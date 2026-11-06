👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE CHAMP
X
or
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X
or

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates for Week 9

See RotoBaller at the top of Google by
Link copied to clipboard!
Malik Washington - Fantasy Football Rankings, Dynasty Sleepers

Kipp's fantasy football breakouts, sleepers, must-starts for Week 9 of 2026. You should target these emerging players with big upside and start them with confidence.

Welcome to Week 9 of our fantasy football breakout candidate piece for the 2026 NFL season. Each week, we'll point you to emerging players who aren't just top pickups but could see their fantasy values surge by the end of the weekend.

All players listed in this article are rostered in less than 50% of fantasy football leagues, as I try to find players who are more widely available when I can. So some of the guys on this list may be lesser-known, but that doesn't mean they can't impact your squad in future weeks.

As this article is published each and every Friday, this list should be helpful for additions in the current week as well as ones to consider for the following week. Let's dive in!

Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!

PPR rankings | Half-PPR rankings | Standard rankings | Rookie rankings | Superflex rankings | Dynasty rankings | Who To Start? | Injuries | Matchup Ratings | Strength of Schedule

 

Week 9 Waiver Wire Running Backs

Kenny Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 43% rostered

This has become an increasingly difficult piece to write, as it is not easy to pinpoint running backs who are rostered in 50% or fewer leagues who will have a meaningful impact each week. That being said, we have had some solid hits in this section, including Mike Washington Jr. last week, who will be featured once again this week.

Kenny Gainwell has put together two solid weeks recently. While last week's 25 carries were a bit of an outlier due to the rain and wind in Tampa Bay's game last week, he also carried the ball 14 times for 88 rushing yards the week prior against the Carolina Panthers.

Gainwell has also seen 25 or more snaps in five of eight games this season. He is also involved in this Buccaneers passing attack, as he has two or more receptions in four games this season. This trait may come in handy against the Bears this week, as the Bucs currently sit as six-point road underdogs, while the Bears allow over 30 receiving yards per game to backs.

Mike Washington Jr., Las Vegas Raiders - 35% rostered

Washington makes a return appearance this week after racking up 25 carries for 83 rushing yards last week. This was a big deal, as Ashton Jeanty was healthy yet was outsnapped by Washington 38 to 25. Washington could continue to see his role expand as we progress deeper into the season.

Jeanty has not been able to capitalize on his carries this season and was reduced to just two rushing attempts last week. This week will not get much easier, as the Raiders will be taking on the San Francisco 49ers, who allow just 3.6 yards per carry.

That being said, the 49ers do allow over 50 receiving yards per game to running backs, so we could see Washington get more involved in the passing game in this matchup, especially when you consider that the Raiders are 10-point road underdogs.

Again, this is a tough spot for running backs, but if Washington gets the type of volume he received last week, he could have another respectable day here.

More RB Options:

 

Week 9 Waiver Wire Wide Receivers

Malik Washington, Miami Dolphins - 49% rostered

Malik Washington has crept up to being rostered in 49% of leagues, but quite honestly, he should be rostered at a higher clip. He has seen six or more targets in all but three games this season, and has racked up four or more receptions in all but two games this season.

He is currently earning a target share north of 25% in this Dolphins' passing attack, which is good enough to rank him in the 93rd percentile. He is also involved in the Dolphins' rushing attack a bit, as he has seen at least one rushing attempt in all but two games this season.

This week, Miami takes on the Detroit Lions, which is also good news for Washington. Overall, Detroit allows nearly 23 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks seventh-worst in the league. Add in the fact that the Dolphins are seven-point underdogs, and we could have the recipe for a massive game from Washington this week.

DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots - 38% rostered

DeMario Douglas has been on a nice run, hauling in 17 of 20 targets for 250 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the Patriots' previous four games. He has also now worked his way up to a 16.2% target share in the offense, which ranks in the 72nd percentile.

In terms of snaps, Douglas leads all Patriots wide receivers, so the volume should continue to be present moving forward. What I really like about Douglas is the fact that he has seen at least one red zone target in four of the previous six games, which has helped him bolster his touchdown numbers.

This week, the Patriots will square off against the Green Bay Packers, who allow an average of over 20 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. This should be a very close game, and Douglas will likely be relied upon in the passing attack once again. He makes for a nice flex option if you are looking for additional help this week.

Malachi Fields, New York Giants - 5% rostered

Malachi Fields has not had the best of rookie campaigns as far as wide receivers are concerned, but he has been involved in this Giants' offense, despite the uncertainty at the quarterback position. J.J. McCarthy appears to be the starting quarterback moving forward, and that may be good news for Fields.

McCarthy has led the team in snaps at the quarterback position in each of the previous two weeks, and that has directly resulted in more production from Fields. Over those two games, Fields has seen 13 targets and managed to haul in six receptions for 102 receiving yards.

Just last week, Fields hauled in four receptions on five targets for 83 receiving yards. This was by far the most productive game of his young career. The 13 targets over that two-game stretch is also the most targets he has seen over any two games thus far, so things may be looking up for him, especially when you consider the matchup against Philadelphia this week.

Overall, the Eagles are allowing an average of over 26 fantasy points per game to wide receivers, which ranks dead last in the league. They allow an average of nearly 13 receptions and over 183 receiving yards per game to wide receivers, both of which rank in the bottom six league-wide.

If you need some added help at the wide receiver position with bye weeks coming up, you could do a lot worse than Fields. I think he has the potential to have a solid second half of the season with McCarthy at the helm.

More WR Options:

LIKE ROTOBALLER?

See RotoBaller at the top of Google

CLICK HERE, ENTER ROTOBALLER.COM, THEN CHECK THE BOX

More Fantasy Football Analysis

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 9
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 9
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 9



Download Our Free News & Alerts Mobile App

Like what you see? Download our updated fantasy football app for iPhone and Android with 24x7 player news, injury alerts, rankings, starts/sits & more. All free!




REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bhayshul Tuten

Finds End Zone While Battling Injuries
Derrick Henry

Disappoints Again Amid Ravens' Struggles
Zay Flowers

Vanishes in Primetime Loss
Jordyn Tyson

Limited in Practice Again on Thursday
Scottie Barnes

Could Miss Friday's NBA Cup Game
Santi Aldama

Probable for Mavericks Debut Friday
Moussa Diabaté

Moussa Diabate Iffy for NBA Cup Clash with Boston
Rashee Rice

Files for Bankruptcy, Cites $3.45 Million in Debt
Kon Knueppel

Ruled Out Friday Against Boston
Lamar Jackson

to Become Highest-Paid NFL Player Ever?
Peyton Watson

Iffy for Friday
Jarrett Allen

Listed as Questionable Versus Philadelphia
Jalen Johnson

Listed as Questionable for Friday
Anthony Davis

Questionable for Friday's Rematch with the Hawks
Payton Pritchard

Carries Questionable Tag for Friday
Yves Missi

Sidelined for Seventh Straight Game
Trey Murphy III

Probable for Friday Versus Timberwolves
Jordan Goodwin

Ruled Out Again Thursday
DeVonta Smith

Absent From Thursday's Practice
Sean Durzi

Misses Third Straight Game Thursday
CeeDee Lamb

Dismisses Idea of Trading his Teammate
Colton Parayko

Cleared to Return Thursday
John Gibson

Unavailable Thursday
Sam Steel

Misses Thursday's Game for Personal Reasons
Miro Heiskanen

Officially Out Thursday
Evgeni Malkin

Good to Go Versus Bruins
Nick Suzuki

Returns to Action Thursday
Lamar Jackson

Ravens Officially Place Lamar Jackson on Injured Reserve
Christian McCaffrey

Back at Practice on Thursday
Breece Hall

Logs Full Practice on Thursday
Emeka Egbuka

Practices in Full on Thursday
Michael Wilson

Still Managing Two Broken Ribs
Malik Nabers

Says He'll "Be Good" for Week 9
Christian Watson

Practicing in Pads on Thursday
Breece Hall

Says He's Ready to Play in Week 9
TreVeyon Henderson

Missing Another Practice on Thursday
A.J. Brown

Absent From Patriots Practice on Thursday
Saquon Barkley

Practicing on Thursday
Cam Skattebo

Still a DNP on Thursday
DJ Moore

D.J. Moore Will Practice in Some Capacity on Thursday
Connor Bedard

Delivers Two Assists in Losing Effort
Sandis Vilmanis

Racks Up Four Points Versus Blackhawks
Artemi Panarin

Dishes Out Four Assists in Big Win
Adrian Kempe

Erupts for Four Points Wednesday
Isac Lundeström

Isac Lundestrom Nearing Season Debut
Victor Olofsson

Could Return Thursday
Ridly Greig

Day-to-Day With Lower-Body Injury
Nikola Jokić

Nikola Jokic Records 201st Triple-Double in Win Over Raptors
Luka Dončić

Luka Doncic Drops 40 Points as Lakers Win Third Straight
Victor Wembanyama

Explodes for Career-High 52 Points
Jarrett Allen

Downplays Knee Injury After Early Exit
Payton Pritchard

Exits with Right-Eye Abrasion
Vít Krejčí

Vit Krejci Suffers Leg Fracture Against Suns
Adrian Morejon

Padres Extend Qualifying Offer to Adrian Morejon
Noah Clowney

Exits with Right-Knee Soreness
Brandon Lowe

Pirates Extend Qualifying Offer to Brandon Lowe
Isaiah Jackson

Available Off the Bench Wednesday
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Upgraded to Available Wednesday
Yanni Gourde

Close to Season Debut
Miro Heiskanen

Listed as Day-to-Day
Mathew Barzal

Rejoins Practice Wednesday
Evgeni Malkin

Might Be an Option Thursday
Nick Suzuki

Questionable for Thursday
Tyler Kleven

Won't Play Wednesday
Jiri Kulich

Clears Concussion Protocol
Edwin Uceta

to Miss First Few Months of 2027 After Shoulder Surgery
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Not Expected Back in the Bronx
Giancarlo Stanton

Yankees Plan to Bring Giancarlo Stanton to Spring Training
MLB

MLB Proposes Delaying Salary Cap Until 2028
Seattle Mariners

Mariners Hiring Jason Kanzler as New Manager
Evan Carter

to Miss Start of 2027 Season After Hip Surgery
Pete Crow-Armstrong

Wins Second Gold Glove Award
Kenley Jansen

Tigers Decline 2027 Option on Kenley Jansen
Trevor Rogers

Orioles Extend Qualifying Offer to Trevor Rogers
Randy Arozarena

Mariners Extend Qualifying Offer to Randy Arozarena
David Bednar

Yankees Extend Qualifying Offer to David Bednar
Trevor Megill

Brewers Expected to Listen to Trade Offers on Trevor Megill
William Contreras

Brewers Exercise William Contreras' 2027 Option
Tarik Skubal

Cubs Want Tarik Skubal "Badly"
Drew Rasmussen

Rays Exercise 2027 Option on Drew Rasmussen
Nick Martinez

Declines his 2027 Mutual Option With Rays
Tatsuya Imai

Not Opting Out of his Deal With Astros
Power your platform with our news
View All News

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

MORE RECENT ARTICLES

Fantasy Football Breakout Candidates: Week 9
Updated Waiver Wire Rankings for Week 9
10 Potential Busts - Fantasy Football Week 9
Aidin Ebrahimi's Bold Predictions for Week 9