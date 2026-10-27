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Bowen Byram Remains Out Against Kings

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Oct 27, 2026, 6:52 PM ET

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Bowen Byram (upper body) will miss a fifth straight game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Kings, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports. While Byram was initially labeled as day-to-day when he exited the lineup due to an upper-body injury, it's been two weeks since he last played. Byram wore a non-contact jersey during the morning skate, so he still has hurdles to clear before he's available. The Blackhawks invested heavily in Byram, but they haven't seen much return. He has recorded one assist, five SOG, nine blocks, and two hits in six games this season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Mark Lazerus
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:45 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) is available on Tuesday against Boston, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He was initially expected to miss a fifth consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. It remains to be seen whether the Hurricanes will throw Jankowski straight back into action. Before being knocked out of the lineup. Jankowski put together a league-best six-game goal streak. He has seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. While Jankowski has been in superb goal-scoring form so far, he is unlikely to keep it going. The 32-year-old has reached double figures in goals only four times in the NHL.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Walt Ruff
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:32 PM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Dante Fabbro (hand) will make his season debut on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports. The Blue Jackets started the campaign without Fabbro after he broke his hand in the team's preseason opener. Fabbro's return will help Columbus clean up its defensive issues. Last season, he averaged 1.6 blocks per game. Offensively, Fabbro produced five goals and six assists in 74 games. Because of his limited offensive upside, Fabbro isn't a recommended fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aaron Portzline
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:26 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Cam York (upper body) was activated from Injured Reserve and will return from an eight-game absence on Tuesday against Columbus. In a corresponding move, the team placed Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) on Injured Reserve. With Ristolainen out, Oliver Bonk is set to continue in a larger role. York will enter the lineup on the third defensive pairing and will skate with the second power-play unit. So far this season, York has been a non-factor offensively, going scoreless in five games. He's averaging two blocks and one hit per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:20 PM ET

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart (undisclosed) is uncertain to dress for Tuesday's clash against Ottawa after he was hurt during the morning skate. Golden Knights head coach Ryan Craig has named Adin Hill the starter, saying Hart was being evaluated. Hart has gone 4-3-1 this season, allowing 2.76 goals with a .889 save percentage. Hill has won four of his five starts, so he isn't a bad alternative for the Golden Knights, who are -156 favorites for the game. The Senators have a mediocre scoring record and are vulnerable, with their No. 1 option, Linus Ullmark (lower body), also out of commission.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 6:10 PM ET

New Jersey Devils goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will make his team debut on Tuesday against Dallas, ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports. The 2025 MVP is ready to suit up four days after being acquired from the Winnipeg Jets. Hellebuyck saw plenty of the Stars when he was in the Western Conference, posting a 14-12-6 record in 32 games. Dallas is riding a five-game winning streak, so this will likely be a tough night for Hellebuyck, even though Glen Gulutzan's team has averaged only 2.82 goals per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:57 AM ET

Calgary Flames winger Matvei Gridin tallied a game-high three points as the team crushed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Monday. Gridin had two goals in the game, including a power-play marker. He's the first Flames player in eight years to record three-plus points in a game at age 20 or younger. Flames fans will be excited about what Gridin has brought to the table recently, and fantasy managers should start taking note. The Russian winger has posted back-to-back multi-point games, becoming Calgary's top goal-scorer with four goals. In 11 games, he's also contributed four assists. Gridin will attempt to extend his multi-point streak in a favorable matchup against the Oilers' leaky defense on Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:47 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty had an enjoyable night at Madison Square Garden on Monday, logging a goal and two assists in a 6-3 victory over the New York Rangers. Before Monday night, Doughty hadn't recorded any points in eight games. His offensive production nosedived in 2025-26, and Doughty has continued to struggle this season. The Kings captain has seen his workload reduced to 21 minutes per game, so fantasy managers banking on a bounce-back season from Doughty may have to move on.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Michal Postava had 25 saves to record a 4-3 shootout victory against the Edmonton Oilers in his first career start on Monday. He became only the third netminder in NHL history to win his first career start against a team that boasted the league's top two scorers. Neither Connor McDavid nor Leon Draisaitl scored on Monday, and Postava denied both during the shootout. Postava earned an opportunity to play with Daniil Tarasov (undisclosed) out. With No. 1 goaltender John Gibson struggling, the 24-year-old may see more action in the upcoming games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot (upper body) practiced at full capacity Monday, setting him up for a potential return to the lineup in Tuesday's matchup with Vegas. Chabot has missed three games due to an upper-body injury. He was initially expected to miss up to two weeks, so seeing Chabot in a regular jersey on Monday was a welcome sight for Ottawa. Chabot has made an impact on both ends of the ice, recording four points (one goal, three assists), 19 SOG, and 24 blocks in nine games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:19 AM ET

Toronto Maple Leafs winger Kirill Marchenko (lower body) exited early Monday after sustaining an injury in a 5-2 loss to Calgary. Early in the second period, Marchenko took an awkward fall after tangling with Flames forward Yegor Sharangovich and sustained a lower-body injury. Marchenko has been a great addition to the Maple Leafs' squad, averaging a point per game through 14 appearances. He has six goals and eight assists. If Marchenko has to miss time, Gavin McKenna could receive a new opportunity in the top six.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 27, 2026, 9:12 AM ET

Edmonton Oilers winger Zach Hyman (head) exited Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit in the second period. Edmonton lost Hyman after he absorbed a hit from Red Wings defenseman Andreas Englund. Hyman's head hit the glass hard, and he appeared dazed. The 34-year-old has already missed six games this season due to injury. Despite playing on the NHL's highest-scoring team, Hyman has managed only one goal and no assists in six outings. We should know more about Hyman's injury ahead of Wednesday's matchup with Calgary.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:56 PM ET

Buffalo Sabres center Jiri Kulich (face) is in concussion protocol, Justin Alpert of the Sabres' official site reports. He took a puck to the face in Friday's practice and sat out Saturday's tilt against Washington. It's unclear when Kulich can rejoin the action, as he hasn't joined the team for a four-game road trip. Kulich has chipped in with one goal and two assists in eight games this season. He collected two of his points in the first three games of the season, making Kulich unreliable on the offensive end.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Justin Alpert
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:42 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) won't play on Tuesday night against the Boston Bruins, Peter Dewar of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Jankowski strung together a six-game goal streak before suffering a lower-body injury and dropping out of the lineup. Tuesday's matchup will mark his fifth consecutive absence. Generally, Jankowski isn't known for offensive production, but he has tallied seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. His next opportunity to return will be on Thursday against Columbus.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Peter Dewar
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:36 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes left wing Taylor Hall (upper body) was removed from Injured Reserve on Monday, paving the way for him to return to action in Tuesday's contest against Boston. "I think I'll be in tomorrow, barring anything unexpected," said Hall, who has missed five games due to an upper-body injury. Before the injury, Hall played well, posting three goals and two assists in eight outings. Hall is expected to have a role on the second power-play unit and will skate on the third line alongside Jordan Martinook and Seth Jarvis. This will be a new spot for the former MVP, who has spent a lot of time with Logan Stankoven and Jackson Blake.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:30 PM ET

Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) will be out for at least two weeks. On Saturday against Anaheim, Ristolainen returned from an upper-body injury that cost him nine games, but he's set for another spell on the sidelines after aggravating it. Ristolainen has recorded one goal, five SOG, seven blocks, and seven hits in four appearances this season. With Cam York (upper body) also out, Oliver Bonk has taken on a top-pairing role on defense. Bonk has seen moderate success, notching three assists in the last three games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:22 PM ET

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner (personal) practiced on Monday, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Last week, Marner missed a pair of games due to the birth of his second son. Marner has averaged over a point per game in 2026-27, and this might give him another boost. He has finished on the score sheet in each of his last seven appearances, posting 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) in 11 games this campaign. Marner is expected to return to action on Tuesday night when the Golden Knights host Ottawa.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Danny Webster
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:16 PM ET

Calgary Flames center Mikael Backlund (upper body) is a game-time decision for Monday's contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flames captain has missed two games with an upper-body injury. He wore a regular jersey during Monday's morning skate, an encouraging sign for his return. Backlund has tallied one goal and one assist in eight games this season. The Swedish veteran is expected to improve his output going forward, as he's regularly averaged at least 0.5 points per game during his 19-year NHL career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 26, 2026, 6:09 PM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (upper body) has been ruled out for Monday's clash against the New York Rangers, and the team has placed him on Injured Reserve. He will miss action for the second time this season after sitting out three games with an undisclosed injury in mid-October. Health issues have limited Zuccarello to six outings in his first year in Los Angeles. He has no goals and one assist. Zuccarello has been a consistent offensive threat in the NHL, but he can't find any rhythm when he's in and out of the lineup.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Oct 26, 2026, 10:55 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche winger Artturi Lehkonen took his point streak to seven games on Sunday, scoring the team's first goal in a 6-2 loss to Nashville. Only Edmonton's Connor McDavid (11 games) and Evan Bouchard (8) have had a longer point streak this season. Lehkonen's prolific run includes a three-game goal streak. Ranking third in the league in goals, Lehkonen is in the form of his life. He has posted 14 points (10 goals, four assists) in 12 games. At best, Lehkonen has been a 50-point guy in the NHL, so he's unlikely to maintain his scoring rate until the end of the season. But he's a very appealing fantasy option right now.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Oct 26, 2026, 10:43 AM ET

Nashville Predators center Ryan O'Reilly was the main man in Sunday's matchup with Colorado, recording two goals and two assists in a 6-2 victory. He finished with three power-play points. Nashville ranks third in power-play efficiency, which adds fantasy appeal for its players. O'Reilly is part of a well-functioning top line in Nashville. He has six goals and six assists in 11 outings. Half of his points (6), including four goals, have come with the man advantage. While O'Reilly has averaged over a point per game this season, he could have trouble contributing offensively in Tuesday's clash against the Islanders, who are fourth in the league with an 86.1 percent penalty kill.--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Bowen Byram

Remains Out Against Kings
Mark Jankowski

Available Tuesday
Dante Fabbro

Making Season Debut Against Flyers
Cam York

Returns to Action Tuesday
Carter Hart

Suffers Injury During Morning Skate
Connor Hellebuyck

Set for Devils Debut Tuesday
DeForest Buckner

49ers Reunite With DeForest Buckner, Acquire him From Colts
Lamar Jackson

Expected to Return in Week 8
Lauri Markkanen

Day-To-Day With Wrist Sprain
Rui Hachimura

Sidelined for Wednesday
Matthew Golden

Remains a Non-Participant in Practice on Tuesday
Ausar Thompson

Participates in Shootaround on Tuesday
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Out 6-8 Weeks With Torn MCL
Kawhi Leonard

Could Miss Multiple Weeks
Jonathan Taylor

Colts Don't Seem Likely to Trade Jonathan Taylor
Robert Gasser

Picks Up Quality Start in Game 3 Win Over Rays
Quenton Nelson

Seahawks Acquire Guard Quenton Nelson From the Colts
Saquon Barkley

Not Worried About his Back Injury
Matvei Gridin

Leads the Way in Win Over Maple Leafs
Yaxel Lendeborg

Erupts for Career-High 31 Points
Maxime Raynaud

Out at Least Two More Weeks
Drew Doughty

Ends Dry Spell With Three-Point Performance
Keegan Murray

to be Re-Evaluated in 10 to 14 Days
Michal Postava

Celebrates Special Win in First Start
Sergio de Larrea

Exits Monday's Win with Knee Strain
Thomas Chabot

Nearing Return
Alex Caruso

Leaves Game Early with Ankle Injury
Kirill Marchenko

Exits Early Monday Due to Lower-Body Injury
Jaren Jackson Jr.

Exits Monday's Loss with Right-Knee Injury
Zach Hyman

Suffers Head Injury Monday
Lauri Markkanen

Exits with Right-Wrist Injury
Pierceson Coody

Not Getting the Fall Swing Results
Kevin Roy

a Question Mark at the Vidanta World Mexico Open
Harry Hall

Returns to Mexico After Good Result in Utah
Joel Dahmen

Still Struggling with Mexico Up Next
Blades Brown

Set for Another Consistent Result in Mexico
Saquon Barkley

Suffers Compensatory Back Injury on Monday Night
Jackson Chourio

Leads Charge in Game 3 Blowout With Four Hits
CeeDee Lamb

Shines on Monday Night With Two-Touchdown Performance
Javonte Williams

Gets Going With 155 Yards and TD Against Eagles
Cameron Johnson

to Miss Second Straight Game
Charles Bassey

Available Against Nuggets
Brandon Williams

Good to Go in Denver
Gui Santos

Cleared to Play Against Nuggets
James Conner

Could "Potentially" Play This Year
Isaiah Stewart

Good to Go in Utah
Deebo Samuel Sr.

has a Chance to Return in Week 9
Jaxson Hayes

Will Sit Monday Versus Grizzlies
Jalen Suggs

to be Re-Evaluated in Two Weeks
Cason Wallace

Likely Sidelined for Most of the Season
Jalen Williams

Likely Out for the Season
De'Zhaun Stribling

on Track to Return in December
Mike Evans

has a Chance to Return After Bye Week
Christian McCaffrey

has Mild Hamstring Strain, Should be Ready for Week 9
Saquon Barkley

Active on Monday Night
Jiri Kulich

in Concussion Protocol
Mark Jankowski

to Remain Out Against Bruins
Taylor Hall

Expects to Play Tuesday
Rasmus Ristolainen

Suffers New Injury Blow
Mitch Marner

Returns to Practice Monday
Mikael Backlund

a Game-Time Call Against Maple Leafs
Mats Zuccarello

Placed on Injured Reserve
Washington Commanders

Dan Quinn on the Hot Seat in Washington
Matthew Golden

Estimated as DNP on Monday
Max Homa

Continuing to Put Reps in Ahead of 2027
Jeremiyah Love

to Practice on Wednesday
Ben Griffin

Looks to Follow up on Near Miss From Last Season
Ladd McConkey

Present at Monday's Practice
Terrance Ferguson

Rams Undecided on if Terrance Ferguson Will Practice This Week
Saquon Barkley

"Feels Good Enough" to Play on Monday Night
Francisco Lindor

Wins 2026 Roberto Clemente Award
Artturi Lehkonen

Stretches Point Streak to Seven Games
Ryan O'Reilly

Amasses Four Points Against Avalanche
Wyndham Clark

Looking to Bounce Back This Week at Vidanta Vallarta
Jacob Misiorowski

Picks Up Win in Game 1 of World Series
Steven Kwan

Could Be on the Trade Block this Winter
Andrés Muñoz

Andres Munoz's 2027 Option Likely to be Picked Up by the M's
Brandon Woodruff

Included on World Series Roster
Nick Martinez

to Start Game 1 of World Series Against Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Have Options to Start Game 1 of World Series
Los Angeles Angels

Kurt Suzuki Won't Return as Angels' Manager in 2027
Chicago White Sox

Roch Cholowsky Progressing Well from Wrist Injury
Shohei Ohtani

Surgery Not on the Table for Shohei Ohtani, Expected to Pitch in 2027
Brandon Woodruff

Unlikely to Return for World Series
Dalton Rushing

Undergoing Elbow Surgery, Facing Nine-Month Recovery
New York Yankees

Brian Cashman Agrees to New Contract With Yankees
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