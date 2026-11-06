Kipp's fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, must-starts for Week 9 of 2026. You should target these emerging players with big upside and start them with confidence.
Welcome to Week 9 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we'll point you to emerging players who aren't just top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend.
All players listed in this article are rostered in less than 50% of fantasy football leagues, as I try to find players who are more widely available when I can. So some of the guys on this list may be lesser-known, but that doesn't mean they can't impact your squad in future weeks.
As this article is published each and every Friday, this list should be helpful for additions in the current week as well as ones to consider for the following week. Let's dive in!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Week 9 Waiver Wire Running Backs
Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 43% rostered
This has become an increasingly difficult piece to write, as it is not easy to pinpoint running backs who are rostered in 50% or fewer leagues who will have a meaningful impact each week. That being said, we have had some solid hits in this section, including Mike Washington Jr. last week, who will be featured once again this week.
Kenny Gainwell has put together two solid weeks recently. While last week's 25 carries were a bit of an outlier due to the rain and wind in Tampa Bay's game last week, he also carried the ball 14 times for 88 rushing yards the week prior against the Carolina Panthers.
Gainwell has also seen 25 or more snaps in five of eight games this season. He is also involved in this Buccaneers passing attack, as he has two or more receptions in four games this season. This trait may come in handy against the Bears this week, as the Bucs currently sit as six-point road underdogs, while the Bears allow over 30 receiving yards per game to backs.
Kenneth Gainwell living up to his last name
ATLvsTB on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/O3GLOc23uJ
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 35% rostered
Washington makes a return appearance this week after racking up 25 carries for 83 rushing yards last week. This was a big deal, as Ashton Jeanty was healthy yet was outsnapped by Washington 38 to 25. Washington could continue to see his role expand as we progress deeper into the season.
Jeanty has not been able to capitalize on his carries this season and was reduced to just two rushing attempts last week. This week will not get much easier, as the Raiders will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers, who allow just 3.6 yards per carry.
That being said, the 49ers do allow over 50 receiving yards per game to running backs, so we could see Washington get more involved in the passing game in this matchup, especially when you consider that the Raiders are 10-point road underdogs.
Again, this is a tough spot for running backs, but if Washington gets the type of volume he received last week, he could have another respectable day here.
Mike Washington Jr. with a 36-yard run for his first career TD 🏃
@LVvsNO on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/zVykOmNftw
— NFL (@NFL) September 27, 2026
More RB Options:
- Justice Hill, Baltimore Ravens - 5% rostered
Week 9 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers
Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 49% rostered
Malik Washington has crept up to being rostered in 49% of leagues, but quite honestly, he should be rostered at a higher clip. He has seen six or more targets in all but three games this season, and has racked up four or more receptions in all but two games this season.
He is currently earning a target share north of 25% in this Dolphins' passing attack, which is good enough to rank him in the 93rd percentile. He is also involved in the Dolphins' rushing attack a bit, as he has seen at least one rushing attempt in all but two games this season.
This week, Miami takes on the Detroit Lions, which is also good news for Washington. Overall, Detroit allows nearly 23 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks seventh-worst in the league. Add in the fact that the Dolphins are seven-point underdogs, and we could have the recipe for a massive game from Washington this week.
Malik Washington scores to extend Miami's lead before half!
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/iQatxfCug0
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 38% rostered
DeMario Douglas has been on a nice run, hauling in 17 of 20 targets for 250 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the Patriots' previous four games. He has also now worked his way up to a 16.2% target share in the offense, which ranks in the 72nd percentile.
In terms of snaps, Douglas leads all Patriots wide receivers, so the volume should continue to be present moving forward. What I really like about Douglas is the fact that he has seen at least one red zone target in four of the previous six games, which has helped him bolster his touchdown numbers.
This week, the Patriots will square off against the Green Bay Packers, who allow an average of over 20 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. This should be a very close game, and Douglas will likely be relied upon in the passing attack once again. He makes for a nice flex option if you are looking for additional help this week.
Pop Douglas TD!
21 unanswered points in the second half for the @Patriots.
NEvsMIA on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/iJTf7W2lDs
— NFL (@NFL) November 1, 2026
Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 5% rostered
Malachi Fields has not had the best of rookie campaigns as far as wide receivers are concerned, but he has been involved in this Giants' offense, despite the uncertainty at the quarterback position. J.J. McCarthy appears to be the starting quarterback moving forward, and that may be good news for Fields.
McCarthy has led the team in snaps at the quarterback position in each of the previous two weeks, and that has directly resulted in more production from Fields. Over those two games, Fields has seen 13 targets and managed to haul in six receptions for 102 receiving yards.
Just last week, Fields hauled in four receptions on five targets for 83 receiving yards. This was by far the most productive game of his young career. The 13 targets over that two-game stretch is also the most targets he has seen over any two games thus far, so things may be looking up for him, especially when you consider the matchup against Philadelphia this week.
Overall, the Eagles are allowing an average of over 26 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks dead last in the league. They allow an average of nearly 13 receptions and over 183 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, both of which rank in the bottom six league-wide.
If you need some added help at the wide receiver position with bye weeks coming up, you could do a lot worse than Fields. I think he has the potential to have a solid second half of the season with McCarthy at the helm.
J.J. zips it into Malachi Fields and he does the rest.
NYGvsHOU on FOX/FOX One
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/UifGLgnC8b
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
More WR Options:
- Tank Dell, Houston Texans - 13% rostered
- Ryan Flournoy, Dallas Cowboys - 36% rostered
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