back, Week 1. Since then, he has been very involved on an average snap share of 85.1% and has had a team target share of 15.7%. This target share is productive on a team that has the third-most pass attempts (39) per game and the second-most passing yards (271). The Packers boast a high-powered offense and strong passing attack, but the run game has been inefficient and ineffective, which will continue to force QB Jordan Love to throw to his talented trio of pass catchers. Kraft has averaged 13.6 fantasy points per game over the past three, and his fantasy success, along with the Packers' high pass volume, will likely continue through their Week 9 matchup against the New England Patriots and beyond. Kraft will remain a mid-tier TE1 and an important part of Green Bay's passing game.--Nathan Runyan
Source: TEAMRANKINGS
Brandon Aiyuk Owes 49ers Nearly $13 Million in Bonus Forfeiture
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 10:44 PM ETSan Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk owes the team roughly $13 million in bonus forfeiture, which is a potential complication in his efforts to secure his release by reporting to the 49ers' facility on Friday, according to Tom Pelissero of The Ringer. The NFL Management Council and the NFL Players Association are both involved in trying to resolve the situation. The sides could reach an agreement to pay back the money, or it could go to arbitration. The 28-year-old missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a torn ACL that he suffered in 2024, and the 49ers placed him on the left-team list late last year. If this goes to arbitration, it will delay Aiyuk's attempt to return to the NFL by forcing his release from the 49ers. It was already more of a long shot that Aiyuk would retain any kind of fantasy football value for the rest of the 2026 season, and this news makes it even more unlikely. The former first-rounder from Arizona State had back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons in the Bay Area before his season-ending knee injury in 2025, but it remains to be seen what kind of shape he is in if/when he eventually gets another shot with a new organization.--Keith Hernandez
Source: The Ringer - Tom Pelissero
Jordyn Tyson Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 10:34 PM ETNew Orleans Saints rookie first-round tight end Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday for the second straight day, according to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football. However, Underhill added that Tyson does not look limited as he tries to convince the coaching staff that he is ready to come off Injured Reserve to make his NFL debut in Week 9 on Sunday against the visiting Cleveland Browns. The Saints are not going to rush the 22-year-old back, though, and they may require him to put in a full practice before they seriously consider activating the young pass-catcher from IR. If Tyson is active this weekend for his first NFL game, he will be an extremely risky option as a fantasy starter in his first game, which could come with a strict snap count. But eventually, Tyson is expected to develop into the Saints' WR2 across from Chris Olave, which makes him stash-worthy in most fantasy football leagues. When he returns, it will knock Devaughn Vele's fantasy stock down as a potential flex option in deeper fantasy leagues. Tyson has major upside, but his floor also remains low due to a lengthy injury history from his college days.--Keith Hernandez
Source: NewOrleans.Football
Rhamondre Stevenson Continues to Have Opportunity in Valuable Role
Nathan Runyan
Nathan Runyan
Nov 5, 2026, 10:28 PM ETNew England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson has surpassed his fantasy expectations so far this year, being drafted as the RB28 before the season, while returning RB20 value in fantasy points per game so far. He has gained 367 yards on the ground, 212 yards on 23 receptions through the air, and has scored three touchdowns in eight games. His running back mate, Treyveon Henderson, suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 5 but returned in Week 6 and has continued to be an afterthought in the Patriots' offense. Henderson may be inactive (illness) in Week 9, which would put Stevenson in line for even more work. Stevenson has rushed 39 times, averaging 3.59 yards per carry, and caught eight passes on eight targets over the previous three weeks. While he hasn't been the most efficient, Stevenson has maintained a solid workload. This should continue even with second-year RB Corey Kiner getting some work and the eventual return of Henderson, giving Stevenson mid-to-low-end RB2 value. The Patriots trust Stevenson on passing downs and in the red zone, so he should have plenty of opportunity there in their Week 9 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, which could result in a substantial point total.--Nathan Runyan
Source: NFL SAVANT
Dalton Kincaid Limited With Chest Injury on Thursday
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 10:26 PM ETBuffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (chest) opened up the week with a limited practice session on Thursday. Kincaid was also nursing a chest injury last week before suiting up and catching four of his six targets for 86 yards and his second touchdown of the season in the 36-10 rout of the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in Week 8. The 27-year-old should be fine to play again this weekend on the road against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night as long as he does not have a setback with his chest. The upcoming matchup is not great against one of the best defenses in the league, so fantasy managers should have Kincaid on the TE1/2 borderline as he comes off one of his best games of the season. In seven games played in 2026, Kincaid is the TE11 in half-PPR scoring with 27 receptions on 35 targets for 401 yards and two touchdowns. If Kincaid carries a questionable tag into the Monday night contest in Minnesota, fantasy managers may want to look for other streaming options that aren't as volatile this week.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills PR
Amon-Ra St. Brown Limited Again in Thursday's Practice
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 10:16 PM ETDetroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (rib) was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second straight day on Thursday due to a rib injury, according to Tim Twentyman of the team's official website. St. Brown came out of Sunday's win over the division-rival Minnesota Vikings briefly with a rib injury but later returned. The Lions are taking it easy on the star receiver in practice this week, but he should be fine to play this weekend on the road in an excellent matchup against the Miami Dolphins. If the 27-year-old can upgrade to a full practice on Friday, he could be removed from the final Week 9 injury report. St. Brown is one of the highest-floor fantasy receivers in the game with 53 receptions on 76 targets for 571 yards and five touchdowns across the first seven games of the 2026 season. The four-time Pro Bowler saw only eight targets in Sunday's win over Minnesota, which was his first time without double-digit targets since the win over the New York Jets on Sept. 27. That was also the last time he found the end zone.--Keith Hernandez
Source: DetroitLions.com - Tim Twentyman
Malik Nabers Misses Practice on Thursday With Knee Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 9:59 PM ETNew York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) was held out of practice on Thursday due to a knee injury, according to Dan Salomone of the team's official website. Nabers was a non-participant and worked with trainers on Thursday after being a full-go on Wednesday, but he told reporters afterwards that he will "be good" for the Week 9 game on Sunday against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles. If the 23-year-old former first-rounder from LSU returns to practice on Friday, fantasy managers will feel a lot better about his status going into the weekend. Remember, Nabers tore his right ACL in Week 4 of the 2025 campaign and missed the rest of the year. He has had an incredible bounce-back season to this point in 2026, though, catching 48 of his 70 targets for 605 yards and two touchdowns for a 12.6 yards-per-catch average. As long as Nabers is cleared to go on Sunday in Philadelphia, he should remain locked into all starting fantasy football lineups. He will be going for his fifth straight game with 100-plus receiving yards this weekend if his knee allows him to play.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Giants.com - Dan Salomone
Rashee Rice Files for Bankruptcy, Cites $3.45 Million in Debt
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Nov 5, 2026, 9:48 PM ETKansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice filed for bankruptcy in federal court on Wednesday, claiming he has more than $3.45 million in debts, according to federal court records, per ESPN's Nate Taylor and Michael Rothstein. Rice claimed that more than $2.1 million of his debts are tied to varying plaintiffs suing him in civil litigations that have either been settled or are awaiting trial. The 26-year-old has been sued by multiple individuals for his role in a high-speed multi-car crash in Dallas in 2024 and an ex-girlfriend alleging he repeatedly assaulted her from 2023 to 2025. Rice claimed to have $677,054 in personal assets, including $421,825 in "deferred compensation." The filing claims he has $13,640 in his checking accounts. Rice claimed $39,241 of his personal assets to be non-exempt. He is in the final year of his rookie contract with the Chiefs and is expected to make $1,560,711 in base salary in 2026. Rice has already missed two games this year with a hamstring injury and has been mostly a disappointment as a WR2 for fantasy managers, with 20 catches for 243 yards and two touchdowns. If the Chiefs add a WR by Tuesday's trade deadline, Rice's fantasy ceiling for the rest of the year will take a hit.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor and Michael Rothstein