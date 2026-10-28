Fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em lineups advice for the Panthers vs. Packers Thursday game in Week 8 2026. NFL matchups analysis and TNF starts/sits for Week 8.
The Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers kick off Week 8 on Thursday Night Football in a matchup featuring two offenses with plenty of fantasy-relevant players, and both coming off a loss. Green Bay enters as a 3.5-point home favorite, but Carolina has exciting young weapons who could make this game interesting, particularly Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, and Chuba Hubbard.
The Packers have a strong group of fantasy stars, led by Jordan Love, Josh Jacobs, and a roster of star receivers. Matthew Golden and Christian Watson have both had massive games, while Tucker Kraft had his 2026 breakout game last week. Even after the Panthers underperformed last week, this game has a solid 47.5-point implied total.
I will bring you Thursday Night Football analysis all season, focusing on who to start, who is on the fence, and who should find the bench. Let's dive into this Week 8 matchup in Green Bay. You can also check out our main Week 8 rankings for all other players. Good luck in Week 8, RotoBallers!Bookmark our updated and revamped fantasy football rankings portal for all league formats!
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Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers
Thursday, October 29, 8:15 p.m. ET
Notable Injuries:
- Jonathon Brooks (RB, CAR) - Core - OUT
- Xavier Legette (WR, CAR) - Knee - OUT
- Skyy Moore (WR, GB) - Ankle - OUT
- Matthew Golden (WR, GB) - Shoulder/Foot - QUESTIONABLE
Panthers vs. Packers Matchup Breakdown
Carolina's offense revolves around Hubbard and McMillan, who provide the Panthers with two reliable options in the running and passing games. Bryce Young's inconsistency remains a concern, but the Panthers should have opportunities to move the football against Green Bay, particularly if they can establish Hubbard early. A big game from Jalen Coker would be icing on the cake.
McMillan is the clear centerpiece of Carolina's passing attack, while Coker and Darren Waller offer some appeal to help with bye weeks. The challenge will be generating enough passing volume to support multiple receivers, particularly if Young struggles with Green Bay's pass rush as he did against Tampa Bay.
Get those goosebumps every time
🎟️: https://t.co/hzoj50n5l8 https://t.co/OkLbh59gJ9
— Green Bay Packers (@packers) October 27, 2026
Green Bay has a much more balanced collection of fantasy weapons. Jacobs is back and is now immediately the focal point of the running game, but Love has awesome receiving options, including Golden, Watson, and Kraft. Golden's emergence this year gives the Packers another explosive playmaker, and Love has been looking his way frequently.
The Packers are favored by 3.5 points, and the 47.5-point total suggests oddsmakers expect both offenses to step up. This won't be a 40-7 blowout with one team unable to score. Carolina will need to avoid falling behind early, but this matchup has enough offensive talent to provide a lot of fantasy goodness.
Must-Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Chuba Hubbard (RB, CAR)
Hubbard has averaged approximately 18 PPR points per game while playing around 78% of Carolina's offensive snaps, including more than 90% s couple times. That's the kind of workload fantasy managers want, especially against a Green Bay defense that has allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to opposing running backs. Hubbard remains a strong RB2 with RB1 upside.
Tetairoa McMillan (WR, CAR)
McMillan has drawn 25.6% of Carolina's targets while averaging 16.2 PPR points per game. He's clearly Bryce Young's preferred option, and Green Bay has surrendered the 10th-most fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. McMillan's volume gives him a floor as a WR2, even if Carolina struggles offensively, but we've seen him be at the top of all wide receivers in a week as well.
Jordan Love (QB, GB)
Love is averaging about 18.4 fantasy points per game, and the Packers have an implied team total of 25.5 points Thursday night. With Watson, Golden, and Kraft providing multiple dangerous receiving options, Love has a good opportunity to throw multiple touchdowns, which he has done in six of seven weeks this season. He's a solid QB1 against Carolina.
Josh Jacobs (RB, GB)
Jacobs came into his first game and immediately handled 16 touches, 91 yards, and a touchdown. Carolina has allowed the second-most fantasy points to opposing running backs, about 28.2 PPR points per game. With Green Bay favored at home, Jacobs should have plenty of opportunities to pile up carries and find the end zone.
Matthew Golden (WR, GB)
Golden is coming off a game in which he earned 12 targets and turned them into six catches, his third game in a row with six grabs. However, shoulder and foot injuries have kept him off the Packers' practice reports early in the week. Assuming he's healthy enough to play without restrictions, Golden has WR1/WR2 upside against Carolina.
Matthew Golden "Working Through it" Before Thursday's Game
https://t.co/8EdInK7d9C
— RotoBaller NFL (@RotoBallerNFL) October 27, 2026
Christian Watson (WR, GB)
Watson has averaged approximately 18.5 PPR points per game while getting a 21.3% target share this season. Carolina has allowed the seventh-fewest fantasy points to opposing wide receivers, but Watson's combination of meaningful volume and explosive-play potential makes him difficult to bench. He's a strong WR2 who can make a big play at any time.
Tucker Kraft (TE, GB)
Kraft finally delivered a big fantasy performance in Week 7, catching four of six targets for 48 yards and a touchdown against Detroit. He had a TE6 finish, and he has now drawn at least five targets in six consecutive games. Kraft has finally established a reliable role in Green Bay's passing attack and remains a solid TE1 against Carolina.
Possible Starts for Fantasy Football Lineups
Bryce Young (QB, CAR)
Young had a miserable Week 7 against Tampa Bay, but he had scored at least 19.8 points in four of his previous five starts. Green Bay presents a difficult matchup, ranking fifth against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy points allowed. Young is a risky QB2 with some streaming appeal in deeper leagues and 2QB leagues. But he's not a starter for me in most standard leagues.
Four takeaways from Tuesday, including Bryce Young shaking up his routine, stopping Christian Watson, and more
https://t.co/pDVb4sOu4O
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 28, 2026
Jalen Coker (WR, CAR)
Coker caught just one pass for nine yards against Tampa Bay, although Carolina's blowout loss limited his chances. He played 86% of the offensive snaps through three quarters before sitting out the fourth. Coker scored 15.7 PPR points in Week 6 and has demonstrated some fantasy upside with huge games early in the season, but his shoulder injury should give us some pause.
Darren Waller (TE, CAR)
Waller salvaged his Week 7 performance with a 50-yard touchdown reception, finishing with 11.5 PPR points despite drawing only two targets. He played 60% of Carolina's snaps before the fourth quarter, suggesting he's still getting significant playing time compared to the other tight ends. Waller has touchdown upside, but his limited opportunities make him a risky TE1 against Green Bay.
Consider Sitting for Fantasy Football Lineups
David Moore (WR, CAR)
Moore played just 13 offensive snaps against Tampa Bay and failed to catch his only target. McMillan and Coker both played more than 65% of the snaps despite sitting out the fourth quarter. Moore simply isn't seeing enough opportunities to justify a fantasy start, even in deeper leagues.
Tommy Tremble (TE, CAR)
Tremble caught one pass for eight yards on two targets against Tampa Bay, playing 48% of Carolina's offensive snaps. Waller played 60% of the snaps through three quarters in a blowout and caught a long 50-yard touchdown, limiting Tremble's fantasy appeal. With Waller clearly playing as the TE1, Tremble is a desperation streaming option at best.
MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson (RBs, GB)
Lloyd had six carries for 20 yards and caught two passes for 15 yards against Detroit, finishing with 5.5 PPR points. Meanwhile, Jacobs scored 20.1 PPR points in his first game back and remains the centerpiece of Green Bay's backfield. Johnson is even further down the pecking order with Jacobs back. Neither is a viable fantasy starter when Jacobs is around.
Savion Williams (WR, GB)
Williams had three catches for 47 yards on three targets against Detroit and added two carries for four yards, finishing with 8.1 PPR points. That's an encouraging game, but Watson and Golden combined for 20 targets in the same game, so Williams is an afterthought. With Tucker Kraft coming back around as well, Williams is nowhere near fantasy-relevant.
Kirksey’s Thursday Night Football Picks
Current Spread: GB -3.5
Over/Under: 47.5
Green Bay enters Thursday night coming off a disappointing 20-17 loss to Detroit, while Carolina was blown out 43-13 by Tampa Bay in Week 7. Neither team is coming into this game with much momentum, but the Packers have the more dependable offense and home-field advantage on a short week.
The biggest advantage for Green Bay could be the suddenly-better running game. Carolina has struggled badly against opposing running backs, and Jacobs is perfectly capable of taking over a game and is fresh for 2026. If the Packers establish him early, it should open opportunities for Love to attack downfield with Watson and Golden.
Carolina should also be able to move the football. Hubbard has a favorable matchup, and McMillan is capable of exploiting Green Bay's secondary. However, Young will need to protect the football, especially with the Panthers dealing with some injuries along their offensive line.
The 47.5-point total seems about right given the offensive talent on both sides, but I'm a little concerned about Carolina's ability to keep pace if Green Bay gets a big early lead. I expect Jacobs to have a big night, and Love should do enough to give the Packers a comfortable home victory.
I'll take Green Bay to win 31-21, covering the 3.5-point spread and pushing the total over.
The Pick: GB -3.5, OVER 47.5
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