Jared Spurgeon Exits Early Versus Mammoth

Oct 27, 2026, 6:45 PM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Mark Jankowski (lower body) is available on Tuesday against Boston, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. He was initially expected to miss a fifth consecutive game due to a lower-body injury. It remains to be seen whether the Hurricanes will throw Jankowski straight back into action. Before being knocked out of the lineup, Jankowski put together a league-best six-game goal streak. He has seven points (six goals, one assist) in nine games this season. While Jankowski has been in superb goal-scoring form so far, he is unlikely to keep it going. The 32-year-old has reached double figures in goals only four times in the NHL.