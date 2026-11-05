Payton Pritchard Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Nov 5, 2026, 8:49 PM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) is questionable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Pritchard left Wednesday's win over Milwaukee with a right eye abrasion, though head coach Joe Mazzulla said afterward that he appeared to be okay. The former Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 13.0 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 31.0% from three. If Pritchard sits, Mike Conley and Baylor Scheierman could see more minutes, though Jayson Tatum's return should limit the extra scoring opportunities available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury ReportComments · Join ChatOpen App
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Yves Missi Sidelined for Seventh Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:38 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, marking his seventh straight absence with a left knee bone bruise. Missi opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks against Indiana before getting hurt in the following game. New Orleans has since won four straight, with Karlo Matkovic settling into the starting center role and Derik Queen providing plenty off the bench. Queen is coming off 20 points, nine rebounds, and six assists against Utah, and both big men should remain heavily involved until Missi returns.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Trey Murphy III Probable for Friday Versus Timberwolves
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:29 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans guard/forward Trey Murphy III (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves after missing Wednesday's overtime win over Utah with bilateral patella tendinopathy. It was Murphy's first absence of the season after averaging 14.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.4 assists through seven games. Herbert Jones started in his place Wednesday but scored only two points, while Saddiq Bey provided 22 off the bench. Murphy averaged 21.5 points last season, and getting his minutes and shot volume back up will be key to closing the gap on that production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Jordan Goodwin Ruled Out Again Thursday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:22 PM ETPhoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic, his second straight absence since hurting his right calf Monday against Golden State. Goodwin entered that game averaging 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.8 steals in 21.0 minutes. He also dealt with a left calf strain last season and aggravated that same calf during the playoffs. Ryan Dunn could get a little more run while Goodwin is sidelined after pulling down five offensive rebounds Wednesday, while Luke Kennard remains another option off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:33 AM ETDenver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic recorded 32 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals in Wednesday's 128-109 win over the Toronto Raptors. The three-time MVP shot 13-for-19 from the field in just 30 minutes and sat out the entire fourth quarter after Denver blew the game open with a 41-15 third. It was Jokic's 201st career triple-double and his third of the season, moving him within eight of Russell Westbrook's all-time record. With DeMar DeRozan (back) sidelined, Bryce Hopkins also took advantage of extra minutes and scored a career-high 18 points off the bench.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:07 AM ETLos Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic poured in 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Sacramento Kings, shooting 11-for-23 from the field and knocking down six threes. Doncic has now posted at least 35 points, five rebounds, five assists, and five triples in six straight games, the longest streak in NBA history. He also became the first player since Michael Jordan in 1988-89 to top 300 points through his first eight games of a season. Austin Reaves added 21 points, while Walker Kessler chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds, four blocks, and three steals. Doncic carries the historic scoring run into Friday's matchup with Portland.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Victor Wembanyama Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 8:01 AM ETSan Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama erupted for career highs of 52 points and 24 rebounds in Wednesday's 112-111 win over the Dallas Mavericks, adding eight blocks and two steals. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year had already piled up 29 points, 15 boards, and five blocks by halftime. Wembanyama shot 16-for-28 from the field despite going 1-for-8 from deep and hit the go-ahead free throw with 24.2 seconds left. Dylan Harper added 21 points, while Stephon Castle finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Wembanyama remains the clear centerpiece heading into Friday's game at Sacramento.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Jarrett Allen Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:54 AM ETCleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (knee) left Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder late in the first quarter after banging knees with Jared McCain while setting a screen. Allen went to the locker room for further evaluation and did not return, finishing with one rebound in seven minutes. Before leaving the arena, the 28-year-old told cleveland.com, "I'm alright." Allen missed 10 games last March with tendinitis in the same right knee, so his status for Friday against Philadelphia is worth watching. If he sits, Evan Mobley could spend more time at center, with Thomas Bryant also in line for additional minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chris Fedor
Payton Pritchard Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:47 AM ETBoston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (eye) did not return to Wednesday's 109-102 win over the Milwaukee Bucks after suffering a right eye abrasion. Pritchard finished with 10 points, five assists, and one rebound on 4-for-7 shooting in 18 minutes before leaving in the third quarter. Head coach Joe Mazzulla said afterward that Pritchard appeared to be okay and would be checked again Thursday. The former Sixth Man of the Year was already playing through a right shoulder contusion and is averaging 13.0 points this season. If he can't play Friday at Charlotte, Baylor Scheierman and Mike Conley could pick up some extra minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Bobby Manning
Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 5, 2026, 7:41 AM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard/forward Vit Krejci (leg) suffered a fracture to his lower left leg during Wednesday's 132-119 win over the Phoenix Suns, according to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. Siegel reported that head coach Micah Nori confirmed the fracture during his postgame press conference. Portland initially called it a left ankle injury after Krejci went down trying to take a charge from Miles Bridges late in the third quarter. The 26-year-old finished with five points, three rebounds, and two assists in 12 minutes. No timetable has been announced, but Krejci appears headed for an extended absence. Sidy Cissoko and Chris Youngblood could pick up a few extra minutes with Portland already missing Ja Morant (hamstring) and Shaedon Sharpe (knee).--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
Noah Clowney Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:37 PM ETBrooklyn Nets forward/center Noah Clowney (knee) was ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the Charlotte Hornets with right knee soreness. Clowney played 17 minutes in the first half before exiting. The 22-year-old has struggled to build on last season's 12.3 points per game, averaging 5.4 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.6 minutes off the bench this year while shooting 37.9% from the field. If Clowney misses additional time, Moritz Wagner and Danny Wolf could pick up more frontcourt minutes, with Wagner already averaging 11.0 points in a reserve role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brooklyn Nets
Isaiah Jackson Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:05 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers center Isaiah Jackson (groin) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat, according to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk. Jackson was a late addition to the injury report with left groin soreness and will come off the bench behind Brook Lopez for the second straight game. The 24-year-old handled the reserve role well Monday, finishing with 19 points on 9-for-11 shooting and eight rebounds in 26 minutes against Toronto. Jackson averaged 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks across six starts, and he should remain involved even without the starting job.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ohm Youngmisuk
Giannis Antetokounmpo Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 9:00 PM ETMiami Heat forward/center Giannis Antetokounmpo (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers after dealing with a right wrist sprain. Antetokounmpo is coming off 30 points, 12 rebounds, and seven assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers and has shown no shortage of production early in his first season with Miami. The two-time MVP is averaging 28.4 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists through seven games. With no restrictions announced ahead of Wednesday's contest, Antetokounmpo remains safe to deploy as usual despite the wrist issue.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Kon Knueppel Exits Season Debut with Leg Soreness
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:55 PM ETCharlotte Hornets guard/forward Kon Knueppel (leg) was ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets after experiencing left leg soreness in the first quarter. Knueppel was making his season debut after missing the first eight games with a left hamstring strain and finished with three points and two turnovers in six minutes. The 21-year-old averaged 18.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 3.4 assists last season while leading the NBA with 273 made threes. If Knueppel can't play Friday against Boston, Sion James would be the most likely candidate to step back into the starting lineup.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Jalen Smith Exits with Left-Hand Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:44 PM ETChicago Bulls forward/center Jalen Smith (hand) was ruled out for the rest of Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks after hurting his left hand while contesting a shot in the second quarter. Smith entered the night already dealing with a left finger sprain and was cleared to play before suffering the new setback. The 26-year-old came in averaging 12.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while starting in place of Nic Claxton (hamstring). If Smith misses additional time, Zach Collins should be first in line for more center minutes until Claxton is ready to return.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Chicago Bulls
Jakob Poeltl Back in Action Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:39 PM ETToronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (shoulder) is available for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to Sportsnet's Blake Murphy. Poeltl missed the previous two contests with left shoulder bursitis but returns with Toronto set to face Nikola Jokic and Nate Bittle (foot) still sidelined. The 31-year-old is averaging 4.6 points and 5.8 rebounds in 20.2 minutes through five appearances, though he posted 12 points and 11 boards against Orlando last Friday. Collin Murray-Boyles started at center Monday and should move back to the bench with Poeltl available.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Alpha Diallo Upgraded to Available Against Toronto
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:34 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Alpha Diallo (wrist) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Diallo returned Monday after missing four straight contests and played only six minutes, grabbing one rebound in the loss to Portland. The reigning EuroLeague Best Defender made his NBA debut in the season opener, posting four points, two rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes. Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) remain out, but Diallo still needs to work his way into a larger role. Until the minutes pick up, he is tough to rely on for fantasy production.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Cameron Johnson Available Wednesday Versus Toronto
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:23 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (lower body) is available for Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors after initially carrying a probable tag for injury management. Johnson appeared to grab the back of his left leg late in Monday's loss to Portland, but he avoided another absence after already missing three games with a right ankle sprain. The 30-year-old is averaging 8.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 assists through three appearances and has gone just 3-for-11 from three since returning. With Spencer Jones (hamstring) and Julian Strawther (knee) still out, Johnson should continue getting plenty of opportunities to work his way back into form.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Jordan Goodwin Ruled Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:17 PM ETPhoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers after leaving Monday's loss to Golden State with right calf soreness. Goodwin is averaging 7.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.6 assists through five appearances and has been a regular part of Phoenix's second unit. He also dealt with a left calf strain last season, so the Suns have reason to be cautious with another calf issue. If Goodwin misses additional time, Ryan Dunn could see more minutes on the wing, while Luke Kennard and Collin Gillespie may also get a little more run.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report
Santi Aldama Downgraded to Out Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 8:08 PM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Aldama went through a morning shootaround but was later downgraded from questionable to doubtful before being ruled out. The 25-year-old is still waiting to make his Mavericks debut after undergoing right knee surgery in March, though head coach Dusty May recently said he is "very close." Aldama averaged career highs of 14.0 points and 6.7 rebounds with Memphis last season. His next chance to return comes Friday against Utah, while Dallas will continue piecing together its frontcourt with Dereck Lively II (foot) also sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Kelly Oubre Jr. Misses Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Nov 4, 2026, 7:57 PM ETIndiana Pacers forward Kelly Oubre Jr. (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies with a left calf contusion. Oubre was also a late scratch Monday against Atlanta due to a bruised left knee, so this will be his second straight absence. He is averaging 9.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists through seven games in his first season with Indiana. Jarace Walker should remain involved after averaging 31.0 minutes over his last three games, though the returns of Obi Toppin and Ivica Zubac could keep his workload from reaching Monday's 45-minute mark again. Oubre's next chance to return comes Saturday against Denver.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA Injury Report