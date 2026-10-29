2027 Superflex Rookie Fantasy Football Mock Draft (2QB)

Austin's 2027 dynasty fantasy football rookie mock draft for a 12-team, superflex league. Who should dynasty fantasy football players target with their 2QB rookie picks?
An October rookie dynasty draft? Hey, I was as skeptical as you, but with over half of both the college and pro football seasons completed, it'll be draft season before we know it. The film to watch, the percentiles to analyze, and more are just weeks away.
I've evaluated two straight NFL Drafts in full with a top-100 big board, three-round mock drafts, combine risers and fallers, rookie dynasty rankings, and more. In short, I'm such a nerd about this stuff that I'm watching Saturdays through a Sunday lens.
The 2027 skill position class has one key standout and a few "safe" picks behind him, but I actually think all four positions will move considerably between now and April's draft. Here's my best guess at the first two rounds, based on that projection.Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Round 1
1.01 - Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State
I almost don't even need to spend time here because Jeremiah Smith, under virtually any circumstances, will be the No. 1 pick in 2027 dynasty rookie drafts.
At Ohio State, Smith is the career leader in catches, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns. The 6'4", 222-pound receiver will probably run somewhere in the 4.30s with elite speed, immovable body control, and pillow-soft hands, which I don't think get enough love.
JEREMIAH SMITH ONE HANDED LIKE IT'S NOTHING!
📺 Big Ten Network https://t.co/xu1qYNgpFY
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 10, 2026
Smith is trying to lock down the Heisman Trophy. He's efficiently handled a 41.0% target share this year to post 4.78 yards per route run (YPRR), the most in FBS among those with 50-plus targets.
While his counting numbers might dip a bit with Julian Sayin, his quarterback, out due to injury, this is as if you imported Jaxon Smith-Njigba's hands and route running into DK Metcalf or A.J. Brown's body. You won't find a single NFL Draft evaluator who has him outside the top 10.
1.02 - Jadan Baugh, RB, Florida
We'll definitely need closing arguments at the running back position, but I've got no objection to Jadan Baugh as the RB1 at present.
Baugh led the nation with 600 rushing yards through a marquee upset of Ole Miss earlier this season, but he's cooled off considerably as these elite SEC front sevens have figured out his quarterback, Aaron Philo, might not have the ability to put the game on his shoulders.
That still doesn't take away from his easy-to-project running style built on lateral movement, patience, and directional momentum. It reminds me of Joe Mixon or DeMarco Murray.
JADAN BAUGH GOES 55 YARDS!!! https://t.co/NIiNpdCI8U
— Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) November 16, 2024
I could see him fading from the consensus top pick because, having handled only 10 targets this year, his receiving role is well behind many of the backs selected in the first round in recent years. NFL teams want to see it.
1.03 - Darian Mensah, QB, Miami (FL)
Similar to Cam Ward (first QB off the board in 2025) and Carson Beck (fourth in 2026), I think many teams will look at a shaky quarterback class and opt for the Miami guy.
Darian Mensah is certainly closer to the former than the latter as a prospect -- if not superior to both. The Duke and Tulane transfer turns 22 years old in January, and he leads FBS in total QBR (89.7). He's 6'3", 205 pounds, and has thrown 22 touchdowns to just one interception.
His superpower is his downfield accuracy, which has been a devastating combo with Malachi Toney -- a Smith-like lock for next year's No. 1 pick in dynasty drafts. But I've been impressed by his touch on short throws and precise red-zone work, too:
Touchdown Mensah to Daylyn Upshaw https://t.co/dTtWlCo8ke
— wok (@wokdior) September 5, 2026
Miami's cupcake schedule has made it tough to get a quality source for these feelings, though. That all changes in November as the Hurricanes travel to visit Notre Dame's elite secondary, headlined by fellow top NFL Draft prospect Leonard Moore.
1.04 - KJ Duff, WR, Rutgers
There's only one man in college football with a higher target share than Smith, and it's KJ Duff (46.7%). Yes, it's because throwing to him is easily Rutgers' best hope.
At 6'6", 225 pounds, I'm fascinated to see what he runs because the film definitely isn't slow. He's averaging 17.2 per catch with the third-largest average depth of target (15.7 aDOT) among those who have seen at least 50 targets.
In many drafts, including the last two -- with respect to Tetairoa McMillan and Carnell Tate -- I think he'd be the top overall prospect. The size and gaudy stats also come with quality body control and above-average hands for a massive catch radius:
OH MY GOODNESS KJ DUFF!!!
😤😤 @RFootball https://t.co/octIpZqSIe
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) September 19, 2026
Against three ranked teams with major quarterback issues, he's averaging 4.7 catches, 65.7 receiving yards, and 0.4 touchdowns per game. He's the goods.
1.05 - Ahmad Hardy, RB, Missouri
Before the year, Ahmad Hardy was a prospect who was on the radar to go in the top 10.
Unfortunately, he was involved in a shooting at a concert and suffered a gunshot wound in May 2026 as an innocent bystander. Up until this point, he's missed the entirety of the year trying to get right.
Hardy's 2025 season saw him lead all of Power Four with 1,649 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns in the heart of the SEC. The dude has a gigantic, powerful lower half but might also run in the 4.4-second range at 210 pounds.
AHMAD HARDY 72 YARD HOUSE CALL‼️ https://t.co/9dTwHphyjY
— SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 16, 2025
I don't want to judge his form too harshly in this upcoming miniature season, but it does have me wondering whether he'll even be in the 2027 draft. Missouri could stick with Jamal Roberts, who is seventh in FBS in rushing yards (867), quite a bit down the stretch.
1.06 - Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana
Last year at this time, Elijah Sarratt was a first-rounder in these exact mocks. At the moment, I think in-season evaluators like Mel Kiper Jr. and Jordan Reid are hedging with Charlie Becker's floor.
And it's a great one. Becker was on the radar last year with several highlight, contested grabs in the Hoosiers' run to the championship, and he has not disappointed in a featured role with a 36.5% target share, 3.54 YPRR, and a 15.8-yard aDOT.
Charlie Becker got UP and hangs on through the contact
@IndianaFootball https://t.co/VNwKjl6Ibb
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 24, 2026
Even including Smith, you could argue he's got the best hands in the class, and he's consistent in his routes. I just think that the same failing with Sarratt, which is an inability to truly separate in man coverage, could translate to Becker in a less extreme fashion.
I almost hate throwing this comparison out there for obvious reasons, but Alec Pierce with superior hands is a great one. It's a mirror image of Pierce's ability to win downfield situations and excellent straight-line speed at his height.
But Pierce became a top-60 pick because of his testing numbers. That's where Sarratt plummeted, so Becker is the very top prospect on my list who I want to see work out in late February.
1.07 - Trinidad Chambliss, QB, Ole Miss
With the other quarterbacks in the first round, I'm simply well behind consensus, but it seems more and more likely they'll be here, so I owe it to you guys.
I like the cut of Trinidad Chambliss' jib. In some of the case studies of 5'11" or so quarterbacks we have, the samples in question didn't have his same resolve or football character. He's an elite leader with a special ability to make plays on the move as a runner or a thrower.
Chambliss somehow turns this into a first down
#HottyToddy #GeauxTigers https://t.co/ZvmE0mjVB1
— Carter Lowe (@carterjlowe) September 20, 2026
At the end of the day, though, we have seen this result. Chambliss' completion rate is down to 64.7% for the year. It was 48.1% (!) in Ole Miss' most recent loss to Texas. That's a watered-down version of the NFL, and he's simply not equipped to win from the pocket.
In every physical attribute, Kyler Murray was the superior prospect. I've long compared him to Johnny Manziel, with elite character, which could work. He'll likely be a first-round pick despite turning 25 before playing a game.
In fantasy, Chambliss' ability to scramble could be extremely beneficial for as long as he's the starter, assuming baseline efficiency. I think he's one of the most complicated prospect evaluations -- especially from a fantasy perspective -- of the last decade.
1.08 - Reed Harris, WR, Arizona State
This is your official "if you don't know, now you know" about Reed Harris.
The 6'5", 220-pound transfer from Boston College hadn't caught more than 39 passes in three years with that run-first program, but he's already got 47 with a little under half the season to go at Arizona State. He's 13th in YPRR (3.16) across FBS.
Despite having a fellow draft entrant, Omarion Miller, on the other side, he's still maintained a 36.3% target share for what's been a revolving door at quarterback between Cutter Boley and Mikey Keene.
Reed Harris did everything he could despite Arizona State falling to No. 10 Texas A&M
9 REC, 189 YDS, 2 TD https://t.co/ScXmUwbGe6
— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 12, 2026
I think it's obvious to see the upside at his size as someone who also wins deep, has great hands, and excels in 50-50 situations. Mike Evans, Tee Higgins, and Courtland Sutton are archetypes that come to mind as true boundary threats.
A dynasty tip I have for these prospects is to follow the eye for talent. Kenny Dillingham sought out Cam Skattebo and Jordyn Tyson. He brought in Harris with limited NIL resources -- and seems to have been rewarded handsomely for doing so.
1.09 - Trey'Dez Green, TE, LSU
It was a great relief that the class's consensus top tight end, Trey'Dez Green, didn't suffer a season-ending knee injury in September against Ole Miss. He just returned -- with authority -- last week:
Trey'Dez Green hits the griddy after the TD grab 🔥 https://t.co/B1TObfT5GS
— ESPN (@espn) October 24, 2026
The 6'7" behemoth takes "red-zone weapon" to an entirely different level. He has nine touchdowns from his last 53 catches with the ability to win any 50-50 ball in any matchup. His size almost underrates how good his hands and tracking of the football are.
Apparently, Green's rumored 40-yard dash is in the high 4.5-second bracket. At a speed score in the 106s, that's just absurd for the 237-pounder at his height.
He's a competitive blocker and runs routes with more technique at the top of his stem than a "project" would indicate. At this point, Green's health might be the only thing that keeps him out of the first round.
1.10 - Drew Mestemaker, QB, Oklahoma State
We've got a long way to go with Drew Mestemaker. Names like Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, and Dante Moore have faded so far that they're probably headed back to school, so Mestemaker has risen in their place.
At 6'3" with a cannon arm, plus mobility, and probably doing himself favors wearing Josh Allen's patented No. 17, Mestemaker is no longer a class "sleeper." His highlight-reel throws are absolutely sick, showcasing dots across hashes at least 30 yards downfield at times:
Drew Mestemaker is 1.01 in the 2027 NFL Draft
Big-time throws galore https://t.co/03Dtb1uIq1
— NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 25, 2026
Even better, the former walk-on, zero-star recruit doesn't turn 21 until January. But I think that could be why his inclusion in these mocks is a little far-fetched. College quarterbacks get paid much more than rookie salaries now if there's any turbulence down the stretch.
There was on Saturday. Against a Colorado team with zero starters that will play in the NFL, he completed just 58.3% of his throws, and his aDOT overall (9.3) ranks just 73rd in FBS. The routine stuff is still a little bit of a projection.
Getting excited is a natural part of doing this, but Mestemaker, in his current form, is hardly a sure thing, given that his destiny lies with the Cardinals, Jets, or Dolphins.
1.11 - Mark Fletcher Jr., RB, Miami (FL)
I honestly thought that off a special playoff run, Mark Fletcher Jr. should have left school last year in a weak running back class. He's still in consideration for a top-50 pick in 2027.
Fletcher has more touchdowns (seven) than games played (six) for the top team in the nation, posting 5.1 yards per carry (YPC).
The 225-pound bruiser, to me, is the closest thing to Derrick Henry when it comes to short-area acceleration in the backfield to tumble downhill. If he's getting north and south with steam, it's not going to be fun to try and bring him down:
THERE GOES MARK FLETCHER IN FOR A MIAMI TOUCHDOWN https://t.co/Fqc7HGEFcj
— The Sports Place (@offsportsplace) January 20, 2026
Like Henry, receiving will never be the strength of his profile, but he'll be the goal-line back on every team he's ever on. I feel like he would have been in Seattle instead of Jadarian Price if he declared a year ago.
1.12 - Cam Coleman, WR, Texas
These last two receiver classes have been a bit lacking at the top, which is why many of us were excited that Jeremiah Smith and Cam Coleman, who posted 598 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman at Auburn, were looming.
Well, Coleman's career trajectory hasn't been linear. Whispers of overtaking Smith with a monstrous 2026 season alongside the aforementioned Manning have been dashed.
He's played more of a complementary role at Texas to Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley V, posting just a 25.2% target share and a pitiful 1.67 YPRR for a potential first-round pick.
Depending on who you ask, Arch might take that blame, but Coleman has struggled with multiple bad drops on walk-in touchdowns or big plays. He's balanced out a few in the other direction, but it's not the consistency you see from Smith, Duff, or Becker:
Cam Coleman was WIDEEEEE OPEN but dropped it 😬 https://t.co/YzVb2eIGRs
— The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) October 25, 2026
Coleman has probably fallen out of the top tier of receivers and toward a talented but unsettled second group. I just have a gut feeling the former five-star recruit lights up the combine, though.
Round 2
2.01 - Nick Marsh, WR, Indiana
Becker's less-renowned teammate is a burner, projecting to run in the 4.3-second range in the 40 at 6'3". Marsh has seven touchdowns in eight games for the Hoosiers -- and it should be eight if not for a toe on the line to wipe out a potential game-winner against Ohio State.
2.02 - Jayden Maiava, QB, USC
As my personal QB1 in the class, Maiava is working on a second straight campaign with an 82.0 QBR or better. He's completed 66.8% of his throws despite the Trojans' lofty pass rate (52.6%). He's had to carry a young receiving corps without Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane this year.
2.03 - Kewan Lacy, RB, Ole Miss
To many, Lacy was the RB1 (or right on Hardy's heels) in July. He battled an injured shoulder in last year's College Football Playoff, and it has been separated again in 2026. This looks like a talented player who unfortunately has to drop in the draft due to severe medical concerns.
2.04 - Bryant Wesco Jr., WR, Clemson
Clemson's quarterback position is a disaster, but Wesco is a glider who is dangerous in the open field. How many 6'2" guys do you know who return punts? The predraft process, like the Senior Bowl, will be pivotal given his limited opportunities to impress this year.
2.05 - Raleek Brown, RB, Texas
In addition to Hollywood Smothers, both Texas running backs could be drafted this year, but the NFL might prefer Brown's stocky, speedy frame. He lit up Ole Miss for 157 yards with Smothers sidelined. Projected to run in the low 4.3s, Bhayshul Tuten is an interesting comp here.
2.06 - Collin Dixon, WR, Illinois
Dixon is fourth in target share (39.1%) and receiving touchdowns (10) across FBS in a breakout senior campaign. The 6'1" gamer has a knack for acrobatic catches. Michael Wilson is an interesting comp for both his frame and inconsistent college production.
2.07 - Ryan Coleman-Williams, WR, Alabama
Thankfully, the prognosis on Coleman-Williams' meniscus injury sounds positive. His breakout freshman campaign has been followed by two inconsistent years with ball skills. But he has averaged 2.43 YPRR this year, an upgrade over a 2025 campaign in which he was benched.
2.08 - Ryan Wingo, WR, Texas
Of the Longhorns receivers, Wingo is the most interesting. He's densely built at 6'2" to mow through tackles on the perimeter for big plays. He's got three 30-plus-yard completions in 2026. I could see him being a workout warrior, but drops have certainly been an issue at times.
2.09 - Nate Frazier, RB, Georgia
Frazier's journey is not that of a Nick Chubb or James Cook III from UGA. He was benched in early 2025 for fumble issues, and he's battled a rib injury in 2026. He's an explosive, decisive runner who is averaging 6.6 YPC this year, but that version isn't always in the lineup.
2.10 - Jelani Thurman, TE, North Carolina
Entering the year, Thurman was seen as an elite blocker but a developmental receiving threat. He's seventh in the country in target share (28.6%) among tight ends and averaging a decent 1.88 YPRR with four touchdowns. This Belichick guy might not be bad at finding tight ends.
2.11 - Deuce Alexander, WR, Ole Miss
Chambliss' top target might be the most dangerous deep threat in the SEC, posting five receptions of at least 35 yards this year. Alexander is a gadget-speed threat who coordinators will love. He had 122 rushing yards in limited action a year ago. Rashid Shaheed is a no-brainer comp.
2.12 - Brendan Sorsby, QB, Texas Tech
If Sorsby had been given eligibility for a supplemental draft, teams were doing homework to spend a Day 2 pick on him, per The Athletic's Dane Brugler. If this quarterback class thins out as I expect, an organization will strongly consider his physical gifts. Overall character doesn't seem to be a concern.
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