Quincy's NFL Week 8 power rankings. Where does each team stand ahead of Week 8? Read the updated power rankings featuring the San Francisco 49ers and more.
Week 7 in the NFL was quite a treat. Several teams, such as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks, may have turned around their fortunes. Others, such as the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans, suffered bad losses. It was all to be expected for a week in the NFL.
Divisional races are beginning to get interesting. There are only a few teams that have been able to separate themselves with commanding leads. Otherwise, most of the divisions around the league are at least a two- or three-team race. It will make for an exciting finish to the season if circumstances continue to trend this way.
With Week 7 now in the books, it is time to look ahead to Week 8. We are reaching the halfway point of a football season that feels like it is just getting started. With several teams moving up and down the power rankings this week, let's dive in.Be sure to check all of our fantasy football rankings:
- Overall fantasy football rankings
- Running back (RB) rankings
- Wide receiver (WR) rankings
- Quarterback (QB) rankings
- Tight end (TE) rankings
- Defense (D/ST) rankings
- Kicker (K) rankings
- FLEX rankings
- Dynasty rankings
No. 32 - Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers are the final winless team in the league. It does not seem like things will get any better in the coming weeks unless this team finds some answers during the bye week.
No. 31 - Tennessee Titans
Tennessee looked like it was on its way to a second straight win, but somehow the Browns found a way to win their fifth game of the season. However, there was a lot to like in Week 7 for the Titans. Cam Ward is beginning to look like a player on the rise.
No. 30 - New York Jets
The Jets allowed the Dolphins to grab their first win of the season in Week 7. New York continues to play solidly on offense, but it is never enough for this team to make any type of noise.
No. 29 - Washington Commanders
The Commanders enjoyed a bye in Week 7. After a heartbreaking loss to the 49ers in Week 6, Washington needed this break to regroup and find some answers. Hopefully, the Commanders will come out of the bye rejuvenated.
No. 28 - Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins took themselves out of the winless category with a huge win over the Jets this weekend. Miami looked much improved coming out of its bye week. Malik Willis looked in charge, and the Dolphins have a lot to build on from this outing.
Caleb Douglas took this one all the way.
MIAvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/hb8mEQrB80
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
No. 27 - Arizona Cardinals
Arizona was blown out of the water in Week 7. The offense has begun to struggle, which does not bode well for the longevity of Jacoby Brissett as the starter. After a big win in Week 6, this was an unfortunate follow-up for the Cardinals.
No. 26 - Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis' offense was completely stifled by a swarming Vikings defense in Week 7. After marching down the field early, the Colts could hardly do anything down the stretch. A late interception thrown by Daniel Jones also sealed Indianapolis' fate.
No. 25 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Buccaneers did big things in Baker Mayfield's return. In what was projected to be a close game, Tampa Bay completely dismantled the Panthers. It was the defense that was a big story. The Buccaneers made life quite difficult for the Panthers offensive line all day.
No. 24 - New Orleans Saints
The Saints lost over in Paris on Sunday morning. Tyler Shough only managed to throw one touchdown as the Steelers defense stifled this team over and over. The Saints are falling behind in a winnable NFC South race.
No. 23 - Philadelphia Eagles
The Eagles suffered another loss in Week 7. With a myriad of skill players in and out of the lineup, the Eagles are struggling to make much happen in general. It is unfortunate to see this team suffering from so many issues offensively.
No. 22 - Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders continued their losing streak on Sunday. Las Vegas has fallen far from grace after beginning the season 3-0. The Fernando Mendoza calls are still a way off, but the drumbeat will grow if the losing continues.
No. 21 - Houston Texans
Houston dropped a must-win game to the Giants in Week 7. The Texans are in dire straits at this point. With only two wins, the Texans need to do some soul-searching on defense.
No. 20 - Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons won a massive game over the 49ers to keep pace with the Panthers in Week 7. The win was much needed for a team that had faltered over the last two weeks. This is turning into an interesting race for the NFC South.
No. 19 - Dallas Cowboys
The Cowboys got back on track in Week 7 against a beat-up Eagles squad. While the win did a lot for Dallas' divisional prospects, we will need to see it succeed against healthier teams before declaring this team to be back.
DAK TO PICKENS WHAT A PLAY
DALvsPHI on ESPN Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/nlz2rotipP
— NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2026
No. 18 - Carolina Panthers
Carolina did not come out of its bye ready to play. The offense was completely shut down by Tampa Bay's swarming defense. The Panthers could have taken a commanding lead in the NFC South, but they have significantly set themselves back with this loss.
No. 17 - New York Giants
The Giants look like a new team behind J.J. McCarthy at quarterback. McCarthy is making big-time throws and playing with serious confidence. This is what was missing in Minnesota, and McCarthy kept the Giants atop the NFC East with Week 7's win.
No. 16 - Los Angeles Rams
The Rams grabbed a much-needed win in Week 7. The win keeps them in the playoff race, and even the divisional race, given that the 49ers finally dropped a game. The win over Las Vegas was legitimate as well, given how well that defense has played this season.
No. 15 - Cleveland Browns
Cleveland is *checks notes* 5-2 and in the lead in the AFC North. This team is on quite a run this season after spending a lot of time in the gutter. This city is starting to believe in what this team is delivering on the field.
No. 14 - Pittsburgh Steelers
The Steelers continued to keep pace with the Browns in the AFC North race. Pittsburgh's defense stepped up in a big way on a day in which Aaron Rodgers passed Peyton Manning on the all-time touchdowns list.
RODGE KEEPER‼️ @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/jg7ooqNPaY
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 25, 2026
No. 13 - Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore has slogged its way through the absence of Lamar Jackson. A blowout loss to the Bengals in Week 7 was hopefully enough to get Jackson back into the lineup in Week 8. This team needs him badly.
No. 12 - Green Bay Packers
Green Bay has dropped a couple of spots after losing in Detroit. The Packers needed a win to put some distance between themselves and the Lions, but this loss will set them back. On the bright side, the addition of Josh Jacobs was a major boost for the Packers offense.
No. 11 - New England Patriots
The Patriots dropped a tough game to the Bears in Week 7. However, the offense continued to look rejuvenated with Drake Maye continuing to play well. The loss did a number on the Patriots' AFC East standings, but at least the offensive performance was encouraging.
No. 10 - Denver Broncos
Denver took it to the Cardinals with an offensive explosion in Week 7. The running game looked solid, and Bo Nix played better than he has in recent weeks. It was a good sign for a team that had struggled its way to 4-2 entering the week.
No. 9 - Detroit Lions
Detroit narrowly edged the Packers in Week 7. In a back-and-forth game, the Lions defense finally made an appearance. If the unit can continue playing like this, the Lions can make a lot of noise this year.
No. 8 - Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati won big over the Ravens in Week 7. This was a big win for a team that had fallen near the bottom of the AFC North. The win makes the race for the AFC North quite tight heading into Week 8.
Drew Sample scores to give the @Bengals a commanding 35-13 lead.
CINvsBAL on CBS/Paramount+
Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/8HMmgrBO09
— NFL (@NFL) October 25, 2026
No. 7 - Chicago Bears
The Bears played well once again on Thursday night. Caleb Williams was slinging the rock and seems to have found his chemistry with his receivers. Williams went toe-to-toe with his draft classmate Drake Maye and came out on top.
No. 6 - Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars enjoyed a bye in Week 7 and watched as their biggest threats in the Texans went down. Jacksonville is riding high heading into Week 8.
No. 5 - Seattle Seahawks
Seattle got back into the winning column on Sunday night with a massive victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dark Side defense completely stifled former Seahawk Kenneth Walker III in the running game. It was an impressive showing for a unit that continues to carry Seattle. Of course, Jaxon Smith-Njigba did his part as well with another dominating performance at wide receiver.
Nick Emmanwori is a special talent 🔥 @seahawks
(via @GridIronically) https://t.co/rRCPxe9v7T
— NFL (@NFL) October 26, 2026
No. 4 - Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City lost its first game of the season to the Seahawks on Sunday night. The Chiefs were dominated up front, which prevented them from opening up their explosive passing game. There was some exposure in this game.
No. 3 - Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota remained unbeaten in Week 7 behind another ugly win. This team is winning with great defense, but at some point, the offense will need to pick it up if this team wants to make real noise in the playoffs.
No. 2 - Buffalo Bills
The Bills were on a bye in Week 7. They were able to distance themselves in the AFC East race with the Patriots losing on Thursday night. Buffalo will enter Week 8 in a good position to further the lead.
No. 1 - San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers finally went down in Week 7. A surprise loss to the Falcons set the 49ers back and cracked the door for divisional rivals to make up some ground. Time will tell if any teams in the NFC West can take advantage.
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