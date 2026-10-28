Jaxson Hayes Carries Questionable Tag for Wednesday
Oct 28, 2026, 9:57 AM ETUtah Jazz center Jaxson Hayes (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs after missing Monday's loss to Memphis with right shoulder soreness. Utah is already without Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee), who will miss at least six weeks with a torn MCL, and Jusuf Nurkic (foot), leaving Hayes with a clear path to more work once healthy. The 26-year-old is averaging 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes through three games. If Hayes remains out, Mo Bamba should stay busy after posting 14 points, seven rebounds, and four blocks Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
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Kyrie Irving Questionable Against Thunder
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:45 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with left knee injury management, according to Grant Afseth. Irving sat out Saturday's loss to San Antonio on the second night of a back-to-back before returning for 33 minutes in Monday's win over Miami. He is averaging 19.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists through three appearances. Sergio de Larrea (knee) has already been ruled out, so Marcus Sasser could see more ball-handling work if Irving also sits. Cooper Flagg would also be a candidate for additional touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Grant Afseth
Ajay Mitchell Questionable Against Dallas
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:28 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Mitchell hurt his right ankle during Monday's win over Phoenix, where he scored a career-high 30 points on 10-for-16 shooting in his first start of the season. The third-year guard is averaging 16.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.8 assists through four games. With Jalen Williams (ankle) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) facing lengthy absences, Mitchell has a clear path to heavy minutes once healthy. If he sits Wednesday, Jared McCain and rookie Bennett Stirtz could take on more work with Alex Caruso (ankle) also unavailable.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Andrew Nembhard Could Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:20 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers after missing Monday's loss to Milwaukee. Indiana lists him with neck soreness, though head coach Rick Carlisle said Monday that Nembhard was also dealing with a back issue. The 26-year-old is averaging 16.0 points and 5.7 assists through three games while starting alongside Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring). Kelly Oubre Jr. replaced him in the starting five Monday, while Quenton Jackson picked up extra backcourt minutes. With Haliburton also questionable and T.J. McConnell (hamstring) out, another Nembhard absence would leave Indiana especially thin at guard.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Iffy for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:14 AM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with left hamstring tightness. The issue is a new concern after Haliburton played in each of Indiana's first four games following his return from a torn Achilles. He has looked sharp so far, averaging 21.8 points, 9.5 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. T.J. McConnell (hamstring) remains out, while Andrew Nembhard (neck) is also questionable, leaving Indiana thin in the backcourt. If Haliburton sits, Quenton Jackson could see more ball-handling work, while Pascal Siakam would be in line for a larger offensive role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Indiana Pacers
AJ Dybantsa Listed as Questionable Versus Cleveland
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:07 AM ETWashington Wizards forward AJ Dybantsa (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to Josh Robbins of The Athletic. The No. 1 overall pick has missed Washington's first four games since spraining his left ankle in the Oct. 16 preseason finale. Dybantsa averaged 12.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists across four preseason appearances and should have a sizable role once cleared. Kyshawn George has taken advantage of the extra opportunities, including 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and four blocks Saturday. Dybantsa's return would add another high-usage option and could trim some of George's touches.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Josh Robbins
Yaxel Lendeborg Questionable for Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 28, 2026, 9:01 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. The rookie was icing his left foot after erupting for 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in Monday's 134-114 win over Denver. Lendeborg said he tripped over another player's foot and was told the issue should not be serious. He has quickly become a major part of Golden State's offense, averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.0 steals through four games. If he sits, Brandin Podziemski could take on more scoring responsibility, while Gui Santos could see additional frontcourt minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Chet Holmgren to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:59 PM ETOklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks with right patellar tendinitis. It will be his second straight absence after averaging 12.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks through three games. Isaiah Hartenstein should continue to handle the bulk of the center minutes, while rookie Aday Mara is worth a look after posting 11 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 20 minutes against Phoenix. Kenrich Williams should also stay more involved in the frontcourt, but Mara's rebounding and shot-blocking give him the stronger short-term fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Clemente Almanza
Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:41 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks with low back soreness. It will be his first absence of the season after averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 58.1% shooting during Houston's 4-0 start. With Steven Adams (soleus) also sidelined, Clint Capela is in line for a much larger role at center, while Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. could pick up additional frontcourt work. Sengun's next chance to return comes Friday in Dallas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
Yves Missi Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a left knee bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since injuring his knee Friday against Utah and remains without a return timetable. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals against Indiana. Derik Queen has stepped up in his absence, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting Saturday in Denver. DeAndre Jordan should remain part of the center rotation, but Queen offers considerably more fantasy upside while Missi is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Branden Carlson Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:21 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Branden Carlson (concussion) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the first two games of the season in concussion protocol. The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Portland this summer after averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.6 minutes for Oklahoma City last season. Carlson finished that campaign with back-to-back double-doubles, but minutes could be difficult to find behind Portland's established frontcourt options. He may need an injury or rotation change before becoming relevant for fantasy purposes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Scoot Henderson Good to Go Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:16 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after dealing with left ankle soreness. The 22-year-old has come off the bench through Portland's first two games, averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 20.0 minutes while shooting 1-for-9 from three. Henderson averaged 14.2 points and 3.7 assists across 30 appearances last season, but a backcourt featuring Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, and Jrue Holiday leaves little room for a major fantasy role unless injuries open up more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Anthony Edwards Sidelined Until December
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:03 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (knee) will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee and miss up to two months, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The news comes one night after Edwards erupted for 47 points in an overtime loss to Cleveland, bringing his season average to 33.3 points through four games. Minnesota reportedly hopes to have the 25-year-old back sometime in December. LaMelo Ball should take on more of the creation burden, while Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga could see more shots. Ayo Dosunmu is a strong candidate to enter the starting five after averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 24 games with Minnesota last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Lauri Markkanen Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 4:48 PM ETAccording to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is considered day-to-day with a right wrist sprain. Markkanen sustained the injury in the first quarter of Monday's 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) expected to miss six to eight weeks, Utah's frontcourt rotation is suddenly depleted. If Markkanen misses time, Ace Bailey could see more scoring opportunities, while Mo Bamba and Kyle Filipowski could take on expanded frontcourt roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Marc Stein
Rui Hachimura Sidelined for Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 4:29 PM ETAccording to Joey Linn of SI.com, Los Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) did not practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Hachimura is dealing with left quad soreness after posting five points and grabbing four rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 loss to Oklahoma City. His next opportunity to return comes Friday against Minnesota. With Hachimura sidelined, Gradey Dick and Kobe Sanders could see increased playing time and a boost in fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Joey Linn
Ausar Thompson Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 4:04 PM ETCoty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports that Detroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (ankle) fully participated in Tuesday's shootaround ahead of the matchup against the New York Knicks. Thompson missed Sunday's 106-93 win over Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain, but his participation is an encouraging sign for his availability. If he remains sidelined, Isaiah Joe (hip), if cleared to play, and Javonte Green could see additional minutes, with Jalen Duren (hamstring) already out.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Coty M. Davis
Jaren Jackson Jr. Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 3:38 PM ETShams Charania of ESPN reports that Utah Jazz forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn MCL in his right knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Jackson did not return to Monday's 110-105 loss to Memphis after suffering the injury in the second quarter. The former Defensive Player of the Year joins Lauri Markkanen (wrist) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) on the sidelines. With Utah's frontcourt severely depleted, Mo Bamba could take on a much larger role after posting 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks Monday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Kawhi Leonard Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 3:26 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to swelling in his left knee. An MRI revealed no structural damage, per Charania. The 35-year-old will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program before being reevaluated in one week. With Leonard sidelined for an extended period, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles could see increased playing time and fantasy opportunities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Yaxel Lendeborg Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:54 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg erupted for a career-high 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in Monday's 134-114 win over the Denver Nuggets. The rookie shot 9-for-19 from the field and 12-for-13 at the line, becoming the first Warriors rookie since Stephen Curry in 2010 to post at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Lendeborg is now averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists through four games. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still sidelined, Lendeborg has quickly carved out a significant role and is giving Golden State little reason to scale it back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Maxime Raynaud Out at Least Two More Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:49 AM ETSacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (knee) will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks as he continues to recover from a right patellar subluxation suffered during the preseason. The 2025-26 All-Rookie Second Team selection averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 26.5 minutes as a rookie but remains without a firm return date. Precious Achiuwa should continue to handle the bulk of the backup-center work behind Domantas Sabonis after averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals through three games. Dylan Cardwell (calf) is also expected to miss at least another week, keeping Achiuwa's role intact for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Keegan Murray to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:43 AM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) has been diagnosed with left ankle capsulitis and will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The issue flared up in the same ankle that required arthroscopic surgery in May, and Murray has struggled through two games, averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting while going 0-for-7 from three. Precious Achiuwa should continue to benefit in his absence after starting Sunday and producing 12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 39 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein