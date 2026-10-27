Alperen Sengun Sidelined with Back Soreness Wednesday
Oct 27, 2026, 10:41 PM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's road game against the Milwaukee Bucks with low back soreness. It will be his first absence of the season after averaging 24.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists on 58.1% shooting during Houston's 4-0 start. With Steven Adams (soleus) also sidelined, Clint Capela is in line for a much larger role at center, while Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. could pick up additional frontcourt work. Sengun's next chance to return comes Friday in Dallas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory
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Yves Missi Remains Sidelined Wednesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:33 PM ETNew Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with a left knee bone bruise. Missi has been sidelined since injuring his knee Friday against Utah and remains without a return timetable. The 22-year-old opened the season with 13 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, three blocks, and two steals against Indiana. Derik Queen has stepped up in his absence, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds on 6-for-10 shooting Saturday in Denver. DeAndre Jordan should remain part of the center rotation, but Queen offers considerably more fantasy upside while Missi is sidelined.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Rod Walker
Branden Carlson Available for Season Debut on Tuesday
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:21 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers center Branden Carlson (concussion) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after missing the first two games of the season in concussion protocol. The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with Portland this summer after averaging 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.6 blocks in 11.6 minutes for Oklahoma City last season. Carlson finished that campaign with back-to-back double-doubles, but minutes could be difficult to find behind Portland's established frontcourt options. He may need an injury or rotation change before becoming relevant for fantasy purposes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Scoot Henderson Good to Go Against Lakers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:16 PM ETPortland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers after dealing with left ankle soreness. The 22-year-old has come off the bench through Portland's first two games, averaging 9.5 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 20.0 minutes while shooting 1-for-9 from three. Henderson averaged 14.2 points and 3.7 assists across 30 appearances last season, but a backcourt featuring Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, and Jrue Holiday leaves little room for a major fantasy role unless injuries open up more minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Trail Blazers PR
Anthony Edwards Sidelined Until December
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 10:03 PM ETMinnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (knee) will undergo an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee and miss up to two months, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The news comes one night after Edwards erupted for 47 points in an overtime loss to Cleveland, bringing his season average to 33.3 points through four games. Minnesota reportedly hopes to have the 25-year-old back sometime in December. LaMelo Ball should take on more of the creation burden, while Jaden McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga could see more shots. Ayo Dosunmu is a strong candidate to enter the starting five after averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists in 24 games with Minnesota last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Lauri Markkanen Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 4:48 PM ETAccording to NBA reporter Marc Stein, Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) is considered day-to-day with a right wrist sprain. Markkanen sustained the injury in the first quarter of Monday's 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. With Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) expected to miss six to eight weeks, Utah's frontcourt rotation is suddenly depleted. If Markkanen misses time, Ace Bailey could see more scoring opportunities, while Mo Bamba and Kyle Filipowski could take on expanded frontcourt roles.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Marc Stein
Rui Hachimura Sidelined for Wednesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 4:29 PM ETAccording to Joey Linn of SI.com, Los Angeles Clippers forward Rui Hachimura (quadriceps) did not practice Tuesday and has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against his former team, the Los Angeles Lakers. Hachimura is dealing with left quad soreness after posting five points and grabbing four rebounds across 29 minutes in Sunday's 108-101 loss to Oklahoma City. His next opportunity to return comes Friday against Minnesota. With Hachimura sidelined, Gradey Dick and Kobe Sanders could see increased playing time and a boost in fantasy value.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Joey Linn
Ausar Thompson Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 4:04 PM ETCoty M. Davis of The Detroit News reports that Detroit Pistons guard/forward Ausar Thompson (ankle) fully participated in Tuesday's shootaround ahead of the matchup against the New York Knicks. Thompson missed Sunday's 106-93 win over Philadelphia due to a right ankle sprain, but his participation is an encouraging sign for his availability. If he remains sidelined, Isaiah Joe (hip), if cleared to play, and Javonte Green could see additional minutes, with Jalen Duren (hamstring) already out.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Coty M. Davis
Jaren Jackson Jr. Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 3:38 PM ETShams Charania of ESPN reports that Utah Jazz forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn MCL in his right knee and is expected to miss six to eight weeks. Jackson did not return to Monday's 110-105 loss to Memphis after suffering the injury in the second quarter. The former Defensive Player of the Year joins Lauri Markkanen (wrist) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) on the sidelines. With Utah's frontcourt severely depleted, Mo Bamba could take on a much larger role after posting 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks Monday.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Kawhi Leonard Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Andrew Lennox
Andrew Lennox
Oct 27, 2026, 3:26 PM ETAccording to ESPN's Shams Charania, Toronto Raptors guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (knee) is expected to miss multiple weeks due to swelling in his left knee. An MRI revealed no structural damage, per Charania. The 35-year-old will undergo a treatment and rehabilitation program before being reevaluated in one week. With Leonard sidelined for an extended period, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles could see increased playing time and fantasy opportunities.--Andrew Lennox
Source: Shams Charania
Yaxel Lendeborg Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:54 AM ETGolden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg erupted for a career-high 31 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists in Monday's 134-114 win over the Denver Nuggets. The rookie shot 9-for-19 from the field and 12-for-13 at the line, becoming the first Warriors rookie since Stephen Curry in 2010 to post at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Lendeborg is now averaging 21.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists through four games. With Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) still sidelined, Lendeborg has quickly carved out a significant role and is giving Golden State little reason to scale it back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NBA
Maxime Raynaud Out at Least Two More Weeks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:49 AM ETSacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (knee) will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks as he continues to recover from a right patellar subluxation suffered during the preseason. The 2025-26 All-Rookie Second Team selection averaged 12.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 26.5 minutes as a rookie but remains without a firm return date. Precious Achiuwa should continue to handle the bulk of the backup-center work behind Domantas Sabonis after averaging 13.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals through three games. Dylan Cardwell (calf) is also expected to miss at least another week, keeping Achiuwa's role intact for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Keegan Murray to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:43 AM ETSacramento Kings forward Keegan Murray (ankle) has been diagnosed with left ankle capsulitis and will be re-evaluated in 10 to 14 days, according to NBA reporter Marc Stein. The issue flared up in the same ankle that required arthroscopic surgery in May, and Murray has struggled through two games, averaging 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds on 29.4% shooting while going 0-for-7 from three. Precious Achiuwa should continue to benefit in his absence after starting Sunday and producing 12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and three blocks in 39 minutes.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Marc Stein
Sergio de Larrea Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:33 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard Sergio de Larrea (knee) did not return to Monday's 113-109 win over the Miami Heat after suffering a right knee strain in the second quarter. The 20-year-old was injured while trying to corral an inbound pass and finished with one rebound and one assist in six minutes. The setback comes two days after de Larrea erupted for 21 points on 9-for-15 shooting against San Antonio. Walter Clayton Jr. took advantage of the extra backcourt opportunity Monday, posting 15 points, four rebounds and four assists in 17 minutes. Another de Larrea absence Wednesday against Oklahoma City would give Clayton a chance to stick in the backup point guard mix.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mavs PR
Alex Caruso Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:26 AM ETOklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso (ankle) did not return to Monday's 125-114 win over the Phoenix Suns after suffering a right ankle sprain. The 32-year-old was injured when Dillon Brooks came down on his ankle late in the second quarter and finished with nine points, two rebounds, and three assists in nine minutes while going 3-for-5 from three. With Jalen Williams (ankle, fibula) and Cason Wallace (shoulder) already sidelined, Oklahoma City's perimeter depth is getting tested. Bennett Stirtz and Josh Dix both logged more than 20 minutes Monday and could stay in the rotation if Caruso misses Wednesday's game in Dallas.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Brett Siegel
Jaren Jackson Jr. Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:15 AM ETUtah Jazz forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) did not return to Monday's 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies after suffering a right knee injury in the second quarter. Jackson went down when Ty Jerome fell into his leg and finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists in 10 minutes. The former Defensive Player of the Year will undergo an MRI Tuesday after opening the season with averages of 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds. With Lauri Markkanen (wrist) and Jusuf Nurkic (foot) also sidelined, Mo Bamba could take on a much larger role after posting 14 points, seven rebounds and four blocks Monday.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Lauri Markkanen Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 27, 2026, 9:07 AM ETUtah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (wrist) did not return to Monday's 110-105 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies after injuring his right wrist in the first quarter. Markkanen's arm got caught between Jaren Jackson Jr. (knee) and Cameron Boozer, ending his night with two points in six minutes. Head coach Will Hardy said the 29-year-old will undergo imaging Tuesday, leaving his status for Wednesday against San Antonio uncertain. Ace Bailey should see more scoring opportunities if Markkanen misses time after posting 17 points and 10 rebounds Monday, while Mo Bamba could also stay heavily involved after a 14-point, four-block performance.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Utah Jazz
Cameron Johnson to Miss Second Straight Game
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 9:23 PM ETDenver Nuggets forward Cam Johnson (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors with a right ankle sprain. Johnson will miss his second straight contest after exiting the season opener against Oklahoma City, and the 30-year-old also dealt with right ankle inflammation late last season. Bryce Hopkins started in his place Saturday, but Trevon Brazile made the stronger case for an extra run with 17 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes off the bench. With Alpha Diallo (wrist) also sidelined, Brazile should stay firmly in Denver's rotation while Johnson is out.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Denver Nuggets
Charles Bassey Available Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:53 PM ETGolden State Warriors center Charles Bassey (knee) is available for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson. Bassey made a strong impression in his season debut Saturday, finishing with 10 points and seven rebounds in 13 minutes against Phoenix. The 25-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks in 20.1 minutes across five games with Golden State last season. His path to a bigger workload is still crowded with Al Horford back and Graham Ike coming off a strong outing, but Kristaps Porzingis (illness) remaining away from the team leaves Bassey with a chance to stay involved.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Brandon Williams Good to Go in Denver
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:46 PM ETGolden State Warriors guard Brandon Williams (back) is available for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets after carrying a probable tag for left lower-back soreness, NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson reports. The 26-year-old made the most of a spot start Saturday in Phoenix, finishing with 20 points, three rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 24 minutes. Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski return Monday, which should send Williams to the bench and tighten his path to minutes alongside De'Anthony Melton. His strong showing Saturday does make him a name to remember whenever Golden State's backcourt is shorthanded.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Gui Santos Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Oct 26, 2026, 8:39 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward Gui Santos (knee) is good to go for Monday's game against the Denver Nuggets, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Santos was listed questionable with left knee tendinitis after exiting Saturday's loss to Phoenix in the third quarter, though he described the issue afterward as a minor tweak. With Draymond Green back in the lineup, Santos could shift to the bench, but Jimmy Butler III (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) remain sidelined, keeping minutes available on the wing. Santos averaged 14.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.2 steals across 30 starts last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Luca Evans